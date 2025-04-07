US Masters

US Masters 2025: Form guide for the opening major championship of the year

First staged in 1934, this will be the 89th Masters Tournament at Augusta National
Rory McIlroy tees off at the sixth hole in 2024

Andy Swales discusses 15 contenders ahead of this week's golfing spectacular at Augusta National ...

  • Rory [13/2] better placed than ever for maiden Masters title

  • Rahm [14/1] to make up for last year's poor showing

  • In-form Henley [45/1] a strong each-way candidate

  Pick your places on each-way bets at the Masters

  Read Dave Tindall's 10-year trends piece here

Fifteen Contenders For Masters Title

Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50: The world No 1 and reigning US Masters champion. Despite not posting a PGA Tour victory, so far, this season, the 28-year-old has stood on two podiums and hasn't finished outside the top 25 in any event since last August.

Rory McIlroy 13/27.50: Has never been better prepared for Augusta National than he appears to be on this occasion. The 35-year-old has won twice already this season, including the prestigious Players Championship at Sawgrass. Four times a top-five finisher in the US Masters. Three wins in his last seven starts worldwide.

Jon Rahm 14/115.00: Has certainly hit the ground running since joining the LIV Tour at the start of 2024, although his performance in last year's Majors was disappointing. That said, he remains a real threat at Augusta where he triumphed two years ago.

Ludvig Aberg 16/117.00: Runner-up on his Masters debut last year, the Swede certainly isn't scared to mix it with the established big stars. Already in 2025 he has won a Signature Event on the PGA Tour and is No 5 in the World Ranking. Augusta tends to favour the big hitters, and Aberg certainly knows how to blast it long.

Collin Morikawa 16/117.00: His last three visits to Augusta have all yielded top-10 finishes, including tied-third 12 months ago. Is the current world No 4 despite not winning a PGA Tour title on American soil for over four years.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 US Masters

Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: A double Major champion from last year, he has made a sluggish start to 2025, not helped by a nagging rib injury. However, his Augusta record is strong thanks to a brace of podiums and four top-10s in all.

Bryson DeChambeau 20/121.00: The reigning US Open champion who tied-sixth in the US Masters last year. His form on the LIV Tour has been mixed, having not won on the Saudi-backed circuit since September 2023. However, he warmed up for Augusta by finishing fifth in Miami on Sunday.

Hideki Matsuyama 25/126.00: An 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2021 Masters. Has a solid all-round game and his strong scrambling stats for 2025 will hold him in good stead for tackling Augusta's infamously treacherous putting surfaces.

Joaquin Niemann 25/126.00: Has been one of the LIV Tour's top stars for the past couple of seasons. He currently leads the LIV standings for 2025, after finishing second last year. The Chilean has won six times worldwide during the past 18 months.

Brooks Koepka 30/131.00: The five-time major winner does not appear to be as feared as he once was, but he certainly remains a threat in any tournament he enters. He's won five times since joining the LIV Tour, but failed to post a single top-25 finish in any of last year's four majors. Is twice a runner-up at the US Masters.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 US Masters

Jordan Spieth 30/131.00: You can never discuss the Masters without mentioning the 31-year-old from Dallas. He is a former champion at Augusta where he has also posted five other top-five finishes. Tied-12th in Texas over the weekend.

Tommy Fleetwood 30/131.00: Although viewed as more likely to win The Open than at Augusta, he did stand on the Masters podium last April. The 34-year-old from Merseyside has registered five top-five finishes in American majors and must not be ruled out this week.

Viktor Hovland 35/136.00: Returned to the winners' enclosure at the Valspar Championship in March. The Norwegian has a best US Masters' finish of tied-seventh and is a four-time top-10 performer in the majors.

Russell Henley 45/146.00: The late developer from Georgia reached a career high No 7 in the World Ranking when he triumphed at Bay Hill last month. The 35-year-old American has a best US Masters finish of tied-fourth (2023), while posting a brace of top-10s in majors last year. He's perhaps more of an each-way candidate than outright winner.

Sergio Garcia 70/171.00: The Spaniard's form has enjoyed a massive upturn in 2025, with the 45-year-old currently fifth in this season's overall standings on the LIV Tour. This includes a victory, as well as a podium finish at Doral on Sunday.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Augusta National (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.40: Scottie Scheffler (20)
70.91: Xander Schauffele (22)
70.96: Jon Rahm (24)
71.00: Will Zalatoris (12)
71.21: Cameron Smith (24)
71.35: Collin Morikawa (20)
71.38: Patrick Reed (24)
71.42: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
71.50: Brooks Koepka (20)
71.50: Justin Thomas (20)
71.60: Rory McIlroy (20)
71.75: Dustin Johnson (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Last 10 Weeks / Augusta Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5
Scottie Scheffler 2 20 11 3 25 9
Rory McIlroy 5 1 15 17 1
Xander Schauffele 12 72 40
Collin Morikawa 10 2 17 17
Ludvig Aberg MC MC 22 1 Wd
Hideki Matsuyama MC MC 22 13 25 48
Jon Rahm 9 5 6 6 2
Russell Henley 30 1 6 39 5
Viktor Hovland 1 MC MC MC 22
Bryson DeChambeau 5 10 20 18 6 2
Justin Thomas 2 33 36 9 6 48
Wyndham Clark 5 Wd 22 31 16 73
Tommy Fleetwood 62 16 14 11 5 22
Maverick McNealy 3 32 MC MC 2 9 40
Shane Lowry 8 20 7 11 39 2
Sepp Straka 28 14 5 11 MC 15 7
Tyrrell Hatton 33 19 20 23 6
Keegan Bradley 47 20 5 34 65
Patrick Cantlay 33 12 31 5 33
Robert MacIntyre 9 9 11 MC 6 40
Brooks Koepka 18 2 35 7 33
Billy Horschel 4 42 MC 25 MC MC 9
Brian Harman 1 MC 40 32 17 25 53
Corey Conners 18 8 6 3 24 74 65
Min Woo Lee 1 20 MC 11 48 12 17
Akshay Bhatia MC 3 MC 9 9 32 22
Sung Jae Im 60 61 19 MC MC 57 33
Cameron Smith 9 19 20 30 25
Sahith Theegala 67 36 52 MC 17 57 53
Thomas Detry 47 22 MC MC 53 1 48
Sergio Garcia 3 4 32 1 18 6
Aaron Rai MC 14 11 4 37 40
JJ Spaun MC 2 31 2 34 Wd 33
Patrick Reed 7 2 25 10 37 44 60
Lucas Glover 8 3 36 MC 31 MC 3
Nick Taylor MC MC 31 9 25 33
Tom Kim MC 36 42 MC 44 44 7
Adam Scott 57 MC 36 37 22
Joaquin Niemann 33 1 12 1 33 3
Tony Finau 56 32 MC 36 5 13
Byeong Hun An 16 52 8 MC MC 73 22
Sam Burns MC MC MC 48 24 49 22
Jason Day 27 8 50 13
Harris English 18 30 MC 24 73
Justin Rose 47 MC 8 MC 3
Taylor Pendrith 5 38 MC MC 50 9
Denny McCarthy 18 14 18 48 5 16 58
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC 17 57 58
Stephan Jaeger 11 36 20 MC 6 44 40
Max Greyserman MC MC 22 11 24 49 Wd
Daniel Berger 30 20 15 25 12 2
JT Poston 26 28 33 50 39 16 53
Nico Echavarria 32 16 MC MC 34 MC 77
Tom Hoge 5 3 40 67 54 MC 17
Davis Thompson 27 10 MC MC 13 36 58
Laurie Canter MC 2 35 1
Michael Kim 32 28 MC 4 6 13 13 2
Matthieu Pavon 47 54 MC 42 44 63 73
Austin Eckroat MC 61 34 MC MC MC 13
Rasmus Hojgaard 32 MC MC 34 MC 12 22
Dustin Johnson 27 5 54 31 44
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC MC 19 42 39 4 40
Matt McCarty 52 16 20 48 63 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC MC MC 5
Cameron Young 18 MC 61 MC MC MC 12 72
Joe Highsmith MC 22 20 MC 1 17 MC
Will Zalatoris 47 30 22 24 48
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 60 61 40
Jordan Spieth 12 28 59 9 MC 4 69
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC 54 MC 59 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick MC MC 22 49 MC 48
Kevin Yu 18 12 MC 45 17 16 64
Chris Kirk MC 42 22 56 MC 62
Max Homa MC MC MC MC MC 53
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC MC 18 8 36
Phil Mickelson 6 19 3 23
Davis Riley 52 7 38 6 48 MC MC
Brian Campbell MC MC MC 48 1
Charl Schwartzel 2 14 20 46 12 33
Patton Kizzire 65 MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC 45 MC 25
Rafael Campos 47 MC 70 MC MC MC 34 MC
Bubba Watson 33 38 30 21 12
Zach Johnson 18 MC MC 42
Danny Willett MC 47 45 MC
Justin Hastings MC 13
Jose Luis Ballester 17 MC
Jose Maria Olazabal
Vijay Singh
Angel Cabrera 35
Mike Weir
Fred Couples
Bernhard Langer
Noah Kent MC
Hiroshi Tai
Evan Beck
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 1 10 1 18 19
Rory McIlroy 22 MC 2 MC 5 21 5 7 10 4
Xander Schauffele 8 10 MC 3 17 2 50
Collin Morikawa 3 10 5 18 44
Ludvig Aberg 2
Hideki Matsuyama 38 16 14 1 13 32 19 11 7 5
Jon Rahm 45 1 27 5 7 9 4 27
Russell Henley 38 4 30 15 11 21
Viktor Hovland MC 7 27 21 32
Bryson DeChambeau 6 MC MC 46 34 29 38 21
Justin Thomas MC MC 8 21 4 12 17 22 39
Wyndham Clark MC
Tommy Fleetwood 3 33 14 46 19 36 17 MC
Maverick McNealy
Shane Lowry 43 16 3 21 25 MC MC 39 MC
Sepp Straka 16 46 30
Tyrrell Hatton 9 34 52 18 MC 56 44 MC
Keegan Bradley 22 23 43 52 22
Patrick Cantlay 22 14 39 MC 17 9 MC
Robert MacIntyre 23 12
Brooks Koepka 45 2 MC MC 7 2 11 21 33
Billy Horschel 52 43 50 38 56 MC 17 MC
Brian Harman MC MC MC 12 44 MC
Corey Conners 38 MC 6 8 10 46 MC
Min Woo Lee 22 MC 14
Akshay Bhatia 35
Sung Jae Im MC 16 8 MC 2
Cameron Smith 6 34 3 10 2 51 5 55
Sahith Theegala 45 9
Thomas Detry
Sergio Garcia MC MC 23 MC MC MC 1 34 17
Aaron Rai
JJ Spaun 23
Patrick Reed 12 4 35 8 10 36 1 MC 49 22
Lucas Glover 20 30 MC
Nick Taylor MC 29
Tom Kim 30 16
Adam Scott 22 39 48 54 34 18 32 9 42 38
Joaquin Niemann 22 16 35 40 MC
Tony Finau 55 26 35 10 38 5 10
Byeong Hun An 16 MC 33 MC
Sam Burns MC 29 MC
Jason Day 30 39 MC MC 5 20 22 10 28
Harris English 22 43 21 42
Justin Rose MC 16 MC 7 23 MC 12 2 10 2
Taylor Pendrith
Denny McCarthy 45
Nick Dunlap MC
Stephan Jaeger MC
Max Greyserman
Daniel Berger 50 MC 32 27 10
JT Poston 30 34 MC
Nico Echavarria
Tom Hoge MC 39
Davis Thompson
Laurie Canter
Michael Kim MC
Matthieu Pavon 12
Austin Eckroat MC
Rasmus Hojgaard
Dustin Johnson MC 48 12 MC 1 2 10 4 6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 44 40 38
Matt McCarty
Cameron Davis 12 46
Cameron Young 9 7 MC
Joe Highsmith
Will Zalatoris 9 6 2
Jhonattan Vegas 38 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 4 MC 3 46 21 3 11 2 1
Thriston Lawrence
Matt Fitzpatrick 22 10 14 34 46 21 38 32 7
Kevin Yu
Chris Kirk 16 23 MC 33
Max Homa 3 43 48 MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 16
Phil Mickelson 43 2 21 55 18 36 22 MC 2
Davis Riley
Brian Campbell
Charl Schwartzel MC 50 10 26 25 MC MC 3 MC 38
Patton Kizzire 18 MC
Adam Schenk 12
Rafael Campos
Bubba Watson MC MC 39 26 57 12 5 MC 37 38
Zach Johnson MC 34 MC MC 51 58 36 MC MC 9
Danny Willett 45 MC 12 MC 25 MC MC MC 1 38
Justin Hastings
Jose Luis Ballester
Jose Maria Olazabal 45 MC MC 50 MC MC MC MC MC
Vijay Singh 58 MC MC MC Ret MC 49 MC MC 54
Angel Cabrera MC MC MC 24 22
Mike Weir MC MC MC MC 51 MC MC MC MC MC
Fred Couples MC 50 MC MC MC MC 38 18 MC
Bernhard Langer MC MC MC 29 62 38 MC 24 MC
Noah Kent
Hiroshi Tai
Evan Beck

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

