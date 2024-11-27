Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Australian Open

Try your Luck with Curtis at 149/1 150.00

Return to Melbourne should suit Crowe at 250/1 251.00

Back Sanchez to make another strong start at 60/1 61.00

Australian Open Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Unlike last week's Australian PGA Championship, which has been dominated by the home contingent, overseas players have a decent record in this event and six of the last nine editions have been won by an overseas player...

"It might just be worth taking on the frontrunners with a round to go on Saturday night. As highlighted above no clear leader through 54 holes has gone on to win any of the six events held at either venue this century.

"Tiger Woods was tied for the lead with Greg Chalmers and James Nitties through 54 holes at the Australian Masters in 2009, four of the six winners have sat second with a round to go, and Stuart Appleby was miles behind with a round to go at Victoria in the 2010 Australian Masters.

"Adam Bland had led by three but a 75 on Sunday saw him caught and passed by Appleby. I was tempted by Marc Leishman at around 18/1 but in the end, I've left the top of the market alone. I have however backed a couple of outsiders highlighted in the Find Me a 100 Winner column..."

Steve Rawlings: "It's four years since 28-year-old Australian, Curtis Luck, won on the Korn Ferry Tour and eight years since he won the Western Australian Open as an amateur.

"He was the number one amateur in the world at the time so he probably hasn't fulfilled his potential to the full, but he looks fractionally over-priced this week given it's less than a month ago since he finished third at the Western Australian Open.

"Luck is an industry-best 125/1 on the Sportsbook so those that prefer a more straightforward wager may want to play him there with five places on offer but I'm happy play him at 150.0 on the Exchange, with the usual plan to lay some potential winnings back should he contend."

Recommended Bet Back Curtis Luck (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 and 12 Us @ 2.0

Matt Cooper: "There's not much doubt that the top end of the market is strong this week. Beyond Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann, Cam Davis, Victor Perez and David Micheluzzi all appeal as contenders but look about right or on the short side, especially with the each-way column's remit. So we'll scan much further down for this week's trio.

"It's just over a year now since Harrison Crowe turned professional after a fine amateur career and, after getting off to a smart start (second in the Queensland PGA Championship and eighth in the Hong Kong Open), the next few months were a little challenging.

"But he played nicely when seventh in the New South Wales Open two weeks ago and backed it up with eighth last week in the Aussie PGA Championship. A return to the Melbourne sandbelt ought to be right up his street because he shone there before turning pro.

"He won the 2020 Victorian Amateur at Metropolitan GC and successfully defended it at Peninsula Kingswood GC. A year after that he won the Australia Master of the Amateurs at this week's co-host Victoria GC. A winner of the New South Wales Open when an amateur, we're probably playing for a place but he's a huge price for a fellow in a spot he enjoys and who is playing well."

Recommended Bet Back Harrison Crowe each-way SBK 250/1

Dave Tindall: "I'll have punt on Matias Sanchez who, despite the surname suggesting he could be another Chilean, is a Melbourne man who plays out of Royal Melbourne so knows a thing or two about sandbelt golf.

"As well as being very familiar with the conditions, he jumps out given a fantastic record of first-round scoring. Sanchez opened with a 66 last week to sit second on the day one leaderboard and that followed openers of 66 and 65 in his two recent starts at the NSW Open and Western Australian Open which put him sixth after 18 holes in both.

"The 24-year-old gets his week underway at Victoria GC and I like him at 60/1 from his 08.34 tee-time."

Recommended Bet Back Matias Sanchez each-way for FRL SBK 60/1

Andy Swales: "As is typical of courses laid out on Melbourne's famous sand-belt, the fairways are firm and fast, while both venues have firm, undulating and lightning-quick putting surfaces. A sharp scrambling game will be required at these fast-running courses. Both layouts are extremely well-bunkered, while the only water hazard is on Victoria's back nine.

"As with last week's PGA Championship in Brisbane, many of Australia's top golfers will be teeing-up again in Melbourne. Leading the challenge will be Cameron Smith who, since returning to his homeland earlier this month, has posted a hat-trick of podium finishes. It would be no great surprise if The Open champion from 2022 claimed his maiden Australian Open title."