Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header Dubai Desert Classic: Could hot putting and Portuguese form be the key to success in Dubai?
Steven Rawlings
23 January 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-23T09:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-23T10:36:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EMIRATES 2.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour hops from Abu Dhabi to Dubai for the Dubai Desert Classic this week so read Steve's detailed preview ahead of Thursday's start here... Strong putting the key to success Links lovers likely to figure again Course clues to be found in Portugal, South Africa and Qatar Tournament History First staged as long ago as 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic was the first event to be staged on the Arabian Peninsula. There was no event in 1991 so this is the 34th edition. Venue Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE Course Details Par 72, 7,428 yardsStroke Index in 2022 - 72.7 Apart from the 1999 and 2000 renewals, the Majlis course, designed by Karl Litten and opened in 1988, has hosted this event since its inception. The fairways are fairly generous and the rough isn't often brutal. The front nine ends with three tough holes in four - the sixth, eighth and ninth and it's the stronger of the two nines. It can play up to two strokes harder than the back-nine. The front nine last year, which has a par of 35, averaged almost a stroke over-par at 35.88 whereas the back nine, which contains three par fives, averaged 36.82 -below its par of 37. The Majlis is a typically exposed desert track, so the wind is very often a factor and if it gets up, the scoring is much harder than in calm conditions. As an indication of how different the course plays in the wind, the 2020 winner, Lucas Herbert, won in only nine-under-par (the highest ever tournament aggregate score) but 12 months earlier, Bryson DeChambeau got to -24, which was the event's record low score. The greens, that are usually set at around 11.5 on the stimpmeter, were completely renovated prior to the off 12 months ago and this is what Mohammed Buamim, the Emirates club's manager, told Gulf News during the renovation. "It was discovered that the greens, in particular, were not in the condition we would like them to be and therefore decided to have them rebuilt. "We have also taken this opportunity to return them to their original size and shape, which means that they will get bigger and by that open up more choices for interesting pin positions. I'm confident that it will improve the course significantly." The new putting surfaces are Bermuda TifEagle and the whole course is laid to Bermuda grass. Water in play on ten holes. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 4:00 on Thursday. Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2022 - Victor Hovland -12 (playoff) [11.0]2021 - Paul Casey -17 [25.0]2020 - Lucas Herbert -9 [230.0] (playoff)2019 - Bryson DeChambeau -24 [11.0]2018 - Li Haotong -23 [180.0]2017 - Sergio Garcia -19 [22.0]2016 - Danny Willett -19 [48.0] What Will it Take to Win the Dubai Desert Classic? Although the 2021 winner, Paul Casey, only ranked 24th for Driving Distance, length off the tee has been key for years and big hitters tend to shine. Last year's winner, Victor Hovland, ranked 13th for DD, with Rory McIlroy in third ranking first, and the 2020 winner, Lucas Herbert, ranked ninth for DD with Dean Burmester and Adri Arnaus, who finished tied for third, ranking first and sixth for DD. Monstrously long, Bryson DeChambeau, only ranked a curiously shot 26th for DD when he won here four years ago but the six winners before him ranked 14th, fourth, 10th, first, fifth and fourth. Although Hovland ranked third for Driving Accuracy and Sergio Garcia ranked fourth six years ago, you don't have to hit it especially straight here. Hovland and Garcia apart, no other winner has ranked any better than 15th for fairways found and the average DA ranking of the ten winners before Hovland was just 37.1. Hovland only ranked 10th for Greens In Regulation but Casey ranked fourth in 2021 and three of the top-five ranked sixth or better. As many as 12 of the last 17 winners have ranked inside the top-five for GIR. The 2020 and 2021 winners only ranked 22nd and 21st for Putting Average, and 41st and 14th for Strokes Gained Putting. However, that could have been something to do with the deterioration of the old greens as up until 2020, putting had been absolutely key. Last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Richard Bland, ranked first for PA and second for SGP. The winner ranked 18th and 14th. The 2019 winner, DeChambeau, ranked second for PA, Li ranked first in 2018 and so did Danny Willett when he won here in 2016. Is There an Angle In? There are four venues that seem to correlate nicely with the Emirates - Dom Pedro Victoria, Doha, the Gary Player Country Club and the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Dom Pedro Victoria hosts the Portugal Masters and there's plenty of evidence to suggest that's a tournament that correlates very nicely with this one. The last two winners have never played in the Portugal Masters but the 2020 winner, Herbert, finished second in Portugal in 2018, and Garcia, who won here six years ago, finished seventh in his one and only appearance there in the same year. The 2016 winner, Danny Willett, has finished inside the top-seven there three times and the three men to win this event before Rory McIlroy in 2015 - Alvaro Quiros, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Stephen Gallacher, who won this event back-to-back, all have a top-three finish there... In addition, Andy Sullivan, who finished alongside Cabrera-Bello in tied second here seven years ago, has finished first and second at the Portugal Masters and the 1997 DDC winner, Richard Green, has also won the Portugal Masters.The Qatar Masters most used venue - Doha - is a course that's well worth close inspection with regards to this event. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was beaten by Herbert in extra time two years ago, finished second there in 2019 and as many as five players have won here and at Doha - Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn, and the two Spaniards, Quiros and Sergio. As many as seven players to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club have won this event and five Gary Player Course winners - Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Retief Goosen have finished second here. Form in the desert holds up well so last week's result at the Yas Links will provide clues. Tyrrell Hatton contended in both events last year, Hovland finished fourth before winning here 12 months ago and Cabrera Bello, who won this in 2011 finished second at Yas Links last year. Form at the old Abu Dhabi venue holds up well here too. Casey has won there twice, and at the halfway stage of the 2021 renewal, the last to be staged at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, four of the top-six had previously won this event. In addition to the various course correlations, links form is well worth looking at given six of the last 15 players to win this title have also won an Open Championship and that Hovland was tied at the top with a round to go at St Andrews last year. The course is fairly wind-exposed and it tends to get faster and harder as the week wares on which explains why links exponents do so well here. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Victor Hovland - T13th trailing by six [48.0]2021 - Paul Casey - lead by a stroke [1.99]2020 - Lucas Herbert - T13th trailing by six [300.0]2019 - Bryson DeChambeau led by a stroke [1.96] 2018 - Li Haotong led by a stroke [3.7]2017 - Sergio Garcia led by three strokes [1.73]2016 - Danny Willett led by a stroke [2.68] Following Victor Perez's victory last week, this is the second Rolex Series event of the year, so I've listed all the previous series winners to date below. The cream tends to rise to the top in Rolex Series events and only one of the last 12 has gone off at a triple-figure price. Rolex Series Winners BMW PGA Championship 2017 - Alex Noren [22.0] 1/2Open de France 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood [25.0]Irish Open 2017 - Jon Rahm [18.0] 1/3Scottish Open 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello [65.0]Italian Open 2017 - Tyrrell Hatton [20.0]Turkish Airlines Open 2017 - Justin Rose [9.2] 1/2Nedbank Golf Challenge 2017 - Branden Grace [18.0]DP World Championship 2017 - Jon Rahm [13.0] 2/3BMW PGA Championship 2018 - Francesco Molinari [22.0]Italian Open 2018 - Thorbjorn Olesen [130.0]Open de France 2018 - Alex Noren [19.5] 2/2Irish Open 2018 - Russell Knox [27.0]Scottish Open 2018 - Brandon Stone [1000.0]Turkish Airlines Open 2018 - Justin Rose [5.8] 2/2Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 - Lee Westwood [55.0]DP World Championship 2018 - Danny Willett [150.0] 1/2Abu Dhabi Championship 2019 - Shane Lowry [90.0]Irish Open 2019 - Jon Rahm [10.0] 3/3Scottish Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger [46.0]BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Danny Willett [80.0] 2/2Italian Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger [55.0] 2/2Turkish Airlines Open 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton [20.0] 2/2Nedbank Golf Challenge 2019 - Tommy Fleetwood [20.0] 2/2DP World Championship 2019 - Jon Rahm [8.0] 4/4Abu Dhabi Championship 2020 - Lee Westwood [140.0] 2/2Scottish Open 2020 - Aaron Rai [110.0]BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton [22.0] 3/3DP World Championship 2019 - Matthew Fitzpatrick [22.0] Abu Dhabi Championship 2021 - Tyrrell Hatton [14.5] 4/4Scottish Open 2021 - Min Woo Lee [330.0]BMW PGA Championship 2021 - Billy Horschel [36.0] DP World Championship 2021- Collin Morikawa [11.0]Abu Dhabi Championship 2022 - Thomas Pieters [46.0]Dubai Desert Classic 2022 - Viktor Hovland [11.0]Scottish Open 2022 - Xander Schauffele [21.0]BMW PGA Championship -Shane Lowry [19.0] 2/2DP World Tour Championship - Jon Rahm [6.2] 5/5Abu Dhabi Championship 2023 - Victor Perez [44.0] In-Play Tactics As highlighted above in the course notes, how windy it is here is a determining factor as to how hard the course plays and it also has a huge bearing on how the tournament pans out. The 2020 winner, Herbert, won with the highest winning total (-9), the previous record high had been -11 (Alvaro Quiros in 2011), and Hovland and Bland only got to 12-under-par 12 months ago. It's no coincidence that those are the only three editions in which the winners have come from off the pace... The tricky blustery conditions caused mayhem three ago and although they'd been up with the pace earlier in the tournament, both the playoff protagonists, Herbert and Bezuidenhout, had trailed by six with a round to go yet they finished two strokes clear of the remainder having traded at [1000.0] during the final round! Having been matched at a high of [95.0] in-running, Hovland finished birdie-eagle-birdie, but it still wouldn't have been enough without a poor finish from Rory McIlroy, who was matched at a low of [1.39].Alvaro Quiros' victory here in 2011 was remarkable for a number of reasons. He made three eagles, including a two on the par four second hole, and a hole-in-one during the final round, and he also made a pair of triple-bogeys; one on day one, at the par five 10th, and one at the eighth hole on day four but the most remarkable thing about his win was how far off the pace he had been before winning. He trailed by eight strokes after both rounds one and two and up until 2020 that was the furthest any winner had trailed by a country mile. Although he trailed by six after round three, Hovland started nicely enough (ninth and three back after round one and fifth and four adrift at halfway) and Mark O'Meara, who was six adrift in 2004 and Quiros, who trailed by eight in 2011, are the only winners this century that weren't within four of the lead after round one. Herbert had sat third and two off the lead before dropping to 11th and four back at halfway three years ago and he's just the third tournament winner to be outside the top-ten at the halfway stage. Quiros 12 years ago and Robert-Jan Derksen, the shock 2003 champ, who sat tied for 20th and five off the lead, are the other two. Every other course winner here has been inside the top-six places at halfway. DeChambeau sat second after round one in 2019, just one behind the early pacesetter, Matthew Fitzpatrick, but he led all the way after that and the 2017 winner, Garcia, was the sixth player to win wire-to-wire. Only two of the last ten 54-hole leaders have been beaten (Ashun Wu in 2020 and Justin Harding 2022) and in 21 of the 33 editions staged to date, the third round leader has gone on to win. I'll be back tomorrow with a look at the market leaders, together with the reasoning behind any pre-event picks. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EMIRATES%202.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EMIRATES 2.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EMIRATES 2.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EMIRATES 2.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/EMIRATES 2.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="The short par four 17th at the Emirates"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The short par four 17th at the Emirates</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.209037176","entry_title":"Dubai Desert Classic: Could hot putting and Portuguese form be the key to success in Dubai?"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dubai%20Desert%20Classic%3A%20Could%20hot%20putting%20and%20Portuguese%20form%20be%20the%20key%20to%20success%20in%20Dubai%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fdubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html&text=Dubai%20Desert%20Classic%3A%20Could%20hot%20putting%20and%20Portuguese%20form%20be%20the%20key%20to%20success%20in%20Dubai%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour hops from Abu Dhabi to Dubai for the Dubai Desert Classic this week so read Steve's detailed preview ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Strong putting the key to success</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Links lovers likely to figure again</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong> Course clues to be found in Portugal, South Africa and Qatar</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>First staged as long ago as 1989, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.209037176">Dubai Desert Classic</a> was the first event to be staged on the Arabian Peninsula. There was no event in 1991 so this is the 34th edition.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72, 7,428 yards<br>Stroke Index in 2022 - 72.7</p><p>Apart from the 1999 and 2000 renewals, the <strong>Majlis course</strong>, designed by Karl Litten and opened in 1988, has hosted this event since its inception.</p><p>The fairways are fairly generous and the rough isn't often brutal.</p><blockquote>The front nine ends with three tough holes in four - the sixth, eighth and ninth and it's the stronger of the two nines. It can play up to two strokes harder than the back-nine.</blockquote><p>The front nine last year, which has a par of 35, averaged almost a stroke over-par at 35.88 whereas the back nine, which contains three par fives, averaged 36.82 -below its par of 37.</p><p>The Majlis is a typically exposed desert track, so the wind is very often a factor and if it gets up, the scoring is much harder than in calm conditions.</p><p><img alt="majlis course emirates gc 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/c2b09761b72ae6cf5676ea6783c56743e838778b.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>As an indication of how different the course plays in the wind, <strong>the 2020 winner, Lucas Herbert, won in only nine-under-par</strong> (the highest ever tournament aggregate score) but 12 months earlier, <strong>Bryson DeChambeau got to -24</strong>, which was the event's record low score.</p><p>The greens, that are usually set at around 11.5 on the stimpmeter, were completely renovated prior to the off 12 months ago and this is what Mohammed Buamim, the Emirates club's manager, told Gulf News during the renovation.</p><p>"It was discovered that the greens, in particular, were not in the condition we would like them to be and therefore decided to have them rebuilt.</p><p>"We have also taken this opportunity to return them to their original size and shape, which means that they will get bigger and by that open up more choices for interesting pin positions. I'm confident that it will improve the course significantly."</p><p>The new putting surfaces are Bermuda TifEagle and the whole course is laid to Bermuda grass. <strong>Water in play on ten holes.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/jumeira">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 4:00 on Thursday.</p><h2>Last Seven Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><p>2022 - Victor Hovland -12 (playoff) <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br>2021 - Paul Casey -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b><br>2020 - Lucas Herbert -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="229/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">230.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">229/1</span></b> (playoff)<br>2019 - Bryson DeChambeau -24 <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br>2018 - Li Haotong -23 <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b><br>2017 - Sergio Garcia -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br>2016 - Danny Willett -19 <b class="inline_odds" title="47/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">48.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">47/1</span></b></p><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Dubai Desert Classic?</h2><p></p><p>Although the 2021 winner, Paul Casey, only ranked 24th for Driving Distance, <strong>length off the tee has been key for years and big hitters tend to shine</strong>.</p><p>Last year's winner, Victor Hovland, ranked 13th for DD, with Rory McIlroy in third ranking first, and the 2020 winner, Lucas Herbert, ranked ninth for DD with Dean Burmester and Adri Arnaus, who finished tied for third, ranking first and sixth for DD.</p><p>Monstrously long, <strong>Bryson DeChambeau</strong>, only ranked a curiously shot 26th for DD when he won here four years ago but the six winners before him ranked 14th, fourth, 10th, first, fifth and fourth.</p><p>Although Hovland ranked third for Driving Accuracy and Sergio Garcia ranked fourth six years ago, you don't have to hit it especially straight here.</p><p>Hovland and Garcia apart, no other winner has ranked any better than 15th for fairways found and the average DA ranking of the ten winners before Hovland was just 37.1.</p><p>Hovland only ranked 10th for Greens In Regulation but Casey ranked fourth in 2021 and three of the top-five ranked sixth or better.</p><blockquote>As many as 12 of the last 17 winners have ranked inside the top-five for GIR.</blockquote><p>The 2020 and 2021 winners only ranked 22nd and 21st for Putting Average, and 41st and 14th for Strokes Gained Putting.</p><p>However, that could have been something to do with the deterioration of the old greens as up until 2020,<strong> putting had been absolutely key</strong>. Last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Richard Bland, ranked first for PA and second for SGP. The winner ranked 18th and 14th.</p><p>The 2019 winner, DeChambeau, ranked second for PA, Li ranked first in 2018 and so did Danny Willett when he won here in 2016.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p>There are four venues that seem to correlate nicely with the Emirates - Dom Pedro Victoria, Doha, the Gary Player Country Club and the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.</p><blockquote>Dom Pedro Victoria hosts the Portugal Masters and there's plenty of evidence to suggest that's a tournament that correlates very nicely with this one.</blockquote><p>The last two winners have never played in the Portugal Masters but the 2020 winner, Herbert, finished second in Portugal in 2018, and Garcia, who won here six years ago, finished seventh in his one and only appearance there in the same year.</p><p>The 2016 winner, Danny Willett, has finished inside the top-seven there three times and the three men to win this event before Rory McIlroy in 2015 - Alvaro Quiros, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Stephen Gallacher, who won this event back-to-back, all have a top-three finish there...</p><p><img alt="Dubai-Desert-Classic-Willett-drives-640.gif" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dubai-Desert-Classic-Willett-drives-640.600x450.gif" width="640" height="480" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In addition, Andy Sullivan, who finished alongside Cabrera-Bello in tied second here seven years ago, has finished first and second at the Portugal Masters and the 1997 DDC winner, Richard Green, has also won the Portugal Masters.<br><br>The Qatar Masters most used venue - Doha - is a course that's well worth close inspection with regards to this event.</p><p><br>Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was beaten by Herbert in extra time two years ago, finished second there in 2019 and as many as five players have won here and at Doha - Ernie Els, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn, and the two Spaniards, Quiros and Sergio.</p><p><strong>As many as seven players to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club have won this event</strong> and five Gary Player Course winners - Bezuidenhout, Alex Noren, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Retief Goosen have finished second here.</p><blockquote>Form in the desert holds up well so last week's result at the Yas Links will provide clues.</blockquote><p><strong>Tyrrell Hatton</strong> contended in both events last year, Hovland finished fourth before winning here 12 months ago and Cabrera Bello, who won this in 2011 finished second at Yas Links last year.</p><p>Form at the old Abu Dhabi venue holds up well here too. Casey has won there twice, and at the halfway stage of the 2021 renewal, the last to be staged at the <strong>Abu Dhabi Golf Club</strong>, four of the top-six had previously won this event.</p><blockquote>In addition to the various course correlations, links form is well worth looking at given six of the last 15 players to win this title have also won an Open Championship and that Hovland was tied at the top with a round to go at St Andrews last year.</blockquote><p>The course is fairly wind-exposed and it tends to get faster and harder as the week wares on which explains why links exponents do so well here.</p><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p>2022 - Victor Hovland - T13th trailing by six <b class="inline_odds" title="47/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">48.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">47/1</span></b><br>2021 - Paul Casey - lead by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.99</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br>2020 - Lucas Herbert - T13th trailing by six <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b><br>2019 - Bryson DeChambeau led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> <br>2018 - Li Haotong led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b><br>2017 - Sergio Garcia led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b><br>2016 - Danny Willett led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b></p><p>Following Victor Perez's victory last week, this is the second <strong>Rolex Series</strong> event of the year, so I've listed all the previous series winners to date below.</p><p><img alt="Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Victor%20Perez%20wins%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The cream tends to rise to the top in Rolex Series events and only one of the last 12 has gone off at a triple-figure price.</p><p><strong>Rolex Series Winners</strong></p><p>BMW PGA Championship 2017 - Alex Noren <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> 1/2<br>Open de France 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b><br>Irish Open 2017 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b> 1/3<br>Scottish Open 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b><br>Italian Open 2017 - Tyrrell Hatton <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br>Turkish Airlines Open 2017 - Justin Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> 1/2<br>Nedbank Golf Challenge 2017 - Branden Grace <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b><br>DP World Championship 2017 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> 2/3<br>BMW PGA Championship 2018 - Francesco Molinari <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b><br>Italian Open 2018 - Thorbjorn Olesen <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b><br>Open de France 2018 - Alex Noren 19.5 2/2<br>Irish Open 2018 - Russell Knox <b class="inline_odds" title="26/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">27.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">26/1</span></b><br>Scottish Open 2018 - Brandon Stone 1000.0<br>Turkish Airlines Open 2018 - Justin Rose <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> 2/2<br>Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 - Lee Westwood <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b><br>DP World Championship 2018 - Danny Willett <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b> 1/2<br>Abu Dhabi Championship 2019 - Shane Lowry <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br>Irish Open 2019 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> 3/3<br>Scottish Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b><br>BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Danny Willett <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b> 2/2<br>Italian Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> 2/2<br>Turkish Airlines Open 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> 2/2<br>Nedbank Golf Challenge 2019 - Tommy Fleetwood <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> 2/2<br>DP World Championship 2019 - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> 4/4<br>Abu Dhabi Championship 2020 - Lee Westwood <b class="inline_odds" title="139/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">140.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">139/1</span></b> 2/2<br>Scottish Open 2020 - Aaron Rai <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b><br>BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> 3/3<br>DP World Championship 2019 - Matthew Fitzpatrick <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> <br>Abu Dhabi Championship 2021 - Tyrrell Hatton 14.5 4/4<br>Scottish Open 2021 - Min Woo Lee <b class="inline_odds" title="329/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">330.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">329/1</span></b><br>BMW PGA Championship 2021 - Billy Horschel <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b> <br>DP World Championship 2021- Collin Morikawa <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br>Abu Dhabi Championship 2022 - Thomas Pieters <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b><br>Dubai Desert Classic 2022 - Viktor Hovland <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b><br>Scottish Open 2022 - Xander Schauffele <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b><br>BMW PGA Championship -Shane Lowry <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> 2/2<br>DP World Tour Championship - Jon Rahm <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> 5/5<br>Abu Dhabi Championship 2023 - Victor Perez <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b></p><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p>As highlighted above in the course notes, how windy it is here is a determining factor as to how hard the course plays and it also has a huge bearing on how the tournament pans out.</p><p>The 2020 winner, Herbert, won with the highest winning total (-9), the previous record high had been -11 (Alvaro Quiros in 2011), and Hovland and Bland only got to 12-under-par 12 months ago.</p><p>It's no coincidence that those are the only three editions in which the winners have come from off the pace...</p><p>The <strong>tricky blustery conditions</strong> caused mayhem three ago and although they'd been up with the pace earlier in the tournament, both the playoff protagonists, Herbert and Bezuidenhout, had trailed by six with a round to go yet they finished two strokes clear of the remainder having traded at 1000.0 during the final round!</p><p>Having been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b> in-running, <strong>Hovland finished birdie-eagle-birdie</strong>, but it still wouldn't have been enough without <strong>a poor finish from Rory McIlroy</strong>, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.39</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>.<br><br><strong>Alvaro Quiros' victory here in 2011 was remarkable</strong> for a number of reasons.</p><p>He made three eagles, including a two on the par four second hole, and a hole-in-one during the final round, and he also made a pair of triple-bogeys; one on day one, at the par five 10th, and one at the eighth hole on day four but the most remarkable thing about his win was how far off the pace he had been before winning.</p><p>He <strong>trailed by eight strokes after both rounds one and two</strong> and up until 2020 that was the furthest any winner had trailed by a country mile.</p><p>Although he trailed by six after round three, Hovland started nicely enough (ninth and three back after round one and fifth and four adrift at halfway) and Mark O'Meara, who was six adrift in 2004 and Quiros, who trailed by eight in 2011, are <strong>the only winners this century that weren't within four of the lead after round one</strong>.</p><p>Herbert had sat third and two off the lead before dropping to 11th and four back at halfway three years ago and he's just the third tournament winner to be outside the top-ten at the halfway stage.</p><p>Quiros 12 years ago and Robert-Jan Derksen, the shock 2003 champ, who sat tied for 20th and five off the lead, are the other two. BET 5 GET 5 ON AUSTRALIAN OPEN ACCAS

Place a £5 bet on Tennis accas during the first week of the Australian Open and earn a £5 free bet when you do. T& <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-long-odds-golf-tips-improved-putting-points-to-crocker-291122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Improved putting points to Crocker </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sean Crocker.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sean%20Crocker.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2022-tips-and-preview-defending-champ-value-to-go-back-to-back-291122-167.html">South African Open: Defending champ value to go back-to-back</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Daniel Van Tonder.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Daniel%20Van%20Tonder.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-american-express-tips-donald-sets-the-pace-in-abu-dhabi-190123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rahm looks ready to rack up the hattrick </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm at DP World.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20at%20DP%20World.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/american-express-long-odds-golf-tips-can-glass-eyes-putt-nicely-again-170123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Can 'Glass Eyes' putt nicely again?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/3def8d3033d4e335d2d9c72f977927227310a506.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/3def8d3033d4e335d2d9c72f977927227310a506.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/american-express-2023-tips-and-preview-outsiders-worth-chancing-at-la-quinta-150123-167.html">American Express: 