Australian Open: Longshots chanced in Melbourne

Tournament History

The oldest and most prestigious event on the PGA Tour of Australia, the Australian Open was first staged back in 1904 and since 1930, the winner has been presented with the famous Stonehaven Cup.

Once referred to as the fifth major by Jack Nicklaus, and won by many of the game's greats, the Australian Open isn't quite the high-profile event it once was.

Having not been played in either 2020 or 2021, the Australian Open returned in 2022 as a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour staged at two courses and it was also announced that both the men's and women's Opens would be played on the same courses at the same time.

Venues

Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria

Victoria Golf Club, Melbourne, Victoria

Course Details

Both Victoria and Kingston Heath are classic Melbourne sandbelt courses and as you can see by the clips below, they're extremely easy on the eye.

The first two rounds will be played out over the two courses before the title is decided over the weekend around Kingston Heath.

The same two courses were used for the 2022 edition, won by Poland's Adrian Merok.

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 1:00 on Thursday morning

Last Two Tournament Winners

2022 - Adrian Meronk -14

2023 - Joaquin Niemann -14 (playoff)

Winners at Kingston Heath this Century

2000 - Arron Baddeley -10 (Australian Open)

2009 - Tiger Woods -14 (Australian Masters)

2012 - Adam Scott -17 (Australian Masters)

2022 - Adrian Meronk -14 (Australian Open)

Winners at Victoria this Century

2010 - Stuart Appleby -10 (Australian Masters)

2011 - Ian Poulter -15 (Australian Masters)

2022 - Adrian Meronk -14 (Australian Open)

What do the stats at Kingston Heath and Victoria tell us?

In addition to hosting this event two years ago, between them, Kingston Heath and Victoria have also hosted four editions of the now defunct Australian Masters between 2009 and 2012 (see above results) and one other edition of this event in 2000, so we do have some stats to look back on, although none are available for Aaron Baddeley's victory in this event at Kingston Heath 24 years ago.

The two Victoria winners, Stuart Appleby and Ian Poulter, ranked first and second for Scrambling and second and fourth for Putting Average and the two winners at Kingston Heath, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, ranked third and second for Scrambling and 15th and third for Putting Average.

Meronk ranked only 12th for Scrambling and sixth for Putting Average but what evidence we have suggests it's all about what you do on and around the greens.

Links Form Looks Essential

Aaron Baddeley has never played well at the Open Championship and Adrian Meronk has Open form figures reading 42-23-50 but the other four players to have won at Victoria and Kingston Heath this century have exceptional form in the world's oldest major.

Tiger Woods has won the Open three times and Poulter, Appleby and Scott have all finished second in the event.

Sandbelt tracks have a distinct and unique appearance but they're as close to a links layout as any course type so it's no surprise to see links form stand up brilliantly at both this week's venues previously.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

Unlike last week's Australian PGA Championship, which has been dominated by the home contingent, overseas players have a decent record in this event and six of the last nine editions have been won by an overseas player.

Winner's Position at Kingston Heath and Victoria Pre-Round Four

2000 - Aaron Baddeley - second, trailing by one

2009 - Tiger Woods -tied for the lead

2010 - Stuart Appleby -fifth, trailing by seven

2011 - Ian Poulter - second, trailing by two

2012 - Adam Scott -second, trailing by one

2022 - Adrian Meronk -second, trailing by one

In-Play Tactics

It might just be worth taking on the frontrunners with a round to go on Saturday night.

As highlighted above no clear leader through 54 holes has gone on to win any of the six events held at either venue this century.

Tiger Woods was tied for the lead with Greg Chalmers and James Nitties through 54 holes at the Australian Masters in 2009, four of the six winners have sat second with a round to go, and Stuart Appleby was miles behind with a round to go at Victoria in the 2010 Australian Masters.

Adam Bland had led by three but a 75 on Sunday saw him caught and passed by Appleby.

I was tempted by Marc Leishman at around 18/119.00 but in the end, I've left the top of the market alone.

I have however backed a couple of outsiders highlighted in the Find Me a 100 Winner column here.

Although not originally advertised as being on TV, this event is now live on Sky Sports so I'll be back on Thursday with the In-Play Blog after the opening round.

