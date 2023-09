USA favs but havent't won in Europe for 30 years

Aberg one of Luke Donald's six wildcard picks

Ludvig Aberg's whirlwind 2023 continued when Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald confirmed that the 23-year-old will be in the team that take on USA in Rome from 29 September.

Europe 2.3211/8 are marginal outsiders against the USA 1.9620/21.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard are the other wildcard picks to make the 12-man team.

Aberg lines up with Rahm and co.

The 23-year-old, who only turned professional in June, won the European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday in stunning style. Announcing his team, Donald said he had no doubts about picking the Swede, who is yet to play at a Major.

Donald said: "I have faith in Ludvig, I think he'll be a generational player."

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm (pictured below), Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre automatically made the team for the Ryder Cup which takes place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club from 29 September-1 October.

Two years ago, the USA won the Ryder Cup by 10 points and Betfair punters are backing them to win, under captain Zac Johnson, in Rome this month.

It is 30 years, however, since Tom Watson lead the Americans to victory at the Belfry - the last time USA triumphed on this side of the Atlantic.

