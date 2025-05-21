Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 99/1 and 499/1

A trio of longshot fancies in Belgium

Last year's Charles Schwab Challenge winner, Davis Riley, was a 600.0599/1 chance and four of the five winners before him went off at 90.089/1, 75.074/1, 120.0119/1 and 90.089/1, so if the strong favourite, Scottie Scheffler, fails, we can't rule out a longshot winner in Texas, but I've concentrated all my efforts on this week's DP World Tour event - the Soudal Open.

The last two winners of the Soudal Open have gone off at a triple-figure price and in a wide-open renewal, a third looks likely so I've picked out three, starting with someone who's missed his last six cuts!

Having contended strongly in the Open Championship in July last year (finished fourth), before being beaten in extra time at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September, South Africa's Thriston Lawrence earned himself a place on the PGA Tour but like many others that have made the move to the States, he's really struggled.

With four wins on the DP World Tour since the end of 2021, the classy 28-year-old looked poised to take his career to the next level but he's endured a torrid year on the PGA tour, missing nine of 11 cuts.

Lawrence's confidence will be low after such a poor run but a return to the DP World Tour may well trigger a dramatic turnaround in fortunes, especially at a venue that should suit him perfectly.

In two previous visits to Rinkven International he's only finished 58th and 48th but as demonstrated in September, when he traded at odds-on to win at Wentworth, and in 2023, when he won the BMW International at the Golfclub München Eichenried, he enjoys a tree-lined test.

Larwence has also contended strongly at both the Kenyan layouts mentioned in the preview that appear to correlate brilliantly with this venue - Karen and Muthaiga - and I was happy to chance him at a triple-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Thriston Lawrence (2.5Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The 42-year-old Spaniard, Pablo Larrazabal, has never played in Kenya but two of his nine DP World Tour victories were in the BMW International in Munich and although he only finished 34th here 12 months ago, he shot 67-66 in rounds two and three, having sat tied for 68th after a 70 in round one.

Larrazabal missed a couple of cuts after his disappointing playoff defeat in Bahrain in February but after a month away from the game, with current form figures reading 10-56-31, this looks like a reasonable chance for him to win his 10th DP World Tour title.

His runner-up finish in Bahrain came on the back of form figures reading MC-MC-57 so he's more than capable of producing the goods out of the blue and 200.0199/1 is just too big for someone so prolific.

Recommended Bet Back Pablo Larrazabal (1.5Us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

When Larrazabal won his ninth title, at the KLM Open in 2023, a young South African, Deon Germishuys, caught the eye in third place and although he hasn't yet won on the DP World Tour, he's more than capable of doing so, as shown again at the Kenya Open in February, when he contended strongly before finishing third.

Germishuys was also ninth in the Kenya Open at Muthaiga in 2023 and he finished 15th on the only occasion he played at Karen so it's not surprising to see he's already shown a liking for Rinkven.

Germishuys finished 15th here back in 2023 on his only visit when he signed off the event with a 66 on Sunday so I was more than happy to take a small chance on him at a huge price too.

Recommended Bet Back Deon Germishuys (1U) EXC 500.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

