Get Ryder Cup tips on Betting.Betfair

USA favs to win in Europe for first time in 30 years

Underdogs won six times in 10 RCs since 2002

USA are the 10/111.88 favourites to win Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday in Rome, but history makes better reading for the hosts.

The Americans won the last Ryder Cup by 10 points, which suggested that they could dominate the tournament for years, but they haven't won on European soil since 1993.

Since 1979, Europe have won 11 and lost nine editions of the tournament.

What are the odds on Europe winning the Ryder Cup?

That indicates they could struggle at Marco Simone in Rome this week and a victory for Europe may be value at 6/52.16.

Luke Donald's team may not mind going in as outsiders. After all, five of Europe's seven victories in the last 10 events have been when they started as outsiders.

Could the USA be feeling the pressure, as captain Zach Johnson bids to lead them to victory in the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup?

They have previously lost five times when favourites which suggests they do not relish high expectations.

Outsiders do well generally in this contest, with six of the 10 tournaments since 2002 being won be outsiders.

Who will be top Ryder Cup point scorers?

The Ryder Cup is a rare opportunity to see many of the world's top golfers competing in a team tournament.

Players who are used to going it alone on the course in their bid for personal glory have to bond together with other professionals and do their best for the team.

Some take to the format, while others struggle to adapt, so which players do the Betfair markets expect to perform well this weekend?

Rory McIlroy is the 4/14.80 favourite to be the top points scorer for Europe.

Scottie Scheffler is 9/25.30 to be the USA's top-performing player. The American is 15/28.40 to be the overall top scorer and the Irishman is 8/18.80.

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all come next in the top Ryder Cup points score betting at 11/112.00.

Read Ryder Cup 2023: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Marco Simone