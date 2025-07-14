The Open Championship: Form stats for the final major of 2025
The Open returns to Royal Portrush for the first time in six years, and only the second occasion since 1951. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Greens in Regulation a 'key stat' ahead of 153rd Open
-
Lowry [30/1] led GiR when winning here six years ago
-
Bet £5 in our Birdie Bonus market and every first round birdie your selection scores equals free bets
Tournament and Course Notes
Situated on North Antrim's Causeway Coast, Royal Portrush hosts The Open Championship for a third time. Founded in 1888, the club has two 18-hole layouts, including its famous championship course named Dunluce Links.
Dunluce Links was designed by Harry Colt more than 90 years ago, with the course undergoing a number of changes ahead of its return to The Open rota in 2019. And a few more modifications have taken place since.
The links has fewer bunkers than most other Open Championship venues but plenty of tricky dog-legs, while the average fairway width is 27 yards. Those who wish to stand atop the leaderboard this week will need to possess strong course management skills. Accurate driving is also vital, as is clinical iron play.
A number of holes run close to Northern Ireland's Atlantic coast, with the smallish, undulating greens offering a wide variety of pin positions. Both fairways and greens are sown with Fescue grass.
As with most Open venues, the ability to score low usually depends on the weather, and this was no exception in 2019 when the eventual champion - Shane Lowry - made the most of benign conditions over the first three days. By Saturday evening, he enjoyed a four-stroke advantage after posting rounds of 67-67-63 to reach 16 under par.
But on Sunday, scoring became more difficult, with tee times moved forward because of an adverse weather forecast. None of the top five finishers broke par (71) in the final round, as Lowry claimed victory by six shots.
Over four days, Lowry topped the Greens in Regulation table, posting impressive stats of 79.17%, against a field average of 62.26%. On day one he was 88.89%, which was better than anyone else, and in his record-breaking third round of 63, Lowry led the way once again by hitting 17 of the 18 greens in regulation.
Betfair Exchange market for The Open Championship
PGA Tour Stats
Top 15 in Tour's Greens in Regulation table @ 14/7/25
2: Patrick Cantlay [50/1]
2: Chris Gotterup [80/1]
4: Sepp Straka [50/1]
6: Nicolai Hojgaard [150/1]
12: Nick Taylor [150/1]
13: Scottie Scheffler [9/2]
14: Russell Henley [60/1]
Only those entered this week are included in table
Open Stats
Last 15 Champions (Stroke deficit Thru 18 holes)
Year...Champion...(margin after 18)
`24: Xander Schauffele (-4)
`23: Brian Harman (-1)
`22: Cameron Smith (-3)
`21: Collin Morikawa (-3)
`19: Shane Lowry (-1)
`18: Francesco Molinari (-4)
`17: Jordan Spieth (0)
`16: Henrik Stenson (-5)
`15: Zach Johnson (-1)
`14: Rory McIlroy (+1)
`13: Phil Mickelson (-3)
`12: Ernie Els (-3)
`11: Darren Clarke (-3)
`10: Louis Oosthuizen (-2)
`09: Stewart Cink (-2)
Note: -2 (two behind); 0 (tied for lead)
• Only two of the last 15 Open winners were outside top-10 after 18 holes;
• Only one of last 15 champions failed to break 70 in round one (Molinari fired 70 in 2018).
Betfair Sportsbook latest for The Open Championship
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 in The Open (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.50: Shane Lowry (18)
69.55: Jon Rahm (20)
69.83: Cameron Young (12)
69.89: Tommy Fleetwood (18)
69.90: Xander Schauffele (20)
69.94: Scottie Scheffler (16)
69.95: Jordan Spieth (20)
70.06: Brian Harman (18)
70.07: Viktor Hovland (14)
70.08: Lee Westwood (12)
70.17: Collin Morikawa (12)
70.25: Dean Burmester (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Check out Major Form ahead of 2025 Open Championship
Last 10 Weeks / Open Championship Form (2014-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|Scottie Scheffler
|8
|6
|7
|1
|4
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|6
|19
|MC
|47
|7
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|61
|12
|25
|28
|11
|Justin Thomas
|22
|9
|MC
|31
|MC
|2
|Jon Rahm
|2
|11
|7
|8
|8
|Collin Morikawa
|MC
|8
|42
|23
|20
|50
|17
|Russell Henley
|2
|10
|5
|MC
|46
|Bryson DeChambeau
|30
|9
|MC
|4
|2
|Keegan Bradley
|41
|1
|33
|7
|8
|30
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|14
|1
|MC
|6
|37
|17
|Ludvig Aberg
|8
|36
|MC
|13
|16
|MC
|60
|Sepp Straka
|7
|45
|MC
|3
|MC
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13
|30
|42
|38
|36
|MC
|17
|Viktor Hovland
|11
|Wd
|3
|25
|28
|54
|Tommy Fleetwood
|34
|2
|MC
|16
|4
|41
|4
|Patrick Reed
|10
|MC
|1
|23
|23
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|65
|17
|2
|36
|20
|6
|47
|34
|Tyrrell Hatton
|23
|5
|4
|15
|60
|Maverick McNealy
|22
|17
|37
|5
|MC
|33
|60
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|13
|14
|10
|2
|1
|8
|46
|Joaquin Niemann
|23
|23
|MC
|1
|8
|Shane Lowry
|45
|MC
|13
|23
|MC
|2
|Brooks Koepka
|32
|Wd
|12
|33
|MC
|Harris English
|22
|4
|59
|12
|53
|2
|11
|Patrick Cantlay
|32
|12
|MC
|12
|MC
|4
|Sam Burns
|47
|17
|7
|2
|12
|19
|30
|Justin Rose
|6
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Wd
|Corey Conners
|47
|Wd
|27
|25
|19
|11
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|MC
|61
|57
|MC
|16
|MC
|23
|Brian Harman
|50
|8
|59
|MC
|46
|60
|46
|Jason Day
|MC
|4
|23
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|65
|17
|19
|1
|20
|28
|1
|Nick Taylor
|22
|17
|23
|13
|4
|MC
|17
|Daniel Berger
|55
|42
|46
|MC
|MC
|33
|11
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|2
|36
|23
|25
|22
|33
|54
|Marc Leishman
|50
|25
|38
|10
|Wyndham Clark
|11
|MC
|17
|MC
|59
|56
|50
|63
|Cameron Smith
|7
|13
|MC
|23
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|47
|17
|33
|MC
|MC
|19
|23
|Andrew Novak
|13
|30
|42
|51
|11
|MC
|17
|Akshay Bhatia
|26
|54
|MC
|16
|22
|MC
|46
|Min Woo Lee
|13
|63
|MC
|49
|MC
|51
|Thomas Detry
|71
|63
|23
|18
|39
|MC
|30
|Taylor Pendrith
|13
|25
|38
|27
|12
|5
|65
|Cameron Young
|46
|52
|4
|4
|25
|47
|7
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|11
|12
|57
|55
|8
|46
|Adam Scott
|17
|30
|12
|31
|19
|34
|Sergio Garcia
|10
|MC
|25
|38
|67
|Lucas Glover
|5
|9
|MC
|MC
|22
|37
|66
|JT Poston
|MC
|45
|33
|MC
|36
|5
|23
|Tony Finau
|66
|38
|31
|19
|15
|Dean Burmester
|51
|18
|23
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|Wd
|Byeong Hun An
|79
|60
|14
|MC
|6
|MC
|74
|34
|Jordan Spieth
|Wd
|23
|7
|36
|MC
|34
|Chris Gotterup
|1
|21
|26
|23
|MC
|28
|13
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|45
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|63
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|Wd
|1
|6
|MC
|Nicolas Echavarria
|22
|MC
|6
|MC
|59
|41
|Jhonattan Vegas
|50
|36
|46
|44
|MC
|5
|Dustin Johnson
|7
|13
|MC
|10
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|22
|MC
|19
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|65
|50
|27
|39
|MC
|MC
|2
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|1
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|55
|34
|Michael Kim
|34
|MC
|26
|42
|50
|44
|16
|55
|Wd
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4
|8
|17
|38
|31
|8
|23
|Stephan Jaeger
|Wd
|MC
|34
|MC
|39
|70
|7
|Bud Cauley
|55
|33
|25
|MC
|39
|3
|72
|Davis Thompson
|18
|34
|25
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|23
|Tom Kim
|17
|MC
|MC
|45
|33
|MC
|44
|71
|54
|Chris Kirk
|64
|2
|12
|MC
|MC
|55
|42
|Tom McKibbin
|4
|5
|38
|50
|Chun-An Yu
|34
|21
|25
|3
|MC
|50
|4
|Laurie Canter
|34
|7
|55
|MC
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|13
|MC
|45
|12
|MC
|16
|50
|42
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|46
|43
|67
|23
|Harry Hall
|17
|13
|9
|24
|6
|19
|20
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|44
|8
|12
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schmid
|17
|7
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|2
|7
|Kristoffer Reitan
|13
|4
|46
|13
|2
|1
|33
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|57
|64
|MC
|MC
|41
|54
|Lucas Herbert
|32
|40
|46
|1
|Jordan Smith
|22
|2
|28
|61
|MC
|4
|7
|Matt Wallace
|50
|46
|23
|MC
|22
|17
|Marco Penge
|2
|11
|21
|25
|28
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|60
|MC
|41
|MC
|36
|46
|33
|7
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4
|24
|MC
|41
|Shaun Norris
|MC
|26
|MC
|1
|20
|50
|9
|Louis Oosthuizen
|45
|2
|23
|Daniel Brown
|60
|1
|26
|Wd
|63
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|38
|60
|27
|4
|2
|Rickie Fowler
|18
|MC
|36
|7
|16
|MC
|15
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|5
|John Parry
|55
|26
|50
|55
|4
|MC
|33
|Martin Couvra
|73
|MC
|2
|8
|MC
|1
|Carlos Ortiz
|48
|40
|4
|10
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|46
|1
|MC
|Wd
|56
|Jesper Svensson
|43
|44
|MC
|18
|46
|61
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|6
|49
|61
|Romain Langasque
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|44
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|38
|MC
|Wd
|9
|17
|Antoine Rozner
|22
|73
|24
|34
|John Catlin
|14
|28
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|23
|49
|MC
|4
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|34
|57
|65
|8
|49
|47
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|34
|MC
|52
|Daniel Van Tonder
|52
|8
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|MC
|41
|26
|37
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|44
|82
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|17
|Elvis Smylie
|34
|38
|MC
|MC
|72
|Justin Suh
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|13
|MC
|Shugo Imahira
|45
|27
|13
|67
|9
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Wd
|41
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|46
|40
|MC
|49
|MC
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|MC
|1
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|26
|26
|MC
|MC
|61
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|10
|55
|13
|25
|12
|Younghan Song
|MC
|9
|27
|2
|40
|18
|2
|Lee Westwood
|32
|25
|10
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|26
|MC
|Wd
|64
|MC
|33
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|MC
|46
|19
|42
|41
|12
|MikiyaAkutsu
|67
|29
|6
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Riki Kawamoto
|14
|MC
|24
|2
|29
|4
|31
|Henrik Stenson
|45
|25
|44
|Ryan Peake
|33
|57
|Daniel Young
|2
|3
|58
|25
|14
|70
|MC
|Curtis Luck
|Nathan Kimsey
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|49
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|55
|41
|59
|Jason Kokrak
|10
|40
|23
|Padraig Harrington
|71
|MC
|Zheng Sampson
|10
|MC
|32
|17
|Stewart Cink
|John Axelsen
|28
|27
|5
|58
|17
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Jesper Sandborg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|73
|20
|Justin Hastings
|55
|George Bloor
|21
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|25
|KJ Choi
|33
|OJ Farrell
|Curtis Knipes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Darren Clarke
|Ernie Els
|Justin Leonard
|Bryan Newman
|Richard Teder
|Filip Jakubcik
|Cameron Adam
|Sebastian Cave
|Ethan Fang
|Connor Graham
|Frazer Jones
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Scottie Scheffler
|7
|23
|21
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|MC
|6
|3
|46
|MC
|2
|4
|5
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|1
|17
|15
|26
|41
|2
|20
|Justin Thomas
|31
|MC
|53
|40
|11
|MC
|MC
|53
|Jon Rahm
|7
|2
|34
|3
|11
|MC
|44
|59
|Collin Morikawa
|16
|MC
|MC
|1
|Russell Henley
|5
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|20
|MC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|MC
|60
|8
|33
|MC
|51
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|18
|MC
|19
|JJ Spaun
|Ludvig Aberg
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|22
|2
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66
|13
|68
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|18
|39
|Viktor Hovland
|MC
|13
|4
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|MC
|10
|4
|33
|2
|12
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Reed
|33
|47
|MC
|10
|28
|MC
|12
|20
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|50
|71
|34
|8
|6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|MC
|20
|11
|MC
|6
|51
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|MC
|Joaquin Niemann
|58
|MC
|53
|59
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|6
|MC
|21
|12
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Brooks Koepka
|43
|64
|MC
|6
|4
|39
|6
|10
|67
|Harris English
|50
|MC
|MC
|46
|46
|68
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|25
|33
|8
|MC
|41
|12
|Sam Burns
|31
|MC
|42
|76
|Justin Rose
|2
|MC
|46
|20
|2
|54
|22
|6
|23
|Corey Conners
|25
|52
|28
|15
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|7
|20
|81
|MC
|Brian Harman
|60
|1
|6
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Jason Day
|13
|2
|MC
|MC
|17
|27
|22
|4
|58
|Ryan Fox
|25
|52
|MC
|67
|16
|39
|MC
|49
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|8
|MC
|27
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|Marc Leishman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|6
|53
|2
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|33
|76
|Cameron Smith
|MC
|33
|1
|33
|20
|78
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|75
|MC
|19
|Andrew Novak
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|41
|21
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|13
|34
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|Cameron Young
|31
|8
|2
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|MC
|Adam Scott
|10
|33
|15
|46
|MC
|17
|22
|43
|10
|5
|Sergio Garcia
|68
|19
|67
|MC
|37
|5
|6
|2
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|MC
|20
|JT Poston
|MC
|41
|MC
|Tony Finau
|MC
|MC
|28
|15
|3
|9
|27
|18
|Dean Burmester
|19
|11
|40
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|MC
|34
|Byeong Hun An
|13
|23
|26
|32
|51
|MC
|59
|MC
|26
|Jordan Spieth
|25
|23
|8
|2
|20
|9
|1
|30
|4
|36
|Chris Gotterup
|Tom Hoge
|72
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|Nicolas Echavarria
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|31
|MC
|6
|8
|51
|MC
|54
|9
|49
|12
|Matt McCarty
|Mackenzie Hughes
|16
|MC
|6
|Brian Campbell
|Michael Kim
|MC
|35
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|50
|41
|21
|26
|20
|MC
|44
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|Davis Thompson
|66
|Tom Kim
|MC
|2
|47
|Chris Kirk
|31
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|19
|Tom McKibbin
|66
|Chun-An Yu
|Laurie Canter
|25
|17
|79
|37
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|49
|68
|53
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|60
|MC
|Harry Hall
|Thriston Lawrence
|4
|74
|42
|Matthias Schmid
|59
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Matthieu Pavon
|50
|MC
|Lucas Herbert
|MC
|15
|MC
|51
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|41
|47
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|41
|MC
|40
|51
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|43
|MC
|57
|12
|62
|MC
|64
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66
|23
|53
|MC
|Shaun Norris
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|62
|Louis Oosthuizen
|MC
|23
|MC
|3
|20
|28
|MC
|MC
|2
|36
|Daniel Brown
|10
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|3
|Rickie Fowler
|71
|23
|53
|6
|28
|22
|46
|30
|2
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|John Parry
|62
|Martin Couvra
|Carlos Ortiz
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|31
|MC
|MC
|19
|Romain Langasque
|Wd
|33
|MC
|63
|65
|Matthew Jordan
|10
|10
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|20
|59
|John Catlin
|16
|MC
|MC
|Paul Waring
|MC
|63
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|2
|20
|23
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Julien Guerrier
|Daniel Van Tonder
|40
|Daniel Hillier
|19
|MC
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|17
|14
|12
|1
|47
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|31
|64
|MC
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|Justin Suh
|Shugo Imahira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|11
|Dylan Naidoo
|Oliver Lindell
|Younghan Song
|72
|62
|Lee Westwood
|34
|59
|4
|61
|27
|22
|49
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|60
|MikiyaAkutsu
|Riki Kawamoto
|Henrik Stenson
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|20
|35
|11
|1
|40
|39
|Ryan Peake
|Daniel Young
|Curtis Luck
|Nathan Kimsey
|Darren Fichardt
|80
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|11
|1
|MC
|36
|40
|15
|Jason Kokrak
|42
|26
|32
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|22
|64
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|20
|MC
|Zheng Sampson
|Stewart Cink
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|20
|24
|MC
|20
|47
|John Axelsen
|Justin Walters
|MC
|Jesper Sandborg
|Justin Hastings
|George Bloor
|KJ Choi
|MC
|OJ Farrell
|Curtis Knipes
|MC
|Darren Clarke
|75
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|26
|Ernie Els
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|61
|MC
|65
|MC
|Justin Leonard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bryan Newman
|Richard Teder
|Filip Jakubcik
|Cameron Adam
|Sebastian Cave
|Ethan Fang
|Connor Graham
|Frazer Jones
|**********
|2019 Open played
|at Royal Portrush
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 259/1 and 529/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's five to watch in Betfair's Birdie Bonus market
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
2025 Open Championship: Two Americans and a veteran Brit head Steve Rawlings' Royal Portrush team
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Open 2025: Major form stats for this week's tournament at Royal Portrush