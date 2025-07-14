The Open

The Open Championship: Form stats for the final major of 2025

The Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush hosts The Open Championship for a third time
The 7th hole at Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links. Stay on the fairway or else .....

The Open returns to Royal Portrush for the first time in six years, and only the second occasion since 1951. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

Situated on North Antrim's Causeway Coast, Royal Portrush hosts The Open Championship for a third time. Founded in 1888, the club has two 18-hole layouts, including its famous championship course named Dunluce Links.

Dunluce Links was designed by Harry Colt more than 90 years ago, with the course undergoing a number of changes ahead of its return to The Open rota in 2019. And a few more modifications have taken place since.

The links has fewer bunkers than most other Open Championship venues but plenty of tricky dog-legs, while the average fairway width is 27 yards. Those who wish to stand atop the leaderboard this week will need to possess strong course management skills. Accurate driving is also vital, as is clinical iron play.

A number of holes run close to Northern Ireland's Atlantic coast, with the smallish, undulating greens offering a wide variety of pin positions. Both fairways and greens are sown with Fescue grass.

As with most Open venues, the ability to score low usually depends on the weather, and this was no exception in 2019 when the eventual champion - Shane Lowry - made the most of benign conditions over the first three days. By Saturday evening, he enjoyed a four-stroke advantage after posting rounds of 67-67-63 to reach 16 under par.

But on Sunday, scoring became more difficult, with tee times moved forward because of an adverse weather forecast. None of the top five finishers broke par (71) in the final round, as Lowry claimed victory by six shots.

Over four days, Lowry topped the Greens in Regulation table, posting impressive stats of 79.17%, against a field average of 62.26%. On day one he was 88.89%, which was better than anyone else, and in his record-breaking third round of 63, Lowry led the way once again by hitting 17 of the 18 greens in regulation.

Betfair Exchange market for The Open Championship

PGA Tour Stats


Top 15 in Tour's Greens in Regulation table @ 14/7/25
2: Patrick Cantlay [50/1]
2: Chris Gotterup [80/1]
4: Sepp Straka [50/1]
6: Nicolai Hojgaard [150/1]
12: Nick Taylor [150/1]
13: Scottie Scheffler [9/2]
14: Russell Henley [60/1]
Only those entered this week are included in table

Open Stats


Last 15 Champions (Stroke deficit Thru 18 holes)
Year...Champion...(margin after 18)
`24: Xander Schauffele (-4)
`23: Brian Harman (-1)
`22: Cameron Smith (-3)
`21: Collin Morikawa (-3)
`19: Shane Lowry (-1)
`18: Francesco Molinari (-4)
`17: Jordan Spieth (0)
`16: Henrik Stenson (-5)
`15: Zach Johnson (-1)
`14: Rory McIlroy (+1)
`13: Phil Mickelson (-3)
`12: Ernie Els (-3)
`11: Darren Clarke (-3)
`10: Louis Oosthuizen (-2)
`09: Stewart Cink (-2)
Note: -2 (two behind); 0 (tied for lead)

• Only two of the last 15 Open winners were outside top-10 after 18 holes;
• Only one of last 15 champions failed to break 70 in round one (Molinari fired 70 in 2018).

Betfair Sportsbook latest for The Open Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in The Open (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.50: Shane Lowry (18)
69.55: Jon Rahm (20)
69.83: Cameron Young (12)
69.89: Tommy Fleetwood (18)
69.90: Xander Schauffele (20)
69.94: Scottie Scheffler (16)
69.95: Jordan Spieth (20)
70.06: Brian Harman (18)
70.07: Viktor Hovland (14)
70.08: Lee Westwood (12)
70.17: Collin Morikawa (12)
70.25: Dean Burmester (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Check out Major Form ahead of 2025 Open Championship

Last 10 Weeks / Open Championship Form (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19
Scottie Scheffler 8 6 7 1 4 1
Rory McIlroy 2 6 19 MC 47 7
Xander Schauffele 8 61 12 25 28 11
Justin Thomas 22 9 MC 31 MC 2
Jon Rahm 2 11 7 8 8
Collin Morikawa MC 8 42 23 20 50 17
Russell Henley 2 10 5 MC 46
Bryson DeChambeau 30 9 MC 4 2
Keegan Bradley 41 1 33 7 8 30
JJ Spaun MC 14 1 MC 6 37 17
Ludvig Aberg 8 36 MC 13 16 MC 60
Sepp Straka 7 45 MC 3 MC 1
Hideki Matsuyama 13 30 42 38 36 MC 17
Viktor Hovland 11 Wd 3 25 28 54
Tommy Fleetwood 34 2 MC 16 4 41 4
Patrick Reed 10 MC 1 23 23 MC
Robert MacIntyre 65 17 2 36 20 6 47 34
Tyrrell Hatton 23 5 4 15 60
Maverick McNealy 22 17 37 5 MC 33 60
Ben Griffin MC 13 14 10 2 1 8 46
Joaquin Niemann 23 23 MC 1 8
Shane Lowry 45 MC 13 23 MC 2
Brooks Koepka 32 Wd 12 33 MC
Harris English 22 4 59 12 53 2 11
Patrick Cantlay 32 12 MC 12 MC 4
Sam Burns 47 17 7 2 12 19 30
Justin Rose 6 MC MC 44 MC Wd
Corey Conners 47 Wd 27 25 19 11
Sung Jae Im MC MC 61 57 MC 16 MC 23
Brian Harman 50 8 59 MC 46 60 46
Jason Day MC 4 23 MC
Ryan Fox 65 17 19 1 20 28 1
Nick Taylor 22 17 23 13 4 MC 17
Daniel Berger 55 42 46 MC MC 33 11
Max Greyserman MC 2 36 23 25 22 33 54
Marc Leishman 50 25 38 10
Wyndham Clark 11 MC 17 MC 59 56 50 63
Cameron Smith 7 13 MC 23 MC
Aaron Rai 47 17 33 MC MC 19 23
Andrew Novak 13 30 42 51 11 MC 17
Akshay Bhatia 26 54 MC 16 22 MC 46
Min Woo Lee 13 63 MC 49 MC 51
Thomas Detry 71 63 23 18 39 MC 30
Taylor Pendrith 13 25 38 27 12 5 65
Cameron Young 46 52 4 4 25 47 7
Denny McCarthy MC 11 12 57 55 8 46
Adam Scott 17 30 12 31 19 34
Sergio Garcia 10 MC 25 38 67
Lucas Glover 5 9 MC MC 22 37 66
JT Poston MC 45 33 MC 36 5 23
Tony Finau 66 38 31 19 15
Dean Burmester 51 18 23 MC
Sahith Theegala MC Wd
Byeong Hun An 79 60 14 MC 6 MC 74 34
Jordan Spieth Wd 23 7 36 MC 34
Chris Gotterup 1 21 26 23 MC 28 13
Tom Hoge MC 45 MC 7 MC MC 63
Aldrich Potgieter MC Wd 1 6 MC
Nicolas Echavarria 22 MC 6 MC 59 41
Jhonattan Vegas 50 36 46 44 MC 5
Dustin Johnson 7 13 MC 10 MC
Matt McCarty 22 MC 19 MC 4 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 65 50 27 39 MC MC 2
Brian Campbell MC 1 MC Wd MC 55 34
Michael Kim 34 MC 26 42 50 44 16 55 Wd
Matt Fitzpatrick 4 8 17 38 31 8 23
Stephan Jaeger Wd MC 34 MC 39 70 7
Bud Cauley 55 33 25 MC 39 3 72
Davis Thompson 18 34 25 MC 49 MC MC 23
Tom Kim 17 MC MC 45 33 MC 44 71 54
Chris Kirk 64 2 12 MC MC 55 42
Tom McKibbin 4 5 38 50
Chun-An Yu 34 21 25 3 MC 50 4
Laurie Canter 34 7 55 MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13 MC 45 12 MC 16 50 42
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC 46 43 67 23
Harry Hall 17 13 9 24 6 19 20
Thriston Lawrence MC 44 8 12 MC 4 MC MC
Matthias Schmid 17 7 Wd MC MC 2 7
Kristoffer Reitan 13 4 46 13 2 1 33
Matthieu Pavon MC 57 64 MC MC 41 54
Lucas Herbert 32 40 46 1
Jordan Smith 22 2 28 61 MC 4 7
Matt Wallace 50 46 23 MC 22 17
Marco Penge 2 11 21 25 28 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 60 MC 41 MC 36 46 33 7
Nicolai Hojgaard 4 24 MC 41
Shaun Norris MC 26 MC 1 20 50 9
Louis Oosthuizen 45 2 23
Daniel Brown 60 1 26 Wd 63
Hao Tong Li MC 38 60 27 4 2
Rickie Fowler 18 MC 36 7 16 MC 15
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC 46 MC MC 5
John Parry 55 26 50 55 4 MC 33
Martin Couvra 73 MC 2 8 MC 1
Carlos Ortiz 48 40 4 10
Adrien Saddier MC 46 1 MC Wd 56
Jesper Svensson 43 44 MC 18 46 61
Matteo Manassero MC 6 49 61
Romain Langasque 55 MC MC MC 9 44
Matthew Jordan MC 38 MC Wd 9 17
Antoine Rozner 22 73 24 34
John Catlin 14 28 MC 8 MC MC
Paul Waring Wd MC MC 47 MC
Phil Mickelson 23 49 MC 4 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 34 57 65 8 49 47
Julien Guerrier MC MC Wd 34 MC 52
Daniel Van Tonder 52 8 MC
Daniel Hillier MC MC 41 26 37 MC
Zach Johnson 44 82
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 46 MC MC MC MC 45
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC MC 49 17
Elvis Smylie 34 38 MC MC 72
Justin Suh MC MC MC 23 13 MC
Shugo Imahira 45 27 13 67 9
Rikuya Hoshino Wd 41 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 46 40 MC 49 MC
Sadom Kaewkanjana MC 1 MC
Dylan Naidoo MC 26 26 MC MC 61
Oliver Lindell MC 10 55 13 25 12
Younghan Song MC 9 27 2 40 18 2
Lee Westwood 32 25 10
Ryggs Johnston MC 26 MC Wd 64 MC 33
Jacob Skov Olesen MC MC 46 19 42 41 12
MikiyaAkutsu 67 29 6 1 MC MC MC
Riki Kawamoto 14 MC 24 2 29 4 31
Henrik Stenson 45 25 44
Ryan Peake 33 57
Daniel Young 2 3 58 25 14 70 MC
Curtis Luck
Nathan Kimsey 53 13 MC MC 49
Darren Fichardt MC MC Wd
Francesco Molinari MC MC 55 41 59
Jason Kokrak 10 40 23
Padraig Harrington 71 MC
Zheng Sampson 10 MC 32 17
Stewart Cink
John Axelsen 28 27 5 58 17 MC
Justin Walters MC MC 24 MC MC
Jesper Sandborg MC MC MC 43 73 20
Justin Hastings 55
George Bloor 21 MC MC 53 MC MC 25
KJ Choi 33
OJ Farrell
Curtis Knipes MC MC MC MC
Darren Clarke
Ernie Els
Justin Leonard
Bryan Newman
Richard Teder
Filip Jakubcik
Cameron Adam
Sebastian Cave
Ethan Fang
Connor Graham
Frazer Jones
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 7 23 21 8
Rory McIlroy MC 6 3 46 MC 2 4 5 1
Xander Schauffele 1 17 15 26 41 2 20
Justin Thomas 31 MC 53 40 11 MC MC 53
Jon Rahm 7 2 34 3 11 MC 44 59
Collin Morikawa 16 MC MC 1
Russell Henley 5 MC 62 MC MC 37 MC 20 MC
Bryson DeChambeau MC 60 8 33 MC 51 MC
Keegan Bradley MC MC MC MC MC 79 18 MC 19
JJ Spaun
Ludvig Aberg MC
Sepp Straka 22 2 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 66 13 68 MC MC 14 MC 18 39
Viktor Hovland MC 13 4 12
Tommy Fleetwood MC 10 4 33 2 12 27 MC MC MC
Patrick Reed 33 47 MC 10 28 MC 12 20 MC
Robert MacIntyre 50 71 34 8 6
Tyrrell Hatton MC 20 11 MC 6 51 MC 5 MC MC
Maverick McNealy MC MC
Ben Griffin MC MC
Joaquin Niemann 58 MC 53 59 MC
Shane Lowry 6 MC 21 12 1 MC MC MC MC 9
Brooks Koepka 43 64 MC 6 4 39 6 10 67
Harris English 50 MC MC 46 46 68 MC
Patrick Cantlay 25 33 8 MC 41 12
Sam Burns 31 MC 42 76
Justin Rose 2 MC 46 20 2 54 22 6 23
Corey Conners 25 52 28 15 MC
Sung Jae Im 7 20 81 MC
Brian Harman 60 1 6 19 MC MC MC MC 26
Jason Day 13 2 MC MC 17 27 22 4 58
Ryan Fox 25 52 MC 67 16 39 MC 49
Nick Taylor MC MC
Daniel Berger 8 MC 27 MC
Max Greyserman
Marc Leishman MC MC MC 60 6 53 2 5
Wyndham Clark MC 33 76
Cameron Smith MC 33 1 33 20 78 MC
Aaron Rai 75 MC 19
Andrew Novak
Akshay Bhatia MC
Min Woo Lee MC 41 21 MC
Thomas Detry 13 34 MC
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Young 31 8 2
Denny McCarthy MC MC
Adam Scott 10 33 15 46 MC 17 22 43 10 5
Sergio Garcia 68 19 67 MC 37 5 6 2
Lucas Glover MC MC 20
JT Poston MC 41 MC
Tony Finau MC MC 28 15 3 9 27 18
Dean Burmester 19 11 40
Sahith Theegala MC MC 34
Byeong Hun An 13 23 26 32 51 MC 59 MC 26
Jordan Spieth 25 23 8 2 20 9 1 30 4 36
Chris Gotterup
Tom Hoge 72 MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC
Nicolas Echavarria
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC
Dustin Johnson 31 MC 6 8 51 MC 54 9 49 12
Matt McCarty
Mackenzie Hughes 16 MC 6
Brian Campbell
Michael Kim MC 35
Matt Fitzpatrick 50 41 21 26 20 MC 44 MC
Stephan Jaeger MC
Bud Cauley
Davis Thompson 66
Tom Kim MC 2 47
Chris Kirk 31 MC 42 MC MC 19
Tom McKibbin 66
Chun-An Yu
Laurie Canter 25 17 79 37
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 49 68 53 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 60 MC
Harry Hall
Thriston Lawrence 4 74 42
Matthias Schmid 59 MC
Kristoffer Reitan
Matthieu Pavon 50 MC
Lucas Herbert MC 15 MC 51
Jordan Smith MC 41 47 MC
Matt Wallace 41 MC 40 51 MC
Marco Penge MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 43 MC 57 12 62 MC 64
Nicolai Hojgaard 66 23 53 MC
Shaun Norris MC MC MC 61 62
Louis Oosthuizen MC 23 MC 3 20 28 MC MC 2 36
Daniel Brown 10
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC 39 3
Rickie Fowler 71 23 53 6 28 22 46 30 2
Niklas Norgaard Moller
John Parry 62
Martin Couvra
Carlos Ortiz MC
Adrien Saddier
Jesper Svensson MC
Matteo Manassero 31 MC MC 19
Romain Langasque Wd 33 MC 63 65
Matthew Jordan 10 10 MC
Antoine Rozner 20 59
John Catlin 16 MC MC
Paul Waring MC 63 MC
Phil Mickelson 60 MC MC MC MC 24 MC 2 20 23
Sebastian Soderberg
Julien Guerrier
Daniel Van Tonder 40
Daniel Hillier 19 MC MC
Zach Johnson MC 55 MC MC 17 14 12 1 47
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 31 64 MC MC
Elvis Smylie MC
Justin Suh
Shugo Imahira MC MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC 60 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Sadom Kaewkanjana 11
Dylan Naidoo
Oliver Lindell
Younghan Song 72 62
Lee Westwood 34 59 4 61 27 22 49 MC
Ryggs Johnston
Jacob Skov Olesen 60
MikiyaAkutsu
Riki Kawamoto
Henrik Stenson MC 13 MC MC 20 35 11 1 40 39
Ryan Peake
Daniel Young
Curtis Luck
Nathan Kimsey
Darren Fichardt 80 MC
Francesco Molinari MC MC 15 MC 11 1 MC 36 40 15
Jason Kokrak 42 26 32 MC
Padraig Harrington 22 64 MC 72 MC MC MC 36 20 MC
Zheng Sampson
Stewart Cink MC 23 MC MC 20 24 MC 20 47
John Axelsen
Justin Walters MC
Jesper Sandborg
Justin Hastings
George Bloor
KJ Choi MC
OJ Farrell
Curtis Knipes MC
Darren Clarke 75 MC MC MC MC MC MC 30 MC 26
Ernie Els Wd MC MC MC 32 MC 61 MC 65 MC
Justin Leonard MC MC MC MC
Bryan Newman
Richard Teder
Filip Jakubcik
Cameron Adam
Sebastian Cave
Ethan Fang
Connor Graham
Frazer Jones
**********
2019 Open played
at Royal Portrush

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Open

Open Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's FOUR each-way picks from 30/1 to 90/1

  • Dave Tindall
The Claret Jug awaits the winner of the 153rd Open
The Open

Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

  • Matt Cooper
Royal Portrush course
Find Me A 100 Winner

The Open Championship Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 259/1 and 529/1

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Thriston Lawrence

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 259/1 and 529/1

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Open Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's five to watch in Betfair's Birdie Bonus market

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    2025 Open Championship: Two Americans and a veteran Brit head Steve Rawlings' Royal Portrush team

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Open 2025: Major form stats for this week's tournament at Royal Portrush

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu
Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor