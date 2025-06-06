US Open 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Profiles of the top 50 contenders for the US Open

Includes full tournament records, Oakmont course form and more

Sportsbook & Exchange betting options for each player

Scottie Scheffler

US Open record (most recent result on the right): MC-27-MC-7-2-3-41

Back at this championship in 2023 the World No. 1 said: "In the majors, you've got to hit it far and hit it high." It's something he does exceptionally as a record of 14 top 10 finishes in 23 major starts proves. Indeed, at a strike rate of 61% it makes him (for now, at least) more prolific than Nicklaus, Woods and Hagen (the trio who have won more majors than anyone else). He carded 69-78 on his US Open debut at Oakmont saying: "I hit it really, really bad, couldn't get the ball in the fairway. My short game was all right though." A three-time winner since the start of May, he's back to his best.

Angle? He has a wild US Open second round record. 78-74-74 in his first three, then 69-67-68, then back to 74 last year.

First round/birdie record? He's ended 17 of his last 18 PGA Tour first rounds in the top 20.

Rory McIlroy

US Open record: 10-MC-1-MC-41-23-9-MC-MC-MC-9-8-7-5-2-2

There have been contrasting emotions for the Northern Irishman in the first two majors of 2025: the glory of the career Grand Slam at Augusta National followed by a limp performance at his favourite course, Quail Hollow. He left the latter sullenly refusing to discuss either that effort or his non-conforming driver. And he departed Oakmont in 2016 saying: "I've been struggling with my swing." Not the best vibes but he has finished second in the last two US Opens, at LA GC and Pinehurst.

Angle? He's not only finished top 10 in the last six US Opens, he's also ended his last 14 championship rounds in the top 10, and - hat trick - he's been top 10 at the end of every weekend round since and including 2019.

First round/birdie record? He's been T12 or better after 18 holes in each of the last six US Opens (incredibly, before that run, he went three first rounds without breaking 77!).

Bryson DeChambeau

US Open record: MC-15-MC-25-35-1-26-56-20-1

There are fond memories of the 2016 championship at Oakmont for the defending champion because he qualified for it as the 2015 US Amateur champion, turned pro (and with it lost the invitation), but then regained his spot at qualifying. He enjoyed it, too, finishing T15 and enthusing: "It's great. I mean, it's a grind. You've got to bring your lunch pail out there, because it's a hard work. It's not easy." As his two US Open wins indicate, he fits the modern day championship template in that he's ranked top 10 for Driving Distance in the last six championships while only once being better than 50th for Driving Accuracy in the same period.

Angle? He's not only won two of the last five championships, he was also fourth and ninth with 18 holes to play in two others.



First round/birdie record? He's gone sub-70 in four of the last six US Open Thursdays.

Jon Rahm

US Open record: 23-MC-MC-3-23-1-12-10

The Spaniard is yet another who has fond memories of Oakmont because in 2016 he said after finishing T23: "To spend the last day of my amateur career on this course was a magical moment." It was a fine performance too: he ranked third for Driving Distance and fifth for Total Putting - it was just the bits in the middle that defeated him. He missed last year's championship and ought to be emboldened ahead of this week's effort by his bid for glory in last month's PGA Championship which only faltered when he pushed too hard late on Sunday.

Angle? There was a definite sense that he'd rediscovered his major mojo last month.

First round/birdie record? His first three US Open Thursdays were tricky (76-76-78) but since then? 69 every time. Five of them!

Xander Schauffele

US Open record: 5-6-3-5-7-14-10-7

As magnificently consistent as his championship record is, the Californian has only once been within four shots of the 54-hole lead (and even then he was tied ninth). It's an oddity but not one that is likely to concern him now he is, as of last year's PGA Championship and Open, a two-time major champion. Two other trends will be more concerning. The first is that his T28 in last month's PGA Championship was a first failure to finish top 20 in the majors since the 2022 Masters. He's also lacking even one top five finish in 2025.

Angle? He has contrasting weekend event form: 7-for-8 at losing shots to the lead on Moving Day but 7-for-8 at beating his round three score in round four.

First round/birdie record? Excellent in a US Open first round: 7-for-8 at ending it in the top 20.

Ludvig Åberg

US Open record: 12

The elegant Swede made a fine championship debut shooting 66-69 to sit one clear of the field at halfway before slipping outside the top 10 with a pair of weekend 73s. His stats were very good too: first for Greens in Regulation, third for Strokes Gained Off the Tee, and 13th for SG Putting. He has also impressed - twice - on a US Open course already this season. He was the halfway leader in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January before illness stymied his challenge. Three weeks later he atoned with victory on the same course in the Genesis Invitational.

Angle? It's a small sample but he's boom or bust in the majors: second, seventh and T12 against three missed cuts.

First round/birdie record? In those half dozen major starts he's twice been top three after 18 holes.

Collin Morikawa

US Open record: 35-MC-4-5-14-14

In winning the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open just nine starts into his major championship career, the 28-year-old announced himself to elite level golf in sensational style. But then it got trickier and since playing in the final round's final group in last year's Masters and PGA Championship - and not winning - he would appear to have added gremlins to what was once an apparently simple mind. Three major top 20s followed those experiences before T50 in last month's PGA Championship but he was never genuinely contending in any of them.

Angle? He has beaten the field average in all five of his championship final rounds.

First round/birdie record? He's been top three after 18 holes in three of his last four PGA Tour starts.

Justin Thomas

US Open record: MC-32-9-25-MC-8-19-37-MC-MC

Put very simple - and repeating a favourite theme of these profiles - big scores just keep hurting the Kentucky man in the major championships. In eight of his last 10 of them he's carded one score of 75+ (often much higher) which always puts him behind the 8-ball - and, even when he didn't do that in last month's PGA Championship, he still missed the cut. The other exception in those last 10 majors is a potent reminder of his quality: it was when he won the 2022 PGA Championship.

Angle? After six attempts he's still yet to break 72 on a US Open Sunday (the nasty numbers read: 73-75-74-72-73-74).

First round/birdie record? His first round record is an absolute curio: a 65 for the solo lead in 2020, a 69 in 2022 and eight failures to break 73.

Patrick Cantlay

US Open record: 21-41-45-21-43-15-14-14-3

Take another look at those championship results. It's a record that is not without blips but it's generally flowing in the right direction and he spent all of the 2024 championship inside the top three. A big difference last year was his approach play. In the first five US Opens in which Strokes Gained were measured he four times failed to rank top 50 and was 26th on the other occasion. Last year he ranked sixth in that category. An eight-time PGA Tour winner, it remains a concern that his last victory was nearly three years ago.

Angle? He's been good in the final round in recent years: 5-for-6 at carding 70 or better (with three sub-70 scores).

First round/birdie record? Tied the 18 hole lead last year with a 65.

Tommy Fleetwood

US Open record: 27-4-2-65-MC-50-MC-5-16

It's probably (and hopefully) nothing to be too worried about right now but the major top 10s have dried up a little for the popular Englishman. He pegged five of them in eight starts up to and including last year's Masters but has now gone five of them without one. It will also nag that Americans are starting to whisper about his inability to win in the States. They've even started muttering comparisons with Colin Montgomerie who famously never made it across the winning line in the USA before hitting 50.

Angle? He has an exceptional final round record: 4-for-7 at beating 70 with two (yes, two) 63s.

First round/birdie record? A US Open slow starter: just twice been better than T40 after 18 holes.

Joaquin Niemann

US Open record: MC-23-31-47-32

Last month's PGA Championship was something of a breakthrough moment for the Chilean because it was his first major championship top 10 finish in 24 tries. True, he started the final round 10 blows back in T31 but his 68 left him eighth and removed the monkey from his back. It might not be the biggest simian a golfer can carry around but it was an increasing talking point and it ought to free him up a little. He clearly has the potential to be a genuine threat in the majors.

Angle? He has always lost shots to the lead in US Open final rounds with scores of 77-73-72-73.

First round/birdie record? He's recorded a 68 in two of his last four championship first rounds.

Jordan Spieth

US Open record: 21-MC-17-1-37-35-MC-65-MC-19-37-MC-41

Ahead of last month's PGA Championship, the 2015 US Open champion was admirably honest about that triumph 10 years ago. "If I look back at all my history of professional golf, the idea of winning the US Open would be the most difficult task for me and I somehow snuck it out on a course that's not a normal US Open golf course." He was talking of Chambers Bay and his record since then backs up his bracing self-assessment.

Angle? Since that win 10 years ago his best position at the end of any round (all 30 of them) was when he finished 2021's fourth round in T19.

First round/birdie record? Hasn't broken 72 in his last nine US Open first rounds.

Sepp Straka

US Open record: 28-MC-MC-56

In his understated fashion, the Austrian is one of the stars of 2025, claiming wins in The American Express and the Truist Championship, and racking up top 30s for fun. Meanwhile, he's been growing into the majors in recent years - notably when seventh in the 2023 PGA Championship, second in the 2023 Open and 16th in last year's Masters. Next he'll want to get involved in this championship. He's typically been solid from the tee (always gaining strokes on the field) but struggled on the green (only once not losing them).

Angle? It's an exceptionally small sample but his two championship Moving Day scores have been 76 and 78.

First round/birdie record? He leads the PGA Tour's 2025 birdie averages.

Shane Lowry

US Open record: MC-MC-9-2-46-MC-29-43-65-MC-20-19

"Probably the best round of my career," the Irishman said of a third round 65 that earned him a four-shot 54-hole lead at Oakmont in 2016. He ultimately slipped back to second (his championship best) but reasoned: "It's the toughest test of golf and I was right up there for 67 holes." He was less sanguine after missing the cut at the PGA Championship last month and will be desperate to get back on the major bicycle.

Angle? Old world stats suggest his tee-to-green really did fit Oakmont: sixth for Fairways Hit and Scrambling, and 12th for Greens in Regulation. As so often, he just needs a warmish putter to contend.

First round/birdie record? He's on a run of seven straight US Open first rounds or 72 or higher.

Viktor Hovland

US Open record: 12-13-WD-MC-19-MC

When the popular Norwegian broke a poor early season run that included four missed cuts in five starts with victory in the Valspar Championship even he expressed a certain degree of doubt that he was entirely out of the woods. Since then he's not looked back to the Hovland of old but top 30s in the Masters and the PGA Championship are not poor efforts by any measure - they were also his 13th and 14th top 30 finishes in 22 major appearances.

Angle? He carded 78-68 last year at Pinehurst which is a little like his championship record (three top 20s, three missed cuts) in microcosm.

First round/birdie record? He's beaten par in the first round of the year's first two majors.

Brooks Koepka

US Open record: MC-4-18-13-1-1-2-4-55-17-26

Winners of multiple major championships - other than the very finest of them all - tend to do so during a sweet spot and if they win again it is something of a last hurrah. Will that be the case for Koepka after his 2023 PGA Championship triumph? He's not made a top 10 since and missed the cut in the year's first two majors. "It's a hard golf course," he said of Oakmont in 2016. "If you put yourself in the wrong spot, you're in serious trouble off the tee. And then when you get in the greens, you're not done at all."

Angle? He has a very fine final round record. 7-for-10 at going sub-70 is exceptional on what is typically one of the toughest days of the year.

First round/birdie record? He's opened 2025's first two majors with scores of 74 and 75.

Hideki Matsuyama

US Open record: 10-35-18-MC-2-16-21-17-26-4-32-6

The Japanese star was seen thrashing balls in comically frustrated fashion at the range on Friday evening of the PGA Championship. Why so? He'd missed the cut. Not that uncommon for many golfers, but it was a first for him in 19 majors which was the longest active streak so quite a blow. Strokes Gained stats suggest that he's particularly suited to the approach element of the US Open test: since they were first collected in 2019 he's never ranked worse than 15th in the category.

Angle? He's played 11 US Open Sundays and it has been feast or famine: a 68, a 67, two 66s and a 65 but also a 74, a 75 and a 78.

First round/birdie record? A steady starter: rarely disastrous and 6-for-12 at being top 30.

Tyrrell Hatton

US Open record: MC-6-21-MC-MC-56-27-26

The Englishman has made bright starts to the year's first two major championship without being able to finish off the job. He was top five through 36 holes in the Masters before drifting to T14, then sat inside the top 10 at the PGA Championship ahead of ending the week T60. It was a similar tale in last year's US Open: he was inside the top 10 all week until a Sunday 77 left him T26.

Angle? He grabbed three top 10s in his first six of the American nomadic majors (US Open and PGA) but has now gone seven years and 13 starts without one.

First round/birdie record? He's ended both this year's Masters and PGA Championship inside the top 10 after 18 holes.

Tony Finau

US Open record: 14-MC-5-MC-8-MC-MC-32-3

The Utah man is a solid championship performer and, in addition to four top 20s in nine starts, he was also top 20 through 54 holes in 2023 until tumbling backwards on Sunday. His third place 12 months ago was something of a recent exception in the majors, however. Between April 2018 and May 2021 he ticked off nine top 10s in 13 starts. Since then there is just that one in 16. He's also managed just one top 10 anywhere since June last year.

Angle? Perhaps beware that his missed cut at Oakmont in 2016 came off the back of his worst putting stats at a US Open.

First round/birdie record? He's gone sub-70 in his last four US Open pre-weekend laps.

Matthew Fitzpatrick

US Open record: 48-54-35-12-12-MC-55-1-17-64

When the Englishman won the 2022 US Open he'd contended in the previous month's PGA Championship so, after his bold effort at Quail Hollow (he finished eighth and was in-contention all week), he'll be hoping for a repeat this June. He made the cut at Oakmont in 2016 finishing T54 but it might be worth noting that he recorded his worst championship Greens in Regulation stats that week. And - statistical curiosity alert - he finished 13-over that year when level-par on both the par-3s and par-5s.

Angle? He has a very solid event record book but, other than the year of his win, he's never ended any round in the top 10.

First round/birdie record? 6-for-10 at ending a US Open round one in the top 20.

Corey Conners

US Open record: MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-9

The Canadian, one of the sport's finest fairways and greens performers (qualities many would consider perfect for the US Open test), must have breathed a huge sigh of relief when he finally made a cut last year. Moreover, when he did so, it was in bizarre fashion because he was not only ninth at the end of the fourth round, he was also - and this is statistically highly unusual - ninth at the end of every round.

Angle? His fairways and greens hit numbers were not especially any different last year to the past but he did make a vast improvement in his Scrambling (previously it has been very poor in this event).

First round/birdie record? Only the winner added more red circles on the card than the Canadian in last year's championship.

Jason Day

US Open record: 2-59-2-4-9-8-MC-MC-21-38-MC-MC

"They're all hard but this is probably the toughest," the Aussie said of Oakmont in 2016. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday is a breeze. Thursday comes around and it's very stressful from there on." All told then, his eighth place that week was admirable and all the more so because he sat T100 after a first round 76. He was also an impressive eighth in the Masters, but injuries have flared since and he missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

Angle? His championship log book is quite the contrast: five top 10s in his first half dozen starts; just two cuts and a best of T21 in his last six.

First round/birdie record? If his back is loose, good. If it's stiff, bad. But how do we know?

Russell Henley

US Open record: 16-42-MC-60-MC-27-25-13-MC-14-7

Last year's seventh place at Pinehurst was the Georgian's first championship top 10 but it was far from being the first time he'd played a part in the story of the week. He was seventh with 18 holes to play at Erin Hills in 2017 (when T27), the first round co-leader at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, and the co-leader through 18, 36 and 54 holes at Torrey Pines in 2021. He also backed up that top 10 12 months ago with fifth in the Open at Royal Troon, but missed the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship.

Angle? Five top 30 finishes in his last half dozen US Open starts is impressive solidity.

First round/birdie record? A two-time first round co-leader in his last five US Open starts.

Ben Griffin

US Open record: Debut

The 29-year-old was no stranger to the front page of a PGA Tour leaderboard ahead of this year. He had five top five finishes, in fact, including play-off defeat in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. But in 2025 he has doubled the top five tally while adding wins in the Zurich Classic with Andrew Novak and in the Charles Schwab Challenge on his own. What's more, only Scottie Scheffler could deny him at the Memorial Tournament.

Angle? Ahead of this year he was 0-for-4 at making the weekend in a major - another of his 2025 achievements is finishing eighth in the PGA Championship.

First round/birdie record? Been second and solo first in his last two first rounds on the PGA Tour.

Min Woo Lee

US Open record: 27-5-21

The Aussie tyro's made a strong start to his US Open career and the stats reveal why because he's ranked second, fifth and 12th for SG Off the Tee. But the reason he's yet to genuinely contend is that he has ranked a mere 46th, 29th and 72nd for Approach. He was impressively consistent from October last year to the end of March, a run that concluded with a breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour in the Houston Open. But T49 is his best result since then.

Angle? After eight top 30 finishes in his first dozen major championship starts he's hit a mini slump going three in a row without one.

First round/birdie record? His last two first round scores have been 74-76.

Justin Rose

US Open record: 5-MC-10-MC-MC-MC-21-1-12-27-MC-MC-10-3-MC-MC-37-MC-MC

The veteran Englishman was a factor in last year's PGA Championship and also second in both July's Open and April's Masters, but there might be a sense that this tough test is a step too far these days for the 2013 champion because of four missed cuts in his last five starts. "It's a physical and cerebral test," he said of the US Open in 2016. "Me and my team pride ourselves on dissecting a course, putting in a plan and sticking to it."

Angle? A rare man in the field in having played the course twice: he was T10 in 2007 before missing the cut in 2016.

First round/birdie record? In his last 10 pre-weekend championship rounds he's broken 73 just twice (and four times needed at last 76 blows).

Maverick McNealy

US Open record: MC-MC

The winner of the RSM Classic in the Fall, the Californian has limited experience of the US Open but it is also true that he is a vastly improved and more experienced performer than when he played it in the past. He made his debut at Pinehurst back in 2014 and last appeared at Erin Hills in 2017, not only failing to make the cut but also failing to card a sub-73 score. It would be a huge surprise if, at the very least, he did not break 73 this week.

Angle? He's finished second at both Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines - both of them US Open hosting courses.

First round/birdie record? Has sat top 30 in his last three American major first rounds.

Wyndham Clark

US Open record: MC-MC-1-56

The Californian was imperious when winning the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles GC, and his two other PGA Tour wins have come on major championship hosting courses (Quail Hollow and Pebble Beach). But, other then that glorious exception two years ago, when he's actually played in majors he's been almost bafflingly poor recording just one other top 40 (and that was only T33).

Angle? Keep it simple: one top 30 in 14 majors is poor.

First round/birdie record? He's just 2-for-20 at going sub-70 in round one of the majors (one of those came during his win in 2023).

Cameron Smith

US Open record: 4-59-MC-72-38-MC-MC-4-32

The Aussie was fourth in the championship at Chambers Bay in 2015 and then again at LA GC in 2023, but every other start in it has been something of a test and he knows it. "I'd like to think I play my best golf on tough courses," he said two years ago. "But my US Open record isn't that great. The driver gets me in trouble." The stats suggest that his driving is the worst possible combination in that it tends to be both errant and short when measured in this tournament.

Angle? He's missed his last three cuts in the major championships.

First round/birdie record? Take a look at the detail of the above: his last three major pre-weekend efforts read 80-74, 71-78, 78-71.

Max Homa

US Open record: MC-MC-MC-47-MC-MC

The Californian was alive to the irony of his career change at last month's PGA Championship. In fact, you'd almost say he was tickled to realise he'd turned from being a good PGA Tour performer who couldn't play the majors, to a good major player who'd lost his game week-to-week. That was after a bright start at Quail Hollow, he later drifted to T60, and there's no way to butter up his US Open record. It's a rotter.

Angle? He's just 3-for-14 at breaking 72 in the championship and has never broken 73 in round two (averaging 75.20).

First round/birdie record? He's actually managed to go sub-70 in two of his last three championship Thursdays.

Sungjae Im

US Open record: MC-22-35-MC-MC-MC

Being able to break 70 is far from essential in the blunt-force slog that is the US Open. But it does kind of pay to be capable of it at some point. And the brutal truth is that the Korean has struggled to do so. In fact, it's happened just once in 16 rounds.

Angle? He's 0-for-6 at breaking 72 in the second round of this championship.

First round/birdie record? He's not much better in round one than round two: a best of 70 and 2-for-6 at breaking 72.

Keegan Bradley

US Open record: 68-MC-4-27-MC-60-MC-MC-MC-7-MC-32

The raw numbers suggest that the US Ryder Cup captain has only twice been involved in this championship but even when he was fourth at Pinehurst in 2014 he was eight blows back when fifth at halfway and never closer than 10 shots from the lead at the weekend!

Angle? It doesn't help that throughout his championship career he saves par at well below 50%.

First round/birdie record? He's been top 10 after 18 holes in each of his last four PGA Tour starts.

Cameron Young

US Open record: MC-MC-MC-32-67

The New Yorker has performed well enough in the other majors - he's 5-for-11 at landing a top 10 - but he's not come close to repeating that quality in this championship.

Angle? In his entire US Open log book he's only broken 72 in the two middle rounds at LA CC (among the easier US Open rounds of recent times).

First round/birdie record? See above: he's yet to go sub-72 in round one (average 73.00).

Dustin Johnson

US Open record: 48-40-8-23-MC-55-4-2-1-MC-3-35-6-19-24-10-MC

"A course like, this with a huge emphasis on driving, to drive it like I did is definitely an advantage," he said when winning at Oakmont in 2016. The problem is that his driving is no longer that good and nor is his form.

Angle? His last seven major championship first round scores read: 74-78-73-74-74-74-78.

First round/birdie record? See above - he's getting off to terrible starts.

Brian Harman

US Open record: MC-MC-2-36-38-19-43-43-21

The 2023 Open champion broke a bad spell in this event with a 54-hole lead and second place at Erin Hills in 2017. He's never missed a cut since, and has made a couple of fast starts, but he's yet to add another top 10.

Angle? He hasn't broken 70 in a weekend lap since his very first one back in 2017.

First round/birdie record? Not bad: he's 4-for-9 at going sub-70 in the first round.

Adam Scott

US Open record: MC-MC-MC-28-21-MC-26-36-MC-MC-15-45-9-4-18-MC-MC-7-38-35-14-MC-32

The big Aussie is too good not to show up on the leaderboard every now and again. But a championship record of just three top 10s and only one top six suggests that this test is not a good fit for him.

Angle? He's not a stranger to a fast finish - his three top 10s for example - and he's gone sub-70 in five of his last eight Sundays.

First round/birdie record? He's been top 20 after 18 holes in three of his last four US Open starts.

Sam Burns

US Open record: MC-41-MC-27-32-9

Closing the Masters 75-75 was another reminder of the Bible Belt specialist's major problems, but he's made four top 20s since then including T19 in the PGA Championship.

Angle? As we frequently note, he's poor starter in the majors. 3-for-20 at breaking 71, in fact.

First round/birdie record? Ranks ninth for Birdie Average on the PGA Tour.

Robert MacIntyre

US Open record: 56-35-MC

Ahead of defending last week's Canadian Open the Scot said of his season that he was, "seeing light at the end of a tunnel ... tee to green I've been good, chipping not the best, putter has been struggling."

Angle? This event has not been the happiest hunting ground for the Scot in the majors: 10 laps in and he's yet to break 70.

First round/birdie record? Let's be positive: his opening 70 last year was his best score in 10 championship rounds.

Tom Kim

US Open record: 23-8-26

The Korean star is not the longest from the tee but he has taken to this particular test and his eighth in 2023 was even more notable because he was outside the top 100 after 18 holes. His form, however, is poor: no top 10 since February.

Angle? He likes a US Open Friday. He's 3-for-3 at signing for a 68.

First round/birdie record? Only five men made more birdies than he did in last year's championship.

Sahith Theegala

US Open record: MC-MC-27-32

Form and fitness is a worry for the Californian. He withdrew from the Truist Championship after a round three 78 with a neck injury, missed the PGA Championship, and carded 74-77 in the Memorial Tournament.

Angle? It's hard to look past those recent woes despite his quality.

First round/birdie record? He's never broken 74 in round one and has always ended the round outside the top 100.

Patrick Reed

US Open record: 35-14-MC-13-4-32-13-19-49-56

A missed cut in the PGA Championship derailed what had been a fine start to the main action of the season, a run that saw him tally four top seven finishes in five starts including third place at the Masters. He missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016.

Angle? His 5-for-10 top 20 championship record (with only one missed cut) is a good one.

First round/birdie record? Not many golfers have two Thursday 66s in their log book - Reed does (in 2015 and 2020).

Akshay Bhatia

US Open record: 57-16

The bespectacled Californian made the cut on his US Open debut when a 19-year-old amateur in 2021 which is no mean feat and last year he made a bright start which he maintained well enough for a top 20.

Angle? Memories of last year's effort might prompt a similar effort as he seeks a first major championship top 10 finish.

First round/birdie record? Last year's championship was kicked off with a 68.

Si Woo Kim

US Open record: 13-MC-MC-MC-40-MC-39-32

The Korean headed into the second round of the PGA Championship with a missed cut a possibility but a 64 vaulted him up the leaderboard and he eventually finished eighth - his first major championship top 10 in 32 tries.

Angle? He ranked 12th for Greens in Regulation in his first US Open but has never been close to that since and his results have suffered.

First round/birdie record? Ranks top 25 for Birdie Average this season.

Byeong Hun An

US Open record: MC-MC-23-MC-67-16-MC-MC

The Korean's major championship record is a lot like his compatriot Si Woo Kim's (see above) with the exception that, after 33 starts, he's still yet to land a top 10.

Angle? He recorded his championship best GIR and Putt Average stats when T23 at Oakmont in 2016.

First round/birdie record? Nine of his 16 pre-weekend US Open rounds have needed 74 blows or more.

Harris English

US Open record: 48-37-46-58-4-3-61-8-41

The Georgian has never missed a US Open cut and, in recent years, he's also got involved at the top end with a trio of top eight finishes. His method is simple: "You hit the ball in the rough, you're not making a lot of pars." So he keeps it straight.

Angle? He's already won on a US Open hosting course this year - Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open and he was second in the PGA Championship. Genuine each way potential.

First round/birdie record? He was top 20 through 18 and 36 holes at Oakmont in 2016.

Alex Noren

US Open record: 51-MC-MC-MC-MC-25-MC-17-MC-MC-MC

After seven months out of the game with injury the Swede returned in May and, in his second outing, lay second after 54 holes in the PGA Championship before ending the week T17th.

Angle? His championship second round record got off to a great start with a 67 on debut in 2011, but he's not broken 72 since.

First round/birdie record? He shot 74-78 at Oakmont in 2016.

Denny McCarthy

US Open record: 42-MC-7-20-32

In an event that focuses on the long game, the Maryland man (whose great strength is with putter in hand), has a very solid championship record and has carded a 67 in round two in his last two appearances.

Angle? Those first two event results were back in 2015 and 2016; the latter three all since 2022 so his record as an experienced pro is excellent.

First round/birdie record? Was the solo first round leader at Torrey Pines in February - also been tied for the lead and second after 18 holes this calendar year.

Rickie Fowler

US Open record: 60-MC-MC-41-10-2-MC-MC-5-20-43-49-5-MC

The ever-popular Californian has a feast or famine championship record with four top 10s and nine failures to break the top 40 in 14 starts. Alas, Oakmont in 2016 was one of the latter - and a missed cut at that.

Angle? 1-for-9 at breaking 72 in round four but the exception was a 65 (after a third round 84!).

First round/birdie record? In his last five championship starts he's been solo leader, tied for the lead, and second.

Aaron Rai

US Open record: MC-19

The Wolverhampton golfer's missed cut debut was eight years ago when he was raw and seven years later at Pinehurst he backed up the idea that he's an old-style US Open golfer when finishing top 20. Does he have the firepower to be a modern championship contender though?

Angle? A solid season of eight top 30s, but arrives off two missed cuts.

First round/birdie record? He's been top 10 after 18 holes in the last three American majors (and was top 20 in the one before that).

Lucas Glover

US Open record: MC-MC-MC-1-58-42-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-17-MC

Padraig Harrington once pondered the importance of consistency over peaks and troughs. He might almost have been thinking of Glover in this championship. Would he prefer a solid record to one win and 14 failures to crack the top 40? Probably not.

Angle? Keep it simple - he's win or bust (probably bust).

First round/birdie record? He's broken 73 just once in the first round since his win in 2009.

