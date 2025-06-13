The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Spaun shows the way at Oakmont

Spaun shoots the only bogey-free round

10:35 - June 13, 2025

The first round of the 125th US Open is all done and dusted and at a rain-softened Oakmont only 10 players broke par.

Here's the first-round leaderboard with prices to back at 10:20am

JJ Spaun -4 14.013/1

Thriston Lawrence -3 90.089/1

Brooks Koepka -2 14.527/2

Si Woo Kim -2 27.026/1

Sungjae Im -2 29.028/1

Jon Rahm -1 6.611/2

Ben Griffin -1 30.029/1

Thomas Detry -1 75.074/1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -1 80.079/1

James Nicholas -1 1000.0999/1

Collin Morikawa Lev 15.529/2

Russell Henley Lev 42.041/1

Jordan Spieth Lev 44.043/1

Robert Macintyre Lev 50.049/1

Cameron Young Lev 60.059/1

Adam Scott Lev 75.074/1

Denny McCarthy Lev 90.089/1

Bud Cauley Lev 140.0139/1

Ryan McCormick Lev 1000.0999/1

Selected others

Scottie Scheffler +3 7.87/1

Bryson DeChambeau +3 22.021/1

Ludvig Aberg +2 30.029/1

Rory McIlroy +4 42.041/1

Viktor Hovland +1 42.041/1

Xander Schauffele +2 46.045/1

Correy Conners +2 95.094/1

Sam Burns +2 95.094/1

+1 and 110.0109/1 bar

Although the afternoon starters averaged almost a stroke less than the AM wave (0.89), the front two on the leaderboard, JJ Spaun and Thriston Lawrence, both began the championship yesterday morning and the leader, Spaun, was the only man in the field to go bogey-free.

Back in 2016, on the last occasion that Oakmont hosted the US Open, the eventual winner, Dustin Johnson, was the only man to shoot a bogey-free round on day one and it transpired to be the only one all week.

Oakmont is a really tough track and 20 players in the field failed to record a single birdie on day one.

As highlighted in the In-Play tactics section of the preview, up with the pace is usually the place to be in a US Open.

The last four winners have all been trailing by just two strokes after 18 holes and we've seen as many as five wire-to-wire winners this century.

The furthest any winner has trailed by after round one this century is six strokes but 22 of the 25 winners were within four strokes of the lead after 18 holes.

The last three winners at Oakmont were all just one off the lead after day one and there are already similarities between this year's renewal and the last occasion that we were here given -4 leads and only ten players broke par. Only 11 men were under-par after round one nine years ago and Andrew Langley led on -4.

This is the 10th time that Oakmont has staged the US Open, so I've listed the position of the nine previous winners, together with their opening round score, position on the leaderboard when known, and strokes they led or trailed by, below.

1927 - Tommy Armour 78 - T14, five off the lead

1935 - Sam Perks 77 - T28, six off the lead

1953 - Ben Hogan 67 - 1st, leading by two

1962 - Jack Nicklaus 72 - T4, two off the lead

1973 - Johnny Miller 71 - T5, four off the lead

1983 - Larry Nelson 75, six off the lead

1994 - Ernie Els 69, T2, one off the lead

2007 - Angel Cabrera 69, solo 2nd, one off the lead

2016 - Dustin Johnson 67, T2, one off the lead

The stats are most certainly against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy given we have to go all the way back to 1998 to find the last occasion that someone won the US Open from as far as seven back after round one and there has only been three occasions in the last 60 years that the winner has trailed by as many as seven after round one.

Making up ground in this championship is notoriously tough. At Pinehurst last year, the top five were all inside the top six places after round one, and, as demonstrated below, the leaderboard didn't change too much between the end of round one and the end of round four here nine years ago.

Round One

Andrew Langley -4

Dustin Johnson -3

Lee Westwood -3

Shane Lowry -2

Sergio Garcia -2

Scott Piercy -2

Result

Dustin Johnson -4

Jim Furyk -1

Shane Lowry -1

Scott Piercy -1

Sergio Garcia EV

Branden Grace EV

Those that dominated the market before the off are going to need to get their skates on today and the stats are against them but for anyone that did back Scheffler, DeChambeau, Rory or anyone else trailing by six or more, there is hope.

Oakmont winners, Tommy Armour, Sam Perks and Larry Nelson all started slowly but I'm in no rush to top-up on Scheffler, who looked out of sorts yesterday.

Rahm is the most likely winner and the deserved favourite but I'm happy to swerve him given his recent efforts in-the-mix.

He won twice on the LIV Golf circuit last year but since switching to the rebel tour, he's not been anyone near as reliable as he once was in-contention.

Having been matched at as low as 2.6413/8, he lost the plot at the US PGA Championship last month after missing a seven-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole on Sunday at Quail Hollow which would have seen him draw alongside the eventual winner, Scheffler, and he went on to finish tied for eighth, beaten by seven!

A month after he finished fifth at the Olympics, having been matched in-running at just 1.182/11, he lost a playoff at the Open de Espana in September after he'd been matched at just 1.434/9 with six holes to play and he's been inside the top-three after round one three times on the LIV Golf Tour since March this year but he finished fifth, fourth and eighth.

He may well go on to take the title for a second time but there's better value elsewhere.

Russell Henley, who shot level-par yesterday, was a fair price last night at 50.049/1, but he's shortened up considerably overnight and so too have two of the four men I've backed after round one.

The two-time winner, Brooks Koepka, who's also won the US PGA Championship three times, is trading at fractionally bigger than the 14.013/1 I took last night but JJ Spaun has edged in a point and Ben Griffin has moved more than ten points since he finished his opening round.

The in-form Griffin, who came into the event with current form figures reading 8-1-2, was trading at odds in excess of 40.039/1 after he'd posted his one-under-par 69 yesterday morning but he's now trading at 30.029/1. I took 36.035/1 last night but he's still a fair price at 30.029/1.

He's full of confidence with nothing to lose and the 29-year-old American has the right profile.

Koepka confessed to having received a lengthy talking to by his coach, Pete Cowan, on Monday and it seems to have done the trick.

"I'll put it this way: JT thought he had to come check on me in the bunker."



Whether Koepka can kick on from here is debatable, but nobody can question his temperament when he gets in-the-mix in a major and he looks fairly priced at around 14/115.00.

I was also happy to take a chance on the leader.

Spaun has never before held a clear lead on the PGA Tour after round one but on the last occasion that he was tied at the top after 18 holes he performed admirably, eventually losing a Monday playoff to Rory McIlroy at Sawgrass.

He has a similar profile and style to the 2023 Open winner, Brian Harman, and he may just hang around all week.

Given Thriston Lawrence was one of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks when he finished fourth in Belgium three weeks ago, and he was my sole selection when he missed the cut at the KLM Open last week, I felt I couldn't let him go unbacked at a triple-figure price after his excellent start but he's more of a just in case sanity saver wager.

It may seem a bit excessive to back as many as four players after the opening round but up with the pace is the place to be in this major and I've had only small bets on Spaun and Lawrence.

If I had to narrow it down to just two, Koepka and Griffin would be my idea of the best value options after round one.

I'll be back in the morning when we've reached the halfway stage.

Pre-Event Picks:

Scottie Scheffler @ 4.216/5

Sepp Straka @ 60.059/1

In-Play Picks:

Brooks Koepka @ 14.013/1

JJ Spaun @ 15.529/2

Ben Griffin @ 36.035/1

Thriston Lawrence @ 100.099/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Cameron Young @ 150.0149/1

Maverick McNealy @ 200.0199/1