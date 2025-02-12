Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for this week's Genesis Invitational

Steve's backing Henley to have a good go at 64/1 65.00

Dave says super Pines performer Im is worth a bet at 29/1 30.00

Rose can still compete and looks overpriced at 160/1 161.00

Course info, first round tips and outsiders to back at over 100/1 101.00

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Genesis Invitational tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "It's a bit tricky to compare how this event will pan out compared to the Farmers Insurance Open [which was played at the same venue recently]. The field is split between the South and North Courses over rounds one and two before those that make it through to the weekend contend for the title at the South but for what it's worth, Torrey Pines is not an easy place to make the running and ground can be made up after a slow start.

"Having started at the North Course, English sat tied for 18th and five off the lead last month and he was still trading at 40.0 at halfway when trailing by three in a tie for seventh at halfway. He led the event by a stroke with 18 to play but as you'll see from the data above, 54-hole leaders winning around the South Course isn't a common occurrence...

"Russell Henley missed the cut in his only appearance in the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2014 and he's swerved the event ever since, but he was tied for the lead through the first three rounds in the US Open here in 2021. He shot a disappointing 76 on Sunday to fall to 13th place but it was an encouraging performance that demonstrated that the venue suits.

"The 35-year-old Georgian is in search of his fifth PGA Tour title and he's in the sort of form that suggests he could go in again sooner rather than later. After a break of four months following his impressive tied fourth at the Tour Championship, he's been creeping into form nicely in 2025, finishing 30th at The Sentry, 10th in the Sony Open, and fifth behind Rory at Pebble Beach two weeks ago."

Recommended Bet Back Russell Henley EXC 65.0

Dave Tindall: "I will start with one of those top four finishers in the recent Farmers at Torrey Pines and play Sungjae Im at 30/1. The reassuring aspect of Im's performance was that it was a repeat of what we already know: he's a superb performer at Torrey Pines.

"His solo fourth added to another fourth in 2023 and a sixth in 2022 while he was 14th with a round to go in the 2021 US Open here before slipping away on Sunday. In those three big finishes here in recent years, he's ranked in the top six for SG: Tee To Green in all of them while his Putting ranks were 6th, 6th and 31st (last time).

"On the old stats, he was 7th for Scrambling here in January. Im started his season with a third place at The Sentry and although 33rd at Pebble and 57th in Phoenix weren't anything special, he was in the top 20 with a round to go at Scottsdale and a return to Torrey should spark him up again."

Recommended Bet Back Sungjae Im each-way SBK 30/1

Steve Rawlings: "After his third placed finish last time at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I was a little surprised to see Justin Rose trading at such a huge price given he won the Farmers Insurance Open here back in 2019. That was far from a one-off performance at Torrey Pines given he's also finished inside the top eight in the Farmers on three other occasions since 2017.

"Although now 44, Rose is still more than capable of competing at the very highest level, as demonstrated at last year's Open Championship, and at Pebble last time out and he looks overlooked at 160.0 at a venue he's tasted success at previously."

Recommended Bet Back Justin Rose EXC 160.0

Dave Tindall: "Jake Knapp only made it into the field here at the 11th hour following the withdrawal of Tiger Woods so will feel that everything is a bonus as the field battle it out for the $20m purse. And Torrey Pines has already brought him a hefty payday. That was in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open when he shot three 69s and a 70 to finish in third.

"Speaking about Torrey, Knapp said: 'That's just a good golf course for me. If I can hit driver a lot, it's going to benefit my game. Torrey with always be one of my favorite courses we get to visit.'

"Let's back him at a big price to burst out of the blocks."

Recommended Bet Back Jake Knapp each-way SBK 90/1

Andy Swales: "Laid out on clifftops 18 miles north of San Diego city centre, the South Course annually stages three of the four rounds played during the Farmers Insurance Open. It has also hosted the US Opens of 2008 and 2021.

"And for those teeing-up this week, this will be the fifth consecutive PGA Tour event where the pros will putt on Poa Annua greens. The layout's undulating putting surfaces are smaller than the PGA Tour average, while water comes into play on just a single hole...

"Canadian Pendrith has journeyed up the World Ranking to a career-high No 38 and, at the coastal venues of Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines this year, he registered a brace of top-10s. His overall record at Torrey is equally solid."