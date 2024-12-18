Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced at the Mauritius Open at 99/1 and 219/1

Read Matt Cooper's Each-Way Column here

Read Dave Tindall's first Round Leader piece here

Read my Mauritius Open preview here

The Mauritius Open is the final event of 2024 so it's the very last chance to bag a triple-figure priced winner.

It's disappointing to have drawn a blank so far this year, having bagged a trio of longshot winners last year, but it feels like I've been getting close this month.

My 150.0149/1 pick, Lucas Herbert, was matched at 1.42/5 before finishing second in the the Australian Open, my 400.0399/1 pick at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Ryan Van Velzen, started too slowly at the Gary Player Country Club to contend but he traded at odds-on the following week and last week's 400.0399/1 fancy, Marcel Schneider, would have been placed if he hadn't finished bogey-bogey at Leopard Creek.

I've got two picks this week, and first up is Frenchman, David Ravetto.

As highlighted in the preview, the French have a decent record in Mauritius, so I was happy to play David Ravetto at 99/1100.00.

The 2022 winner, Antoine Rozner, is the man to beat here, and having contended strongly in the Alfred Dunhill last week, fellow Frenchman, Martin Couvra, has been well backed too but I'm far from convinced playing all four rounds in the stifling heat at Leopard Creek was an ideal prep.

Ravetto missed the cut there after a pair of disappointing 74s but given he won the Dimension Data on the Sunshine Tour in February after three missed cuts in-a-row and that he won the Czech Masters on the DP World Tour in August after missing out on the weekend action in his three previous starts, last week's performance isn't going to put me off.

The 27-year-old is clearly an in-and-out performer that knows how to win and there have been glimpses of his talent lately. He shot the best round of the day on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship - a five-under-par 67 - and he looks over-priced this week in what is a very weak event.

Recommended Bet Back David Ravetto (2.5 Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

We've had four events of the new DP World Tour season and there's been something of a theme so far.

The first two tournaments were won by 22-year-old Elvis Smylie and 24-year-old Ryggs Johnson, the 20-year-old South African, Aldrich Potgieter, traded at as short as 1.422/5 to win the Nedbank Challenge two weeks ago and the aforementioned Van Velzen, really should have won last week after his monstrous drive on the par five finishing hole when tied for the lead.

Inexperience looked to have cost Potgieter and Van Velzen but the youngsters are putting it up to the older pros so far this season so I'm happy to take a chance on the promising South African, Deon Germishuys, who as already won twice on the Sunshine Tour.

In addition to winning back in March, the 24-year-old has contended strongly several times lately, holding the lead with a round to go twice in September and he was sitting seventh at the halfway stage of the South African PGA Championship on his penultimate start at the end of November.

Like Ravetto, he missed the cut last week at Leopard Creek, thanks to a 77 in round two, but that's completely forgivable given how horrendously hot it was on Friday.

Recommended Bet Back Deon Germishuys (1.5Us) EXC 220.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter