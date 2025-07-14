The Open

The Open 2025: Major form stats for this week's tournament at Royal Portrush

This week's Open Championship is the final major of 2025
A general view of the wonderful Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush

The Open tees-off on Thursday in Northern Ireland: Andy Swales selects 12 golfers who are chasing major glory on the Antrim coast ...

  • Accurate Straka [50/1] can challenge Big Two

  • Expect another good showing from Lowry [33/1]

  • Henley [60/1] a solid each-way candidate

Twelve To Follow This Week

Scottie Scheffler 9/25.50: The undisputed world No 1 will be teeing-up in his fifth Open Championship. The American tied-seventh at Troon last year and he arrives in the UK having won his third major title earlier this season at Quail Hollow (PGA Championship). Remarkably, holds the top position in four of the PGA Tour's Strokes Gained categories (Total, Tee-to-Green, Off-the-Tee, Approach the Green).

Rory McIlroy 7/18.00: This year's Masters champion will be desperately hoping to perform well on home soil in Northern Ireland, after missing the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019. His other wins this year have come in The Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass) and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Was runner-up at the weekend in Scotland.

Jon Rahm 12/113.00: The two-time major winner has twice stood on the podium at Open Championships and in his three major starts of 2025 has finished 14-8-7. The Spaniard has been one of the LIV Tour's leading performers since leaving the PGA Tour at the start of last year. Is currently second in the LIV standings for 2025 and was runner-up at Valderrama on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele 25/126.00: The defending Open champion whose form has dipped in 2025. However, the American has an excellent record in the majors, thanks to 13 top-eight finishes, and two victories in all.

Tommy Fleetwood 28/129.00: No one can dispute his fondness for links courses, nor his excellent all-round game. Seven times he's finished top-five in a major and when The Open was last staged at Royal Portrush in 2019, the Englishman finished second. However, the big concern is whether he has recovered psychologically from the crushing disappointment he suffered last month in the PGA Tour's Signature Event at TPC River Highlands where he finished second? He'd led thru 71 holes before posting a bogey at the last to lose by one stroke.

Betfair Exchange market for The Open Championship

Ludvig Aberg 28/129.00: Following a mediocre couple of months, the Swede returned to form at The Renaissance Club last week, when he tied-eighth. Was a winner earlier this season in The Genesis Invitational at the South Course, Torrey Pines.

Tyrrell Hatton 30/131.00: A strong performer on links courses, as illustrated by his trio of victories in the Alfred Dunhill Pro-Am staged annually during autumn at The Old Course, St Andrews. As a member of the LIV Tour, the Englishman finished fourth in the recent US Open.

Shane Lowry 33/134.00: Winner six years ago when The Open last visited Royal Portrush. The world No 18 will always be a threat on a links course and just 12 months ago at Royal Troon he led by two strokes at the halfway stage, before finishing sixth. His best result of 2025, so far, came on the links of Pebble Beach where he finished runner-up in this AT&T-sponsored Signature Event.

Robert MacIntyre 35/136.00: Scotland's leading pro came mighty close to winning last month's US Open when he finished runner-up at Oakmont. A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, the 28-year-old tied-sixth on his Open debut at Portrush in 2019.

Sepp Straka 50/151.00: A two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year and his excellent tee-to-green game should help him tame Royal Portrush this coming week. Is currently fourth in two significant stats' categories on the PGA Tour: Greens-in-Regulation and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. Was a joint runner-up in The Open at Royal Liverpool two years ago and was seventh in Scotland on Sunday.

Russell Henley 60/161.00: The 36-year-old, and five-time winner on the PGA Tour, is currently a career-high No 5 in the World Ranking. And he certainly has the stats to back this up. He enjoys top-10 rankings in three Strokes Gained categories on the PGA Tour (Total, Tee-to-Green and Around the Green). And his lack of length off the tee won't be a hindrance this week. Was fifth at Royal Troon last year and is a strong each-way option this time.

Cameron Young 80/181.00: Bit of a long shot, but has a decent track record on links and in majors in general. Tied-fourth at last month's US Open and is a reasonable each-way shout for Royal Portrush. Two top-10s from three Open starts.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for The Open Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in Major Championships (Last Five Years)


Average .... (Rounds)
69.88: Scottie Scheffler (82)
70.24: Xander Schauffele (84)
70.40: Rory McIlroy (82)
70.55: Jon Rahm (82)
70.63: Collin Morikawa (82)
70.85: Viktor Hovland (73)
70.86: Bryson DeChambeau (76)
71.14: Louis Oosthuizen (44)
71.16: Patrick Reed (76)
71.17: Tommy Fleetwood (78)
71.22: Cameron Smith (76)
71.26: Hideki Matsuyama (82)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Consistency


Most T10s in Majors (Since January 1st, 2022)


11: Scottie Scheffler
9: Rory McIlroy
7: Bryson DeChambeau
7: Xander Schauffele
6: Jon Rahm
6: Cameron Young
5: Tommy Fleetwood
5: Viktor Hovland
5: Collin Morikawa
5: Cameron Smith
4: Matt Fitzpatrick
4: Russell Henley
4: Justin Rose
Only those entered this week are included in table

Major Consistency


Most Times within Six Strokes of Champion in Majors (Since Jan. 1st 2022)


8: Scottie Scheffler
7: Rory McIlroy
5: Bryson DeChambeau
5: Viktor Hovland
5: Xander Schauffele
4: Russell Henley
4: Cameron Smith
4: Cameron Young
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for The Open Championship

Last 10 Weeks / Last 10 Majors

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19
Scottie Scheffler 8 6 7 1 4 1
Rory McIlroy 2 6 19 MC 47 7
Xander Schauffele 8 61 12 25 28 11
Justin Thomas 22 9 MC 31 MC 2
Jon Rahm 2 11 7 8 8
Collin Morikawa MC 8 42 23 20 50 17
Russell Henley 2 10 5 MC 46
Bryson DeChambeau 30 9 MC 4 2
Keegan Bradley 41 1 33 7 8 30
JJ Spaun MC 14 1 MC 6 37 17
Ludvig Aberg 8 36 MC 13 16 MC 60
Sepp Straka 7 45 MC 3 MC 1
Hideki Matsuyama 13 30 42 38 36 MC 17
Viktor Hovland 11 Wd 3 25 28 54
Tommy Fleetwood 34 2 MC 16 4 41 4
Patrick Reed 10 MC 1 23 23 MC
Robert MacIntyre 65 17 2 36 20 6 47 34
Tyrrell Hatton 23 5 4 15 60
Maverick McNealy 22 17 37 5 MC 33 60
Ben Griffin MC 13 14 10 2 1 8 46
Joaquin Niemann 23 23 MC 1 8
Shane Lowry 45 MC 13 23 MC 2
Brooks Koepka 32 Wd 12 33 MC
Harris English 22 4 59 12 53 2 11
Patrick Cantlay 32 12 MC 12 MC 4
Sam Burns 47 17 7 2 12 19 30
Justin Rose 6 MC MC 44 MC Wd
Corey Conners 47 Wd 27 25 19 11
Sung Jae Im MC MC 61 57 MC 16 MC 23
Brian Harman 50 8 59 MC 46 60 46
Jason Day MC 4 23 MC
Ryan Fox 65 17 19 1 20 28 1
Nick Taylor 22 17 23 13 4 MC 17
Daniel Berger 55 42 46 MC MC 33 11
Max Greyserman MC 2 36 23 25 22 33 54
Marc Leishman 50 25 38 10
Wyndham Clark 11 MC 17 MC 59 56 50 63
Cameron Smith 7 13 MC 23 MC
Aaron Rai 47 17 33 MC MC 19 23
Andrew Novak 13 30 42 51 11 MC 17
Akshay Bhatia 26 54 MC 16 22 MC 46
Min Woo Lee 13 63 MC 49 MC 51
Thomas Detry 71 63 23 18 39 MC 30
Taylor Pendrith 13 25 38 27 12 5 65
Cameron Young 46 52 4 4 25 47 7
Denny McCarthy MC 11 12 57 55 8 46
Adam Scott 17 30 12 31 19 34
Sergio Garcia 10 MC 25 38 67
Lucas Glover 5 9 MC MC 22 37 66
JT Poston MC 45 33 MC 36 5 23
Tony Finau 66 38 31 19 15
Dean Burmester 51 18 23 MC
Sahith Theegala MC Wd
Byeong Hun An 79 60 14 MC 6 MC 74 34
Jordan Spieth Wd 23 7 36 MC 34
Chris Gotterup 1 21 26 23 MC 28 13
Tom Hoge MC 45 MC 7 MC MC 63
Aldrich Potgieter MC Wd 1 6 MC
Nicolas Echavarria 22 MC 6 MC 59 41
Jhonattan Vegas 50 36 46 44 MC 5
Dustin Johnson 7 13 MC 10 MC
Matt McCarty 22 MC 19 MC 4 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 65 50 27 39 MC MC 2
Brian Campbell MC 1 MC Wd MC 55 34
Michael Kim 34 MC 26 42 50 44 16 55 Wd
Matt Fitzpatrick 4 8 17 38 31 8 23
Stephan Jaeger Wd MC 34 MC 39 70 7
Bud Cauley 55 33 25 MC 39 3 72
Davis Thompson 18 34 25 MC 49 MC MC 23
Tom Kim 17 MC MC 45 33 MC 44 71 54
Chris Kirk 64 2 12 MC MC 55 42
Tom McKibbin 4 5 38 50
Chun-An Yu 34 21 25 3 MC 50 4
Laurie Canter 34 7 55 MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13 MC 45 12 MC 16 50 42
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC 46 43 67 23
Harry Hall 17 13 9 24 6 19 20
Thriston Lawrence MC 44 8 12 MC 4 MC MC
Matthias Schmid 17 7 Wd MC MC 2 7
Kristoffer Reitan 13 4 46 13 2 1 33
Matthieu Pavon MC 57 64 MC MC 41 54
Lucas Herbert 32 40 46 1
Jordan Smith 22 2 28 61 MC 4 7
Matt Wallace 50 46 23 MC 22 17
Marco Penge 2 11 21 25 28 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 60 MC 41 MC 36 46 33 7
Nicolai Hojgaard 4 24 MC 41
Shaun Norris MC 26 MC 1 20 50 9
Louis Oosthuizen 45 2 23
Daniel Brown 60 1 26 Wd 63
Hao Tong Li MC 38 60 27 4 2
Rickie Fowler 18 MC 36 7 16 MC 15
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC 46 MC MC 5
John Parry 55 26 50 55 4 MC 33
Martin Couvra 73 MC 2 8 MC 1
Carlos Ortiz 48 40 4 10
Adrien Saddier MC 46 1 MC Wd 56
Jesper Svensson 43 44 MC 18 46 61
Matteo Manassero MC 6 49 61
Romain Langasque 55 MC MC MC 9 44
Matthew Jordan MC 38 MC Wd 9 17
Antoine Rozner 22 73 24 34
John Catlin 14 28 MC 8 MC MC
Paul Waring Wd MC MC 47 MC
Phil Mickelson 23 49 MC 4 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 34 57 65 8 49 47
Julien Guerrier MC MC Wd 34 MC 52
Daniel Van Tonder 52 8 MC
Daniel Hillier MC MC 41 26 37 MC
Zach Johnson 44 82
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 46 MC MC MC MC 45
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC MC 49 17
Elvis Smylie 34 38 MC MC 72
Justin Suh MC MC MC 23 13 MC
Shugo Imahira 45 27 13 67 9
Rikuya Hoshino Wd 41 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 46 40 MC 49 MC
Sadom Kaewkanjana MC 1 MC
Dylan Naidoo MC 26 26 MC MC 61
Oliver Lindell MC 10 55 13 25 12
Younghan Song MC 9 27 2 40 18 2
Lee Westwood 32 25 10
Ryggs Johnston MC 26 MC Wd 64 MC 33
Jacob Skov Olesen MC MC 46 19 42 41 12
MikiyaAkutsu 67 29 6 1 MC MC MC
Riki Kawamoto 14 MC 24 2 29 4 31
Henrik Stenson 45 25 44
Ryan Peake 33 57
Daniel Young 2 3 58 25 14 70 MC
Curtis Luck
Nathan Kimsey 53 13 MC MC 49
Darren Fichardt MC MC Wd
Francesco Molinari MC MC 55 41 59
Jason Kokrak 10 40 23
Padraig Harrington 71 MC
Zheng Sampson 10 MC 32 17
Stewart Cink
John Axelsen 28 27 5 58 17 MC
Justin Walters MC MC 24 MC MC
Jesper Sandborg MC MC MC 43 73 20
Justin Hastings 55
George Bloor 21 MC MC 53 MC MC 25
KJ Choi 33
OJ Farrell
Curtis Knipes MC MC MC MC
Darren Clarke
Ernie Els
Justin Leonard
Bryan Newman
Richard Teder
Filip Jakubcik
Cameron Adam
Sebastian Cave
Ethan Fang
Connor Graham
Frazer Jones
Player 25U 25P 25M 24B 24U 24P 24M 23B 23U 23P
Scottie Scheffler 7 1 4 7 41 8 1 23 3 2
Rory McIlroy 19 47 1 MC 2 12 22 6 2 7
Xander Schauffele 12 28 8 1 7 1 8 17 10 18
Justin Thomas MC MC 36 31 MC 8 MC MC MC 65
Jon Rahm 7 8 14 7 MC 45 2 10 50
Collin Morikawa 23 50 14 16 14 4 3 MC 14 26
Russell Henley 10 MC MC 5 7 23 38 MC 14 MC
Bryson DeChambeau MC 2 5 MC 1 2 6 60 20 4
Keegan Bradley 33 8 MC MC 32 18 22 MC MC 29
JJ Spaun 1 37 50 MC
Ludvig Aberg MC MC 7 MC 12 MC 2
Sepp Straka MC MC MC 22 56 MC 16 2 MC 7
Hideki Matsuyama 42 MC 21 66 6 35 38 13 32 29
Viktor Hovland 3 28 21 MC MC 3 MC 13 19 2
Tommy Fleetwood MC 41 21 MC 16 26 3 10 5 18
Patrick Reed 23 MC 3 53 12 33 56 18
Robert MacIntyre 2 47 MC 50 MC 8 71 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 4 60 14 MC 26 63 9 20 27 15
Maverick McNealy 37 33 32 MC 23 MC
Ben Griffin 10 8 MC Wd MC MC
Joaquin Niemann MC 8 29 58 39 22 MC 32 MC
Shane Lowry MC MC 42 6 19 6 43 MC 20 12
Brooks Koepka 12 MC MC 43 26 26 45 64 17 1
Harris English 59 2 12 50 41 18 22 MC 8 MC
Patrick Cantlay MC MC 36 25 3 53 22 33 14 9
Sam Burns 7 19 46 31 9 MC MC MC 32 MC
Justin Rose MC MC 2 2 MC 6 MC MC MC 9
Corey Conners Wd 19 8 25 9 26 38 52 MC 12
Sung Jae Im 57 MC 5 7 MC MC MC 20 MC MC
Brian Harman 59 60 36 60 21 26 MC 1 43 MC
Jason Day 23 MC 8 13 MC 43 30 2 MC MC
Ryan Fox 19 28 25 56 75 38 52 43 23
Nick Taylor 23 MC 40 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Daniel Berger 46 33 21 21
Max Greyserman 23 33 32 21
Marc Leishman 38
Wyndham Clark MC 50 46 MC 56 MC MC 33 1 MC
Cameron Smith MC MC MC MC 32 63 6 33 4 9
Aaron Rai 33 19 27 75 19 39
Andrew Novak 42 MC
Akshay Bhatia MC MC 42 MC 16 MC 35
Min Woo Lee MC MC 49 MC 21 26 22 41 5 18
Thomas Detry 23 MC MC 14 4 13 40
Taylor Pendrith 38 5 MC 16 MC MC 29
Cameron Young 4 47 MC 31 67 63 9 8 32 MC
Denny McCarthy 57 8 29 MC 32 MC 45 MC 20 29
Adam Scott 12 19 MC 10 32 MC 22 33 MC 29
Sergio Garcia 67 MC 12 MC 27
Lucas Glover MC 37 MC MC MC 43 20
JT Poston 33 5 42 MC 32 MC 30 41 MC 40
Tony Finau 38 19 MC MC 3 18 55 MC 32 72
Dean Burmester MC 19 69 12 54
Sahith Theegala 29 MC 32 12 45 MC 27 40
Byeong Hun An MC 74 21 13 MC 43 16 23
Jordan Spieth 23 MC 14 25 41 43 MC 23 MC 29
Chris Gotterup 23 MC
Tom Hoge MC MC 14 72 MC 23 MC MC 58
Aldrich Potgieter 64
Nicolas Echavarria MC 41 51 54 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 46 5 MC
Dustin Johnson MC MC MC 31 MC 43 MC MC 10 55
Matt McCarty MC MC 14
Mackenzie Hughes 50 MC 16 MC MC 49 MC
Brian Campbell MC 55 32 56
Michael Kim 50 55 27 MC MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 38 8 40 50 64 MC 22 41 17 MC
Stephan Jaeger MC 70 52 MC 21 76 MC 50
Bud Cauley MC 72
Davis Thompson MC MC 46 66 9 MC MC
Tom Kim 33 71 52 MC 26 26 30 2 8 MC
Chris Kirk 12 55 MC 31 26 MC 16 MC MC 29
Tom McKibbin 50 66 41
Chun-An Yu 50 MC
Laurie Canter 55 MC MC 25 17
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 50 MC MC 32 MC 49 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 46 67 32 60 68 MC MC
Harry Hall 19
Thriston Lawrence 12 MC MC 4 MC 74 MC 62
Matthias Schmid
Kristoffer Reitan
Matthieu Pavon 64 41 MC 50 5 MC 12 MC
Lucas Herbert 43 MC MC 40
Jordan Smith 61 MC 39 41 20 MC
Matt Wallace 23 17 41 43 MC 65
Marco Penge 28 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 33 43 53 58 MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 41 MC 66 50 68 16 23 50
Shaun Norris
Louis Oosthuizen MC 23
Daniel Brown 10
Hao Tong Li
Rickie Fowler MC 71 MC 63 30 23 5 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 46 MC
John Parry MC
Martin Couvra
Carlos Ortiz 4 MC
Adrien Saddier
Jesper Svensson MC 53
Matteo Manassero 31 MC
Romain Langasque Wd 33 54
Matthew Jordan MC 10 10
Antoine Rozner 20
John Catlin MC 16
Paul Waring
Phil Mickelson MC MC MC 60 MC MC 43 MC MC 58
Sebastian Soderberg 68
Julien Guerrier
Daniel Van Tonder MC
Daniel Hillier 19 MC
Zach Johnson 8 MC MC 55 58
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC MC
Guido Migliozzi MC 31 64
Elvis Smylie 72 MC
Justin Suh 27 26
Shugo Imahira
Rikuya Hoshino MC MC 60 62
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Sadom Kaewkanjana MC
Dylan Naidoo
Oliver Lindell
Younghan Song 72
Lee Westwood
Ryggs Johnston
Jacob Skov Olesen 60
MikiyaAkutsu
Riki Kawamoto MC MC
Henrik Stenson MC 13
Ryan Peake
Daniel Young
Curtis Luck
Nathan Kimsey
Darren Fichardt 80
Francesco Molinari MC 64 MC MC MC MC
Jason Kokrak
Padraig Harrington MC 22 MC 64 27 50
Zheng Sampson
Stewart Cink MC 23 MC
John Axelsen
Justin Walters
Jesper Sandborg
Justin Hastings 55 MC
George Bloor
KJ Choi
OJ Farrell
Curtis Knipes
Darren Clarke 75 MC
Ernie Els Wd MC
Justin Leonard MC
Bryan Newman
Richard Teder
Filip Jakubcik
Cameron Adam
Sebastian Cave
Ethan Fang
Connor Graham
Frazer Jones

