Mauritius Open Each-Way Tips: 45/1 Vincent can land Indian Ocean win

Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent looks in prime form

Daniel van Tonder has started winning again

Dane Hamish Brown is a sneaky outsider

I have a happy relationship with the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.

For many years I would regularly cover the Senior (now Legends) Tour's end-of-year MCB Tour Championship.

The spectating highlight of those trips was watching the 2013 finale which pitted former club pro Paul Wesselingh against the Ryder Cup great Colin Montgomerie.

On the eve of that final round, I actually went snorkelling with Wesselingh and his family, an experience I have logged away as the most brilliantly Alan Partridge-episode of my working life.

Later, at the buffet, I overheard Montgomerie debating with fellow competitors the pros and cons of taking up the tour's offer of carts in the final round's anticipated hot and humid conditions.

Next morning it was widely anticipated that Montgomerie would overhaul the three-shot lead Wesselingh held, whereupon he swung up to the first tee in a buggy.

Monty famously likes driving but, on this occasion, he would come to regret sitting behind the wheel because, over the next four hours, the buggy was regularly snagged in gallery traffic, he had to remember not to carry clubs in it, he'd arrive at his ball minutes ahead of his caddie and then sit under the plastic roof turning a frightening shade of crimson.

Rather than escaping the heat, the poor man was effectively microwaving himself and Wesseligh achieved what no American ever did in a Ryder Cup singles match - he did a job on Monty.

Two years later, the DP World Tour introduced the Mauritius Open to the schedule and I was there, too, to witness a remarkable speech at the welcome party by Hennie Otto. The host venue was Heritage and, in front of their representatives, the South African said: "Welcome to Mauritius everyone but wait till next year - oh yes, next year's course at Anahita is just fantastic - the best on the island."

Otto happened to be sponsored by Anahita and it remains the greatest corporate slap-in-the-face I've ever witnessed - just sensational.

Those two courses exchanged hosting duties for the early years of the event's history. Mont Choisy hosted in 2022, Heritage's new course (La Reserve) was introduced last year and now we're back at Mont Choisy.

The winner that year is also returning and it's no great surprise because Antoine Rozner likes it in Mauritius, finishing seventh in 2018, losing a play-off in 2019 and then thrashing the field by five shots during that win two years ago.

Situated in the marvellously named Pamplemousses district of the island, the course is resort in style and, while it features many lakes and a volcanic rock backdrop, the trade winds provide the key defence of the card.

Aggression can be rewarded because there are five par-5s and two short par-4s. Rozner won with a score of 19-under and he played those seven holes in 17-under. He's an understandably short favourite and, as Steve Rawlings points out in his preview, he has every chance of maintaining his excellent Mauritius record but we'll look elsewhere for each way value.

There are reasons to like Jayden Schaper this week but the price is short for a fellow who has no top five since Easter and just the one top 10 (moreover, he's yet to win in the pro ranks).

Instead, we'll go with the Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent who has form and two wins in his locker.

The form comes in the shape of fourth at Royale Jakarta, ninth at Doha and ninth at Riyadh in his last four starts - all of them modern resort courses with breezes like this week.

Rozner has always been a resort-with-breezes specialist. In addition to that fine form on the island he's been second at Morgado and eighth at Dom Pedro in Portugal, second at Tazegout and Golf de l'Ocean in Morocco, fifth at Amata Spring in Thailand, fifth at Adriatic in Italy, and a winner (and fourth) at Jumeirah Fire, winner at Education City and sixth at Yas Links in the Middle East.

So Vincent's form bodes well as does his win at KN Golf Links in Vietnam - another layout a lot like this week. It will also help that his two top 10s this month were on the Paspalum grass he'll face this week.

Recommended Bet Back Kieran Vincent each-way SBK 45/1

Back in 2021, Daniel van Tonder added a DP World Tour win to his collection of Sunshine Tour successes.

He's got 10 of them on the latter and two have come this year as he's rediscovered his winning form in some style. It looks, therefore, like a great opportunity for him to bounce back to trophy-contending at this higher level.

He struggled last week but he's done that before at Leopard Creek.

I like that in recent times he's played well on Peter Matkovitch tracks, finishing fourth at Silver Lakes in September and second at Umhlali in October.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel van Tonder each-way SBK 60/1

Ahead of his win here Rozner ranked 30th for the tour's Par-5 Scoring but he ranked sixth among those who teed it up in the event so there was a hint there regarding those five longer holes. Moreover, Oliver Bekker, who led the rankings for the field, finished in a share of seventh.

That suggests good news for the youngster Angel Ayora but he's short this week so we'll add another Challenge Tour graduate in the form of Denmark's Hamish Brown.

The seasonal rankings are a little rough and ready at the moment but he sits in there at 12th. As importantly, both his two wins on the second tier this year saw him pound the long holes.

Both were modern resort courses and while the first could hardly have been further from the sea (in Prague), the other (Sanya Luhuitou) was close by - and on Paspalum grass greens.

He was also fourth at blustery Saadiyat Beach and ninth at windy Alcanada.

Last week he got off to a very slow start on his seasonal bow with a 75 at Leopard Creek but bounced back with rounds of 66-67 before Sunday was a rebound from that recovery. He'll be better for that rust removal.

Recommended Bet Back Hamish Brown each-way SBK 70/1

