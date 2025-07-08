Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 22/1 to 45/1

22/1 23.00 Collin Morikawa has the ingredients to win again

Introduction to the Genesis Scottish Open

From those days when the odd American (think Matt Kuchar trying to be authentically Scottish by wearing a flat cap) would turn up and play the Scottish Open on an inland, tree-lined track at Loch Lomond, the Genesis Scottish Open has now evolved into both a prestigious co-sanctioned Rolex Series tournament full of US players as well as an ideal prep for the following week's Open Championship.

It's been staged at the Tom Doak-designed Renaissance Club in North Berwick - a modern links - since 2019 and the last three editions have been bumped up to be part of the PGA Tour schedule.

The course is a par 70 measuring 7,237 yards and has three par threes and three par fives (the three easiest holes on the layout which is in close proximity to Muirfield).

It's very likely that the Open Championship winner will be found in this week's field as 10 of the last 13 have played the Scottish Open and gone on to lift the Claret Jug the following Sunday.

Coastal winds, sand traps and undulating greens provide the course's main defence, especially the first of those. Xander Schauffele won here in 2022 with 7-under but Robert MacIntyre needed 18-under to prevail by a single shot in 2024.

Looking at the last three winners, they ranked seventh, third and 16th Off The Tee as well as eighth, fourth and seventh for Approach. Driving it well and hitting crisp irons will stand you in good stead here.

It's baffling that Collin Morikawa's last win on American soil came in the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship in Florida.

However, since that triumph at The Concession Club there's the little matter of him winning the Open Championship at Royal St George's and adding the 2023 ZOZO Championship.

And after those wins in England and Japan, perhaps his next victory will arrive this week in Scotland.

There are plenty of pointers as to why the 28-year-old American can lift the trophy this week.

After a so-so run, he's rounding into form thanks to a 23rd in the US Open and eighth at the Rocket Classic last time out.

He ranked first and fourth respectively for Approach in those two events while he's been driving the ball well for some time. His last four OTT performances show 24th, second, fifth, fifth.

On the season-long stats, he's fifth for Approach and 10th Off The Tee.

And after not making an impression at the Renaissance Club on his first two visits, Morikawa was fourth last time after rounds of 65-66-66-69.

The putter remains a worry but this week he may have found the perfect solution.

A couple of weeks ago I bumped into Billy Foster in the pub (he lives a couple of miles away from me in West Yorkshire). Naturally, I asked him if he was going to caddie again anytime soon after his recent split with Matt Fitzpatrick. "I'm not done yet," was his response, suggesting something was brewing.

And it's emerged that one of the game's greatest bagmen is teaming up with Morikawa. How long for we don't know but in the very short term what better man to read these links putting surfaces and give Morikawa some extra confidence on the greens.

He's 22/123.00 in the 10 Places market which gives us some good each-way leeway but, make no mistake, I'm going for the win here by backing Morikawa.

Recommended Bet Back Collin Morikawa each-way (10 Places) SBK 22/1

The last big collective memory we have of Adam Scott is him contending heavily in the US Open.

The Aussie was second with a round to play but stumbled to a 79 on Sunday and finished 12th. That's Oakmont for you. Get on the wrong side of it and scores balloon.

Perhaps still a little dazed, Scott played the following week's Travelers Championship and came 30th. There's nothing special about that but he did shoot a Saturday 62 and his final placing represented a fifth straight top 35 on the PGA Tour.

In short, his form is very good and that run includes a tied 19th in the US PGA.

Scott ranked in the top 20 for Off The Tee in all those five tournaments while he was 19th and sixth respectively for Approach in the last two.

As well as performing strongly in the departments that will serve him well here, Scott just happens to have finished runner-up here last year.

"Playing golf in Scotland is fantastic. Loved it my whole career," he said that week.

As a player who once finished in the top five in three straight Opens (also 10th at Troon last year), Scott has an excellent links pedigree and is in the right shape to excel again this week.

He's alternated between gaining and losing strokes on the greens in each of the last 10 events but, if that pattern continues, he's due a gains week here.

As he said at the Travelers after his 62: "I believe I'm playing well, but you've got to make some putts at the end of the day to shoot a number."

If he holes his share, Scott can be a big factor.

Recommended Bet Back Adam Scott each-way (8 Places) SBK 45/1

I looked at in-form Jordan Smith in the 10 Places market at 90/191.00 but will go with another Englishman for my final pick.

As mentioned above, Matt Fitzpatrick parted ways with Billy Foster recently and, as so often in this most psychological of games, the fresh beginning has helped him turn a corner.

The good stuff started in May with a 23rd in the Truist Championship followed by eighth in the US PGA at Quail Hollow.

June brought consolidation with 31st at Memorial, 38th in the US Open and 17th at the Travelers.

Fitzpatrick closed 63-68 at the Travelers and has since added three 67s and a 68 for eighth in the Rocket Classic.

In the latter he was fifth Off The Tee and eighth for Approach while going back to the US Open at Oakmont, you'll find him first for SG: Putting.

A bet on Fitzpatrick is also a bet on a player with notable succcess on the links in recent times.

In 2023 he won the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (played at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns) while on this course he was runner-up in 2021 and sixth in 2022.

He actually won the Pro-Am section of that 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links with his mum Susan and going way back the young Fitzpatrick even captured the St Andrews Junior Open.

Scotland is a special place for him so try the 40/141.00 (8 Places).

Recommended Bet Back Matt Fitzpatrick each-way (8 Places) SBK 40/1

