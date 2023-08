Steve thinks Glover could fit at 69/1 70.00

Dave likes in-form Henley at 80/1 81.00

Yannick Paul to make fast start in Prague

Grab slice of Schmid at 99/1 100.00

Key stats, course info and more

Steve Rawlings: "For the first three renewals after the handicap system was put in place, we witnessed nothing but really dull finishes.

"Rory McIlroy never looked like losing four years ago, DJ won cosily in the end in 2020, after a little wobble on the front-nine on Sunday, and the 2021 event was a two-man race between Jon Rahm and the winner, Cantlay for the entirety of the weekend but last year's renewal was a completely different kettle of fish.

"Having been matched at a low of just 1.13, and following a weather delay on Saturday, Scottie Scheffler returned to the course on Sunday and finished round three by birdying four of his remaining six holes to lead by six with a round to go but a three-over-par 73 in round four opened the door for McIlroy and his four-under-par 66 saw him win by one...

"Lucas Glover must be running on fumes after winning back-to-back at Sedgefield and TPC Southwind before finishing a respectable 22nd last week but I'm happy to chance him modestly at 70.0 given he only trails by five and that he's no bigger than 45/1 on the High Street."

Back Lucas Glover @ 70.0 Bet now

Dave Tindall: "Russell Henley heads to East Lake as one of the Tour's form players after finishing second, sixth and eighth in his last three starts. The second place came at the Wyndham Championship which bodes well for the course correlation angle.

"The idea that he likes both Sedgefield and East Lake is firmed up by his actual record here of course. He's only played twice but Henley was 12th on debut in 2014 and third on his most recent appearance in 2017 when closing 67-65 at the weekend.

"Henley was fourth at Augusta National on his last trip to Georgia, that US Masters one of 11 top 20s he's managed since a tied 19th at The Players Championship in March.

"Last week's eighth place in the BMW Championship was achieved with a flying finish. Hovland's Sunday 61 got all the attention and rightly so but Henley's final-round 63 wasn't too bad either."

Back Russell Henley each-way @ 80/1 Bet now

Andy Swales: "East Lake is a typical lush parkland course where tight tree-lined fairways demand accuracy from the tee. The layout's Bermuda grass rough is also a handful for those who stray from the fairways;

"The greens are usually firm and quick, with water coming into play on four holes, while birdies are extremely difficult to extract...

"Tom Kim at 125/1 is a bit of a gamble, as the young Korean makes his East Lake debut this week. An unlikely winner of the FedEx Cup trophy - as he starts eight strokes adrift - but could easily post lowest 72-hole total."

Tom Kim @ 125/1126.00 Bet now

Steve Rawlings: "Although three of the last six winners have ranked in the 40s for Driving Distance, the Albatross is a lengthy course and I'd definitely favour length over accuracy off the tee.

"Last year's rain-affected renewal was reduced to 54-holes and the winner, Max Kieffer, ranked only 49th for DD. But the first four in the DD rankings - Wilco Nienaber, Gavin Green, Jake McLeod and Louis De Jager - all finished inside the top-eight last year.

"This was Kieffer's first, and to date, only success on the DP World Tour, but Green, who finished second ranking second for DD, will feel this was a golden opportunity to get off the mark himself given he led by three after two rounds on 14-under-par.

"Thomas Pieters ranked fourth for Driving Distance when he won the event for a second time four years ago, and he ranked first in 2015 when taking the title for the first time...

"Thorbjorn Olesen is far from the longest off the tee and he's not been in great form since finishing third at the Soudal Open in May, but he was fifth here in 2015 on his only previous visit and he's more than capable of winning out of the blue.

"In search of his eighth DP World Tour title, Olesen is no bigger than 35/1 on the High Street so I was more than happy to get him onside at 65.0 ."

Back Thorbjorn Olesen @ 65.0 Bet now

Matt Cooper: "The two wins of Thomas Pieters in this event, plus those of Haydn Porteous and to a lesser extent Johannes Veerman, plus the strong efforts of Gavin Green, Tapio Pulkannen, Adri Arnaus and Pelle Edberg point to the ability of power hitters to attack the course from the tee.

"To those names we could add Sean Crocker who was second on debut in 2021 when never outside the top three. Last year he could only manage T41st but it did come shortly after he had claimed his first DP World Tour win and was part of a long hangover which followed that breakthrough.

"In closing with rounds of 64-65 for second at the Scandinavian Mixed he broke that spell and he's played well since. He was T14th at Eichenried, T19th in the Scottish Open and T10th at the Barracuda Championship last time out, high up in the Sierra Nevada mountains."

Back Sean Crocker @ 70/1 Bet now

Steve Rawlings: "Nobody hit it further than Matti Schmid at the Texas Open and he ranked second for Driving Distance at the KLM Open and again two starts ago at the 3M Open, where he finished 20th.

"Schmid followed that top-20 finish with an even more impressive 22nd last time out at the Wyndham Championship at a course that wouldn't have been ideal for his game and after a tough year in the States, the German will relish a return to Europe and to a track at which he can give it a bash and make birdies.

"Schmid hasn't played here before but his sixth placed finish at The American Express on the PGA Tour in January and his third at the Steyn City Championship last year suggest a low scoring birdie-fest around a long track should suit him."

Back Matti Schmid (2U) @ 100.0 Bet now

Matt Cooper: "Germany's Yannik Paul has been on my short-list longer than anyone in the field after a DP World Tour caddie told me he considered him a great fit for Albatross during a chat at the Open last month.

"The bagman added that he considered it entirely possible that Paul could revitalise his bid for the European Ryder Cup on the Czech layout. A course and tournament debutant, he's logged five top six finishes in his last 12 starts.

"But his first round efforts in those dozen appearances are even more striking: one solo lead, one shared lead and another four top five finishes.

"He's boom or bust because three times in that stretch he ended the first lap outside the top 100 but he tees off at 12:50 and the promise of boom at this price is the clincher."

Back Yannik Paul @ 50/1 Bet now

Andy Swales: "This is a gently undulating parkland course perched 1,300 feet above sea level. Water comes into play on nine holes, with some of the ponds more precariously positioned than others.

Long, exposed and with few trees close to fairways, the course is an open invitation for the big boomers. However, the undulating, sizeable putting surfaces will certainly require plenty of careful attention during tournament week...

"The Swede Alexander Bjork is currently eighth in the Race to Dubai standings, having enjoyed a consistent season on the DP World Tour. He has had six T10s since early May."

Alexander Bjork @ 38.037/1 Bet now

Read York Ebor Festival Day 2 Tips: Tony Calvin sees plenty of positives in The Gatekeeper at 16/1