Dave Tindall: "The hosts have won by a margin of five points or more in six of the last eight Ryder Cups. On that evidence, Europe -4 on the Outright Handicap is worth a look at 7/2.

I'll temper that slightly but will have a five-point winning margin at the top end of a trio of correct score bets. Europe 16-12 at 12/1 is the sweet spot but I'll also go one either side: Europe 16-15-11.5 at 15/1 and Europe 15.5-12.5 at 11/1.

"It may take some heroics from some of the so-called lesser lights in the singles but think Phil Price beating Phil Mickelson at The Belfry in 2002. These things can happen."

Matt Cooper: "It seems extraordinary that Rory McIlroy is yet to top score for Europe but might he need a more straightforward leadership role on Fridays and Saturdays? As in, send him out first. Because he is 4-for-4 when opening a foursome or fourball session, but has only 6.5 points from his other 18 matches played with a partner. On his own he has three wins, two losses and a half (and in career match play singles is 40-19-4).

"Further to the point above, in the opening session of the match his only win was when first out and he's lost in the last four opening salvos. Conclusion? Don't let him twiddle his thumbs on Friday morning."

Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk returns to host Betfair's special golf podcast with tipsters Dave Tindall and Ben Coley. The team look through all the stats to give their verdict on outright winner, correct score, top points scorer and more.

Matt Cooper: "There was once a time when US captains had an almost kamikaze-like desire to split successful partnerships. A pairing would win and immediately be carved up. It's changed in recent times and Schauffele's combination with best friend Patrick Cantlay has proved fruitful with six wins against three defeats across two Presidents and one Ryder Cup. Personally, the Californian is 9-4-0 across those three starts.

"He and Cantlay are undefeated in foursomes, winning two at the 2019 Presidents Cup, two at the 2021 Ryder Cup and one at the 2022 Presidents Cup."

Andy Swales: "Marco Simone is a parkland course where water comes into play on nine holes, ranging in shape from ponds to streams. Fairways change direction on around half of the holes, with some of the dog-legs more abrupt than others.

"It is a gently undulating layout from tee-to-green and, for those unable to keep the ball on the fairway, the main hazards are rough and water. Trees and bushes are not a major feature of the layout. The ability to scramble effectively around these sloping putting surfaces will also be important this coming week...

"Despite most stats pointing to an American victory, one or two aspects will certainly give the Europeans hope. Seven European members have competed at Marco Simone previously, with six of them posting top-10 finishes.

"The weight of history is on Europe's side, having not lost at home for 30 years. Only four members of the American team have played a Ryder Cup outside of the United States."

Dave Tindall: "When the US hammered Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in the 2021 Ryder Cup, the knee-jerk reaction was to predict a period of dominance for the Americans.

"And yet, as we approach the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone GC in Rome, that record hammering suddenly seems a long time ago and its relevance diminished.

The splintering effect of LIV golf has played a part but much of the renewed optimism for European revenge is a reminder that the US are simply nowhere as potent a force away from home.

Let's dive straight in with some history and a list of Ryder Cup scores from all the matches played this century.

Last 10 Ryder Cups

2021 USA WON 19-9 - Whistling Straits

2018 EUROPE WON 17½-10½ - Le Golf National

2016 USA WON 17-11 - Hazeltine

2014 EUROPE WON 16½-11½ - Gleneagles

2012 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Medinah

2010 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Celtic Manor

2008 USA WON 16½-11½ - Valhalla

2006 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - K Club

2004 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - Oakland Hills

2002 EUROPE WON 15½-12½ - The Belfry

Overall last 10: Europe seven wins, USA three wins

Also note that Europe have won each of the last six in Europe and the Americans have managed just a single away win (The Belfry 1993) since 1981. In other words, Tiger Woods never played on a winning US Ryder Cup team away from home.

Last 10 in Europe: Europe seven wins, USA two wins, Ties one

