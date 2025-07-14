The Open 2025: Major form stats for this week's tournament at Royal Portrush

Accurate Straka [50/1] can challenge Big Two

Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50: The undisputed world No 1 will be teeing-up in his fifth Open Championship. The American tied-seventh at Troon last year and he arrives in the UK having won his third major title earlier this season at Quail Hollow (PGA Championship). Remarkably, holds the top position in four of the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained categories (Total, Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee, Approach the Green).

Rory McIlroy 7/18.00: This year's Masters champion will be desperately hoping to perform well on home soil in Northern Ireland, after missing the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019. His other wins this year have come in The Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass) and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Was runner-up at the weekend in Scotland.

Jon Rahm 12/113.00: The two-time major winner has twice stood on the podium at Open Championships and in his three major starts of 2025 has finished 14-8-7. The Spaniard has been one of the LIV Tour's leading performers since leaving the PGA Tour at the start of last year. Is currently second in the LIV standings for 2025 and was runner-up at Valderrama on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele 25/126.00: The defending Open champion whose form has dipped in 2025. However, the American has an excellent record in the majors, thanks to 13 top-eight finishes, and two victories in all.

Tommy Fleetwood 28/129.00: No one can dispute his fondness for links courses, nor his excellent all-round game. Seven times he's finished top-five in a major and when The Open was last staged at Royal Portrush in 2019, the Englishman finished second. However, the big concern is whether he has recovered psychologically from the crushing disappointment he suffered last month in the PGA Tour's Signature Event at TPC River Highlands where he finished second? He'd led thru 71 holes before posting a bogey at the last to lose by one stroke.

Ludvig Aberg 28/129.00: Following a mediocre couple of months, the Swede returned to form at The Renaissance Club last week, when he tied-eighth. Was a winner earlier this season in The Genesis Invitational at the South Course, Torrey Pines.

Tyrrell Hatton 30/131.00: A strong performer on links courses, as illustrated by his trio of victories in the Alfred Dunhill Pro-Am staged annually during autumn at The Old Course, St Andrews. As a member of the LIV Tour, the Englishman finished fourth in the recent US Open.

Shane Lowry 33/134.00: Winner six years ago when The Open last visited Royal Portrush. The world No 18 will always be a threat on a links course and just 12 months ago at Royal Troon he led by two strokes at the halfway stage, before finishing sixth. His best result of 2025, so far, came on the links of Pebble Beach where he finished runner-up in this AT&T-sponsored Signature Event.

Robert MacIntyre 35/136.00: Scotland's leading pro came mighty close to winning last month's US Open when he finished runner-up at Oakmont. A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 28-year-old tied-sixth on his Open debut at Portrush in 2019.

Sepp Straka 50/151.00: A two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year and his excellent tee-to-green game should help him tame Royal Portrush this coming week. Is currently fourth in two significant stats' categories on the PGA Tour: Greens-in-Regulation and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Was a joint runner-up in The Open at Royal Liverpool two years ago and was seventh in Scotland on Sunday.

Russell Henley 60/161.00: The 36-year-old, and five-time winner on the PGA Tour, is currently a career-high No 5 in the World Ranking. And he certainly has the stats to back this up. He enjoys top-10 rankings in three Strokes Gained categories on the PGA Tour (Total, Tee-to-Green and Around the Green). And his lack of length off the tee won't be a hindrance this week. Was fifth at Royal Troon last year and is a strong each-way option this time.

Cameron Young 80/181.00: Bit of a long shot, but has a decent track record on links and in majors in general. Tied-fourth at last month's US Open and is a reasonable each-way shout for Royal Portrush. Two top-10s from three Open starts.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 in Major Championships (Last Five Years)



Average .... (Rounds)

69.88: Scottie Scheffler (82)

70.24: Xander Schauffele (84)

70.40: Rory McIlroy (82)

70.55: Jon Rahm (82)

70.63: Collin Morikawa (82)

70.85: Viktor Hovland (73)

70.86: Bryson DeChambeau (76)

71.14: Louis Oosthuizen (44)

71.16: Patrick Reed (76)

71.17: Tommy Fleetwood (78)

71.22: Cameron Smith (76)

71.26: Hideki Matsuyama (82)

Min. No. of Rounds = 24

Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Consistency



Most T10s in Majors (Since January 1st, 2022)



11: Scottie Scheffler

9: Rory McIlroy

7: Bryson DeChambeau

7: Xander Schauffele

6: Jon Rahm

6: Cameron Young

5: Tommy Fleetwood

5: Viktor Hovland

5: Collin Morikawa

5: Cameron Smith

4: Matt Fitzpatrick

4: Russell Henley

4: Justin Rose

Major Consistency



Most Times within Six Strokes of Champion in Majors (Since Jan. 1st 2022)



8: Scottie Scheffler

7: Rory McIlroy

5: Bryson DeChambeau

5: Viktor Hovland

5: Xander Schauffele

4: Russell Henley

4: Cameron Smith

4: Cameron Young

