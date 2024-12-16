AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament at Mont Choisy
Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
Just one member of world's top-150 in attendance
Ayora 14/1 ready to secure maiden title on DP World Tour
In-form Kieran 45/1 to contend in Mauritius
Tournament and Course Notes
• The DP World Tour returns to Mont Choisy for the closing event of 2024. This will be the second time that the course has appeared on the Tour schedule, having made its debut two years ago. This week's co-sanctioned event is also part of South Africa's Sunshine Tour;
• Taking place just one week before Christmas, the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has hardly attracted a top-class field. Only three golfers are ranked inside the world's top 170;
• Situated in the north-west of the island, and approximately 14 miles from the Mauritius capital Port Louis, Mont Choisy is a beautifully-crafted venue which was opened in 2018. It is laid out slightly inland and is not considered to be a coastal course;
• Mont Choisy is a largely flat parkland venue, with water on a handful of holes, minimal trees, but plenty of scrub waiting to catch any errant tee shot.
Betfair Sportsbook
Five To Watch
Antoine Rozner 17/2, winner at Mont Choisy two years ago, is also the highest-ranked golfer taking part.
The 31-year-old Frenchman is a three-time champion on the DP World Tour and he closed out the 2023-24 season with top-six finishes at the Rolex Series events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
John Parry 19/1 and Angel Ayora 14/1, who ended the 2024 Challenge Tour season second and fourth respectively in the overall standings, have hit the ground running on the 'European Tour'.
Parry, whose only DP World Tour title came 14 years ago, tied-eighth in Queensland last month and was a joint-runner-up at Leopard Creek on Sunday.
The 38-year-old from Yorkshire won three times on this year's Challenge Tour.
The up-and-coming Ayora, meanwhile, has posted a brace of DP World Tour top 10s during the past month.
Jayden Trey Schaper 25/1, who suffered a disappointing missed cut at Leopard Creek last week, will be keen to bounce back immediately in Mauritius.
At Mont Choisy in 2022, the 23-year-old South African tied-ninth, and this week's 'poor quality' event presents him with the perfect opportunity to secure his maiden professional title.
Finally, watch out for Kieran Vincent 45/1 who has spent much of the past two years playing tournaments on the LIV Tour.
The 27-year-old Zimbabwean arrives on the island of Mauritius following a fruitful few months on the Asian Tour.
There have been three T10s from his most recent four starts and, earlier this year, he secured his maiden victory on South Africa's Sunshine Tour.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since Olympic Golf Event (August 4) (Top Six Listed)
28.09: John Parry
27.91: David Ravetto
25.26: Antoine Rozner
23.95: Nicolas Colsaerts
21.84: Angel Ayora
19.55: Daniel Brown
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
The Punter Previews The Mauritius Open
Last 10 Weeks / Mont Choisy Form (2022)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|W46
|W45
|W44
|W43
|W42
|W41
|Antoine Rozner
|3
|6
|4
|43
|62
|John Parry
|2
|MC
|8
|9
|20
|Daniel Brown
|55
|43
|Wd
|3
|Marcel Siem
|63
|27
|MC
|71
|David Ravetto
|MC
|31
|44
|65
|MC
|49
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|36
|MC
|16
|1
|65
|Richard Mansell
|36
|32
|58
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|42
|27
|50
|Wd
|Angel Ayora
|5
|23
|6
|2
|2
|28
|Hamish Brown
|28
|9
|28
|1
|Mink Yu Kim
|20
|MC
|33
|22
|MC
|19
|36
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|18
|41
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|36
|20
|24
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|23
|1
|59
|Gavin Green
|47
|46
|14
|MC
|13
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|17
|37
|17
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|11
|20
|15
|40
|MC
|27
|Andrea Pavan
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Inhoi Hur
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|67
|2
|16
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|36
|MC
|MC
|23
|34
|28
|Marcus Kinhult
|2
|14
|63
|57
|Oliver Lindell
|36
|16
|24
|4
|2
|3
|Casey Jarvis
|11
|MC
|56
|8
|6
|36
|27
|Scott Jamieson
|42
|49
|36
|MC
|Woo Young Cho
|34
|58
|4
|2
|26
|1
|3
|Kieran Vincent
|9
|9
|18
|4
|47
|14
|Jonothan Broomhead
|MC
|1
|5
|1
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|MC
|24
|16
|Wd
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|45
|34
|44
|41
|28
|Max Rottluff
|49
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|3
|6
|MC
|7
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|59
|39
|11
|24
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|15
|14
|12
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|7
|7
|34
|11
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|34
|24
|6
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Van Tonder
|MC
|10
|9
|11
|2
|23
|Alexander Levy
|64
|27
|28
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|34
|MC
|53
|Ryan Van Velzen
|2
|48
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Law
|20
|MC
|22
|28
|37
|Frederik Schott
|16
|15
|MC
|28
|Benjamin Hebert
|36
|45
|41
|49
|Jack Senior
|55
|MC
|MC
|14
|2
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|42
|MC
|11
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|19
|24
|14
|16
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|13
|44
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|47
|MC
|MC
|1
|16
|15
|BjornAkesson
|61
|MC
|34
|9
|MC
|4
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|28
|32
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|27
|22
|45
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|37
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|57
|MC
|Jbe Kruger
|MC
|75
|52
|63
|31
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|MC
|8
|Yurav Premlall
|19
|19
|9
|18
|3
|29
|Pierre Pineau
|64
|58
|MC
|36
|50
|MC
|Felix Mory
|14
|5
|45
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|39
|41
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|47
|39
|MC
|59
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|23
|53
|MC
|69
|Niklas Lemke
|19
|5
|17
|Pieter Moolman
|28
|1
|MC
|3
|16
|12
|Louis Albertse
|63
|MC
|MC
|14
|50
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|31
|41
|52
|NicolaiKristensen
|5
|8
|28
|Gregorio De Leo
|9
|34
|6
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|5
|13
|MC
|MC
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|41
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean Hugo
|MC
|12
|2
|18
|18
|12
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|12
|27
|11
|12
|Ben Schmidt
|54
|19
|8
|4
|Zihao Jin
|20
|11
|Gary Hurley
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|15
|Keenan Davidse
|7
|50
|MC
|18
|3
|3
|Jacques Blaauw
|53
|MC
|44
|58
|41
|36
|Alexander George Frances
|34
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|23
|40
|5
|MC
|13
|11
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|34
|MC
|60
|19
|34
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|MC
|28
|21
|Christo Lamprecht
|64
|23
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|27
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|62
|Rupert Kaminski
|53
|39
|MC
|18
|MC
|Lyle Rowe
|MC
|12
|MC
|8
|57
|36
|Michael Hollick
|MC
|MC
|43
|23
|Malcolm Mitchell
|MC
|16
|13
|18
|18
|25
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|20
|27
|8
|23
|25
|Kyle Barker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|12
|Luke Brown
|16
|18
|31
|11
|2
|Jacques de Villiers
|MC
|47
|MC
|37
|MC
|25
|Tadeas Tetak
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|4
|44
|18
|53
|Martin Vorster
|27
|8
|14
|Luke Jerling
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|36
|Nikhil Rama
|28
|21
|MC
|16
|35
|7
|MJ Viljoen
|MC
|21
|57
|6
|MC
|12
|Jovan Rebula
|MC
|20
|40
|5
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|63
|18
|Trevor Fisher
|MC
|3
|26
|60
|12
|Kyle De Beer
|MC
|MC
|27
|47
|11
|12
|Ricky Hendler
|MC
|27
|2
|MC
|22
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|5
|44
|MC
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|5
|53
|40
|29
|MC
|Danie Van Niekerk
|21
|MC
|MC
|12
|Anthony Michael
|27
|MC
|23
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|34
|20
|51
|29
|43
|Hennie Otto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|53
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|58
|MC
|40
|43
|Filip Mruzek
|Albert Boneta
|Matthew Spacey
|64
|MC
|44
|MC
|48
|MC
|Ruan Korb
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|36
|Christiaan Burke
|21
|MC
|MC
|18
|22
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|12
|44
|39
|41
|MC
|Herman Loubser
|28
|27
|27
|26
|8
|12
|Robson Chinhoi
|MC
|21
|MC
|43
|14
|MC
|Tristin Galant
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|Franklin Manchest
|Wd
|60
|57
|26
|29
|43
|Callum Mowat
|38
|61
|MC
|51
|Pierre Pellegrin
|41
|61
|58
|MC
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|43
|Toto Thimba
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Estiaan Conradie
|38
|44
|18
|MC
|Quintin Wilsnach
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|16
|53
|41
|25
|Albert Venter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|51
|Keelan Van Wyk
|MC
|45
|53
|MC
|7
|Keith Horne
|MC
|MC
|Tiger Christensen
|Davis Bryant
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|9
|34
|61
|Tyran Snyders
|27
|34
|23
|Jake Redman
|MC
|MC
|57
|29
|Umar Davids
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|9
|39
|37
|MC
|32
|Jason Roets
|MC
|20
|47
|51
|7
|Dayne Moore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Altin van der Merwe
|MC
|52
|MC
|25
|8
|MC
|Jack Hawksby
|41
|20
|4
|29
|51
|Keegan McLachlan
|MC
|65
|54
|53
|MC
|Stuart Krog
|50
|MC
|31
|62
|Werner Deyzel
|MC
|MC
|11
|8
|MC
|Ethan Smith
|34
|42
|51
|14
|MC
|Otto Van Buynder
|MC
|MC
|35
|36
|4
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|Daniel List
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|39
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|27
|21
|34
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|15
|8
|MC
|MC
|69
|Lars Van Meijel
|27
|8
|37
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|61
|Sam Jones
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Steven Brown
|Max Kennedy
|Ilirian Zalli
|Christoffer Bring
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gabriel Le Court De Billot
|Player
|2022
|Antoine Rozner
|1
|John Parry
|Daniel Brown
|Marcel Siem
|19
|David Ravetto
|45
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|Robin Williams
|Richard Mansell
|Sean Crocker
|Angel Ayora
|Hamish Brown
|Mink Yu Kim
|Joakim Lagergren
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Conor Purcell
|Gavin Green
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|9
|Matthew Southgate
|14
|Andrea Pavan
|Inhoi Hur
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Marcus Kinhult
|Oliver Lindell
|Casey Jarvis
|40
|Scott Jamieson
|Woo Young Cho
|Kieran Vincent
|Jonothan Broomhead
|Ryan McCormick
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|58
|Marcel Schneider
|Martin Couvra
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Daniel Van Tonder
|Alexander Levy
|Eddie Pepperell
|Ryan Van Velzen
|MC
|David Law
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|Jack Senior
|Wilco Nienaber
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Louis De Jager
|20
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|Ross Fisher
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|24
|James Morrison
|Adri Arnaus
|Jbe Kruger
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Yurav Premlall
|Pierre Pineau
|11
|Felix Mory
|Santiago Tarrio
|49
|Sam Hutsby
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Niklas Lemke
|49
|Pieter Moolman
|64
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|NicolaiKristensen
|Gregorio De Leo
|Oliver Bekker
|7
|Neil Schietekat
|64
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|Jean Hugo
|Dylan Naidoo
|58
|Ben Schmidt
|Zihao Jin
|Gary Hurley
|14
|Keenan Davidse
|45
|Jacques Blaauw
|Alexander George Frances
|Ding Wen Yi
|Daniel Gale
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|27
|Christo Lamprecht
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Clement Sordet
|Rupert Kaminski
|MC
|Lyle Rowe
|58
|Michael Hollick
|Malcolm Mitchell
|MC
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|Kyle Barker
|MC
|Luke Brown
|MC
|Jacques de Villiers
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|Martin Vorster
|58
|Luke Jerling
|MC
|Nikhil Rama
|56
|MJ Viljoen
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|Joshua Berry
|Justin Harding
|Trevor Fisher
|Kyle De Beer
|Ricky Hendler
|Dylan Mostert
|4
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|Danie Van Niekerk
|49
|Anthony Michael
|27
|Jean Bekirian
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|MC
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|Filip Mruzek
|Albert Boneta
|Matthew Spacey
|Ruan Korb
|66
|Christiaan Burke
|45
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|Herman Loubser
|MC
|Robson Chinhoi
|Tristin Galant
|Dan Erickson
|32
|Franklin Manchest
|Callum Mowat
|Pierre Pellegrin
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|Toto Thimba
|MC
|Estiaan Conradie
|MC
|Quintin Wilsnach
|MC
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|MC
|Albert Venter
|56
|Keelan Van Wyk
|MC
|Keith Horne
|MC
|Tiger Christensen
|Davis Bryant
|Bastien Amat
|Justin Walters
|Tyran Snyders
|Jake Redman
|MC
|Umar Davids
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|Jason Roets
|Dayne Moore
|Altin van der Merwe
|Jack Hawksby
|Keegan McLachlan
|Stuart Krog
|Werner Deyzel
|Ethan Smith
|Otto Van Buynder
|Richard Sterne
|58
|Daniel List
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|Lars Van Meijel
|Matthis Besard
|Sam Jones
|Gunner Wiebe
|Steven Brown
|Max Kennedy
|Ilirian Zalli
|Christoffer Bring
|20
|Martin Rohwer
|69
|Gabriel Le Court De Billot
