Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Genesis Scottish Open: Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour
The Renaissance Club: Laid out on the south bank of the Firth of Forth

The PGA Tour has arrived in Scotland for this week's co-sanctioned tournament on the East Lothian coast as the world's best warm up for The Open. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

For a seventh straight year, Scotland's lucrative national open will take place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. It will also be the fourth occasion in which the event is being co-sanctioned by both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Seventeen of the world's top-25 golfers are teeing-up in East Lothian, for this Rolex Series event which has a total prize fund of $9m, of which more than $1.7m goes to the champion.

The Renaissance Club is located 20 miles east of Edinburgh and within close proximity to a host of other well-known links. One of these is The Open Championship venue Muirfield, which is barely a handful of miles to the south.

The Renaissance Club covers a 300-acre site and overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth. It was opened in April 2008, since when its routing has changed, following the purchase of additional land nearby.

It is a links course that has a little more vegetation than normal, as well as a scarcity of sand dunes. The venue's main defence is its heavily contoured putting surfaces, along with fluctuating coastal wind and tricky pot bunkers. There are no large water hazards on the course, although there is the occasional ditch.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Eight To Watch

Not surprisingly, Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 and Rory McIlroy 15/28.50 are the two shortest-priced golfers in the field. McIlroy is a former champion here, while Scheffler's best performance at The Renaissance Club is tied-third.

For greater value, however, defending champion Robert MacIntyre 33/134.00 might be a better option. The Scot was runner-up in 2023 and appears to be in great shape for both this event and The Open Championship next week.

Tommy Fleetwood 22/123.00 also has a solid record at this venue but may still be suffering from the disappointment of not winning the Travelers Championship last month in Connecticut.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

As for the American challenge, then how about Sam Burns 40/141.00 or Harris English 66/167.00? Both are in good form, with English currently ninth in this season's FedEx Cup standings.

Although neither has previously posted top 10s at The Renaissance Club, they know the layout reasonably well.

Two other pros to consider are Belgium's Thomas Detry 80/181.00 and Canadian Corey Conners 45/146.00.

The 32-year-old Detry, who resides in Dubai, claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in Arizona earlier this year and returns to a course where he has twice posted top-10 finishes.

Although an unlikely winner, he is definitely a strong each-way candidate at a venue where he lost a play-off four years ago.

As for Conners, he tied-10th here last year and is presently 13th in the FedEx Cup table for 2025. His accuracy off the tee will benefit him on a links course where his lack of length holds less importance.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At The Renaissance Club (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.36: Rory McIlroy (14)
67.83: Tom Kim (12)
68.00: Xander Schauffele (16)
68.10: Robert MacIntyre (20)
68.20: Andrew Putnam (10)
68.25: Tommy Fleetwood (20)
68.42: Wyndham Clark (12)
68.44: Romain Langasque (18)
68.45: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
68.50: Thomas Detry (24)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the Genesis Scottish Open

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Renaissance Club (2019-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18
Scottie Scheffler 6 7 1 4 1 1
Rory McIlroy 6 19 MC 47 7
Xander Schauffele 61 12 25 28 11
Justin Thomas 9 MC 31 MC 2
Collin Morikawa 8 42 23 20 50 17
JJ Spaun 14 1 MC 6 37 17
Sepp Straka 45 MC 3 MC 1
Ludvig Aberg 36 MC 13 16 MC 60
Viktor Hovland Wd 3 25 28 54
Tommy Fleetwood 2 MC 16 4 41 4
Robert MacIntyre 17 2 36 20 6 47 34
Maverick McNealy 17 37 5 MC 33 60
Harris English 4 59 12 53 2 11
Sam Burns 17 7 2 12 19 30 5
Justin Rose MC MC 44 MC Wd
Corey Conners Wd 27 25 19 11
Sung Jae Im MC 61 57 MC 16 MC 23 33
Brian Harman 8 59 MC 46 60 46
Ryan Fox 17 19 1 20 28 1 60
Wyndham Clark MC 17 MC 59 56 50 63
Daniel Berger 42 46 MC MC 33 11
Max Greyserman 2 36 23 25 22 33 54
Nick Taylor 17 23 13 4 MC 17
Aaron Rai 17 33 MC MC 19 23
Andrew Novak 30 42 51 11 MC 17
Thomas Detry 63 23 18 39 MC 30
Taylor Pendrith 25 38 27 12 5 65 MC
Adam Scott 30 12 31 19 34
Denny McCarthy 11 12 57 55 8 46
Byeong Hun An 60 14 MC 6 MC 74 34 60
Aldrich Potgieter Wd 1 6 MC MC
Tom Hoge 45 MC 7 MC MC 63
Nicolas Echavarria MC 6 MC 59 41 25
Jhonattan Vegas 36 46 44 MC 5 13
Matt McCarty MC 19 MC 4 MC MC 15
Brian Campbell 1 MC Wd MC 55 34 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 65 50 27 39 MC MC 2 MC
Michael Kim MC 26 42 50 44 16 55 Wd
Tom Kim MC MC 45 33 MC 44 71 54 MC
Bud Cauley 33 25 MC 39 3 72
Davis Riley 67 57 MC 59 MC 2 MC 45
Si Woo Kim 11 84 Wd 42 31 28 8 17 15
Samuel Stevens 21 45 23 31 28 60 23 3
Chun-An Yu 21 25 3 MC 50 4 29
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 45 12 MC 16 50 42
Joe Highsmith MC 34 36 MC MC MC 8 66
Jacob Bridgeman 5 26 52 MC 31 MC MC 4 MC
Laurie Canter 7 55 MC MC
Ryan Gerard MC 41 54 50 23 73 8 42 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 46 43 67 23 48
Harry Hall 13 9 24 6 19 20 33
Matt Fitzpatrick 8 17 38 31 8 23
Thriston Lawrence 44 8 12 MC 4 MC MC
Alex Noren MC 30 MC 39 17 51
Erik Van Rooyen 78 MC MC 36 MC 34 2
Matthieu Pavon 57 64 MC MC 41 54
Matthias Schmid 7 Wd MC MC 2 7 MC
Jake Knapp 21 4 27 MC MC 39
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 14 12 MC MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 41 MC 36 46 33 7 29
Jordan Smith 2 28 61 MC 4 7
Matt Wallace 46 23 MC 22 17 Wd
Ryo Hisatsune 60 60 47 6 37 37 MC
Max McGreevy MC MC 27 66 MC 45 15
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC 28 MC 42 15
Keith Mitchell 44 MC 27 36 MC 7
Shaun Norris 26 MC 1 20 50 9 36
Gary Woodland 46 36 MC MC 11 MC 34
Victor Perez MC 51 19 9 75 MC 13 60
Taylor Moore 33 MC MC 73 19 25 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 4 46 13 2 1 33
Hao Tong Li 38 60 27 4 2
Daniel Brown 1 26 Wd 63
Lee Hodges 21 34 9 53 MC MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 46 MC MC 5 33
Sami Valimaki MC 19 MC MC 7 39
Martin Couvra MC 2 8 MC 1
Karl Vilips MC MC MC 11 MC 49
Nicolai Hojgaard 24 MC 41 56
John Parry 26 50 55 4 MC 33
Alex Smalley MC MC 13 MC 28 5 39
Luke Clanton MC 60 34 MC
Keita Nakajima 58 MC MC 11 MC MC
Andrew Putnam Wd 8 6 44 61 15
Matteo Manassero 6 49 61 45
Adrien Saddier 46 1 MC Wd 56
Jesper Svensson 44 MC 18 46 61 MC
Jorge Campillo 26 46 7 56 MC 2
Romain Langasque MC MC MC 9 44
Eugenio Chacarra MC 7 46 27 31 MC
Ewen Ferguson MC 63 4 2 33
Antoine Rozner 73 24 34 13
Matthew Jordan 38 MC Wd 9 17
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC MC 54 67
Connor Syme MC 1 59 MC MC
Paul Waring MC MC 47 MC MC
Calum Hill MC 3 71 34 MC MC
Johannes Veerman MC 13 MC MC
Richard Mansell 26 MC 49 42 MC 12
Chris Gotterup 21 26 23 MC 28 13 15
Sebastian Soderberg 57 65 8 49 47
Joel Dahmen 57 MC MC MC MC MC
Isaiah Salinda MC 60 Wd Wd 56
Julien Guerrier MC Wd 34 MC 52
Daniel Hillier MC 41 26 37 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 5 7 1 MC 44
Henrik Norlander 57 51 52 59 MC 45
Marco Penge 11 21 25 28 MC
Joe Dean MC MC MC 22 MC MC
Sam Bairstow MC MC Wd 16 7
Alejandro Del Rey MC MC 60 MC 41 MC
Dan Bradbury MC 3 7 MC MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 19 MC MC MC MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC 34 25
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC 49 17
Andy Sullivan MC 33 7 17 11 MC
Frederic LaCroix 7 MC MC 42 23 24
Elvis Smylie 38 MC MC 72
Marcel Schneider 26 7 65 2 MC 44
Francesco Laporta 7 10 7 27 11 MC
Nacho Elvira 38 MC 19 MC 16 7
Marcel Siem 58 MC 26 5 MC
Darius Van Driel MC MC 26 MC 2
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 46 40 MC 49 MC
David Ravetto 19 MC 40 MC 37 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 19 26 MC 11 17
Yannik Paul 66 33 MC MC 37 56
Sean Crocker MC 63 19 16 Wd
Rikuya Hoshino 41 MC MC 39
Bernd Wiesberger MC 63 46 51 25
Ugo Coussaud 19 MC MC MC 23 47
Brandon Stone 14 MC MC 11 MC
Ashun Wu 14
Dylan Naidoo 26 26 MC MC 61
Yuto Katsuragawa 11 MC 46 51 61 MC
Richie Ramsay 19 MC 4
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC MC MC MC
Danny Willett MC MC 13 MC
Grant Forrest 54 MC 13 59 16 MC
Brandt Snedeker 33 MC MC 7 MC MC
Pablo Larrazabal 54 MC MC 51 MC
Aaron Cockerill 38 10 MC 13 31 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 68 MC MC 9 56
Todd Clements MC 21 MC MC MC 24
Ryggs Johnston 26 MC Wd 64 MC 33
Jung Hwan Lee 2 24 56 MC 51 MC 51 2
Hong Taek Kim MC 11 MC 22 1 MC MC 31 MC
Woo Young Cho MC 22 24 51 MC 27 MC 61 5
Jordan Gumberg MC 77 MC MC 49 66
Francesco Molinari MC 55 41 59 MC
Padraig Harrington MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 57 MC 17 25 56
Dale Whitnell 64 63 MC MC MC MC
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC 60 MC
David Ford MC MC MC MC
Jeff Winther 26 33 49 4 MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC 37 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 10 3 5 MC 24
Zander Lombard 58 MC 40 42 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC
David Micheluzzi MC 69 MC MC MC
Gavin Green 68 21 13 34 MC
Joost Luiten 4 MC MC 16 5
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 82 60 MC 49 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC 27 MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 49 MC MC MC MC MC
Player 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
Scottie Scheffler 3 MC 12
Rory McIlroy 4 1 MC 34
Xander Schauffele 15 42 1 10
Justin Thomas 62 60 MC 8 9
Collin Morikawa 4 MC 71
JJ Spaun 59
Sepp Straka MC MC
Ludvig Aberg 4 MC
Viktor Hovland 46 25 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 34 6 4 26 2
Robert MacIntyre 1 2 MC 18 14 MC
Maverick McNealy 16
Harris English 34 42
Sam Burns 19 66 18
Justin Rose MC MC 69
Corey Conners 10 19 61 MC
Sung Jae Im 4 MC MC
Brian Harman 21 12 MC
Ryan Fox 57 12 47 44 MC MC
Wyndham Clark 10 25 16
Daniel Berger
Max Greyserman 21
Nick Taylor 57 19 55
Aaron Rai 4 MC MC 35 1 MC
Andrew Novak 70 MC
Thomas Detry 26 42 10 2 30 43
Taylor Pendrith
Adam Scott 2 MC
Denny McCarthy MC
Byeong Hun An MC 3
Aldrich Potgieter
Tom Hoge MC 19 MC
Nicolas Echavarria MC
Jhonattan Vegas 36
Matt McCarty
Brian Campbell
Mackenzie Hughes 46 MC MC
Michael Kim MC
Tom Kim 15 6 3
Bud Cauley
Davis Riley MC 35
Si Woo Kim 26 MC MC
Samuel Stevens 57
Chun-An Yu MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Ret MC 16 44 MC 34
Joe Highsmith
Jacob Bridgeman
Laurie Canter MC 59 MC
Ryan Gerard
Rasmus Hojgaard 21 MC 10 MC 48
Harry Hall 60
Matt Fitzpatrick 39 MC 6 2 42 14
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 24
Alex Noren 10 MC 30
Erik Van Rooyen 39 68 MC 6 14
Matthieu Pavon MC MC 36 12 55 MC
Matthias Schmid MC
Jake Knapp
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Thorbjorn Olesen 39 25 30 54 MC
Jordan Smith MC 12 24 MC 36 MC
Matt Wallace MC 42 MC 26 30 14
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Max McGreevy
Patrick Rodgers MC MC
Keith Mitchell MC MC 36
Shaun Norris MC
Gary Woodland 67 25 30
Victor Perez 10 35 MC 59 14 28
Taylor Moore MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC
Hao Tong Li 21 MC 55 MC 14 MC
Daniel Brown 61
Lee Hodges 46 12
Niklas Norgaard Moller 15
Sami Valimaki MC 76 24 MC* 63
Martin Couvra
Karl Vilips
Nicolai Hojgaard 39 6 MC
John Parry
Alex Smalley MC 10
Luke Clanton
Keita Nakajima MC
Andrew Putnam MC 42 4
Matteo Manassero 15
Adrien Saddier
Jesper Svensson 34
Jorge Campillo 26 42 MC MC 48 MC*
Romain Langasque 3 25 44 MC 3
Eugenio Chacarra
Ewen Ferguson MC 12 61 30
Antoine Rozner 26 68 MC 65
Matthew Jordan 26 77 59 18
Alejandro Tosti
Connor Syme 15 74 42 35 48
Paul Waring Ret MC Wd 48
Calum Hill MC 25 MC* 63 26
Johannes Veerman MC 8
Richard Mansell 10 MC
Chris Gotterup MC
Sebastian Soderberg 42 47 MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC
Isaiah Salinda
Julien Guerrier 70 MC MC* MC
Daniel Hillier 46 54
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC
Henrik Norlander
Marco Penge
Joe Dean
Sam Bairstow
Alejandro Del Rey 15
Dan Bradbury MC 75
Jacques Kruyswijk MC
Danny Walker
Guido Migliozzi MC 54 72 35 MC 28
Andy Sullivan MC MC 26 28
Frederic LaCroix
Elvis Smylie
Marcel Schneider 25
Francesco Laporta MC 71 42
Nacho Elvira MC 61 MC MC 48
Marcel Siem 62 42
Darius Van Driel MC 54
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
David Ravetto
Alex Fitzpatrick MC
Yannik Paul 26 25
Sean Crocker MC 19 66 MC 36 55
Rikuya Hoshino MC
Bernd Wiesberger MC 26 48 1
Ugo Coussaud 46
Brandon Stone MC 75 19 34
Ashun Wu 65 65 55 48 MC
Dylan Naidoo
Yuto Katsuragawa MC
Richie Ramsay MC 42 15 MC 34
Adrian Otaegui MC MC 42 26 42 20
Danny Willett MC MC MC MC
Grant Forrest 39 11 MC 73 19 43
Brandt Snedeker
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC 59 72
Aaron Cockerill MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 47
Todd Clements MC
Ryggs Johnston
Jung Hwan Lee 46
Hong Taek Kim
Woo Young Cho
Jordan Gumberg MC
Francesco Molinari 46 MC MC MC*
Padraig Harrington MC 42 MC 18 9 MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC 60 MC
Ockie Strydom MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC MC
David Ford
Jeff Winther MC MC 44 36 28
Casey Jarvis
Jayden Trey Schaper
Zander Lombard MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma 39 MC MC MC 26 34
David Micheluzzi
Gavin Green 68 MC 42 MC
Joost Luiten MC 54 69 19 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Matthew Baldwin MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko

