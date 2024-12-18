Golf Tips: Our expert's best bets for this week's Mauritius Open

Steve Rawlings backs Rozner to win again at 9/1 10.00

Vincent's form bodes well for an each-way bet at 45/1 46.00

Bomber Ayora backed to make fast start at 30/1 31.00

Bets at 100/1+, course stats, players' form and more

Mauritius Open tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Prior to the off two years ago, I suspected that the bigger hitters would be advantaged. Mont Choisy is a short resort course with very wide fairways so in theory, you can just bomb it off the tee and be aggressive and to a degree, it did pan out that way.

"The winner, Antoine Rozner, only ranked 12th for Driving Distance, so he wasn't monstrously long but only two players inside the top-10 ranked any worse than 23rd for DD so length is clearly advantageous.

"With only one renewal at the venue, we can't give the stats too much credence but for the record, Rozner ranked first for both Greens In Regulation and Strokes Gained: Putting...

"This is a very weak renewal, with the favourite, Rozner, the only player inside the top 150 in the Official World Rankings, and he's only ranked 145th.

"He lost his way a bit this season after finishing fifth at the Italian Open at the end of June, an event he arguably should have won given he was matched at 1.53 when he led after 12 holes on Sunday, but he's been in fine form of late.

"The 31-year-old Frenchman finished fourth in the Genesis Championship in Korea at the end of October, sixth at the Abu Dhabi Championship and third at the DP World Tour Championship last time out so he's finishing the year in style.

"In addition to winning here two years ago, the Frenchman was also beaten in a playoff at La Réserve Golf Course at Heritage Resorts in 2019 and he led after round one when defending last year. He lost his way to finish 29th 12 months ago but he clearly feels at home in Mauritius and given the strength of the field, he's a very fair price at 9/1."

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Rozner EXC 10.0

Matt Cooper: "Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent has form and two wins in his locker. The form comes in the shape of fourth at Royale Jakarta, ninth at Doha and ninth at Riyadh in his last four starts - all of them modern resort courses with breezes like this week.

"Rozner has always been a resort-with-breezes specialist. In addition to that fine form on the island he's been second at Morgado and eighth at Dom Pedro in Portugal, second at Tazegout and Golf de l'Ocean in Morocco, fifth at Amata Spring in Thailand, fifth at Adriatic in Italy, and a winner (and fourth) at Jumeirah Fire, winner at Education City and sixth at Yas Links in the Middle East.

"So Vincent's form bodes well as does his win at KN Golf Links in Vietnam - another layout a lot like this week. It will also help that his two top 10s this month were on the Paspalum grass he'll face this week."

Recommended Bet Back Kieran Vincent each-way SBK 45/1

Dave Tindall: "I'm itching to back exciting Spanish prospect Angel Ayora at some point soon and this could be a good opportunity. The 20-year-old has burst through the ranks to become a full member of the DP World Tour and goes into this event ona real roll.

"Since winning his card by finishing runner-up in October's Challenge Tour Grand Final, he's finished sixth in the Australian PGA, 23rd in the Aussie Open and fifth in last week's Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

"As an absolute bomber - he topped 328 yards in the Driving Distance charts in both his last two starts - this week's resort-style course with five par 5s should really suit him.

"Ayora opened with a 62 to lead the way after 18 holes of the Challenge Tour Grand Final while, just prior to that, he was fourth after day one of the Hainan Open in China where he also finished runner-up. Ayora tees off at 07.00 from the 10th and has par 5s at 12, 14 and 18 and a short par 4 at 13 to quickly build his score."

Recommended Bet Back Angel Ayora each-way for FRL SBK 30/1

Steve Rawlings: "The French have a decent record in Mauritius, so I was happy to play David Ravetto at 99/1. The 2022 winner, Antoine Rozner, is the man to beat here, and having contended strongly in the Alfred Dunhill last week, fellow Frenchman, Martin Couvra, has been well backed too but I'm far from convinced playing all four rounds in the stifling heat at Leopard Creek was an ideal prep.

"Ravetto missed the cut there after a pair of disappointing 74s but given he won the Dimension Data on the Sunshine Tour in February after three missed cuts in-a-row and that he won the Czech Masters on the DP World Tour in August after missing out on the weekend action in his three previous starts, last week's performance isn't going to put me off.

"The 27-year-old is clearly an in-and-out performer that knows how to win and there have been glimpses of his talent lately. He shot the best round of the day on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship - a five-under-par 67 - and he looks over-priced this week in what is a very weak event."

Recommended Bet Back David Ravetto (2.5 Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 and 12 Us @ 2.0

Andy Swales: "Mont Choisy is a largely flat parkland venue, with water on a handful of holes, minimal trees, but plenty of scrub waiting to catch any errant tee shot...

"John Parry 19/1 and Angel Ayora 14/1, who ended the 2024 Challenge Tour season second and fourth respectively in the overall standings, have hit the ground running on the 'European Tour'.

"Parry, whose only DP World Tour title came 14 years ago, tied-eighth in Queensland last month and was a joint-runner-up at Leopard Creek on Sunday. The 38-year-old from Yorkshire won three times on this year's Challenge Tour."