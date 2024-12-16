AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament at Mont Choisy

Just one member of world's top-150 in attendance

Ayora 14/1 ready to secure maiden title on DP World Tour

In-form Kieran 45/1 to contend in Mauritius

Tournament and Course Notes

• The DP World Tour returns to Mont Choisy for the closing event of 2024. This will be the second time that the course has appeared on the Tour schedule, having made its debut two years ago. This week's co-sanctioned event is also part of South Africa's Sunshine Tour;

• Taking place just one week before Christmas, the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has hardly attracted a top-class field. Only three golfers are ranked inside the world's top 170;

• Situated in the north-west of the island, and approximately 14 miles from the Mauritius capital Port Louis, Mont Choisy is a beautifully-crafted venue which was opened in 2018. It is laid out slightly inland and is not considered to be a coastal course;

• Mont Choisy is a largely flat parkland venue, with water on a handful of holes, minimal trees, but plenty of scrub waiting to catch any errant tee shot.

Five To Watch

Antoine Rozner 17/2, winner at Mont Choisy two years ago, is also the highest-ranked golfer taking part.

The 31-year-old Frenchman is a three-time champion on the DP World Tour and he closed out the 2023-24 season with top-six finishes at the Rolex Series events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

John Parry 19/1 and Angel Ayora 14/1, who ended the 2024 Challenge Tour season second and fourth respectively in the overall standings, have hit the ground running on the 'European Tour'.

Parry, whose only DP World Tour title came 14 years ago, tied-eighth in Queensland last month and was a joint-runner-up at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

The 38-year-old from Yorkshire won three times on this year's Challenge Tour.

The up-and-coming Ayora, meanwhile, has posted a brace of DP World Tour top 10s during the past month.

Jayden Trey Schaper 25/1, who suffered a disappointing missed cut at Leopard Creek last week, will be keen to bounce back immediately in Mauritius.

At Mont Choisy in 2022, the 23-year-old South African tied-ninth, and this week's 'poor quality' event presents him with the perfect opportunity to secure his maiden professional title.

Finally, watch out for Kieran Vincent 45/1 who has spent much of the past two years playing tournaments on the LIV Tour.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean arrives on the island of Mauritius following a fruitful few months on the Asian Tour.

There have been three T10s from his most recent four starts and, earlier this year, he secured his maiden victory on South Africa's Sunshine Tour.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since Olympic Golf Event (August 4) (Top Six Listed)

28.09: John Parry

27.91: David Ravetto

25.26: Antoine Rozner

23.95: Nicolas Colsaerts

21.84: Angel Ayora

19.55: Daniel Brown

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves