</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-are-aston-villa-overrated-rasmus-hojlund-looks-a-handful-040923-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Are Villa overrated? Rasmus Hojlund looks a handful</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-cambridge-v-reading-league-one-betting-tips-best-bets-5-2-030923-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back cards and corners at Cambridge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-winner-and-top-4-finish-odds-man-city-4-11-for-title-030923-200.html">Premier League: Man City 4/11 for title after thrashing Fulham</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/betfair-sprint-cup-antepost-tips-tony-calvins-backing-a-20-1-saint-at-haydock-040923-166.html">Betfair Sprint Cup Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin's backing a 20/1 Saint at Haydock</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/goodwood-racing-tips-king-lear-looks-promising-040923-790.html">Goodwood Racing Tips: King Lear looks promising</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-nursery-debutant-at-brighton-040923-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a nursery debutant at Brighton</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/horizon-irish-open-2023-players-form-guide-for-the-k-club-300823-779.html">Horizon Irish Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/omega-european-masters-result-and-review-sensational-swede-off-the-mark-at-crans-040923-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Aberg stuns Fitzpatrick at Crans</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-2023-betting-preview-will-rory-rule-the-roost-again-040923-167.html">Irish Open: Will Rory rule the roost again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/afghanistan-v-sri-lanka-asia-cup-tips-expect-big-runs-in-lahore-040923-194.html">Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Asia Cup Tips: Expect big runs in Lahore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-nepal-asia-cup-tips-gill-back-to-favour-aganst-weak-attack-030923-194.html">India v Nepal Asia Cup Tips: Gill back to favour against weak attack</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/caribbean-premier-league-tips-matches-17-and-18-030923-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Matches 17 and 18: Toss trend crucial</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-8-tips-sinner-with-data-edge-over-zverev-040923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 8 Tips: Sinner with data edge over Zverev</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-day-8-tips-swiatek-exit-the-main-talking-point-040923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Day 8 Tips: Swiatek exit the main talking point</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-day-7-tips-favourites-to-dominate-on-sunday-030923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Day 7 Tips: Favourites to dominate on Sunday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-where-does-the-gop-race-go-from-here-280823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Where does the GOP race go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-six-points-to-watch-in-the-first-republican-tv-debate-220823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Six points to watch in the first Republican TV debate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-and-analysis-trump-indictments-will-prove-catastrophic-for-republicans-150823-171.html">US Election Odds and Analysis: Trump indictments will prove catastrophic for GOP</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-tournament-preview-springboks-to-pose-challenge-to-france-230823-624.html">Rugby World Cup Tips: Springboks to pose biggest challenge to hosts France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-2023-betting-odds-watch-rugby-only-bettor-preview-show-300823-204.html">Rugby Only Bettor: Watch the World Cup 2023 preview show</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-ireland-v-england-france-v-wales-and-scotland-v-italy-100323-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Ireland v England, France v Wales and Scotland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-2023-24-betting-tips-how-to-use-your-free-betfair-bet-builder-040923-822.html">NFL 2023/24 Betting: How to use your free Betfair Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-season-preview-betting-tips-2023-24-super-bowl-picks-and-odds-020923-1063.html">NFL 2023-24 Season Preview: Can Chiefs defend Super Bowl title?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-betting-tips-and-odds-nfl-only-bettor-watch-the-2023-24-season-preview-310823-204.html">NFL Only Bettor: Watch the 2023/24 season preview</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Irish Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Fox likes an Emerald test</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-04">04 September 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Irish Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Fox likes an Emerald test", "name": "Irish Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Fox likes an Emerald test", "description": "The DP World Tour returns to The K Club this week for the Irish Open. Rory McIlroy heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-04T16:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-04T17:06:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour returns to The K Club this week for the Irish Open. Rory McIlroy heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Ryan Fox can regain DP World Tour form Memories can ignite Matthew Southgate Hanbury link hints at Andy Sullivan It's going to be a funny week for Poland's Adrian Meronk. On the one hand, he'll be feted as the defending champion of this event. And on the other, he'll be feeling wretched that he didn't earn a spot on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team. He isn't the first player to have been in such a galling spot, of course, and he won't be the last. But can he repeat what many others have done in the past and rebound with an excellent week (and maybe even victory)? I remember being at an LET event in North Wales in 2009, a few days after Alison Nicholas had made her Solheim Cup picks, and watched Karen Stupples, who had not been handed a wildcard, not only play with extra steel in her eyes but end the week with the trophy in her hands. I talked to her about that experience 10 years later and she acknowledged that she really did have something special driving her on that week - she was also wise enough to add that she wished she'd had it a week earlier (while acknowledging it is easier said than done). If Meronk is victorious this week it would be his finest victory yet at this level because the top of the market is strong. It makes this column's quest a little trickier because it would surprise no-one if the winner emerged from the top four (Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee). The test is the parkland North Course at The K Club, an Arnold Palmer design which is 7,350 yards and a par 72. Main Bet: Ryan Fox 1pt each-way @ 40/1 The Kiwi Ryan Fox took to Ireland immediately and he's never lost that fondness. That initial visit reaped a Challenge Tour victory at the parkland Galgorm Castle and the same year he added T15th on another inland track, Mount Wolseley. He then maintained his quality when promotion to the main tour took him to the Irish linksland. He was fourth at Portstewart and second at Ballyliffin in this championship, and also T16th at Royal Portrush in the 2019 Open. More recently he was second in this event again 14 months ago at parkland Mount Juliet. He's spent most of the summer competing on the PGA Tour and doing well enough there, making 10 of 12 cuts and landing eight top 30s. Back on the DP World Tour, on an island he loves, he can revive memories of his superb form last year when he landed eight top four finishes including two wins. Back Ryan Fox @ [40/1] Bet now Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 80/1 I was tempted by Guido Migliozzi who got the Ryder Cup qualifying period off to a flying start with that brilliant win at Le Golf National 12 months ago and ended it on a high note too, playing the final five holes in six-under last Sunday. But in-between he really wasn't good enough at all and the pressure of making the big match in Rome on home soil probably took a toll. A good week off the leash would not entirely surprise and he was a play-off loser at The Belfry which plays a little like The K Club. But the pick goes to England's Matthew Southgate who is in decent nick at the moment. He started July with a top 10 and ended it with a top 25 in the Open. Last month he landed another top 10, this time in the north of the Emerald Isle at Galform Castle, and I'm not too concerned by the missed cut in Crans because he's never taken to that test. It's the course that appeals and the memories he will have of a week seven years ago when he broke through at this level, not with a win but with a top five finish that turned his career around. Before then he'd got stuck in the gap between Challenge Tour and European Tour, and he'd also had his 2015 rocked by a cancer scare. Since that fourth place, however, he's never lost his card at the top table and, while he hasn't won, he's been able to grab a place often enough. The key is that he often repeats in events he likes. And the Irish is one such: he loves the crowds, he loves the island's golfing energy and another good week would not be a surprise. Back Matthew Southgate @ [80/1] Bet now Final Bet: Andy Sullivan 1pt each-way @ 200/1 There is absolutely no doubt that the final pick is a little left field but there is a thread of sense behind it. The key is Hanbury Manor, the parkland track in the heart of the English countryside. Because look at who won there and what they have achieved on this course at The K Club. The three winners at Hanbury Manor in the late 90s were Per-Ulrik Johansson, Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke who between them, in the same period, won five times at The K Club. And then there is Bradley Dredge, the Welshman who finished second behind Rory McIlroy when the tour returned to The K Club seven years ago. He has just joined the European senior circuit and where did he win on his third start just last month? Yup - Hanbury Manor. That course has only been used once in recent times on the main circuit and Adrian Otaegui's second and Min Woo Lee's sixth appeal, but we'll go full hog on the winner Andy Sullivan. He's not had a great season but he was in contention at The Belfry, another Ryder Cup venue and also a parkland track. He also has three top six finishes in the tournament. Admittedly they were all on linksland tracks but he was also second at halfway at Mount Juliet two years ago. Back Andy Sullivan @ [200/1] Bet now * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ryan Fox (720).728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Ryan Fox golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">New Zealander Ryan Fox likes playing in Ireland.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Irish%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2040%2F1%20Fox%20likes%20an%20Emerald%20test&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html&text=Irish%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2040%2F1%20Fox%20likes%20an%20Emerald%20test" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The DP World Tour returns to The K Club this week for the Irish Open. Rory McIlroy heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412">Ryan Fox</a> can regain DP World Tour form</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Memories can ignite Matthew Southgate</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hanbury link hints at Andy Sullivan</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>It's going to be a funny week for Poland's Adrian Meronk.</p><p>On the one hand, he'll be feted as the defending champion of this event.</p><p>And on the other, he'll be feeling wretched that he didn't earn a spot on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team.</p><p>He isn't the first player to have been in such a galling spot, of course, and he won't be the last.</p><p>But can he repeat what many others have done in the past and rebound with an excellent week (and maybe even victory)?</p><p>I remember being at an LET event in North Wales in 2009, a few days after Alison Nicholas had made her Solheim Cup picks, and watched Karen Stupples, who had not been handed a wildcard, not only play with extra steel in her eyes but end the week with the trophy in her hands.</p><p>I talked to her about that experience 10 years later and she acknowledged that she really did have something special driving her on that week - she was also wise enough to add that she wished she'd had it a week earlier (while acknowledging it is easier said than done).</p><p>If Meronk is victorious this week it would be his finest victory yet at this level because the top of the market is strong.</p><p>It makes this column's quest a little trickier because it would surprise no-one if the winner emerged from the top four (Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee).</p><p>The test is the parkland North Course at The K Club, an Arnold Palmer design which is 7,350 yards and a par 72.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Ryan Fox 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>The Kiwi Ryan Fox took to Ireland immediately and he's never lost that fondness.</p><p>That initial visit reaped a Challenge Tour victory at the parkland Galgorm Castle and the same year he added T15th on another inland track, Mount Wolseley.</p><p>He then maintained his quality when promotion to the main tour took him to the Irish linksland.</p><p>He was fourth at Portstewart and second at Ballyliffin in this championship, and also T16th at Royal Portrush in the 2019 Open.</p><p>More recently he was second in this event again 14 months ago at parkland Mount Juliet.</p><p>He's spent most of the summer competing on the PGA Tour and doing well enough there, making 10 of 12 cuts and landing eight top 30s.</p><p>Back on the DP World Tour, on an island he loves, he can revive memories of his superb form last year when he landed eight top four finishes including two wins.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ryan Fox @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 80/1</a></h2><p><img alt="matthew southgate valderrama 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/matthew%20southgate%20valderrama%202021.600x337.jpg" width="1280" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>I was tempted by Guido Migliozzi who got the Ryder Cup qualifying period off to a flying start with that brilliant win at Le Golf National 12 months ago and ended it on a high note too, playing the final five holes in six-under last Sunday.</p><p>But in-between he really wasn't good enough at all and the pressure of making the big match in Rome on home soil probably took a toll.</p><p>A good week off the leash would not entirely surprise and he was a play-off loser at The Belfry which plays a little like The K Club.</p><p>But the pick goes to England's Matthew Southgate who is in decent nick at the moment.</p><p>He started July with a top 10 and ended it with a top 25 in the Open.</p><p>Last month he landed another top 10, this time in the north of the Emerald Isle at Galform Castle, and I'm not too concerned by the missed cut in Crans because he's never taken to that test.</p><p>It's the course that appeals and the memories he will have of a week seven years ago when he broke through at this level, not with a win but with a top five finish that turned his career around.</p><p>Before then he'd got stuck in the gap between Challenge Tour and European Tour, and he'd also had his 2015 rocked by a cancer scare.</p><p>Since that fourth place, however, he's never lost his card at the top table and, while he hasn't won, he's been able to grab a place often enough. The key is that he often repeats in events he likes.</p><p>And the Irish is one such: he loves the crowds, he loves the island's golfing energy and another good week would not be a surprise.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Matthew Southgate @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412">Final Bet: Andy Sullivan 1pt each-way @ 200/1</a></h2><p></p><p>There is absolutely no doubt that the final pick is a little left field but there is a thread of sense behind it.</p><p>The key is Hanbury Manor, the parkland track in the heart of the English countryside.</p><p>Because look at who won there and what they have achieved on this course at The K Club.</p><p>The three winners at Hanbury Manor in the late 90s were Per-Ulrik Johansson, Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke who between them, in the same period, won five times at The K Club.</p><p>And then there is Bradley Dredge, the Welshman who finished second behind Rory McIlroy when the tour returned to The K Club seven years ago.</p><p>He has just joined the European senior circuit and where did he win on his third start just last month? Yup - Hanbury Manor.</p><p>That course has only been used once in recent times on the main circuit and Adrian Otaegui's second and Min Woo Lee's sixth appeal, but we'll go full hog on the winner Andy Sullivan.</p><p>He's not had a great season but he was in contention at The Belfry, another Ryder Cup venue and also a parkland track.</p><p>He also has three top six finishes in the tournament. Admittedly they were all on linksland tracks but he was also second at halfway at Mount Juliet two years ago.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Andy Sullivan @ <b class="inline_odds" title="201.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">200/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">201.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ryan Fox 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Matthw Southgate 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Andy Sullivan 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="201.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">200/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">201.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-irish-open-2023/12613494?selectedMixedItem=-1110637412">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Irish%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2040%2F1%20Fox%20likes%20an%20Emerald%20test&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Firish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html&text=Irish%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%2040%2F1%20Fox%20likes%20an%20Emerald%20test" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/irish-open-each-way-tips-401-fox-likes-an-irish-test-040923-721.html">Irish Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Fox likes an Emerald test</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/horizon-irish-open-2023-players-form-guide-for-the-k-club-300823-779.html">Horizon Irish Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/omega-european-masters-result-and-review-sensational-swede-off-the-mark-at-crans-040923-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Aberg stuns Fitzpatrick at Crans</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/omega-european-masters-tips-dp-world-tour-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-401-to-801-290823-719.html">Omega European Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 40/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1693851338" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Irish Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Fox likes an Emerald test
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket