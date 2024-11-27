Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced at the Australian Open at 149/1 and 159/1

Luck worth chancing at 150.0 149/1

I'm going with two longshots at this week Australian Open, but I could have very easily backed four or five.

Anyone that plays links golf well needs to be considered carefully as we head to the famous Melbourne sandbelt so just a month after finishing second at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Belgian veteran, Nicolas Colsaerts, was carefully considered, as was Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Matthew Southgate, and Jack Senior but in the end, I've gone with an Australian an dan American...

It's four years since 28-year-old Australian, Curtis Luck, won on the Korn Ferry Tour and eight years since he won the Western Australian Open as an amateur.

He was the number one amateur in the world at the time so he probably hasn't fulfilled his potential to the full, but he looks fractionally over-priced this week given it's less than a month ago since he finished third at the Western Australian Open.

Luck is an industry-best 125/1126.00 on the Sportsbook so those that prefer a more straightforward wager may want to play him there with five places on offer but I'm happy play him at 150.0149/1 on the exchange, with the usual plan to lay some potential winnings back should he contend.

Recommended Bet Back Curtis Luck (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

It's three years since Harry Higgs finished fourth at the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island and that result didn't come out of the blue.

He'd won on the Korn Ferry Tour two years previously and in-between that, he'd finished second on the PGA Tour twice - at the Bermuda Championship in 2019 and the Procore Championship in 2020.

Higgs looked set to establish himself on the PGA Tour but he lost his card at the end of last year with a seventh place finish at the Puerto Rico Open, his only top-ten.

Higgs soon bounced back on the Korn Ferry Tour though, winning back-to-back tournaments in May, and he's an interesting runner this week in what is only his second start Down Under, following last weeks tied 34th in the PGA Championship.

Prior to that, he finished 30th in the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico where he ranked number one for Scrambling.

As highlighted in the preview, Scrambling has been the key stat at this week's two venues and given he's no bigger than 90/191.00 on the High Street, I was happy to chance Higgs at 160.0159/1.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Higgs (2Us) EXC 160.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

