Tournament Notes

• With just two weeks remaining until qualification for this year's European Ryder Cup team reaches a conclusion, the action switches to Prague and the D+D Real Czech Masters;

• This will be the ninth time that Albatross Golf Resort has hosted this event;

• Albatross made its DP World Tour debut in 2014, since when it has staged an event every season, with the exception of three years ago when the Covid pandemic led to its cancellation;

• Albatross was opened 14 years ago at a cost of over €15m and is located approximately 12 miles south-west of Prague city centre.

Course Notes

• Is a gently undulating parkland course perched 1,300 feet above sea level;

• Water comes into play on nine holes, with some of the ponds more precariously positioned than others;

• Long, exposed and with few trees close to fairways, the course is an open invitation for the big boomers;

• However, the undulating, sizeable putting surfaces will certainly require plenty of careful attention during tournament week.

Stroke Averages

Lowest Eight At Albatross (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.27: Tapio Pulkkanen (15)

69.67: Padraig Harrington (12)

69.77: Gavin Green (13)

69.80: Scott Jamieson (15)

69.82: Maximilian Kieffer (11)

70.00: James Morrison (12)

70.05: Lee Slattery (21)

70.13: Adri Arnaus (8)

70.13: Jason Scrivener (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Czech Masters Top Tips: Four To Watch

Alexander Bjork: The Swede is currently eighth in the Race to Dubai standings, having enjoyed a consistent season on the DP World Tour. Has had six T10s since early May.

Adrien Dumont De Chassart: The world No 200 from Belgium has had an excellent season on the Korn Ferry Tour (KFT) and he returns to Europe to further his growing reputation. In eight KFT starts during 2023 he has posted one victory, one runner-up finish, and has only once finished outside the top 12.

Shane Lowry: Although the Irishman may well be given a wildcard for this year's European Ryder Cup team, he still hasn't given up hope of qualifying automatically. Is the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up this week, as he makes his Albatross debut.

Eddie Pepperell: The one-time world No 32 finished third in Ireland on Sunday which was his best DP World Tour finish since July of last year. Has posted four top-10s at Albatross in seven previous visits.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves