Golf Form Guide

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament at Mont Choisy

Mont Choisy: Stages a DP World Tour event for the second time.
Mont Choisy: A flat course with minimal trees but plenty of scrub

The final event on this year's DP World Tour calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Just one member of world's top-150 in attendance

  • Ayora 14/1 ready to secure maiden title on DP World Tour

  • In-form Kieran 45/1 to contend in Mauritius

Tournament and Course Notes

• The DP World Tour returns to Mont Choisy for the closing event of 2024. This will be the second time that the course has appeared on the Tour schedule, having made its debut two years ago. This week's co-sanctioned event is also part of South Africa's Sunshine Tour;

• Taking place just one week before Christmas, the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has hardly attracted a top-class field. Only three golfers are ranked inside the world's top 170;

• Situated in the north-west of the island, and approximately 14 miles from the Mauritius capital Port Louis, Mont Choisy is a beautifully-crafted venue which was opened in 2018. It is laid out slightly inland and is not considered to be a coastal course;

• Mont Choisy is a largely flat parkland venue, with water on a handful of holes, minimal trees, but plenty of scrub waiting to catch any errant tee shot.

Betfair Sportsbook

Five To Watch

Antoine Rozner 17/2, winner at Mont Choisy two years ago, is also the highest-ranked golfer taking part.

The 31-year-old Frenchman is a three-time champion on the DP World Tour and he closed out the 2023-24 season with top-six finishes at the Rolex Series events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

John Parry 19/1 and Angel Ayora 14/1, who ended the 2024 Challenge Tour season second and fourth respectively in the overall standings, have hit the ground running on the 'European Tour'.

Parry, whose only DP World Tour title came 14 years ago, tied-eighth in Queensland last month and was a joint-runner-up at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

The 38-year-old from Yorkshire won three times on this year's Challenge Tour.

The up-and-coming Ayora, meanwhile, has posted a brace of DP World Tour top 10s during the past month.

Jayden Trey Schaper 25/1, who suffered a disappointing missed cut at Leopard Creek last week, will be keen to bounce back immediately in Mauritius.

At Mont Choisy in 2022, the 23-year-old South African tied-ninth, and this week's 'poor quality' event presents him with the perfect opportunity to secure his maiden professional title.

Finally, watch out for Kieran Vincent 45/1 who has spent much of the past two years playing tournaments on the LIV Tour.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean arrives on the island of Mauritius following a fruitful few months on the Asian Tour.

There have been three T10s from his most recent four starts and, earlier this year, he secured his maiden victory on South Africa's Sunshine Tour.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since Olympic Golf Event (August 4) (Top Six Listed)
28.09: John Parry
27.91: David Ravetto
25.26: Antoine Rozner
23.95: Nicolas Colsaerts
21.84: Angel Ayora
19.55: Daniel Brown
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter Previews The Mauritius Open

Last 10 Weeks / Mont Choisy Form (2022)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41
Antoine Rozner 3 6 4 43 62
John Parry 2 MC 8 9 20
Daniel Brown 55 43 Wd 3
Marcel Siem 63 27 MC 71
David Ravetto MC 31 44 65 MC 49
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC 53 MC
Robin Williams MC 36 MC 16 1 65
Richard Mansell 36 32 58 MC
Sean Crocker 42 27 50 Wd
Angel Ayora 5 23 6 2 2 28
Hamish Brown 28 9 28 1
Mink Yu Kim 20 MC 33 22 MC 19 36
Joakim Lagergren MC 18 41
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 36 20 24
Conor Purcell MC 23 1 59
Gavin Green 47 46 14 MC 13
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 17 37 17 MC
Matthew Southgate 11 20 15 40 MC 27
Andrea Pavan 24 MC MC MC
Inhoi Hur MC MC 40 MC 67 2 16
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 36 MC MC 23 34 28
Marcus Kinhult 2 14 63 57
Oliver Lindell 36 16 24 4 2 3
Casey Jarvis 11 MC 56 8 6 36 27
Scott Jamieson 42 49 36 MC
Woo Young Cho 34 58 4 2 26 1 3
Kieran Vincent 9 9 18 4 47 14
Jonothan Broomhead MC 1 5 1
Ryan McCormick MC MC 24 16 Wd
Deon Germishuys MC 45 34 44 41 28
Max Rottluff 49 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 3 6 MC 7
Lucas Bjerregaard 59 39 11 24
Thomas Aiken MC MC 43 MC
Marcel Schneider 15 14 12 MC
Martin Couvra 7 7 34 11
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 34 24 6 MC MC
Daniel Van Tonder MC 10 9 11 2 23
Alexander Levy 64 27 28 MC
Eddie Pepperell MC 34 MC 53
Ryan Van Velzen 2 48 24 MC MC MC
David Law 20 MC 22 28 37
Frederik Schott 16 15 MC 28
Benjamin Hebert 36 45 41 49
Jack Senior 55 MC MC 14 2 MC
Wilco Nienaber MC 42 MC 11
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 19 24 14 16 MC
Louis De Jager MC 13 44 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 47 MC MC 1 16 15
BjornAkesson 61 MC 34 9 MC 4
Ross Fisher MC MC 28 32
Mikael Lindberg MC 27 22 45
Jens Fahrbring MC MC MC
James Morrison MC MC 59 MC 37
Adri Arnaus MC 57 MC
Jbe Kruger MC 75 52 63 31 MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen MC MC 8
Yurav Premlall 19 19 9 18 3 29
Pierre Pineau 64 58 MC 36 50 MC
Felix Mory 14 5 45
Santiago Tarrio MC MC MC
Sam Hutsby 39 41 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith 47 39 MC 59
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 23 53 MC 69
Niklas Lemke 19 5 17
Pieter Moolman 28 1 MC 3 16 12
Louis Albertse 63 MC MC 14 50 MC
Wil Besseling 31 41 52
NicolaiKristensen 5 8 28
Gregorio De Leo 9 34 6
Oliver Bekker MC 5 13 MC MC
Neil Schietekat MC MC MC 31 41 MC
Renato Paratore MC MC MC MC
Jean Hugo MC 12 2 18 18 12
Dylan Naidoo MC 12 27 11 12
Ben Schmidt 54 19 8 4
Zihao Jin 20 11
Gary Hurley MC MC 31 MC 15
Keenan Davidse 7 50 MC 18 3 3
Jacques Blaauw 53 MC 44 58 41 36
Alexander George Frances 34 MC
Ding Wen Yi 23 40 5 MC 13 11
Daniel Gale MC 34 MC 60 19 34
Oihan Guillamoundeguy MC 28 21
Christo Lamprecht 64 23 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 27 MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 62
Rupert Kaminski 53 39 MC 18 MC
Lyle Rowe MC 12 MC 8 57 36
Michael Hollick MC MC 43 23
Malcolm Mitchell MC 16 13 18 18 25
Heinrich Bruiners MC 20 27 8 23 25
Kyle Barker MC MC MC 5 12
Luke Brown 16 18 31 11 2
Jacques de Villiers MC 47 MC 37 MC 25
Tadeas Tetak
JJ Senekal MC 4 44 18 53
Martin Vorster 27 8 14
Luke Jerling MC MC 39 MC MC 36
Nikhil Rama 28 21 MC 16 35 7
MJ Viljoen MC 21 57 6 MC 12
Jovan Rebula MC 20 40 5 MC
Joshua Berry MC
Justin Harding MC MC 63 18
Trevor Fisher MC 3 26 60 12
Kyle De Beer MC MC 27 47 11 12
Ricky Hendler MC 27 2 MC 22
Dylan Mostert MC MC 5 44 MC
CJ Du Plessis MC 5 53 40 29 MC
Danie Van Niekerk 21 MC MC 12
Anthony Michael 27 MC 23
Jean Bekirian MC
Wynand Dingle MC 34 20 51 29 43
Hennie Otto MC MC MC 31 53
Peter Karmis MC 58 MC 40 43
Filip Mruzek
Albert Boneta
Matthew Spacey 64 MC 44 MC 48 MC
Ruan Korb MC MC MC 13 36
Christiaan Burke 21 MC MC 18 22
Rourke Van der Spuy 12 44 39 41 MC
Herman Loubser 28 27 27 26 8 12
Robson Chinhoi MC 21 MC 43 14 MC
Tristin Galant MC MC MC MC MC
Dan Erickson
Franklin Manchest Wd 60 57 26 29 43
Callum Mowat 38 61 MC 51
Pierre Pellegrin 41 61 58 MC MC
Corey Shaun MC 43
Toto Thimba MC MC MC MC
Estiaan Conradie 38 44 18 MC
Quintin Wilsnach 10 MC MC MC
Jean-Paul Strydom 16 53 41 25
Albert Venter MC MC MC 56 MC 51
Keelan Van Wyk MC 45 53 MC 7
Keith Horne MC MC
Tiger Christensen
Davis Bryant
Bastien Amat MC
Justin Walters MC 9 34 61
Tyran Snyders 27 34 23
Jake Redman MC MC 57 29
Umar Davids MC MC MC MC
Hennie O`Kennedy 9 39 37 MC 32
Jason Roets MC 20 47 51 7
Dayne Moore MC MC MC MC MC
Altin van der Merwe MC 52 MC 25 8 MC
Jack Hawksby 41 20 4 29 51
Keegan McLachlan MC 65 54 53 MC
Stuart Krog 50 MC 31 62
Werner Deyzel MC MC 11 8 MC
Ethan Smith 34 42 51 14 MC
Otto Van Buynder MC MC 35 36 4
Richard Sterne MC
Daniel List MC MC
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 39 MC 31 MC MC
Filippo Celli 27 21 34 MC
Lukas Nemecz 15 8 MC MC 69
Lars Van Meijel 27 8 37
Matthis Besard MC 61
Sam Jones MC MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC 8
Steven Brown
Max Kennedy
Ilirian Zalli
Christoffer Bring
Martin Rohwer MC MC MC
Gabriel Le Court De Billot
Player 2022
Antoine Rozner 1
John Parry
Daniel Brown
Marcel Siem 19
David Ravetto 45
Nicolas Colsaerts MC
Robin Williams
Richard Mansell
Sean Crocker
Angel Ayora
Hamish Brown
Mink Yu Kim
Joakim Lagergren
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Conor Purcell
Gavin Green
Jayden Trey Schaper 9
Matthew Southgate 14
Andrea Pavan
Inhoi Hur
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Marcus Kinhult
Oliver Lindell
Casey Jarvis 40
Scott Jamieson
Woo Young Cho
Kieran Vincent
Jonothan Broomhead
Ryan McCormick
Deon Germishuys MC
Max Rottluff
Jacques Kruyswijk
Lucas Bjerregaard MC
Thomas Aiken 58
Marcel Schneider
Martin Couvra
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Daniel Van Tonder
Alexander Levy
Eddie Pepperell
Ryan Van Velzen MC
David Law
Frederik Schott MC
Benjamin Hebert
Jack Senior
Wilco Nienaber
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Louis De Jager 20
Kristoffer Reitan MC
BjornAkesson
Ross Fisher
Mikael Lindberg MC
Jens Fahrbring 24
James Morrison
Adri Arnaus
Jbe Kruger MC
Andreas Halvorsen
Yurav Premlall
Pierre Pineau 11
Felix Mory
Santiago Tarrio 49
Sam Hutsby MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Niklas Lemke 49
Pieter Moolman 64
Louis Albertse MC
Wil Besseling
NicolaiKristensen
Gregorio De Leo
Oliver Bekker 7
Neil Schietekat 64
Renato Paratore MC
Jean Hugo
Dylan Naidoo 58
Ben Schmidt
Zihao Jin
Gary Hurley 14
Keenan Davidse 45
Jacques Blaauw
Alexander George Frances
Ding Wen Yi
Daniel Gale
Oihan Guillamoundeguy 27
Christo Lamprecht
Jacob Skov Olesen
Clement Sordet
Rupert Kaminski MC
Lyle Rowe 58
Michael Hollick
Malcolm Mitchell MC
Heinrich Bruiners MC
Kyle Barker MC
Luke Brown MC
Jacques de Villiers MC
Tadeas Tetak
JJ Senekal MC
Martin Vorster 58
Luke Jerling MC
Nikhil Rama 56
MJ Viljoen MC
Jovan Rebula
Joshua Berry
Justin Harding
Trevor Fisher
Kyle De Beer
Ricky Hendler
Dylan Mostert 4
CJ Du Plessis MC
Danie Van Niekerk 49
Anthony Michael 27
Jean Bekirian
Wynand Dingle MC
Hennie Otto MC
Peter Karmis MC
Filip Mruzek
Albert Boneta
Matthew Spacey
Ruan Korb 66
Christiaan Burke 45
Rourke Van der Spuy
Herman Loubser MC
Robson Chinhoi
Tristin Galant
Dan Erickson 32
Franklin Manchest
Callum Mowat
Pierre Pellegrin MC
Corey Shaun
Toto Thimba MC
Estiaan Conradie MC
Quintin Wilsnach MC
Jean-Paul Strydom MC
Albert Venter 56
Keelan Van Wyk MC
Keith Horne MC
Tiger Christensen
Davis Bryant
Bastien Amat
Justin Walters
Tyran Snyders
Jake Redman MC
Umar Davids
Hennie O`Kennedy
Jason Roets
Dayne Moore
Altin van der Merwe
Jack Hawksby
Keegan McLachlan
Stuart Krog
Werner Deyzel
Ethan Smith
Otto Van Buynder
Richard Sterne 58
Daniel List
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Filippo Celli MC
Lukas Nemecz
Lars Van Meijel
Matthis Besard
Sam Jones
Gunner Wiebe
Steven Brown
Max Kennedy
Ilirian Zalli
Christoffer Bring 20
Martin Rohwer 69
Gabriel Le Court De Billot

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Captain Kirk enjoying the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Chris Kirk
Golf Bets

Golf Tip: Best bets for Rocket Classic and Italian Open

  • Max Liu
Rocket Classic golf tournament flag
First Round Leader

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 80/1 to 100/1

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Stephan Jaeger

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Captain Kirk enjoying the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 70/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic: Course and current form stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic 2025: The Punter's Preview

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu
Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor