Although neither selection really looked like winning when it came to the crunch, two of last week's three selections met the first lay back target of 10.09/1.

Guido Migliozzi, who was tied for the lead going into the weekend in Abu Dhabi, was matched at a low of 6.05/1 before fading to finish tied for 20th and J.T Poston hit a low of 9.28/1 after he'd birdied five holes in-a-row early on Friday.

Poston stuttered a bit after that and he eventually finished tied for sixth.

As highlighted in the Dubai Desert Classic preview, Sami Valimaki was to be included in this week's column, but he's now been backed into double figures so my sole selection there is Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg.

Hot putting Swede can contend again

The 32-year-old Swede has drifted all the way out to 170.0169/1 and that looks huge given how strongly he contended last week in Abu Dhabi.

Matched at a low of 3.55/2 on Sunday, Soderberg pushed the eventual winner, Victor Perez, throughout Sunday around Yas Links (a course almost certain to correlate very well with the Emirates in the fullness of time) before eventually settling for a tie for second.

Having putted nicely at the Nedbank Challenge around the Gary Player Country Club (a course that correlates brilliantly with this one) to finish fifth in November, Soderberg ranked first for Putting Average and fourth for Strokes Gained Putting again last week and a repeat of that will see him contend again.

The Swede's course form figures read an ordinary MC-70-MC-73 but that fifth in South Africa, and his seventh at the Portugal Masters in 2017, suggest there's no reason why he shouldn't perform well here.

Back 2u Sebastian Soderberg 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Glass Eyes overlooked once more

Although two of last week's three contended, I was still a little disappointed by the performance of Byeong Hun An - who Sam Harrop nicknamed 'Glass Eyes' in his song.

He was four-under-par after six holes around the Nicklaus Course on Thursday before going to record a disappointing five-under-par 67 and he played his way out of contention completely on Friday with a two-over-par 74 on Friday around the Stadium Course but he caught the eye again at La Quinta on Saturday when he fired a nine-under-par 63 that included three bogeys!

After putting nicely at the Sony Open, An's flatstick misbehaved a bit last week so we need that to improve but he may well contend if it does.

As highlighted in the Farmers Insurance Open preview, form at Glen Abbey in Canada has been an incredible good pointer to this event so given An finished runner-up there in his only appearance in 2018 bodes well.

This is the Korean's fourth visit to Torrey Pines and although he hasn't contended, he's made the weekend every time and he was fourth in California back in September at the Fortinet Championship. I was happy to give him another go at a huge price.

Back 1u Byeong Hun An 260.0259/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

