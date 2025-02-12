Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced at 159/1 and 179/1
Steve Rawlings has two longshot selections at this week's PGA Tour event - the Genesis Invitational...
As highlighted in the preview, after January's wildfires in Pacific Palisades, this year's Genesis Invitational has moved from Riviera to the South Course at Torrey Pines - the annual stop off for the Farmers Insurance Open and the venue for both the 2008 and 2021 US Opens.
Harris English, who was third behind Jon Rahm at the 2021 US Open here, won the latest edition of the Farmers insurance Open last month and I wouldn't put anyone off chancing him this week at a triple-figure price, but I've plumped for two men with course form that have both won a US Open.
Justin Rose @ 160.0159/1
After his third placed finish last time at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, I was a little surprised to see Justin Rose trading at such a huge price given he won the Farmers Insurance Open here back in 2019.
That was far from a one-off performance at Torrey Pines given he's also finished inside the top eight in the Farmers on three other occasions since 2017.
Although now 44, Rose is still more than capable of competing at the very highest level, as demonstrated at last year's Open Championship, and at Pebble last time out and he looks overlooked at 160.0159/1 at a venue he's tasted success at previously.
Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1
Lucas Glover @ 180.0179/1
Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland were all carefully considered but after much deliberation I'm going to side with the experienced 2009 US Open winner, Lucas Glover.
The 45-year-old narrowly missed the cut in Phoenix last week after a disastrous first round but I'm happy to overlook that.
He bounced back after his 75 on Thursday with a 67 in round two and he looked in great form at Pebble Beach the week before where he finished alongside Rose in a tie for third.
Ranking eighth for Driving Accuracy, first for Greens In Regulation and fourth for Scrambling, the six-time PGA Tour winner clearly played exceptionally well form tee-to-green but he also putted better than he usually does - ranking 33rd for Putting Average and an impressive fifth for Strokes Gained: Putting.
Glover has some inconsistent figures at Torrey Pines, but he was fourth here in 2006, third in 2009 and ninth 12 months later.
He hasn't played in the Farmers since finishing 43rd four years ago and he wasn't in the field in either US Open staged here but if he can replicate his performance at Pebble two weeks ago, he may contend again at a very juicy price.
Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1
*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter
