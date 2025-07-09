Find Me a 100 Winner: Four longshots from 99/1 to 249/1

Open winner can shine in Scotland

With just one week to go before the Open Championship, the Scottish Open is far and away the biggest event this week, but the ISCO Championship is an interesting side dish and I've got a couple of fancies in each event.

The 2023 Open winner, Brain Harman, is a very straightforward selection in this week's Scottish Open.

Clearly a lover of links golf, Harman finished 12th at the Renaissance Course one week before he trotted up at Hoylake by six strokes and he only finished outside the places after a poor final round.

With a round to go, Harman had sat tied for third and just two strokes behind the eventual winner, Rory McIlroy, before a 74 on Sunday saw him slip down into a tie for 12th.

He finished only 21st 12 months ago but with all the media attention preceding his unsuccessful title defence (finished 60th at Troon the following week), that was a decent enough effort under the circumstances.

The 38-year-old arrives in Scotland much more under the radar this year, although he arrives in fair form.

Harman won the Texas Open in impressive fashion back in April and he was eighth at the Travelers Championship last time out.

Regular readers will know just how often I've tipped up last week's BMW International Open winner, Daniel Bown, and hopefully one or two were on at a big price in Germany.

It was frustrating to miss out, but it was nice to see him starting to fulfil his immense potential and there may well be more to come.

As detailed in Monday's De-Brief, I've backed him for next week at Portrush, and I'm also backing him here at 250.0249/1.

Brown surprised everyone at last year's Open, including himself, when he led at Royal Troon after day one before eventually finishing 10th. He proved that to be no fluke when contending strongly in the Irish Open at Royal County Down in September, where he finished fourth behind Rasmus Hojgaard, beaten by three.

He clearly loves links golf and although it's notoriously difficult to win back-to-back events, he's arguably better suited to this week's challenge than he was to last week's in Germany and his stats there were simply incredible.

Brown ranked first for both Driving Accuracy and Greens In Regulation, second for Scrambling and a very respectable 20th for both Driving Distance and Putting Average.

It's asking a lot for him to double up but he's too big at 250.0249/1 and I was more than happy to side with him at that price.

The ISCO Championship is a weak and tricky affair to weigh up given we're off to a new venue in Kentucky this time around and we've so far only seen two winners go off at a triple-figure price in the event's nine-year history. But I was happy to chance a couple of picks.

As highlighted in the preview, like the Scottish, the ISCO Championship is co-sanctioned between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and three of the last four winners have been European.

I'm backing a Kiwi and an American, but both are in the field courtesy of their DP World Tour cards and both are in form.

The 23-year-old Japan-born New Zealander, Kazuma Kobori, first caught the golf world's attention when he won the New Zealand PGA Championship as a 17-year-old amateur way back in 2019.

He earned his place on the DP World Tour when he won the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit thanks to three victories in four weeks at the start of 2024.

Up until two weeks ago, a top 12 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last October and a top 10 at the Singapore Classic in March were the highlights in his fledging career but he's really caught the eye with a 16th place finish in the Italian Open and a fast-finishing third in Germany last week behind Brown.

He has a very high ceiling, and he could very easily be up for winning an effort as weak as this.

The 25-year-old Coloradan, Davis Bryant, finds himself playing back on American soil in a PGA Tour event, after qualification for the DP World Tour via Q School last year. After a brilliant couple of weeks in Italy and Germany, he has a chance to secure his playing privileges back in his homeland.

Bryant finished 10th in Italy two weeks ago and, having led by a couple at halfway in Germany, he eventually ended the week in fourth.

His 72 on Saturday hindered his chances last week but he had this to say at the halfway stage after his 63 in round two:

"I don't feel like I've played my best golf since Q School, to be honest. I had some time off over the holidays, played some HotelPlanner Tour events to start the year, and feel like my game is starting to get back to where I want it to be.

"Just super pleased with last week's finish, the first two rounds here, and then today, catching lightning in a bottle and just rolling with it."

Bryant arrives in Kentucky in form, and he looks vastly over-priced at 170.0169/1.

