The Genesis Invitational 2025 Tips: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 45/1

Brief history of The Genesis Invitational

In normal circumstances, this would be a chance to wax lyrical about famed Riviera Country Club, the regular host of the The Genesis Invitational.

But this year, due to the fires in California, the tournament has been moved to Torrey Pines which, of course, staged the Farmers Insurance Open three weeks ago.

In theory, that could make life easy for punters. Look at the leaderboard from that late January event and it should be full of clues given that Torrey Pines should be in similar shape.

But we've seen on the DP World Tour with events held at the same venue sometimes even a week after that it rarely plays out that simply.

If you do just want to copy and paste, there are some decent odds. The top four at the Farmers are all playing this week and are priced up like this: 55/156.00 Harris English, 75/176.00 Sam Stevens, 80/181.00 Andrew Novak and 30/131.00 Sungjae Im.

Torrey Pines certainly played like a US Open test a few weeks ago - 8-under was the winning score - so it made sense that English toughed it out down the stretch given that he'd finished third when the year's third major was played there in 2021. English also has other big US Open finishes to his name: 4th in 2000 and 8th in 2023.

Like the 2021 US Open, we have all four rounds on the super-long South Course this week (the Farmers included one lap of the shorter North).

So, just like at the Farmers, players have to negotiate 7,765 yards of par 72. The Poa greens should run fast and, being small, they're hard to hit.

Short-game skills are needed as shown by the Farmers stats where five of the first eight finishers ranked in the top 11 for SG: Around The Green. The other three were 19th, 26th and 30th.

Approach was also key when English won. He ranked 4th, runner-up Stevens 3rd and third-placed Novak 7th.

As for SG: Putting, English was 3rd, Stevens 29th and Novak 12th.

It's just a 72-man field this week (1/5 odds 7 places) and, unfortunately, we're denied the sight of Tiger Woods. The winner of eight titles at Torrey, Tiger pulled out on Monday as he continues to grieve the loss of his mother, Kultida.

As for the weather, it could be challenging over the first two rounds, especially Thursday (15-17mph winds). Expect a sunny, calmer weekend though.

Well, I will start with one of those top four finishers in the recent Farmers at Torrey Pines and play Sungjae Im at 30/131.00.

The reassuring aspect of Im's performance was that it was a repeat of what we already know: he's a superb performer at Torrey Pines.

His solo fourth added to another fourth in 2023 and a sixth in 2022 while he was 14th with a round to go in the 2021 US Open here before slipping away on Sunday.

In those three big finishes here in recent years, he's ranked in the top six for SG: Tee To Green in all of them while his Putting ranks were 6th, 6th and 31st (last time).

On the old stats, he was 7th for Scrambling here in January.

Im started his season with a third place at The Sentry and although 33rd at Pebble and 57th in Phoenix weren't anything special, he was in the top 20 with a round to go at Scottsdale and a return to Torrey should spark him up again.

His Pebble 33rd was an improvement on past finishes there (66-MC) while he was all set for his usual good finish in Phoenix (69-69-67 over the first 54 holes) before tailing off.

Asked after his Farmers fourth if he was looking forward to the quick return to Torrey, Im said: "I have a good memory here. I played well here for a couple times and then this course, the long game is important and I think I have pretty good long game.

"So I think Genesis week, I think I am confident out here, yes."

Allied to his long game is a sharp short game (he's been in the top 20 for Scrambling in six of his last seven events) so, still just 26, it's time for Im to win his third PGA Tour title.

Recommended Bet Back Sungjae Im each-way SBK 30/1

In the Data Golf Rankings which give more appropriate weight to performances from LIV players, Russell Henley is 9th.

So with Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton not playing here, he's the sixth highest ranked player in the field.

In which case the 45/146.00 must seem generous.

Obviously, to have achieved such a high ranking, Henley must have been playing some strong golf and that's the case even though perhaps he's been a little under the radar.

The American finished like a train (67-62 on the weekend) to round off his 2024 campaign with fourth at The Tour Championship and after shaking off some rust with 30th at The Sentry, he's added 10th in the Sony Open and fifth at Pebble Beach.

At Pebble, another course with small Poa greens, he ranked 1st for SG: Putting. His irons were also in top shape - 7th for SG: Approach.

We're getting the price of 45s due to a lack of course form in the Farmers. He's only appeared at that tournament once and it resulted in a missed cut in 2014.

But Henley did play the US Open here in 2021 (all four rounds on the South Course) and, get this, he was the leader after 18, 36 and 54 holes before tumbling to 13th (still a good finish).

Henley ranked 3rd for Approach that week and said after round two: "It feels very fair out there. It feels like you just have to put the ball on the correct side of the hole."

He also admitted that he hadn't put it on his schedule due to enjoying the other West Coast tournaments so much. Something had to give.

His lack of length may be seen as a weakness but English and Mathieu Pavon, the two most recent winners at Torrey Pines, weren't big hitters and neither was Novak who finished third a few weeks ago.

Finding fairways counts on this course and that is an area where Henley excels. He's also strong in the wind which will help over the first two days.

With a fourth in the 2023 Masters and three top 15s in the last four US Opens he can certainly perform well on long, tough courses.

Recommended Bet Back Russell Henley each-way SBK 45/1

Jason Day is a two-time winner at Torrey Pines.

He's also posted a second, a third, a fifth, a seventh and a ninth here.

So his 32nd at the Farmers a few weeks ago was rather disappointing even though it was made to look worse than it was due to a final-round 76 which dropped him from 15th after 54 holes.

But make no mistake, Day absolutely loves this place and will relish the chance to have another big crack at a Torrey Pines hat-trick.

One significant difference this time could be the putter.

Surprisingly, Day recorded negative SG: Putting numbers in his first three events of the season and the middle one could easily have cost him victory at The American Express where he finished third.

But at Pebble Beach where the Aussie fired rounds of 70-69-68-69, he ranked 20th for SGP, recording positive numbers on all four days.

Day was 25/126.00 for the Farmers in a full field of 156 a few weeks ago. Okay, he has a few more big guns up against him this time but here he's 35/136.00 up against just 71 rivals.

Healthy and enjoying the benefits of having his family on tour with him (his wife home schools) the 37-year-old is still a force at this level and is capable of landing his 14th PGA Tour win.