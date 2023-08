Tour Championship a poor event for outsiders

As highlighted in the preview, the Tour Championship has been a poor event for longshots and since becoming a handicap four years ago, all four winners have gone off at a single-figure price so I'm heading to the Czech Masters for this week's selections and first up is the 25-year-old German, Matti Schmid.

Length off the tee is a huge advantage at the Albatross Course - the host venue for this week's Czech Masters - and very few in this field can get out there quite as far as Matti Schmid.

Nobody hit it further than Schmid at the Texas Open and he ranked second for Driving Distance at the KLM Open and again two starts ago at the 3M Open, where he finished 20th.

Schmid followed that top-20 finish with an even more impressive 22nd last time out at the Wyndham Championship at a course that wouldn't have been ideal for his game and after a tough year in the States, the German will relish a return to Europe and to a track at which he can give it a bash and make birdies.

Schmid hasn't played here before but his sixth placed finish at The American Express on the PGA Tour in January and his third at the Steyn City Championship last year suggest a low scoring birdie-fest around a long track should suit him.

Although out of form and a big price, Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen is a logical selection given he's finished second and third in this event in each of the last two years.

In addition to those two top-three finishes, he finished third at the Canary Islands Championship in 2021 (another low scoring event on a resort course), he was fifth behind Schmid in the Steyn City Championship last year (if that event does transpire to be a good angle in), and he was also third at the Portugal Masters last year - an event that most definitely correlates nicely with this one.

Pulkkanen has current form figures reading 33-32-MC-MC-35-MC but that doesn't unduly bother me. He's been woefully out of form on nine of the ten occasions he's finished inside the top-ten on the DP World Tour.

When finishing second here in 2021 he had current form figures reading MC-MC-25-25 and he had missed his previous three cuts when finishing third last year.

For my third and final pick, I've taken an even bigger leap of faith given Adri Arnaus shot two rounds in the 80s on the last occasion he played on the DP World Tour.

That was at the Open Championship, so it was at the highest level and he's had a few weeks off to find his game.

Admittedly, he's going to need to look very hard to find it as he's been in woeful form since he finished second in the SDC Championship back in May but there's little doubt that this week's venue suits him.

Arnaus has form at several events that could correlate nicely and at two already mentioned - the Canary Islands Championship and the Portugal Masters - and he finished runner-up here on debut back in 2019.

