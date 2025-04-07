US Masters 2025: Form guide for the opening major championship of the year
Andy Swales discusses 15 contenders ahead of this week's golfing spectacular at Augusta National ...
-
Rory [13/2] better placed than ever for maiden Masters title
-
Rahm [14/1] to make up for last year's poor showing
-
In-form Henley [45/1] a strong each-way candidate
-
-
-
Fifteen Contenders For Masters Title
Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50: The world No 1 and reigning US Masters champion. Despite not posting a PGA Tour victory, so far, this season, the 28-year-old has stood on two podiums and hasn't finished outside the top 25 in any event since last August.
Rory McIlroy 13/27.50: Has never been better prepared for Augusta National than he appears to be on this occasion. The 35-year-old has won twice already this season, including the prestigious Players Championship at Sawgrass. Four times a top-five finisher in the US Masters. Three wins in his last seven starts worldwide.
Jon Rahm 14/115.00: Has certainly hit the ground running since joining the LIV Tour at the start of 2024, although his performance in last year's Majors was disappointing. That said, he remains a real threat at Augusta where he triumphed two years ago.
Ludvig Aberg 16/117.00: Runner-up on his Masters debut last year, the Swede certainly isn't scared to mix it with the established big stars. Already in 2025 he has won a Signature Event on the PGA Tour and is No 5 in the World Ranking. Augusta tends to favour the big hitters, and Aberg certainly knows how to blast it long.
Collin Morikawa 16/117.00: His last three visits to Augusta have all yielded top-10 finishes, including tied-third 12 months ago. Is the current world No 4 despite not winning a PGA Tour title on American soil for over four years.
Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: A double Major champion from last year, he has made a sluggish start to 2025, not helped by a nagging rib injury. However, his Augusta record is strong thanks to a brace of podiums and four top-10s in all.
Bryson DeChambeau 20/121.00: The reigning US Open champion who tied-sixth in the US Masters last year. His form on the LIV Tour has been mixed, having not won on the Saudi-backed circuit since September 2023. However, he warmed up for Augusta by finishing fifth in Miami on Sunday.
Hideki Matsuyama 25/126.00: An 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2021 Masters. Has a solid all-round game and his strong scrambling stats for 2025 will hold him in good stead for tackling Augusta's infamously treacherous putting surfaces.
Joaquin Niemann 25/126.00: Has been one of the LIV Tour's top stars for the past couple of seasons. He currently leads the LIV standings for 2025, after finishing second last year. The Chilean has won six times worldwide during the past 18 months.
Brooks Koepka 30/131.00: The five-time major winner does not appear to be as feared as he once was, but he certainly remains a threat in any tournament he enters. He's won five times since joining the LIV Tour, but failed to post a single top-25 finish in any of last year's four majors. Is twice a runner-up at the US Masters.
Jordan Spieth 30/131.00: You can never discuss the Masters without mentioning the 31-year-old from Dallas. He is a former champion at Augusta where he has also posted five other top-five finishes. Tied-12th in Texas over the weekend.
Tommy Fleetwood 30/131.00: Although viewed as more likely to win The Open than at Augusta, he did stand on the Masters podium last April. The 34-year-old from Merseyside has registered five top-five finishes in American majors and must not be ruled out this week.
Viktor Hovland 35/136.00: Returned to the winners' enclosure at the Valspar Championship in March. The Norwegian has a best US Masters' finish of tied-seventh and is a four-time top-10 performer in the majors.
Russell Henley 45/146.00: The late developer from Georgia reached a career high No 7 in the World Ranking when he triumphed at Bay Hill last month. The 35-year-old American has a best US Masters finish of tied-fourth (2023), while posting a brace of top-10s in majors last year. He's perhaps more of an each-way candidate than outright winner.
Sergio Garcia 70/171.00: The Spaniard's form has enjoyed a massive upturn in 2025, with the 45-year-old currently fifth in this season's overall standings on the LIV Tour. This includes a victory, as well as a podium finish at Doral on Sunday.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 At Augusta National (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.40: Scottie Scheffler (20)
70.91: Xander Schauffele (22)
70.96: Jon Rahm (24)
71.00: Will Zalatoris (12)
71.21: Cameron Smith (24)
71.35: Collin Morikawa (20)
71.38: Patrick Reed (24)
71.42: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
71.50: Brooks Koepka (20)
71.50: Justin Thomas (20)
71.60: Rory McIlroy (20)
71.75: Dustin Johnson (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Last 10 Weeks / Augusta Form (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|20
|11
|3
|25
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|1
|15
|17
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|12
|72
|40
|Collin Morikawa
|10
|2
|17
|17
|Ludvig Aberg
|MC
|MC
|22
|1
|Wd
|Hideki Matsuyama
|MC
|MC
|22
|13
|25
|48
|Jon Rahm
|9
|5
|6
|6
|2
|Russell Henley
|30
|1
|6
|39
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|10
|20
|18
|6
|2
|Justin Thomas
|2
|33
|36
|9
|6
|48
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Wd
|22
|31
|16
|73
|Tommy Fleetwood
|62
|16
|14
|11
|5
|22
|Maverick McNealy
|3
|32
|MC
|MC
|2
|9
|40
|Shane Lowry
|8
|20
|7
|11
|39
|2
|Sepp Straka
|28
|14
|5
|11
|MC
|15
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|33
|19
|20
|23
|6
|Keegan Bradley
|47
|20
|5
|34
|65
|Patrick Cantlay
|33
|12
|31
|5
|33
|Robert MacIntyre
|9
|9
|11
|MC
|6
|40
|Brooks Koepka
|18
|2
|35
|7
|33
|Billy Horschel
|4
|42
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|Brian Harman
|1
|MC
|40
|32
|17
|25
|53
|Corey Conners
|18
|8
|6
|3
|24
|74
|65
|Min Woo Lee
|1
|20
|MC
|11
|48
|12
|17
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|3
|MC
|9
|9
|32
|22
|Sung Jae Im
|60
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|57
|33
|Cameron Smith
|9
|19
|20
|30
|25
|Sahith Theegala
|67
|36
|52
|MC
|17
|57
|53
|Thomas Detry
|47
|22
|MC
|MC
|53
|1
|48
|Sergio Garcia
|3
|4
|32
|1
|18
|6
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|14
|11
|4
|37
|40
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|2
|31
|2
|34
|Wd
|33
|Patrick Reed
|7
|2
|25
|10
|37
|44
|60
|Lucas Glover
|8
|3
|36
|MC
|31
|MC
|3
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|31
|9
|25
|33
|Tom Kim
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|44
|44
|7
|Adam Scott
|57
|MC
|36
|37
|22
|Joaquin Niemann
|33
|1
|12
|1
|33
|3
|Tony Finau
|56
|32
|MC
|36
|5
|13
|Byeong Hun An
|16
|52
|8
|MC
|MC
|73
|22
|Sam Burns
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|24
|49
|22
|Jason Day
|27
|8
|50
|13
|Harris English
|18
|30
|MC
|24
|73
|Justin Rose
|47
|MC
|8
|MC
|3
|Taylor Pendrith
|5
|38
|MC
|MC
|50
|9
|Denny McCarthy
|18
|14
|18
|48
|5
|16
|58
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|57
|58
|Stephan Jaeger
|11
|36
|20
|MC
|6
|44
|40
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|MC
|22
|11
|24
|49
|Wd
|Daniel Berger
|30
|20
|15
|25
|12
|2
|JT Poston
|26
|28
|33
|50
|39
|16
|53
|Nico Echavarria
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|77
|Tom Hoge
|5
|3
|40
|67
|54
|MC
|17
|Davis Thompson
|27
|10
|MC
|MC
|13
|36
|58
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|2
|35
|1
|Michael Kim
|32
|28
|MC
|4
|6
|13
|13
|2
|Matthieu Pavon
|47
|54
|MC
|42
|44
|63
|73
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|61
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|32
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|12
|22
|Dustin Johnson
|27
|5
|54
|31
|44
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|MC
|19
|42
|39
|4
|40
|Matt McCarty
|52
|16
|20
|48
|63
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Cameron Young
|18
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|72
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|22
|20
|MC
|1
|17
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|47
|30
|22
|24
|48
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|60
|61
|40
|Jordan Spieth
|12
|28
|59
|9
|MC
|4
|69
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|59
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|22
|49
|MC
|48
|Kevin Yu
|18
|12
|MC
|45
|17
|16
|64
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|42
|22
|56
|MC
|62
|Max Homa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|36
|Phil Mickelson
|6
|19
|3
|23
|Davis Riley
|52
|7
|38
|6
|48
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|1
|Charl Schwartzel
|2
|14
|20
|46
|12
|33
|Patton Kizzire
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|25
|Rafael Campos
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Bubba Watson
|33
|38
|30
|21
|12
|Zach Johnson
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|Danny Willett
|MC
|47
|45
|MC
|Justin Hastings
|MC
|13
|Jose Luis Ballester
|17
|MC
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|Vijay Singh
|Angel Cabrera
|35
|Mike Weir
|Fred Couples
|Bernhard Langer
|Noah Kent
|MC
|Hiroshi Tai
|Evan Beck
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|10
|1
|18
|19
|Rory McIlroy
|22
|MC
|2
|MC
|5
|21
|5
|7
|10
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|10
|MC
|3
|17
|2
|50
|Collin Morikawa
|3
|10
|5
|18
|44
|Ludvig Aberg
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|38
|16
|14
|1
|13
|32
|19
|11
|7
|5
|Jon Rahm
|45
|1
|27
|5
|7
|9
|4
|27
|Russell Henley
|38
|4
|30
|15
|11
|21
|Viktor Hovland
|MC
|7
|27
|21
|32
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6
|MC
|MC
|46
|34
|29
|38
|21
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|MC
|8
|21
|4
|12
|17
|22
|39
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3
|33
|14
|46
|19
|36
|17
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|Shane Lowry
|43
|16
|3
|21
|25
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|16
|46
|30
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9
|34
|52
|18
|MC
|56
|44
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|22
|23
|43
|52
|22
|Patrick Cantlay
|22
|14
|39
|MC
|17
|9
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|23
|12
|Brooks Koepka
|45
|2
|MC
|MC
|7
|2
|11
|21
|33
|Billy Horschel
|52
|43
|50
|38
|56
|MC
|17
|MC
|Brian Harman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|44
|MC
|Corey Conners
|38
|MC
|6
|8
|10
|46
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|22
|MC
|14
|Akshay Bhatia
|35
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|16
|8
|MC
|2
|Cameron Smith
|6
|34
|3
|10
|2
|51
|5
|55
|Sahith Theegala
|45
|9
|Thomas Detry
|Sergio Garcia
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|34
|17
|Aaron Rai
|JJ Spaun
|23
|Patrick Reed
|12
|4
|35
|8
|10
|36
|1
|MC
|49
|22
|Lucas Glover
|20
|30
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|29
|Tom Kim
|30
|16
|Adam Scott
|22
|39
|48
|54
|34
|18
|32
|9
|42
|38
|Joaquin Niemann
|22
|16
|35
|40
|MC
|Tony Finau
|55
|26
|35
|10
|38
|5
|10
|Byeong Hun An
|16
|MC
|33
|MC
|Sam Burns
|MC
|29
|MC
|Jason Day
|30
|39
|MC
|MC
|5
|20
|22
|10
|28
|Harris English
|22
|43
|21
|42
|Justin Rose
|MC
|16
|MC
|7
|23
|MC
|12
|2
|10
|2
|Taylor Pendrith
|Denny McCarthy
|45
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|Daniel Berger
|50
|MC
|32
|27
|10
|JT Poston
|30
|34
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|39
|Davis Thompson
|Laurie Canter
|Michael Kim
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|12
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Dustin Johnson
|MC
|48
|12
|MC
|1
|2
|10
|4
|6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|44
|40
|38
|Matt McCarty
|Cameron Davis
|12
|46
|Cameron Young
|9
|7
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|Will Zalatoris
|9
|6
|2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|38
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|4
|MC
|3
|46
|21
|3
|11
|2
|1
|Thriston Lawrence
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|22
|10
|14
|34
|46
|21
|38
|32
|7
|Kevin Yu
|Chris Kirk
|16
|23
|MC
|33
|Max Homa
|3
|43
|48
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|16
|Phil Mickelson
|43
|2
|21
|55
|18
|36
|22
|MC
|2
|Davis Riley
|Brian Campbell
|Charl Schwartzel
|MC
|50
|10
|26
|25
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|38
|Patton Kizzire
|18
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|12
|Rafael Campos
|Bubba Watson
|MC
|MC
|39
|26
|57
|12
|5
|MC
|37
|38
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|51
|58
|36
|MC
|MC
|9
|Danny Willett
|45
|MC
|12
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|38
|Justin Hastings
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|45
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vijay Singh
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|Angel Cabrera
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|22
|Mike Weir
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fred Couples
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|18
|MC
|Bernhard Langer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|62
|38
|MC
|24
|MC
|Noah Kent
|Hiroshi Tai
|Evan Beck
