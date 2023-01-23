</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/next-everton-manager-markets-five-options-to-replace-frank-lampard-230123-722.html">Everton manager markets: Five options to replace Frank Lampard</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham-v-tottenham-tips-kane-mitrovic-to-star-at-craven-cottage-200123-200.html">Fulham v Tottenham: Kane and Mitrovic to star under Craven Cottage lights</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/southampton-v-newcastle-efl-tips-magpies-to-claim-narrow-win-220123-719.html">Southampton v Newcastle EFL Cup Tips: Magpies to claim narrow win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-frodon-looking-tip-top-ahead-of-cheltenham-230123-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Frodon looking tip top ahead of Cheltenham</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-frodon-looking-for-cheltenham-glory-dixon-cove-heads-to-doncaster-230123-1057.html">Paul Nicholls: Frodon looking for Cheltenham glory, Dixon Cove heads to Doncaster</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-a-661-winning-pointer-to-make-it-a-stellar-monday-230123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies a 66/1 winning pointer to make it a stellar Monday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/melbourne-renegades-v-adelaide-strikers-big-bash-tips-renegades-have-the-edge-230123-194.html">Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Renegades have the edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-new-zealand-third-odi-another-runfest-in-the-offing-at-indore-220123-194.html">India v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Another runfest in the offing at Indore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-tips-best-bets-for-mondays-sat20-and-ilt20-action-220123-194.html">Cricket Tips: Best bets for Monday's SAT20 and ILT20 action</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump surging back into 2024 contention</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-day-9-tips-rybakina-and-pegula-solid-favourites-to-progress-230123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Day 9 Tips: Rybakina and Pegula solid favourites to progress</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-day-8-tips-shelton-capable-of-doubling-up-220123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Day 8 Tips: Shelton capable of doubling-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-day-8-tips-bencic-potential-underdog-value-for-sabalenka-clash-220123-778.html">Australian Open Women's Day 8 Tips: Bencic potential underdog value for Sabalenka clash</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/hero-dubai-desert-classic-2023-players-form-guide-200123-779.html">Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/farmers-insurance-open-2023-players-form-guide-190123-779.html">Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2023-tips-and-preview-hot-favourite-rahm-bids-for-fourth-win-in-a-row-230123-167.html">Farmers Insurance Open: Hot favourite, Rahm, looking for his fourth win in five</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-philadelphia-eagles-overtake-kansas-as-favourites-230123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-tips-divisional-round-tips-bets-for-all-four-games-180123-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Stick with San Fran with home advantage to be huge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-11-4-ahead-of-divisional-round-play-offs-170123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City 11/4 ahead of Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/chris-eubank-jr-v-liam-smith-tips-back-junior-to-make-mincemeat-of-beefy-in-manchester-190123-746.html">Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Back Junior to make mincemeat of Beefy in Manchester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-tips-williams-to-gain-revenge-for-narrow-crucible-loss-150123-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Williams to gain revenge for narrow Crucible loss</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Min can max out at Majlis</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-23">23 January 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Min can max out at Majlis", "name": "Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Min can max out at Majlis", "description": "The DP World Tour continues its Desert Swing. Rory McIlroy is the red hot favourite for the Dubai Desert Classic but Matt Cooper, who tipped last week's winn...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-23T18:02:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-23T20:22:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min woo lee.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour continues its Desert Swing. Rory McIlroy is the red hot favourite for the Dubai Desert Classic but Matt Cooper, who tipped last week's winner Victor Perez at 50/1, looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Min Woo Lee can take advantage of his great form Lucas Herbert has a superb course record Finland's Sami Valimaki can go again in the Middle East I revisited my preview of the 2021 edition of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of this week's return to the Emirates Golf Club. "There's a risk," I wrote, "with my continuing support of Victor Perez that I'm turning into a character from The Last of the Summer Wine - a batty old man repeating himself until most folk stop listening." Two years on, not much has changed in my world (I'm arguably battier and repeating myself more often) but it was no bad thing in the case of Perez who was last week's headline pick ahead of his victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - a nice start to the year! The DP World Tour's Desert Swing now moves across the UAE from a layout relatively new to the circuit (Yas Links) to one well-established - indeed, but for two renewals, it has been a constant since 1989. The 7,428 yard, par 72 Majlis Course is popular with the players. It features a slightly odd split scorecard with the front nine playing to a par of 35 and the back nine 37. As Steve Rawlings notes in his preview the front nine tends to be a tougher examination and the overall test tends to favour players who are on the longer side with driver in hand. I've always felt that the back nine's nature lends itself to bold operators who, when they get on a roll, enjoy keeping the pedal to the metal. It's a consequence of there being three par-5s and that the short par-4 17th can be attacked from the tee box. It suits an aggressive approach, commitment to attacking lines and taking dead aim at pins: last year's winner Viktor Hovland, for example, finished birdie-eagle-birdie. Another key factor can often be the wind. In 2020 eventual winner Lucas Herbert and the man he beat in extra holes Christiaan Bezuidenhout both carded best-of-the-day 68s, two of only four sub-70 scores on a day that tested the late starters (only one of the 12 players T12th or better after three rounds broke 74 and he signed for a 72). Main Bet: Min Woo Lee 1pt each-way @ 22/1 It would be entirely understandable if Min Woo Lee had tossed and turned in bed a bit since missing a tiddler on the penultimate green last week. Had he holed it, and still made birdie at the last, he'd have forced a play off. But I also sense that the brother of LPGA star Minjee is unlikely to be tortured by what ifs. He's on the rise, he's contending more or less every time he tees it up, he's confident, he'll be expecting more opportunities (it is golfers who rarely sniff wins who mostly dwell unhealthily on the missed chances). Lee has finished in the top four in five of his last seven starts a run that includes third at the Open de Espana, third at the Andalucia Masters, fourth in the Australian PGA, third at the Australian Open and second last week. What about his capacity to play the Majlis Course? His debut two years ago was undoubtedly poor - two rounds of 75 to miss the cut - but he was in a rotten run of form at the time. He's won in the wind at 13th Beach and The Renaissance Club; he's also finished eighth at Dom Pedro in the Portugal Masters, a course where Emirates experts are also known to shine; and he's been fourth in Dubai at Jumeirah Fire, plus landed two top 20s at Jumeirah Earth. Next Best: Lucas Herbert 1pt each-way @ 28/1 Lee's fellow Aussie Lucas Herbert's victory in this tournament in 2020 was not a complete surprise. Twelve months earlier he'd carded 69-63 to tie the halfway lead and landed seventh with weekend laps of 72-69. His triumph started with a 69 before a pair of 71s left him six back and a share of 13th whereupon, as mentioned above, he coped better than the leaders with the blustery conditions. Since then he has added 22nd and 18th to his course log book. Both before the win and afterwards he has performed well at venues which back up the notion that this is a good fit for him. He was sixth at windy 13th Beach, third at the coastal resort Verdura, seventh in the Dunhill Links and second at Dom Pedro. More recently he's twice been fourth at breezy Renaissance, seventh at windy Bay Hill and won the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal. Herbert plays his best golf in these conditions and he's a superb putter which, again as Steve notes, is a great asset this week. Final Bet: Sami Valimaki 1pt each-way @ /1 The column almost headed into the winter break as it emerged from it (with a win) when Sami Valimaki was our top pick in the Mauritius Open. He was two clear of the field after a first round 62, still leading after 36 holes and still had hopes of a win heading into the final round but he'd lost his mojo. Still, he finished 11th and added to second at the Joburg Open it made for a fine pre-Christmas start to the 2023 season. Last week he was playing more good golf, opening with a 67 and closing with another 62 for 10th. There's no arguing that his course record is poor (51st in 2021 and a missed cut 12 months ago) but the latter came flush in the middle of sustained poor form and this pick is really about clues allied to that promising form. The clues come in the shape of a resort course win on Bermuda grass at the breezy Casa Greens in Casablanca on the third tier, a first DP World Tour win that was in the Middle East (Al Mouj in the Oman Open) and some decent efforts elsewhere in Dubai (13th at Jumeirah Fire and fifth at Jumeirah Earth) I also quite like that he was fourth at Eichenried last summer. It's another course that has a conclusion that demands an attacking approach. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min%20woo%20lee.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min woo lee.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min woo lee.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min woo lee.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/min woo lee.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Min Woo Lee golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Min Woo Lee is ready to win again.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023\/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153","entry_title":"Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Min can max out at Majlis"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dubai%20Desert%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Min%20can%20max%20out%20at%20Majlis&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html&text=Dubai%20Desert%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Min%20can%20max%20out%20at%20Majlis" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour continues its Desert Swing. Rory McIlroy is the red hot favourite for the Dubai Desert Classic but Matt Cooper, who tipped last week's winner Victor Perez at 50/1, looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153">Min Woo Lee</a> can take advantage of his great form</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Lucas Herbert has a superb course record</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Finland's Sami Valimaki can go again in the Middle East</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p>I revisited my preview of the 2021 edition of the <strong>Dubai Desert Classic</strong> ahead of this week's return to the <strong>Emirates Golf Club</strong>.</p><p>"There's a risk," I wrote, "with my continuing support of <strong>Victor Perez</strong> that I'm turning into a character from The Last of the Summer Wine - a <strong>batty old man repeating himself until most folk stop listening</strong>."</p><p>Two years on, not much has changed in my world (<strong>I'm arguably battier and repeating myself more often</strong>) but it was no bad thing in the case of Perez who was <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/abu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html">last week's headline pick</a> ahead of his victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - a nice start to the year!</p><p>The DP World Tour's Desert Swing now moves across the UAE from a layout relatively new to the circuit (Yas Links) to one well-established - indeed, but for two renewals, it has been a <strong>constant since 1989</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The 7,428 yard, par 72 <strong>Majlis Course</strong> is popular with the players. It features a slightly odd split scorecard with the front nine playing to a par of 35 and the back nine 37.</p> </blockquote><p>As <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html">Steve Rawlings notes in his preview</a> the front nine tends to be a tougher examination and the overall test tends to favour players who are <strong>on the longer side with driver in hand</strong>.</p><p>I've always felt that the back nine's nature lends itself to <strong>bold operators</strong> who, when they get on a roll, enjoy keeping the <strong>pedal to the metal</strong>.</p><p>It's a consequence of there being <strong>three par-5s and that the short par-4 17th</strong> can be attacked from the tee box.</p><blockquote> <p>It suits an <strong>aggressive approach, commitment to attacking lines and taking dead aim at pins</strong>: last year's winner Viktor Hovland, for example, finished birdie-eagle-birdie.</p> </blockquote><p>Another key factor can often be the wind. In 2020 eventual winner Lucas Herbert and the man he beat in extra holes Christiaan Bezuidenhout both carded best-of-the-day 68s, two of only four sub-70 scores on a day that tested the late starters (<strong>only one of the 12 players T12th or better after three rounds broke 74 and he signed for a 72</strong>).</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Min Woo Lee 1pt each-way @ 22/1</a></h2><p></p><p>It would be entirely understandable if <strong>Min Woo Lee</strong> had tossed and turned in bed a bit since missing a tiddler on the penultimate green last week.</p><p>Had he holed it, <strong>and still made birdie at the last</strong>, he'd have forced a play off.</p><blockquote> <p>But I also sense that the brother of LPGA star Minjee is unlikely to be <strong>tortured by what ifs</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He's on the rise, he's contending more or less every time he tees it up, he's confident, he'll be expecting more opportunities (<strong>it is golfers who rarely sniff wins who mostly dwell unhealthily on the missed chances</strong>).</p><p>Lee has finished in the <strong>top four in five of his last seven starts</strong> a run that includes third at the Open de Espana, third at the Andalucia Masters, fourth in the Australian PGA, third at the Australian Open and second last week.</p><p>What about his capacity to play the Majlis Course?</p><p>His debut two years ago was undoubtedly poor - two rounds of 75 to miss the cut - but he was in a rotten run of form at the time.</p><p>He's won in the wind at 13th Beach and The Renaissance Club; he's also finished eighth at Dom Pedro in the Portugal Masters, <strong>a course where Emirates experts are also known to shine</strong>; and he's been fourth in Dubai at Jumeirah Fire, plus landed two top 20s at Jumeirah Earth.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Lucas Herbert 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Lee's fellow Aussie <strong>Lucas Herbert</strong>'s victory in this tournament in 2020 was not a complete surprise.</p><p>Twelve months earlier he'd carded 69-63 <strong>to tie the halfway lead</strong> and landed seventh with weekend laps of 72-69.</p><p>His triumph started with a 69 before a pair of 71s left him six back and a share of 13th whereupon, as mentioned above, he coped better than the leaders with the blustery conditions. <strong>Since then he has added 22nd and 18th to his course log book.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>Both before the win and afterwards he has performed well at venues which back up the notion that this is a <strong>good fit</strong> for him.</p> </blockquote><p>He was sixth at windy 13th Beach, third at the coastal resort Verdura, seventh in the Dunhill Links and <strong>second at Dom Pedro</strong>.</p><p>More recently he's twice been fourth at breezy Renaissance, seventh at windy Bay Hill and <strong>won the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal</strong>.</p><p>Herbert plays his best golf in these conditions and he's a superb putter which, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dubai-desert-classic-2023-tips-and-preview-could-hot-putting-and-portuguese-form-be-the-key-to-succe-220123-167.html">again as Steve notes</a>, is a <strong>great asset</strong> this week.</p><p><img alt="sami valimaki joburg 2022 (1).jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/sami%20valimaki%20joburg%202022%20(1).600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Sami Valimaki 1pt each-way @ /1</a></h2><p></p><p>The column almost headed into the winter break as it emerged from it (with a win) when <strong>Sami Valimaki</strong> was our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/mauritius-open-each-way-tips-a-neat-fit-for-valimaki-121222-721.html">top pick in the Mauritius Open</a>.</p><p>He was <strong>two clear of the field after a first round 62</strong>, still leading after 36 holes and still had hopes of a win heading into the final round but he'd lost his mojo.</p><blockquote> <p>Still, he finished 11th and added to second at the Joburg Open it made for a fine pre-Christmas start to the 2023 season.</p> </blockquote><p>Last week he was playing more good golf, opening with a 67 and closing with <strong>another 62 for 10th.</strong></p><p>There's no arguing that his course record is poor (51st in 2021 and a missed cut 12 months ago) but the latter came flush in the middle of sustained poor form and this pick is really about <strong>clues allied to that promising form</strong>.</p><p>The clues come in the shape of a resort course <strong>win on Bermuda grass</strong> at the breezy Casa Greens in Casablanca on the third tier, a <strong>first DP World Tour win that was in the Middle East</strong> (Al Mouj in the Oman Open) and some <strong>decent efforts elsewhere in Dubai </strong>(13th at Jumeirah Fire and fifth at Jumeirah Earth)</p><p>I also quite like that he was fourth at Eichenried last summer. It's another course that has a <strong>conclusion that demands an attacking approach</strong>.</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Min Woo Lee 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lucas Herbert 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="28/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">29.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">28/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sami Valimaki 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023\/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153","entry_title":"Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Min can max out at Majlis"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-dubai-desert-classic-2023/12552669?selectedMixedItem=1270056153">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Dubai%20Desert%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Min%20can%20max%20out%20at%20Majlis&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fdubai-desert-classic-each-way-tips-min-can-max-out-at-majlis-230123-721.html&text=Dubai%20Desert%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Min%20can%20max%20out%20at%20Majlis" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-each-way-tips-ryan-can-out-fox-the-sandbelt-test-281122-721.html">Australian Open Each-Way Tips: Ryan can out-Fox the sandbelt test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ryan fox fairmont.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryan%20fox%20fairmont.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/wang%20jeunghun.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-rsm-classic-each-way-tips-mccarthy-can-claim-first-win-151122-719.html">The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Denny McCarthy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Denny%20McCarthy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/abu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html">Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/victor%20perez%20saudi.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-cup-top-points-scorer-tips-pieters-and-ferguson-can-shine-110123-721.html">Hero Cup Top Points Scorer Tips: Pieters and Ferguson can shine</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thomas Pieters in Wales.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thomas%20Pieters%20in%20Wales.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/mauritius-open-each-way-tips-a-neat-fit-for-valimaki-121222-721.html">Mauritius Open Each-Way Tips: A neat fit for Valimaki</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/sami valimaki joburg 2022 (1).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/sami%20valimaki%20joburg%202022%20%281%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1674512815" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Min can max out at Majlis
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket