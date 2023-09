33/1 34.00 Meronk can prove point after Ryder snub

99/1 100.00 Rasmus will be revved up by rejection too

40/1 41.00 to shine again in Emerald Isle

Steve Rawlings: "Having been matched at a high of 5.8 when the market first opened, Rory McIlroy has shortened up markedly.

"He's a course winner in fine form, on a run of 10 straight top-10 finishes in elite fields, and that includes a win in the Scottish Open in July, but his event form, despite the win here in 2016, is a negative.

"This will be Rory's 14th appearance in the Irish Open and so far he has event figures reading MC-7-50-35-34-10-MC-MC-MC-1-MC-28-59 and for that reason alone he looks a bit too short at around 7/2...

"Adrian Meronk has every right to feel disappointed [after being overlooked for the Europe Ryder Cup team], but the defending champ can turn that in to a positive this week. At a venue that may well suit him, I can see the Pole proving a point in emphatic fashion.

!Meronk is a fabulous driver of the ball, and his GIR stats are superb too. Although it wasn't quite enough to see him secure a place in Rome, his tied 13th at Crans last week was a very decent performance.

"He's been well supported on the Exchange, but he's still available at 33/1 in the Enhanced Win Only market with the Sportsbook."

Back Adrian Meronk @ 33/1 (Win Only) Bet now

Matt Cooper: "The Kiwi Ryan Fox took to Ireland immediately and he's never lost that fondness. That initial visit reaped a Challenge Tour victory at the parkland Galgorm Castle and the same year he added T15th on another inland track, Mount Wolseley.

"He then maintained his quality when promotion to the main tour took him to the Irish linksland. He was fourth at Portstewart and second at Ballyliffin in this championship, and also T16th at Royal Portrush in the 2019 Open.

"More recently he was second in this event again 14 months ago at parkland Mount Juliet. He's spent most of the summer competing on the PGA Tour and doing well enough there, making 10 of 12 cuts and landing eight top 30s."

Back Ryan Fox @ 40/1 Bet now

Dave Tindall: "Thorbjorn Olesen has been in decent nick of late, compiling three top 25s in six starts since the start of July, including 11th in the Czech Masters a fortnight ago.

"It's a while, 2016 to be precise, since this event was played at the K Club but Olesen should remember it well after putting in a strong finish to take a share of 10th place.

"That's one of six top 20s he's compiled in this event at its various venues so clearly it's a tournament the Dane always enjoys playing despite the differing tests.

"Notably, in two of his last three Irish Opens Olesen has started fast. He started out with a 65 to sit third after 18 holes at Lahinch in 2019 while in 2021 a Thursday 67 at Mount Juliet was good enough for fourth place."

Back Thorbjorn Olesen each way @ 66/1 Bet now

Steve Rawlings: "Rasmus Hojgaard currently leads his twin 4-2 in terms of titles won and his latest victory came in his homeland at the Made In HimmerLand as in July this year. But struggling with injury, Rasmus just hasn't produced the consistent level of form that Nicolai has achieved to make the European team this year.

"Like all those who have missed out, he'll feel a little aggrieved and this is his first opportunity to show the world that Luke might be taking the wrong twin.

"He hasn't pulled up any trees since his latest victory, but he wasn't in great form when he won either and I'm more than happy to chance him at 100.0, given he may well love the venue.

"That looks like a strong course correlation and a big thumbs up for Hojgaard so I'm more than happy to chance him given he's in search of his fifth victory in just his 69th DP World Tour event."

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 100.0 on Exchange Bet now

Andy Swales: "The K-Club's famous North Course was designed by one of golf's greatest-ever players, Arnold Palmer. This will be the 12th time that the DP World Tour has visited the North Course, with the K-Club's South Course staging three such tournaments too;

"It is a parkland layout, where the majority of putting surfaces slope from front-to-back. A well-bunkered venue with tree-lined fairways and a number of subtle dog-legs. It is a relatively long course, with water in play on 13 holes...

"Gavin Green 100/ has five top-10s this year, including a tie-for-eighth in Switzerland on Sunday. Currently leads the Putts per Green category on the DP World Tour."

Gavin Green @ 100/1101.00 Bet now

Read Ryder Cup 2023: Aberg makes European Team to take on favourites USA