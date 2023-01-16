</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/big-winners-on-betfair-punter-wins-25k-with-10-football-bet-160123-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £25K with £10 football bet</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-third-round-tips-leeds-can-end-winless-run-against-cardiff-160123-629.html">FA Cup Third Round Tips: Leeds can end winless run against Cardiff</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-odds-city-evens-to-win-title-after-149-1-united-win-manchester-derby-140123-200.html">Premier League: Arsenal 5/6 to win title after win over Spurs and 149/1 Man United beat City</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-pics-dorhys-performance-sees-him-relishing-betfair-ascot-chase-160123-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Pic D'Orhy's performance sees him relishing the Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-charlton-on-the-rise-for-wolverhampton-prize-160123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Charlton on the rise for Wolverhampton prize </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-can-cannon-remain-perfect-and-doyle-for-the-big-wolves-race-160123-134.html">Daily Racing News: Can Cannon remain perfect and Doyle for the big Wolves race?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/t20-league-tips-best-bets-from-the-sat20-and-ilt20-1-160123-194.html">T20 League Tips: Best bets from Tuesday's SAT20 and ILt20 matches</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sydney-sixers-v-adelaide-strikers-big-bash-tips-will-strikers-stink-again-150123-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Will Strikers stink again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/t20-league-tips-best-bets-from-the-sat20-and-ilt20-150123-194.html">T20 League Tips: Best bets from the SAT20 and ILT20</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden drifting on Betfair markets as Special Prosecutor appointed </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-day-1-tips-norrie-and-draper-in-action-with-barrere-the-best-bet-150123-778.html">Australian Open Mens Day 1 Tips: Norrie and Draper in action with Barrere the best bet</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-womens-day-1-tips-wang-the-bet-and-raducanu-in-action-150123-778.html">Australian Open Womens Day 1 Tips: Wang the bet and Raducanu in action</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-raducanu-norrie-evans-odds-on-to-progress-murray-fancied-to-exit-150123-200.html">Australian Open: Raducanu, Norrie and Evans odds-on to progress but Murray fancied to exit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/american-express-2023-tips-and-preview-outsiders-worth-chancing-at-la-quinta-150123-167.html">American Express: Outsiders worth chancing at La Quinta </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/abu-dhabi-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-shine-on-yas-island-150123-167.html">Abu Dhabi Championship: Links lovers set to shine on Yas Island </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-sony-open-tips-spieth-likely-to-hang-around-130123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Buckley shows the way at Waialae </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-tips-super-wild-card-weekend-betting-tips-play-off-previews-spreads-latest-odds-picks-130123-1063.html">NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Tips: Burrow's Bengals to beat Baltimore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html">NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-chiefs-3-1-favourites-at-start-of-play-offs-100123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs 3/1 favourites at start of play-offs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-tips-williams-to-gain-revenge-for-narrow-crucible-loss-150123-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Williams to gain revenge for narrow Crucible loss</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-semi-final-tips-williams-to-make-amends-for-last-years-semi-final-disaster-140123-171.html">Masters Snooker Semi-Final Tips: Williams to make amends for last year's semi-final disaster</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-16">16 January 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again", "name": "Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again", "description": "The DP World Tour is in the Middle East. Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are among the favourites for the Abu Dhabi Championship but Matt Cooper looks els...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/abu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/abu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-16T16:51:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-16T16:56:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour is in the Middle East. Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are among the favourites for the Abu Dhabi Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Last week's joint top scorer Victor Perez can ride the wave Callum Shinkwin well suited for the Kyle Phillips test Haotong Li is a lively outsider at a big price Yas Links, which this week hosts the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for a second time, is very proud of its layout, boldly declaring it "the first true links in the Middle East". Punters are always wary of such boasts, keenly aware that, for all the desire to replicate golf's original test away from the coastline of the United Kingdom, it is a very difficult trick to successfully pull off, not least when the grass type required grips and clings rather than allows the ball to bump and run. But American architect Kyle Phillips was responsible for the plotting of Yas Links and he has a reputation for producing quality new designs with linksland pretensions both on the Scottish seaside and far away from it. Graeme McDowell is a big fan of Yas and said of it: "Kyle has created something special here. The way the greens roll, the way they're shaped, the turf - authentic is a great word to describe it. A genuine links course in the desert. "Sometimes you can close your eyes and think you're at Kingsbarns." That last line is wonderfully McDowell-like - earnest, eager and keen to venture beyond the obvious yet also ending up in comedy character territory. Yet his reference to Kingsbarns was knowing because it is very well-respected as an example of a modern links track and - also - another Phillips creation, to which we can also add Dundonald Links, the one-time host of the Scottish Open. Elsewhere, Phillips has planned tour venues Bernardus and Verdura (both links-like) plus The Grove and PGA Sweden National. As Steve Rawlings points out in his tournament preview, links lovers ought to be in the cross hairs this week. Last year's first outing at the course saw Thomas Pieters (a winner on the links at Kennemer) win, Dundonald Links winner Rafa Cabrera Bello was second, Open contenders Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter were among those sharing sixth, and former Open champion Shane Lowry was second with 18 holes to play. Linksland and Kyle Phillips designs inform the following three picks therefore. Main Bet: Victor Perez 1pt each-way @ 50/1 Victor Perez was among the top scorers in last week's Hero Cup and he enjoyed the odd fist pump in the process. Off the back of that experience he'll be feeling pretty chipper and this week ought to provide him with plenty of opportunity to ride the wave. On the one hand, he's always enjoyed the Middle East. He finished second in this event at Abu Dhabi GC, has contended in both the Dubai Desert Classic, Saudi International and DP World Tour Championship. Furthermore, his links pedigree was stamped by his breakthrough victory in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and his third round that week is the beginning of his Kyle Phillips hints. A 64 that Saturday at Kingsbarns saw him tie the 54-hole lead and 12 months ago he kicked off his effort in this tournament with a 66 at Yas Links which had him on the first page of the leaderboard. A few months later he added a second DP World Tour triumph in the Dutch Open at Bernardus. He can go well this week. Next Best: Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ 66/1 Second pick is another golfer who warmed up for this week at the Hero Cup and while Callum Shinkwin wasn't part of the winning team or a top scorer like Perez, he did perform well enough and he also has a good links record. He was the runner-up in last year's Dunhill Links, was also 10th in 2019 and his 66 in the third round in 2021 was at Kingsbarns. He was also seventh last year at Fairmont St Andrews in the Hero Open, eighth at the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart, but most pertinently he was second in the 2017 Scottish Open at Dundonald Links (when he lost out to Cabrera Bello in a play-off). All that points to a liking for modern linksland and he has also enjoyed a link-like test in the Middle East - Al Mouj in the Oman Open where he was third in 2015 and the third round co-leader in 2020. He closed 2022 in the best and most consistent form of his career, landing a second DP World Tour win and making 13 cuts in 14 events since the start of May. He also finished last year's event at Yas Links with a 67. I came close to including Joakim Lagergren but Shinkwin it is. Final Bet: Haotong Li 1pt each-way @ 175/1 China's Haotong Li is the biggest price of the three picks and undoubtedly an outsider but he's one I really like this week. Like Perez and Shinkwin he got back inside the winner's circle last season but he struggled to kick on like the other pair. However, he closed the campaign with two sub-70 laps in Dubai and he's also had the winter break to recalibrate. He's got a fine Middle Eastern log book that includes victory in the Dubai Desert Classic and second place in the Saudi International. The 27-year-old also likes playing by the seaside, claiming third in the 2016 Open at Royal Birkdale and recording finishes of fifth, 23rd and 14th in his three visits to the Dunhill Links. All this is neat but his record on Phillips designs is the clincher. Back in 2016 he opened with a 64 and closed with a 66 to finish third at Verdura, he carded a round one 64 at Kingsbarns in the 2012 Dunhill Links and he posted a second round 63 to lie second at halfway at Bernardus last spring. * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor%20perez%20saudi.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Victor Perez golf"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Victor Perez enjoys Kyle Phillips test and top scored in the Hero Cup.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023\/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523","entry_title":"Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Abu%20Dhabi%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Perez%20can%20be%20a%20Victor%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html&text=Abu%20Dhabi%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Perez%20can%20be%20a%20Victor%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour is in the Middle East. Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are among the favourites for the Abu Dhabi Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Last week's joint top scorer <a href="<p></p>%20<ul>%20<li>%20<h3><strong>Last%20week's%20joint%20top%20scorer%20Victor%20Perez%20can%20ride%20the%20wave</strong></h3>%20</li>%20<li>%20<h3><strong>Callum%20Shinkwin%20can%20atone%20for%20his%20near-miss%20on%20a%20Kyle%20Phillips%20test</strong></h3>%20</li>%20<li>%20<h3><strong>Haotong%20Li%20is%20a%20lively%20outsider</strong></h3>%20</li>%20</ul>%20<hr%20/>%20%20<p></p>%20%20Yas%20Links,%20which%20this%20week%20hosts%20the%20Abu%20Dhabi%20HSBC%20Championship%20for%20a%20second%20time,%20is%20very%20proud%20of%20its%20layout,%20boldly%20declaring%20it%20" the="" s="" kyle="" re="" sometimes="" both="" a="" lt="" strong="" gt="" h2="">Victor Perez</a> can ride the wave</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Callum Shinkwin well suited for the Kyle Phillips test</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Haotong Li is a lively outsider at a big price</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong>Yas Links</strong>, which this week hosts the <strong>Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship</strong> for a second time, is very proud of its layout, boldly declaring it <strong>"the first true links in the Middle East"</strong>.</p><p>Punters are always <strong>wary of such boasts</strong>, keenly aware that, for all the desire to replicate golf's original test away from the coastline of the United Kingdom, it is a <strong>very difficult trick to successfully pull off</strong>, not least when the grass type required grips and clings rather than allows the ball to bump and run.</p><p>But American architect <strong>Kyle Phillips</strong> was responsible for the plotting of Yas Links and he has a reputation for producing quality new designs with <strong>linksland pretensions both on the Scottish seaside and far away from it</strong>.</p><p>Graeme McDowell is a big fan of Yas and said of it: "Kyle has created something special here. The way the greens roll, the way they're shaped, the turf - authentic is a great word to describe it. <strong>A genuine links course in the desert</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>"Sometimes you can close your eyes and think you're at Kingsbarns."</strong></p> </blockquote><p>That last line is <strong>wonderfully McDowell-like</strong> - earnest, eager and keen to venture beyond the obvious yet also ending up in <strong>comedy character territory</strong>.</p><p>Yet his reference to Kingsbarns was knowing because it is very well-respected as an example of a modern links track and - also - <strong>another Phillips creation</strong>, to which we can <strong>also add Dundonald Links</strong>, the one-time host of the Scottish Open.</p><p>Elsewhere, Phillips has planned tour venues <strong>Bernardus and Verdura </strong>(both links-like) plus The Grove and PGA Sweden National.</p><blockquote> <p>As Steve Rawlings points out in his <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/abu-dhabi-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-links-lovers-set-to-shine-on-yas-island-150123-167.html">tournament preview</a>, links lovers ought to be in the cross hairs this week.</p> </blockquote><p>Last year's first outing at the course saw <strong>Thomas Pieters (a winner on the links at Kennemer) win</strong>, Dundonald Links winner Rafa Cabrera Bello was second, Open contenders Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter were among those sharing sixth, and <strong>former Open champion Shane Lowry was second with 18 holes to play</strong>. Linksland and Kyle Phillips designs inform the following three picks therefore.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Victor Perez 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Victor Perez</strong> was among the top scorers in last week's Hero Cup and he enjoyed the odd <strong>fist pump</strong> in the process.</p><p>Off the back of that experience he'll be feeling <strong>pretty chipper </strong>and this week ought to provide him with plenty of opportunity to <strong>ride the wave</strong>.</p><p>On the one hand, he's always <strong>enjoyed the Middle East</strong>. He finished second in this event at Abu Dhabi GC, has contended in both the Dubai Desert Classic, Saudi International and DP World Tour Championship.</p><blockquote> <p>Furthermore, his <strong>links pedigree was stamped</strong> by his breakthrough victory in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and his third round that week is the beginning of his <strong>Kyle Phillips hints</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>A <strong>64 that Saturday at Kingsbarns</strong> saw him tie the 54-hole lead and 12 months ago he kicked off his effort in this tournament with a <strong>66 at Yas Links</strong> which had him on the first page of the leaderboard.</p><p>A few months later he added a second DP World Tour triumph in the Dutch Open <strong>at Bernardus</strong>.</p><p>He can go well this week.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Second pick is another golfer who warmed up for this week at the Hero Cup and while <strong>Callum Shinkwin</strong> wasn't part of the winning team or a top scorer like Perez, he did perform well enough and he also has a <strong>good links record</strong>.</p><p>He was the <strong>runner-up in last year's Dunhill Links</strong>, was also 10th in 2019 and his <strong>66 in the third round in 2021 was at Kingsbarns</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He was also seventh last year at Fairmont St Andrews in the Hero Open, eighth at the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart, but most pertinently he was <strong>second in the 2017 Scottish Open at Dundonald Links</strong> (when he lost out to Cabrera Bello in a play-off).</p> </blockquote><p>All that points to a liking for modern linksland and he has also<strong> enjoyed a link-like test in the Middle East</strong> - Al Mouj in the Oman Open where he was third in 2015 and the third round co-leader in 2020.</p><p>He closed 2022 in the best and most consistent form of his career, landing a second DP World Tour win and making 13 cuts in 14 events since the start of May.</p><p>He also finished last year's event at <strong>Yas Links with a 67</strong>.</p><p>I came close to including Joakim Lagergren but Shinkwin it is.</p><p><img alt="Haotong Li.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Haotong%20Li.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Haotong Li 1pt each-way @ 175/1</a></h2><p></p><p>China's <strong>Haotong Li</strong> is the biggest price of the three picks and undoubtedly an outsider but he's one I <strong>really like this week.</strong></p><p>Like Perez and Shinkwin he got back inside the <strong>winner's circle</strong> last season but he struggled to kick on like the other pair.</p><p>However, he closed the campaign with two sub-70 laps in Dubai and he's also had the winter break to recalibrate.</p><p>He's got a fine Middle Eastern log book that includes <strong>victory in the Dubai Desert Classic and second place in the Saudi International</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The 27-year-old also likes playing by the seaside, claiming <strong>third in the 2016 Open</strong> at Royal Birkdale and recording finishes of <strong>fifth, 23rd and 14th</strong> in his three visits to the Dunhill Links.</p> </blockquote><p>All this is neat but his record on <strong>Phillips designs is the clincher</strong>.</p><p>Back in 2016 he <strong>opened with a 64 and closed with a 66 to finish third at Verdura</strong>, he carded a <strong>round one 64 at Kingsbarns</strong> in the 2012 Dunhill Links and he posted a <strong>second round 63 to lie second at halfway at Bernardus</strong> last spring.</p><p></p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in cash when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Victor Perez 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Callum Shinkwin 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Haotong Li 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="175/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">176.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">175/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023\/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523","entry_title":"Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-abu-dhabi-championship-2023/12550629?selectedMixedItem=330954523">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Abu%20Dhabi%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Perez%20can%20be%20a%20Victor%20again&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fabu-dhabi-championship-each-way-tips-perez-can-be-a-victor-again-160123-721.html&text=Abu%20Dhabi%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Perez%20can%20be%20a%20Victor%20again" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-each-way-tips-ryan-can-out-fox-the-sandbelt-test-281122-721.html">Australian Open Each-Way Tips: Ryan can out-Fox the sandbelt test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ryan fox fairmont.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryan%20fox%20fairmont.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/wang%20jeunghun.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-rsm-classic-each-way-tips-mccarthy-can-claim-first-win-151122-719.html">The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Denny McCarthy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Denny%20McCarthy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-cup-top-points-scorer-tips-pieters-and-ferguson-can-shine-110123-721.html">Hero Cup Top Points Scorer Tips: Pieters and Ferguson can shine</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thomas Pieters in Wales.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thomas%20Pieters%20in%20Wales.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/mauritius-open-each-way-tips-a-neat-fit-for-valimaki-121222-721.html">Mauritius Open Each-Way Tips: A neat fit for Valimaki</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/sami valimaki joburg 2022 (1).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/sami%20valimaki%20joburg%202022%20%281%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-leopard-creek-test-051222-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Leopard Creek test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ashun wu belfry 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ashun%20wu%20belfry%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1673889527" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Abu Dhabi Championship Each-Way Tips: Perez can be a Victor again
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket