The Punter's In-Play Blog: Perez starts nicely at the Renaissance

08:55 - July 11, 2025

Frenchman Victor Perez, who won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019, was one of four men tied at the top after round one of the Scottish Open, and he's made a smart move already this morning in round two, birdying his first three holes.

As highlighted in the preview, a slow start can be overcome at this track and the 2023 winner, Rory McIlroy, who sat third and three off the lead, is the only winner at the Renaissance Course, since the Scottish Open moved there six years ago, to be inside the top 20 and within four of the lead after the opening round.

At the time of writing, the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who shot a three-under-par 67 yesterday morning, is vying for favouritism with the pre-event 170.0169/1 chance, Perez, who's hit a low of 6.25/1, but Scheffler putted poorly yesterday, ranking 71st for Putting Average, and he'll need to improve in that department given putting is usually the key to victory here.

Perez, who now lives in Edinburgh, has slowed up fractionally after the speedy start but he loves links golf, he finished 10th 12 months ago, and he may well hang around all weekend.

I'll be back later in the day if I get involved in running today but all the stats suggest patience is required in-running so it's more likely that I'll update again once they've reached the halfway stage, either this evening or first thing tomorrow morning.

Over at the ISCO Championship, pre-event 75.074/1 chance, Chan Kim, leads by four after a sensational nine-under-par 61 around Hurstbourne Country Club and he now trades at less than 3/14.00 but I'm happy to leave that event alone for now too.

I didn't get to see any of the play yesterday in Kentucky as I'm pre-occupied with preparation for next week's Open Championship.

Scottish Open Pre-Event Picks:

Robert Macintyre @ 34/135.00

Maverick McNealy @ 80.079/1

ISCO Championship Pre-Event Pick:

Taylor Montgomery @ 90.089/1

