Ryder Cup disappointment can inspire

Course correlations a factor with both picks

Read my Irish Open preview here

The Irish Open hasn't been a terrific event for longshots of late and as highlighted in the preview, it's now eight years since the pre-event 340.0339/1 shot, Soren Kjeldsen, won in extra time at Royal County Down.

He's the last triple-figure priced winner of the event but let's be positive, maybe we're due another one? And maybe it'll be another Dane?

I've picked out two and first up is the Danish four-time DP World Tour winner, Rasmus Hojgaard.

There's been a debate from day one as to which of the two twins is the better player and it's a discussion that isn't about to conclude just because Rasmus' brother, Nicolai, has been named as one of Luke Donald's Ryder Cup wildcard picks.

"I am going to be there in Rome to cheer him and the 11 other guys on."



Rasmus Højgaard after hearing the news of his twin brother's wildcard pick for @RyderCupEurope. https://t.co/r5MRPqPARe pic.twitter.com/MzXWigO9Bq -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 4, 2023

Rasmus currently leads his twin 4-2 in terms of titles won and his latest victory came in his homeland at the Made In HimmerLand as in July this year. But struggling with injury, Rasmus just hasn't produced the consistent level of form that Nicolai has achieved to make the European team this year.

Like all those who have missed out, he'll feel a little aggrieved and this is his first opportunity to show the world that Luke might be taking the wrong twin.

He hasn't pulled up any trees since his latest victory, but he wasn't in great form when he won either and I'm more than happy to chance him at 100.099/1, given he may well love the venue.

Matt Cooper makes a case for huge outsider, Andy Sullivan, in his each-way column on the back of his win at Hanbury Manor win back in 2020, when Rasmus finished third.

That looks like a strong course correlation and a big thumbs up for Hojgaard so I'm more than happy to chance him given he's in search of his fifth victory in just his 69th DP World Tour event.

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 100.099/1 on Exchange Bet now

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in yesterday's De-brief, Italy's Guido Migliozzi has been largely struggling since winning the Open de France last year.

The pressure of making the Ryder Cup team to play in his homeland has most certainly had an affect on his game but now qualification has gone, he might just relax and find his form again.

Last week's 13th in Switzerland was an encouraging performance he can build on and a tree-lined parkland course looks ideal.

Migliozzi has form at the Belfry, a venue that looks to correlate quite nicely with the K Club, and just like Rasmus, he's fairly prolific.

Migliozzi has played 103 times on the DP World Tour and he's in search of his fourth victory.

Back Guido Migliozzi @ 130.0129/1 on Exchange Bet now

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter