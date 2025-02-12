Genesis Invitational 2025: Course and current form stats

Torrey's South Course stages its second event of 2025

Sung-Jae 22/1 23.00 looks primed for another high finish

MacIntyre 35/1 36.00 can challenge on the clifftops

Tournament Notes

It's been less than three weeks since the PGA Tour packed up and left San Diego, following the completion of the Farmers Insurance Open. But due to unforeseen and tragic circumstances, golf's elite are back in action at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament had been scheduled to take place at Riviera Country Club. However, due to the recent wildfires in Southern California, which caused destruction across an area of over 45 square miles, including large swathes of Los Angeles, this week's event has had to switch venues.

Although the famous Riviera Country Club managed to avoid any serious damage, the PGA Tour decided it was best to relocate the tournament from LA to San Diego, a distance of approximately 125 miles. Riviera is located close to some of the most significant fire damage suffered within the Los Angeles region.

The Genesis Invitational is the third of this year's eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour, offering a total prize fund of $20m. The field size for this event is 72.

Course Notes

Laid out on clifftops 18 miles north of San Diego city centre, the South Course annually stages three of the four rounds played during the Farmers Insurance Open. It has also hosted the US Opens of 2008 and 2021;

And for those teeing-up this week, this will be the fifth consecutive PGA Tour event where the pros will putt on Poa Annua greens;

The layout's undulating putting surfaces are smaller than the PGA Tour average, while water comes into play on just a single hole;

At over 7,750 yards, the South Course is one of the longest venues in professional golf.

Good Current Form

Rory McIlroy 6/17.00 has certainly hit the ground running in 2025, by winning this year's second Signature Event at Pebble Beach.

This followed his tie-for-fourth in Dubai where, in November of last year, he won the DP World Tour Championship too.

He last played at Torrey Pines when the US Open was staged over the South Course in 2021, and finished seventh on that occasion.

McIlroy is the second-highest ranked golfer in the field behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 3/14.00 who makes his third start in as many weeks following a hand injury.

Scheffler also tied-seventh in the US Open four years ago and not surprising has been installed as this week's favourite with Betfair.

Outside of the big two, Scotsman Robert MacIntyre 35/136.00 has had a busy start to the season and should be ready to fire again on all cylinders.

He tied-sixth in Arizona on Sunday and is now a career-high No 14 in the world.

Although not the longest driver in the world, MacIntyre still averages over 300 yards off the tee and this will come in handy at the monster South Course at Torrey Pines; as will his scrambling skills having finished 14th in this category in 2024.

And if you're looking for another outsider to chase an each-way slot this week, then maybe Rasmus Hojgaard 35/136.00 could be your man.

This Danish master blaster has settled fairly quickly into life on the PGA Tour and all three starts this season have yielded top-25 finishes.

After playing well for 54 holes at TPC Scottsdale, which earned him a spot in the final group on Sunday, he fell away to finish tied-12th.

His confidence however must be rising with every American tournament and his driving stats already look impressive. That said, he's maybe more of an each-way candidate than outright winner.

Good Course Form

And continuing with the each-way theme, two players who might take your fancy are Sung-Jae Im 22/123.00 and Taylor Pendrith 35/136.00.

Keeping in mind that one round in every four (for those who complete 72 holes) at the Farmers Insurance Open are played at the North Course, Sung Jae's record here is extremely good.

The South Korean's last four visits to the Farmers have yielded a trio of top-six finishes. It's remarkable to think that the two-time winner on the PGA Tour is still only 26.

His best finish this year is tied-third at Kapalua, which is another long coastal layout.

Meanwhile, Canadian Pendrith has journeyed up the World Ranking to a career-high No 38 and, at the coastal venues of Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines this year, he registered a brace of top-10s. His overall record at Torrey is equally solid.





World Ranking Points



Most Points Since 2024 Tour Championship (Top 10 Listed)

160.59: Rory McIlroy

95.81: Nico Echavarria

79.21: Thomas Detry

78.36: Sepp Straka

74.65: Justin Thomas

69.59: Hideki Matsuyama

68.74: Rasmus Hojgaard

66.15: Nick Taylor

65.05: Maverick McNealy

64.13: Shane Lowry

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: For Course Form table, '21 U' refers to US Open 2021 played solely over South Course at Torrey Pines. All others refer to Farmers Insurance Open which uses North Course for one round, pre-36 hole cut.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves