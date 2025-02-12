Golf Form Guide

Genesis Invitational 2025: Course and current form stats

For the second time in under three weeks, the South Course at Torrey Pines hosts a PGA Tour event.
The PGA Tour returns to the famous cliff top South Course at Torrey Pines

The South Course at Torrey Pines hosts its second PGA Tour event in under three weeks. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Torrey's South Course stages its second event of 2025

  • Sung-Jae 22/123.00 looks primed for another high finish

  • MacIntyre 35/136.00 can challenge on the clifftops

Tournament Notes

It's been less than three weeks since the PGA Tour packed up and left San Diego, following the completion of the Farmers Insurance Open. But due to unforeseen and tragic circumstances, golf's elite are back in action at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament had been scheduled to take place at Riviera Country Club. However, due to the recent wildfires in Southern California, which caused destruction across an area of over 45 square miles, including large swathes of Los Angeles, this week's event has had to switch venues.

Although the famous Riviera Country Club managed to avoid any serious damage, the PGA Tour decided it was best to relocate the tournament from LA to San Diego, a distance of approximately 125 miles. Riviera is located close to some of the most significant fire damage suffered within the Los Angeles region.

The Genesis Invitational is the third of this year's eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour, offering a total prize fund of $20m. The field size for this event is 72.

Course Notes

Laid out on clifftops 18 miles north of San Diego city centre, the South Course annually stages three of the four rounds played during the Farmers Insurance Open. It has also hosted the US Opens of 2008 and 2021;

And for those teeing-up this week, this will be the fifth consecutive PGA Tour event where the pros will putt on Poa Annua greens;

The layout's undulating putting surfaces are smaller than the PGA Tour average, while water comes into play on just a single hole;

At over 7,750 yards, the South Course is one of the longest venues in professional golf.

Good Current Form

Rory McIlroy 6/17.00 has certainly hit the ground running in 2025, by winning this year's second Signature Event at Pebble Beach.

This followed his tie-for-fourth in Dubai where, in November of last year, he won the DP World Tour Championship too.

He last played at Torrey Pines when the US Open was staged over the South Course in 2021, and finished seventh on that occasion.

McIlroy is the second-highest ranked golfer in the field behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 3/14.00 who makes his third start in as many weeks following a hand injury.

Scheffler also tied-seventh in the US Open four years ago and not surprising has been installed as this week's favourite with Betfair.

Outside of the big two, Scotsman Robert MacIntyre 35/136.00 has had a busy start to the season and should be ready to fire again on all cylinders.

He tied-sixth in Arizona on Sunday and is now a career-high No 14 in the world.

Although not the longest driver in the world, MacIntyre still averages over 300 yards off the tee and this will come in handy at the monster South Course at Torrey Pines; as will his scrambling skills having finished 14th in this category in 2024.

And if you're looking for another outsider to chase an each-way slot this week, then maybe Rasmus Hojgaard 35/136.00 could be your man.

This Danish master blaster has settled fairly quickly into life on the PGA Tour and all three starts this season have yielded top-25 finishes.

After playing well for 54 holes at TPC Scottsdale, which earned him a spot in the final group on Sunday, he fell away to finish tied-12th.

His confidence however must be rising with every American tournament and his driving stats already look impressive. That said, he's maybe more of an each-way candidate than outright winner.

Good Course Form

And continuing with the each-way theme, two players who might take your fancy are Sung-Jae Im 22/123.00 and Taylor Pendrith 35/136.00.

Keeping in mind that one round in every four (for those who complete 72 holes) at the Farmers Insurance Open are played at the North Course, Sung Jae's record here is extremely good.

The South Korean's last four visits to the Farmers have yielded a trio of top-six finishes. It's remarkable to think that the two-time winner on the PGA Tour is still only 26.

His best finish this year is tied-third at Kapalua, which is another long coastal layout.

Meanwhile, Canadian Pendrith has journeyed up the World Ranking to a career-high No 38 and, at the coastal venues of Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines this year, he registered a brace of top-10s. His overall record at Torrey is equally solid.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since 2024 Tour Championship (Top 10 Listed)
160.59: Rory McIlroy
95.81: Nico Echavarria
79.21: Thomas Detry
78.36: Sepp Straka
74.65: Justin Thomas
69.59: Hideki Matsuyama
68.74: Rasmus Hojgaard
66.15: Nick Taylor
65.05: Maverick McNealy
64.13: Shane Lowry
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: For Course Form table, '21 U' refers to US Open 2021 played solely over South Course at Torrey Pines. All others refer to Farmers Insurance Open which uses North Course for one round, pre-36 hole cut.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Torrey Pines Form (2016-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49
Scottie Scheffler 25 9 1
Rory McIlroy 1 4
Collin Morikawa 17 2
Hideki Matsuyama 25 48 32 16 1
Ludvig Aberg Wd 42 5 6
Wyndham Clark 16 73 MC 15 17
Viktor Hovland 22 MC 36
Tommy Fleetwood 22 21
Patrick Cantlay 33 5 15 11
Keegan Bradley 65 15 6 15 5
Robert MacIntyre 6 40 17 53 15 7
Russell Henley 5 10 30 19
Justin Thomas 6 48 2 26 3
Sepp Straka 15 7 1 30 15 9
Shane Lowry 2 MC
Sahith Theegala 57 53 52 37 36 8
Billy Horschel MC 9 21 MC 51
Sung Jae Im 57 33 4 MC 3 9
Thomas Detry 1 48 15 53 5 36
Adam Scott 22 37 15
Tom Kim 44 7 MC 65 2
Sam Burns 49 22 29 8 14
Aaron Rai 40 MC 15 14
Byeong Hun An 73 22 MC 32
Maverick McNealy 9 40 52 45 8
Tony Finau 13 MC MC 15
Nick Taylor 25 33 12 1 48
Akshay Bhatia 32 22 37 32 4
Nick Dunlap 57 58 34 10 55 16
Jason Day 13 32 3 40 19
Justin Rose 3 MC
Max Greyserman 49 Wd 48 7 24
Harris English 73 1 43 MC
Brian Harman 25 53 MC 21 58 12
Austin Eckroat MC 13 MC MC 15
Taylor Pendrith 9 7 45 13
Lucas Glover MC 3 MC 21
Matthieu Pavon 63 73 MC 48 17
Rasmus Hojgaard 12 22 14
JT Poston 16 53 12 MC 40
Cameron Davis 5 18 MC 13
Nico Echavarria MC 77 MC 2 32
Stephan Jaeger 40 MC 3 36
Corey Conners 74 65 MC 5 6
Cameron Young 12 72 MC 8 13
Davis Thompson 36 58 51 MC 36
Denny McCarthy 16 58 16 46
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 40 MC 40 36 6
Min Woo Lee 12 17 17
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 48 24
Eric Cole MC 22 68 68 5 52
Max Homa MC 53 Wd 26 14
Daniel Berger 2 MC 21 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 36 40 58 MC 6
Will Zalatoris 48 12 26 18
Ben Griffin 36 69 MC 7 45
Jordan Spieth 4 69
Tom Hoge MC 17 29 45 8
Chris Kirk MC 62 34 MC 44
Si Woo Kim 21 12 MC 51 MC 32
Adam Hadwin 9 65 MC 59 29
Kevin Yu 16 64 MC MC 44
Sam Stevens 44 17 2 51 59
Andrew Novak MC 13 3 MC MC
JJ Spaun Wd 33 15 29 3
Rickie Fowler Wd 53 21
Michael Kim 2 MC 43 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 22 56 70 MC
Seamus Power 36 17 MC
Gary Woodland 21 22 16
Tiger Woods
Danny List MC 3 MC
Mark Hubbard MC 73 68 12 21
Jake Knapp 44 33 32 MC 56
Beau Hossler 32 69 15 12
Taylor Moore 9 22 56 7 MC
Justin Lower 62 MC 3 37
Erik van Rooyen MC 40 MC MC 30 42 24
Player `25 `24 `23 `22 21 U `21 `20 `19 `18 `17
Scottie Scheffler 20 7 MC MC
Rory McIlroy 7 16 3 5
Collin Morikawa MC 3 4 21
Hideki Matsuyama 32 13 9 30 26 53 45 3 12 33
Ludvig Aberg 42 9
Wyndham Clark 37 56 MC 32 MC 35
Viktor Hovland Wd 2 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 50
Patrick Cantlay 56 15 MC 51
Keegan Bradley 15 43 2 65 16 35 5 4
Robert MacIntyre MC 35
Russell Henley 13
Justin Thomas 25 20 19
Sepp Straka MC 16 32 MC 13
Shane Lowry MC 25 65 MC 33
Sahith Theegala 52 64 4 25 MC
Billy Horschel MC 11 MC MC 68 8 54 64
Sung Jae Im 4 MC 4 6 35 32 36 52
Thomas Detry 15 20 37 MC
Adam Scott 35 10 2
Tom Kim
Sam Burns MC MC 18 49 40 MC
Aaron Rai MC 33 52 6
Byeong Hun An 62 75 68 49
Maverick McNealy 52 37 31 30 MC 15 29
Tony Finau MC 6 9 MC MC 2 6 13 6 4
Nick Taylor 30 43 75 54
Akshay Bhatia 13 57
Nick Dunlap
Jason Day 32 MC 7 3 MC 16 5 1 MC
Justin Rose MC 56 18 6 MC MC 1 8 4
Max Greyserman 48 MC
Harris English 1 64 MC 3 MC 71 MC 8 14
Brian Harman 19 MC MC 9
Austin Eckroat MC 37 MC MC
Taylor Pendrith 7 9 60 16 MC
Lucas Glover 42 49 67 33
Matthieu Pavon MC 1
Rasmus Hojgaard
JT Poston MC 40 18 40 73 MC
Cameron Davis MC 56 32 36 57 58
Nico Echavarria MC MC
Stephan Jaeger MC 3 53 MC 66 MC
Corey Conners MC MC 37 29
Cameron Young 20 MC MC
Davis Thompson MC 69
Denny McCarthy 73 64 MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 46 31
Min Woo Lee 43
Matt Fitzpatrick 55
Eric Cole 68 MC MC MC
Max Homa Wd 13 1 MC MC 18 9 MC
Daniel Berger MC MC 20 7 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 64 MC 15 MC MC 29 MC 54
Will Zalatoris 13 MC 2 MC 7 MC
Ben Griffin MC MC 31
Jordan Spieth MC 19 MC 55 35
Tom Hoge 56 MC 46 MC 5 MC 12
Chris Kirk MC 35
Si Woo Kim MC 25 11 40 MC 29 35 Wd
Adam Hadwin 44 MC 40 18 35 49
Kevin Yu MC 6 44 MC
Sam Stevens 2 43 13
Andrew Novak 3 MC 69 70
JJ Spaun 15 MC MC 34 MC MC 30 MC 23 9
Rickie Fowler 11 MC 53 MC 66 MC MC
Michael Kim MC 37 44 53 MC 23 54
Patrick Rodgers 56 9 MC 62 31 MC 9 MC MC 4
Seamus Power MC MC MC MC MC
Gary Woodland MC 62 39 50 48 MC 9 12 20
Tiger Woods 9 20 23 MC
Danny List
Mark Hubbard 68 20 MC
Jake Knapp 32 3
Beau Hossler 15 6 MC MC MC 9 57 35 49
Taylor Moore 56 70 11 MC
Justin Lower MC 43 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen MC MC MC

