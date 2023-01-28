</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: The Punter's In-Play Blog: Ryder still clear in California 

Steven Rawlings
28 January 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-28T08:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-28T09:33:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Ryder at the Farmers.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Sam Ryder still leads the Farmers Insurance Open but Jon Rahm is hard on his tail with a round to go so read Steve's final in-running thoughts on the event here... Ryder and Rahm dominate the market Leader looks short given the stats Finau the value with a round to go 08:10 - January 28 2023 A level-par 72 around the South Course in round three has seen pre-event [680.0] chance, Sam Ryder, maintain his advantage with a round to go at the Farmers Insurance Open but with a chance to return to the top of the world rankings and to win his fourth event in five starts and his third PGA Tour event in-a-row, Jon Rahm, is lurking menacingly. Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 8:00. Sam Ryder -12 [3.9] Jon Rahm -10 [2.26] Tony Finau -8 [9.0] Collin Morikawa -7 [21.0] Max Homa -7 [22.0] Sungjae In -7 [25.0] Sahith Theegala -7 [36.0] S.H Kim -6 [140.0] -5 and [170.0] bar History tells us that third round leaders tend to struggle here. Like Justin Rose four years ago, once he'd hit the front at halfway, Tiger Woods was never headed in both 2008 and 2013 and he was also in front after round three in 2003 but other than Patrick Reed in 2021, the only other third round leaders to go on to win this century are Phil Mickelson in 2000 and John Daly in 2004, and the latter needed to win a three-man play-off. In the last nine editions of the event, we've seen winners come from as far as two, three (three times), four, five and even six strokes back with a round to go and Rahm was trailing by three after 54 holes when he won the US Open here in 2021. We've seen two winners trading at in excess of [200.0] with a round to go and two stroke leaders have a surprisingly poor record of late on the PGA Tour too. Sam Ryder will carry a 2-shot lead into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.Only 6 of the last 27 players with a 2-shot lead through 54 holes on the PGA Tour went on to win (22.2% in span).&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) January 28, 2023 Add into the mix the fact that Ryder is attempting to win on the PGA Tour for the first time and the only conclusion I can come to is that he's too short at less than 3/1. Ryder has never been in this position before on the PGA Tour but to his credit, he's led three times through 54 holes on the Korn Ferry Tour and he went on to win twice. Although it's perhaps worth mentioning that he was seven clear at the Pinnacle Bank Championship the last time he led through three rounds, back in 2017, and on the only other occasion he held a clear lead - at the News Sentinel Open in 2016 where he'd led by one - he finished second, beaten by a stroke. The clear and very obvious danger to Ryder is Rahm, but he looks short enough at around [2.3]. Rahm's clearly the best player on the planet so far in 2023 and a return to the top of the rankings is overdue. He loves the venue and after a frustrating first round, he's been back to best over the last two days but with five top-class players within two of the Spaniard, around a track where off the pace winners are common, he might not be the good thing the market suggests he is. I'm obviously happy to have backed Rahm before the off but the value this morning sits with the man that shot the best round of the day yesterday - Tony Finau. Finau's tee-to-green game has been superb all week but it's taken three days for the putter to warm up. Incredibly, he missed as many as six putts from inside six feet on Wednesday and another two from inside nine feet. Now that the putter has finally started to work, he looks like a huge danger to the front two and he's a fair price [9.0]. I've also thrown a few pounds at Keegan Bradley at [270.0]. He's won five times on the PGA Tour and on three occasions he's been trailing with a round to go. He's twice won from four back and he was three adrift at the BMW Championship 2018 We may only have a round to play on the PGA Tour but over on the DP World Tour, the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic is still ongoing after the big delay on Thursday morning. Last year's runner-up, Richard Bland, is in the lead in the clubhouse on -10 but all eyes are now on Rory McIlroy who's just four holes into his second round. I'll be back later with a more detailed look at the event once we've finally reached the halfway stage. 14:45 - January 27 2023 We've reached the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open and the stats suggest starting on the South Course on Thursday and playing the North Course in yesterday's blustery conditions, was very slightly advantageous. Only 33 of the 73 players to make the cut were drawn North - South and the scoring averages over the first two days show that those drawn South - North averaged 1.4 over-par and those drawn North -South averaged 1.6 over-par. It's a negligible differential and with the benefit of hindsight, pondering the effects of the draw beforehand or after round one, was just a waste of time. Sam Ryder and Brendan Steele, who played together on the North Course on Thursday and the South yesterday, have enjoyed each-others company and they sit atop of the 36-hole leaderboard. Ryder shot the best score of the day on the North on Thursday and on the South on Friday to put daylight between himself and the rest and the pre-event favourite, Jon Rahm, who lost his way on day one, equalled the best round of the day on the North Course when he rallied late in the day to post a five-under-par 67. The Spaniard still trails by eight but he's back trading at just 7/1 as he bids to win his fourth event in five. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 14:30. Sam Ryder -12 [5.0] Brendan Steele -9 [8.4] Tano Goya -7 [75.0] Max Homa -6 [9.2] Taylor Montgomery -6 [12.0] Sahith Theegala -6 [17.5] Vincent Norman -6 [95.0] Sam Stevens -6 [120.0] Brent Grant -6 [180.0] Collin Morikawa -5 [13.5] Jason Day -5 [19.5] Ben Griffin -5 [65.0] Andrew Novak -5[200.0] Jon Rahm -4 [8.0] -4 and [60.0] bar Given he leads by three over Steele and by five over the remainder, the 4/1 available about the leader may look tempting but it hasn't enticed me in. At 33, Ryder is yet to win on the PGA Tour, here's never led a PGA Tour event through 36 holes, and since Tiger Woods won here ten years ago, having led by two at halfway, Justin Rose, in 2019, is the only halfway leader to convert. Like Ryder, Rose led by three after 36 holes. Having backed both Rahm and Max Homa before the off, I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and see what happens today and I haven't given up on my Find Me a 100 Winner pick yet either. Byeong Hun An sits alongside Rahm in tied 14th. Over on the DP World Tour, after losing six hours yesterday, the Dubai Desert Classic will run into Monday. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played over 72 holes, concluding on Monday.Saturday 28: Round 2 concludesSunday 29: Round 3 scheduledMonday 30: Round 4 scheduled#HeroDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/PqZASQlfo8&mdash; DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 27, 2023 Having been matched at a high of [11.5] and having birdied the seventh hole before play was suspended on Thursday, the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, finished his first round in fine style this morning with this eagle two at eight and a birdie and nine. Rory starts the day with a hole-out eagle #HeroDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/SyPuvjrOIT&mdash; DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 27, 2023 Although he trails the co-leaders, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, by two, Rory is now a very warm favourite at around [2.6] (has hit a low of [2.46]) and that looks plenty short enough to me. I'm happy to lay Rory at that price with so long to go and I've also thrown a few pounds at Adri Anaus at [42.0]. The Spaniard, who sits just one behind Rory after round one, missed the cut here last year but he was third in 2020 and ninth 12 months later and I thought he was fractionally big given he's a 33/1 chance on the High Street. 08:35 - January 26 2023 It's only Thursday morning but the first round of this week's PGA Tour event - the Farmers Insurance Open - is already done and dusted. As highlighted in the preview, the field plays both the North and South Course over the first two days and it's debatable as to which side of the draw is best this week. As highlighted below, the North Course averaged almost two-and-half strokes less than the South yesterday. The top-four on the leaderboard all played the North yesterday, nine of the top-11 began the event there and as many as 25 of the top 32 will be teeing it up on the South Course today but both sides of the draw are in for a rocky ride in round two if the weather forecasts are anything to go by. R1 scoring → @FarmersInsOpen69.731 = North (-2.269)72.218 = South (+0.218)&mdash; Rob Bolton (@RobBoltonGolf) January 26, 2023 With winds forecasted to gust up to as high as 30 mph today, scoring won't be as good at either track and it's debatable whether having a good score in the bag at the North Course already is better than having to try and construct one there today in the blustery conditions. A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush but on the other hand, with the rough up on the South Course, we could witness some very high scores there today and the likes of Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai and Brent Grant, who are tied at the top after eight-under-par 64s around the North Course yesterday, may well tumble down the leaderboard today. Those that constructed a good score around the South Course yesterday - Taylor Montgomery (-5), Justin Thomas (-4) and Sungjae Im (-4) - now head the market with the in-form PGA Tour rookie, Montgomery, the surprising new jolly. Of those that started nicely on the North, Collin Morikawa is the shortest in the market this morning - trading at [16.0] - but his putting stroke looked a bit iffy yesterday and I'm happy to swerve all the market leaders at this stage. The pre-event favourite, Jon Rahm, who's looking to become the first man to win three PGA Tour titles in-a-row since Dustin Johnson in 2017, looked like he was back in business when his second shot landed on the green at the par five sixth hole on the South Course yesterday. Odds-on to make another birdie to get to three-under-par for the day, the bang-in-form Spaniard was backed down to a low of [3.55] but he three-putted for par and overshot the green on seven. In the space of a few minutes he'd gone from looking like assuming command again to being all at sea and he never really got going again after recording a double-bogey six at the seventh. A grumpy and swarey Rahm bungled his way to an opening one-over-par 73 and he now sits nine off the lead in a tie for 116th. As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, a slow start can be overcome in this event but Rahm's definitely up against given the forecast. The breezy conditions today won't help him at all as he attempts to make up the lost ground on the easier North Course and the [25.0] available this morning about the world number three doesn't scream value to me. I'm going to exercise plenty of caution given the forecast but I was happy to throw a few pounds at South Africa's Garrick Higgo at [85.0]. With three DP World Tour titles and a win on the PGA Tour already in the bag, the 23-year-old has already been more successful than most but his ceiling's high and if his 64 in the windy conditions in round four of the Bermuda Championship in October (the best round of the day) is anything to go by, he may hang in there around the South Course better than most today. Higgo had caught the eye last week when signing off The American Express with a nine-under-par 63 to climb up into a tie for 11th and he's carried that form forward with a six-under-par 66 at the North Course yesterday to sit tied for fifth and just two off the lead. Over on the DP World Tour, torrential rain has hit Dubai and the Dubai Desert Classic (previewed here) hasn't started yet. The opening round is predicted to start at 13:15 local time (9:15 UK time) after a delay of more than six hours. Dubai Desert Classic Pre-Event Selections: Rory McIlroy @ an average of [14.5] in the 1st Round Leader market Min Woo Lee @ [25.0] Nicolai Hojgaard @ [65.0] Sami Valimaki @ [130.0] In-Play Picks: Rory McIlroy layed @ [2.6] Adri Arnaus backed @ [42.0] Farmers Insurance Open Pre-event Selection: Jon Rahm @ [5.8] Max Homa @ [28.0] In-Play Picks: Garrick Higgo @ [85.0] Tony Finau @ [9.0] Keegan Bradley @ [270.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: Back 2u Sebastian Soderberg [170.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.0] Back 1u Byeong Hun An [260.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.3] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam%20Ryder%20at%20the%20Farmers.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Ryder at the Farmers.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Ryder at the Farmers.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Ryder at the Farmers.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Ryder at the Farmers.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Sam Ryder"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sam Ryder in action in round two</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.209036989","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s In-Play Blog: Ryder still clear in California "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Ryder%20still%20clear%20in%20California%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-dubai-desert-classic-tips-taylor-montgomery-the-favourite-at-the-farmers-260123-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Ryder%20still%20clear%20in%20California%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Sam Ryder still leads the Farmers Insurance Open but Jon Rahm is hard on his tail with a round to go so read Steve's final in-running thoughts on the event here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong> Ryder and Rahm dominate the market </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Leader looks short given the stats </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Finau the value with a round to go</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><h2>08:10 - January 28 2023</h2></strong></p><p>A level-par 72 around the South Course in round three has seen pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="679/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">680.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">679/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Sam Ryder</strong>, maintain his advantage with a round to go at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">Farmers Insurance Open</a> but with a chance to return to the top of the world rankings and to win his fourth event in five starts and his third PGA Tour event in-a-row, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, is lurking menacingly.</p><p>Here's the 54-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 8:00.</p><p><strong>Sam Ryder -12 3.9<br> Jon Rahm -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b><br> Tony Finau -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Collin Morikawa -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br> Max Homa -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br> Sungjae In -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b><br> Sahith Theegala -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b><br> S.H Kim -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b><br> -5 and <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><blockquote>History tells us that third round leaders tend to struggle here.</blockquote><p>Like Justin Rose four years ago, once he'd hit the front at halfway, Tiger Woods was never headed in both 2008 and 2013 and he was also in front after round three in 2003 but other than Patrick Reed in 2021, the only other third round leaders to go on to win this century are Phil Mickelson in 2000 and John Daly in 2004, and the latter needed to win a three-man play-off.</p><blockquote>In the last nine editions of the event, we've seen winners come from as far as two, three (three times), four, five and even six strokes back with a round to go and Rahm was trailing by three after 54 holes when he won the US Open here in 2021.</blockquote><p>We've seen two winners trading at in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> with a round to go and two stroke leaders have a surprisingly poor record of late on the PGA Tour too. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Sam Ryder will carry a 2-shot lead into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.<br><br>Only 6 of the last 27 players with a 2-shot lead through 54 holes on the PGA Tour went on to win (22.2% in span).</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1619137484671320066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Add into the mix the fact that Ryder is attempting to win on the PGA Tour for the first time and the only conclusion I can come to is that <strong>he's too short at less than 3/1</strong>.</p><p>Ryder has never been in this position before on the PGA Tour but to his credit, he's led three times through 54 holes on the Korn Ferry Tour and he <strong>went on to win twice</strong>.</p><p>Although it's perhaps worth mentioning that he was seven clear at the Pinnacle Bank Championship the last time he led through three rounds, back in 2017, and on the only other occasion he held a clear lead - at the News Sentinel Open in 2016 where he'd led by one - he finished second, beaten by a stroke.</p><blockquote>The clear and very obvious danger to Ryder is Rahm, but he looks short enough at around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. </blockquote><p>Rahm's clearly the best player on the planet so far in 2023 and a return to the top of the rankings is overdue. He loves the venue and after a frustrating first round, <strong>he's been back to best over the last two days</strong> but with five top-class players within two of the Spaniard, around a track where off the pace winners are common, he might not be the good thing the market suggests he is.</p><p>I'm obviously happy to have backed Rahm before the off but the value this morning sits with the man that shot the best round of the day yesterday - <strong>Tony Finau</strong>.</p><p>Finau's tee-to-green game has been superb all week but it's taken three days for the putter to warm up.</p><blockquote>Incredibly, he missed as many as six putts from inside six feet on Wednesday and another two from inside nine feet. </blockquote><p>Now that the putter has finally started to work, he looks like a huge danger to the front two and he's a fair price <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong>I've also thrown a few pounds at Keegan Bradley at <b class="inline_odds" title="269/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">270.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">269/1</span></b>.</strong> He's won five times on the PGA Tour and on three occasions he's been trailing with a round to go. He's twice won from four back and he was three adrift at the BMW Championship 2018</p><p>We may only have a round to play on the PGA Tour but over on the DP World Tour, the second round of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Dubai Desert Classic</a> is still ongoing after the big delay on Thursday morning.</p><p>Last year's runner-up, Richard Bland, is in the lead in the clubhouse on -10 but <strong>all eyes are now on Rory McIlroy</strong> who's just four holes into his second round.</p><p>I'll be back later with a more detailed look at the event once we've finally reached the halfway stage.</p><p><strong><h2>14:45 - January 27 2023</h2></strong></p><p>We've reached the halfway stage of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">Farmers Insurance Open</a> and the stats suggest starting on the South Course on Thursday and playing the North Course in yesterday's blustery conditions, was very slightly advantageous.</p><p>Only 33 of the 73 players to make the cut were drawn North - South and the scoring averages over the first two days show that those drawn South - North averaged 1.4 over-par and those drawn North -South averaged 1.6 over-par.</p><blockquote>It's a negligible differential and with the benefit of hindsight, pondering the effects of the draw beforehand or after round one, was just a waste of time.</blockquote><p><strong>Sam Ryder</strong> and <strong>Brendan Steele</strong>, who played together on the North Course on Thursday and the South yesterday, have enjoyed each-others company and they sit atop of the 36-hole leaderboard. </p><p>Ryder shot the best score of the day on the North on Thursday and on the South on Friday to put daylight between himself and the rest and the pre-event favourite, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, who lost his way on day one, equalled the best round of the day on the North Course when he rallied late in the day to post a five-under-par 67. </p><blockquote>The Spaniard still trails by eight but he's back trading at just 7/1 as he bids to win his fourth event in five.</blockquote><p>Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 14:30.</p><p>Sam Ryder -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b><br> Brendan Steele -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> <br> Tano Goya -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b><br> Max Homa -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Taylor Montgomery -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b><br> Sahith Theegala -6 17.5<br> Vincent Norman -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b><br> Sam Stevens -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b><br> Brent Grant -6 <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b><br> Collin Morikawa -5 13.5<br> Jason Day -5 19.5<br> Ben Griffin -5 <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> Andrew Novak -5<b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b><br> Jon Rahm -4 <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b><br> -4 and <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> bar</p><p>Given he leads by three over Steele and by five over the remainder, <strong>the 4/1 available about the leader may look tempting but it hasn't enticed me in</strong>.</p><p>At 33, Ryder is <strong>yet to win on the PGA Tour</strong>, here's never led a PGA Tour event through 36 holes, and since Tiger Woods won here ten years ago, having led by two at halfway, Justin Rose, in 2019, is the only halfway leader to convert. Like Ryder, Rose led by three after 36 holes.</p><p>Having <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-favourite-rahm-bids-for-fourth-win-in-a-row-230123-167.html">backed both Rahm and Max Homa before the off</a>, I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and see what happens today and I haven't given up on my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/farmers-insurance-open-long-odds-golf-tips-hot-putting-swede-can-contend-again-240123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner pick </a>yet either. <strong>Byeong Hun An</strong> sits alongside Rahm in tied 14th.</p><p>Over on the DP World Tour, after losing six hours yesterday, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Dubai Desert Classic</a> will run into Monday.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played over 72 holes, concluding on Monday.<br><br>Saturday 28: Round 2 concludes<br>Sunday 29: Round 3 scheduled<br>Monday 30: Round 4 scheduled<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroDDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroDDC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/PqZASQlfo8">pic.twitter.com/PqZASQlfo8</a></p>? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1618963114585886722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Having been <strong>matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b></strong> and having birdied the seventh hole before play was suspended on Thursday, the pre-event favourite, <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong>, finished his first round in fine style this morning with this eagle two at eight and a birdie and nine.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rory starts the day with a hole-out eagle <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeroDDC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeroDDC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/SyPuvjrOIT">pic.twitter.com/SyPuvjrOIT</a></p>? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1618856621441941504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Although he trails the co-leaders, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, by two, Rory is now a very warm favourite at around <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> (has hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>) and that <strong>looks plenty short enough to me</strong>. </p><blockquote>I'm happy to lay Rory at that price with so long to go and I've also thrown a few pounds at Adri Anaus at <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b>.</blockquote><p>The Spaniard, who sits just one behind Rory after round one, missed the cut here last year but he was third in 2020 and ninth 12 months later and I thought he was <strong>fractionally big </strong>given he's a 33/1 chance on the High Street.</p><p><strong><h2>08:35 - January 26 2023</h2></strong></p><p>It's only Thursday morning but the first round of this week's PGA Tour event - the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">Farmers Insurance Open</a> - is already done and dusted.</p><p>As highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-favourite-rahm-bids-for-fourth-win-in-a-row-230123-167.html">the preview</a>, the field plays both the North and South Course over the first two days and it's debatable as to which side of the draw is best this week.</p><p>As highlighted below, <strong>the North Course averaged almost two-and-half strokes less than the South yesterday</strong>. The top-four on the leaderboard all played the North yesterday, nine of the top-11 began the event there and as many as 25 of the top 32 will be teeing it up on the South Course today but both sides of the draw are in for a rocky ride in round two if the weather forecasts are anything to go by.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">R1 scoring → <a href="https://twitter.com/FarmersInsOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FarmersInsOpen</a><br><br>69.731 = North (-2.269)<br>72.218 = South (+0.218)</p>? Rob Bolton (@RobBoltonGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/RobBoltonGolf/status/1618406289251667968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 26, 2023</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>With winds forecasted to gust up to as high as 30 mph today, <strong>scoring won't be as good at either track</strong> and it's debatable whether having a good score in the bag at the North Course already is better than having to try and construct one there today in the blustery conditions.</p><p>A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush but on the other hand, with the rough up on the South Course, we could witness some very high scores there today and the likes of <strong>Sam Ryder</strong>, <strong>Aaron Rai</strong> and <strong>Brent Grant</strong>, who are tied at the top after eight-under-par 64s around the North Course yesterday, may well tumble down the leaderboard today.</p><blockquote>Those that constructed a good score around the South Course yesterday - Taylor Montgomery (-5), Justin Thomas (-4) and Sungjae Im (-4) - now head the market with the in-form PGA Tour rookie, Montgomery, the surprising new jolly.</blockquote><p>Of those that started nicely on the North, <strong>Collin Morikawa</strong> is the shortest in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">the market</a> this morning - trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b> - but his putting stroke looked a bit iffy yesterday and I'm happy to swerve all the market leaders at this stage.</p><p>The pre-event favourite, <strong>Jon Rahm</strong>, who's looking to become the first man to win three PGA Tour titles in-a-row since Dustin Johnson in 2017, looked like he was back in business when his second shot landed on the green at the par five sixth hole on the South Course yesterday. </p><blockquote>Odds-on to make another birdie to get to three-under-par for the day, the bang-in-form Spaniard was backed down to a low of 3.55 but he three-putted for par and overshot the green on seven.</blockquote><p>In the space of a few minutes he'd gone from looking like assuming command again to being all at sea and he never really got going again after recording a double-bogey six at the seventh.</p><blockquote>A grumpy and swarey Rahm bungled his way to an opening one-over-par 73 and he now sits nine off the lead in a tie for 116th.</blockquote><p>As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-favourite-rahm-bids-for-fourth-win-in-a-row-230123-167.html">the preview</a>, a slow start can be overcome in this event but <strong>Rahm's definitely up against given the forecast</strong>. </p><p>The breezy conditions today won't help him at all as he attempts to make up the lost ground on the easier North Course and the <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b> available this morning about the world number three doesn't scream value to me.</p><blockquote>I'm going to exercise plenty of caution given the forecast but I was happy to throw a few pounds at South Africa's Garrick Higgo at <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b>.</blockquote><p>With three DP World Tour titles and a win on the PGA Tour already in the bag, the 23-year-old has already been more successful than most but his ceiling's high and if his 64 in the windy conditions in round four of the Bermuda Championship in October (the best round of the day) is anything to go by, he may hang in there around the South Course better than most today.</p><p>Higgo had <strong>caught the eye last week</strong> when signing off The American Express with a nine-under-par 63 to climb up into a tie for 11th and he's carried that form forward with a six-under-par 66 at the North Course yesterday to sit tied for fifth and just two off the lead.</p><p>Over on the DP World Tour, torrential rain has hit Dubai and the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Dubai Desert Classic</a> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html">(previewed here)</a> hasn't started yet.</p><p><img alt="Soggy Dubai.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Soggy%20Dubai.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The opening round is predicted to start at 13:15 local time (9:15 UK time) after a delay of more than six hours.</p><p><strong>Dubai Desert Classic Pre-Event Selections:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037179">Rory McIlroy @ an average of 14.5 in the 1st Round Leader market</a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Min Woo Lee @ <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b><br> Nicolai Hojgaard @ <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br> Sami Valimaki @ <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Rory McIlroy layed @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b><br> Adri Arnaus backed @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b></a></p><p><br> <strong>Farmers Insurance Open Pre-event Selection:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">Jon Rahm @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> Max Homa @ <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209036989">Garrick Higgo @ <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b><br> Tony Finau @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b><br> Keegan Bradley @ <b class="inline_odds" title="269/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">270.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">269/1</span></b></a></p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Back 2u Sebastian Soderberg <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket