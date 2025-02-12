Genesis Invitational 2025: Course and current form stats
The South Course at Torrey Pines hosts its second PGA Tour event in under three weeks. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Torrey's South Course stages its second event of 2025
-
Sung-Jae 22/123.00 looks primed for another high finish
-
MacIntyre 35/136.00 can challenge on the clifftops
Tournament Notes
It's been less than three weeks since the PGA Tour packed up and left San Diego, following the completion of the Farmers Insurance Open. But due to unforeseen and tragic circumstances, golf's elite are back in action at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational.
The tournament had been scheduled to take place at Riviera Country Club. However, due to the recent wildfires in Southern California, which caused destruction across an area of over 45 square miles, including large swathes of Los Angeles, this week's event has had to switch venues.
Although the famous Riviera Country Club managed to avoid any serious damage, the PGA Tour decided it was best to relocate the tournament from LA to San Diego, a distance of approximately 125 miles. Riviera is located close to some of the most significant fire damage suffered within the Los Angeles region.
The Genesis Invitational is the third of this year's eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour, offering a total prize fund of $20m. The field size for this event is 72.
Betfair Exchange market for The Genesis Invitational
Course Notes
Laid out on clifftops 18 miles north of San Diego city centre, the South Course annually stages three of the four rounds played during the Farmers Insurance Open. It has also hosted the US Opens of 2008 and 2021;
And for those teeing-up this week, this will be the fifth consecutive PGA Tour event where the pros will putt on Poa Annua greens;
The layout's undulating putting surfaces are smaller than the PGA Tour average, while water comes into play on just a single hole;
At over 7,750 yards, the South Course is one of the longest venues in professional golf.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for The Genesis Invitational
Good Current Form
Rory McIlroy 6/17.00 has certainly hit the ground running in 2025, by winning this year's second Signature Event at Pebble Beach.
This followed his tie-for-fourth in Dubai where, in November of last year, he won the DP World Tour Championship too.
He last played at Torrey Pines when the US Open was staged over the South Course in 2021, and finished seventh on that occasion.
McIlroy is the second-highest ranked golfer in the field behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 3/14.00 who makes his third start in as many weeks following a hand injury.
Scheffler also tied-seventh in the US Open four years ago and not surprising has been installed as this week's favourite with Betfair.
Outside of the big two, Scotsman Robert MacIntyre 35/136.00 has had a busy start to the season and should be ready to fire again on all cylinders.
He tied-sixth in Arizona on Sunday and is now a career-high No 14 in the world.
Although not the longest driver in the world, MacIntyre still averages over 300 yards off the tee and this will come in handy at the monster South Course at Torrey Pines; as will his scrambling skills having finished 14th in this category in 2024.
And if you're looking for another outsider to chase an each-way slot this week, then maybe Rasmus Hojgaard 35/136.00 could be your man.
This Danish master blaster has settled fairly quickly into life on the PGA Tour and all three starts this season have yielded top-25 finishes.
After playing well for 54 holes at TPC Scottsdale, which earned him a spot in the final group on Sunday, he fell away to finish tied-12th.
His confidence however must be rising with every American tournament and his driving stats already look impressive. That said, he's maybe more of an each-way candidate than outright winner.
Good Course Form
And continuing with the each-way theme, two players who might take your fancy are Sung-Jae Im 22/123.00 and Taylor Pendrith 35/136.00.
Keeping in mind that one round in every four (for those who complete 72 holes) at the Farmers Insurance Open are played at the North Course, Sung Jae's record here is extremely good.
The South Korean's last four visits to the Farmers have yielded a trio of top-six finishes. It's remarkable to think that the two-time winner on the PGA Tour is still only 26.
His best finish this year is tied-third at Kapalua, which is another long coastal layout.
Meanwhile, Canadian Pendrith has journeyed up the World Ranking to a career-high No 38 and, at the coastal venues of Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines this year, he registered a brace of top-10s. His overall record at Torrey is equally solid.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since 2024 Tour Championship (Top 10 Listed)
160.59: Rory McIlroy
95.81: Nico Echavarria
79.21: Thomas Detry
78.36: Sepp Straka
74.65: Justin Thomas
69.59: Hideki Matsuyama
68.74: Rasmus Hojgaard
66.15: Nick Taylor
65.05: Maverick McNealy
64.13: Shane Lowry
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: For Course Form table, '21 U' refers to US Open 2021 played solely over South Course at Torrey Pines. All others refer to Farmers Insurance Open which uses North Course for one round, pre-36 hole cut.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Read The Punter's Genesis Preview
Last 10 Weeks / Torrey Pines Form (2016-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|Scottie Scheffler
|25
|9
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|17
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|25
|48
|32
|16
|1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Wd
|42
|5
|6
|Wyndham Clark
|16
|73
|MC
|15
|17
|Viktor Hovland
|22
|MC
|36
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22
|21
|Patrick Cantlay
|33
|5
|15
|11
|Keegan Bradley
|65
|15
|6
|15
|5
|Robert MacIntyre
|6
|40
|17
|53
|15
|7
|Russell Henley
|5
|10
|30
|19
|Justin Thomas
|6
|48
|2
|26
|3
|Sepp Straka
|15
|7
|1
|30
|15
|9
|Shane Lowry
|2
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|57
|53
|52
|37
|36
|8
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|9
|21
|MC
|51
|Sung Jae Im
|57
|33
|4
|MC
|3
|9
|Thomas Detry
|1
|48
|15
|53
|5
|36
|Adam Scott
|22
|37
|15
|Tom Kim
|44
|7
|MC
|65
|2
|Sam Burns
|49
|22
|29
|8
|14
|Aaron Rai
|40
|MC
|15
|14
|Byeong Hun An
|73
|22
|MC
|32
|Maverick McNealy
|9
|40
|52
|45
|8
|Tony Finau
|13
|MC
|MC
|15
|Nick Taylor
|25
|33
|12
|1
|48
|Akshay Bhatia
|32
|22
|37
|32
|4
|Nick Dunlap
|57
|58
|34
|10
|55
|16
|Jason Day
|13
|32
|3
|40
|19
|Justin Rose
|3
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|49
|Wd
|48
|7
|24
|Harris English
|73
|1
|43
|MC
|Brian Harman
|25
|53
|MC
|21
|58
|12
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|15
|Taylor Pendrith
|9
|7
|45
|13
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|3
|MC
|21
|Matthieu Pavon
|63
|73
|MC
|48
|17
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|12
|22
|14
|JT Poston
|16
|53
|12
|MC
|40
|Cameron Davis
|5
|18
|MC
|13
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|77
|MC
|2
|32
|Stephan Jaeger
|40
|MC
|3
|36
|Corey Conners
|74
|65
|MC
|5
|6
|Cameron Young
|12
|72
|MC
|8
|13
|Davis Thompson
|36
|58
|51
|MC
|36
|Denny McCarthy
|16
|58
|16
|46
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4
|40
|MC
|40
|36
|6
|Min Woo Lee
|12
|17
|17
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|MC
|48
|24
|Eric Cole
|MC
|22
|68
|68
|5
|52
|Max Homa
|MC
|53
|Wd
|26
|14
|Daniel Berger
|2
|MC
|21
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|36
|40
|58
|MC
|6
|Will Zalatoris
|48
|12
|26
|18
|Ben Griffin
|36
|69
|MC
|7
|45
|Jordan Spieth
|4
|69
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|17
|29
|45
|8
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|62
|34
|MC
|44
|Si Woo Kim
|21
|12
|MC
|51
|MC
|32
|Adam Hadwin
|9
|65
|MC
|59
|29
|Kevin Yu
|16
|64
|MC
|MC
|44
|Sam Stevens
|44
|17
|2
|51
|59
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|13
|3
|MC
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|Wd
|33
|15
|29
|3
|Rickie Fowler
|Wd
|53
|21
|Michael Kim
|2
|MC
|43
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|22
|56
|70
|MC
|Seamus Power
|36
|17
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|21
|22
|16
|Tiger Woods
|Danny List
|MC
|3
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|73
|68
|12
|21
|Jake Knapp
|44
|33
|32
|MC
|56
|Beau Hossler
|32
|69
|15
|12
|Taylor Moore
|9
|22
|56
|7
|MC
|Justin Lower
|62
|MC
|3
|37
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|30
|42
|24
|Player
|`25
|`24
|`23
|`22
|21 U
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|Scottie Scheffler
|20
|7
|MC
|MC
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|16
|3
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|MC
|3
|4
|21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|32
|13
|9
|30
|26
|53
|45
|3
|12
|33
|Ludvig Aberg
|42
|9
|Wyndham Clark
|37
|56
|MC
|32
|MC
|35
|Viktor Hovland
|Wd
|2
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|50
|Patrick Cantlay
|56
|15
|MC
|51
|Keegan Bradley
|15
|43
|2
|65
|16
|35
|5
|4
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|35
|Russell Henley
|13
|Justin Thomas
|25
|20
|19
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|16
|32
|MC
|13
|Shane Lowry
|MC
|25
|65
|MC
|33
|Sahith Theegala
|52
|64
|4
|25
|MC
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|68
|8
|54
|64
|Sung Jae Im
|4
|MC
|4
|6
|35
|32
|36
|52
|Thomas Detry
|15
|20
|37
|MC
|Adam Scott
|35
|10
|2
|Tom Kim
|Sam Burns
|MC
|MC
|18
|49
|40
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|33
|52
|6
|Byeong Hun An
|62
|75
|68
|49
|Maverick McNealy
|52
|37
|31
|30
|MC
|15
|29
|Tony Finau
|MC
|6
|9
|MC
|MC
|2
|6
|13
|6
|4
|Nick Taylor
|30
|43
|75
|54
|Akshay Bhatia
|13
|57
|Nick Dunlap
|Jason Day
|32
|MC
|7
|3
|MC
|16
|5
|1
|MC
|Justin Rose
|MC
|56
|18
|6
|MC
|MC
|1
|8
|4
|Max Greyserman
|48
|MC
|Harris English
|1
|64
|MC
|3
|MC
|71
|MC
|8
|14
|Brian Harman
|19
|MC
|MC
|9
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|7
|9
|60
|16
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|42
|49
|67
|33
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|1
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|JT Poston
|MC
|40
|18
|40
|73
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|56
|32
|36
|57
|58
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|3
|53
|MC
|66
|MC
|Corey Conners
|MC
|MC
|37
|29
|Cameron Young
|20
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|69
|Denny McCarthy
|73
|64
|MC
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|46
|31
|Min Woo Lee
|43
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|55
|Eric Cole
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Max Homa
|Wd
|13
|1
|MC
|MC
|18
|9
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|MC
|20
|7
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|64
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|54
|Will Zalatoris
|13
|MC
|2
|MC
|7
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|MC
|31
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|19
|MC
|55
|35
|Tom Hoge
|56
|MC
|46
|MC
|5
|MC
|12
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|35
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|25
|11
|40
|MC
|29
|35
|Wd
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|MC
|40
|18
|35
|49
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|6
|44
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|2
|43
|13
|Andrew Novak
|3
|MC
|69
|70
|JJ Spaun
|15
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|23
|9
|Rickie Fowler
|11
|MC
|53
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|37
|44
|53
|MC
|23
|54
|Patrick Rodgers
|56
|9
|MC
|62
|31
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|4
|Seamus Power
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|62
|39
|50
|48
|MC
|9
|12
|20
|Tiger Woods
|9
|20
|23
|MC
|Danny List
|Mark Hubbard
|68
|20
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|32
|3
|Beau Hossler
|15
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|57
|35
|49
|Taylor Moore
|56
|70
|11
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|MC
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: In-form Young the value at halfway
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
British Masters 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 40/1 to 50/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Tour Championship 2025: Course and current form stats for the Play-Off finale
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field