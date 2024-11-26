Golf Form Guide

ISPS Handa Australian Open 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Melbourne

This week's tournament is being played over two Melbourne courses (Kingston Heath and Victoria)
Kingston Heath: Laid out in Melbourne's famous sand-belt region

Australia's national open is arguably the most prestigious golf event in the Southern Hemisphere. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Fast-running fairways and greens on both courses

  • Micheluzzi 40/141.00 can contend in Melbourne

  • Challenge Tour trio are strong e/w candidates

Tournament and Course Notes

• Week two of the new DP World Tour season takes the players to Melbourne and the 107th staging of Australia's national open. Those who played in last week's Australian PGA Championship will have travelled more than 1,000 miles south-west, from Brisbane, to tee-up in the city's famous sand-belt region.

• This is the third straight year that Australia's most prestigious golf event will be part of the DP World Tour schedule. This week's tournament is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and its European counterpart based at Wentworth in Surrey. As with the 2022 instalment, when Melbourne last hosted this event, the 72-hole tournament will be contested over two highly-rated venues (Kingston Heath and Victoria).

• Back then, the golfers played one round at each course over the first 36 holes, before Victoria took centre stage for the final two rounds. However, for this year's edition, the venues will swap roles, with Kingston Heath playing host on Saturday and Sunday. And, as in 2022 and 2023, the men's national open will share the spotlight with the women's equivalent. The men's tournament will feature a field of 156, with 84 taking part in the women's Australian Open.

• Situated in the city's south-east suburbs, these two venues are separated by a little over three miles. In readiness for the 2022 Australian Open, both venues underwent significant renovations. Victoria has changed considerably during the last 15 years and, in 2018, its greens were re-laid with a new strain of Bent grass.

• Kingston Heath, which is approximately 350 yards longer than Victoria, will host the Presidents Cup match in 2028. It also staged the World Cup of Golf in 2016. In 2022, Victoria's total par of 70 was two strokes less than Kingston Heath.

• As is typical of courses laid out on Melbourne's famous sand-belt, the fairways are firm and fast, while both venues have firm, undulating and lightning-quick putting surfaces. A sharp scrambling game will be required at these fast-running courses. Both layouts are extremely well-bunkered, while the only water hazard is on Victoria's back nine.

Good Current Form

As with last week's PGA Championship in Brisbane, many of Australia's top golfers will be teeing-up again in Melbourne.

Leading the challenge will be Cameron Smith 16/117.00 who, since returning to his homeland earlier this month, has posted a hat-trick of podium finishes.

It would be no great surprise if The Open champion from 2022 claimed his maiden Australian Open title.

Also teeing-up for the second week in a row is Marc Leishman 22/123.00, Min Woo Lee 22/123.00 and Cameron Davis 25/126.00.

Leishman and Davis posted top-six finishes in Queensland on Sunday, while Lee stood on the podium when this week's courses last co-hosted the Australian Open two years' ago.

One other Aussie to make a note of is David Micheluzzi 40/141.00. The 28-year-old from Melbourne tied-10th here in 2022, while also finishing fifth in the PGA Championship at the weekend.

A number of last season's Challenge Tour graduates were rewarded on Sunday for making the long trip south to Queensland.

In the opening tournament of the new DP World Tour season in Brisbane, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 35/136.00, John Parry 55/156.00 and Angel Ayora 50/151.00 all registered top-10 finishes.

While 38-year-old Englishman Parry has played at this level for a number of years, Neergaard-Petersen and Ayora have extremely bright futures ahead of them.

In what is clearly a mediocre field, all three in-form pros can certainly make hay again this coming week.

Finally, Chile's Joaquin Niemann 12/113.00 is hoping to become the first player in 20 years to successfully defend the Australian Open title.

On this year's LIV Tour, Niemann won twice, added four other podium finishes, and was runner-up in the overall season's standings.

He also tied-seventh at the recent DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Betfair Sportsbook

World Ranking Points


Most Points (Top 12) Since June 1st
Pts
62.02: Cameron Davis
37.15: Victor Perez
35.79: Jordan Smith
34.53: Min Woo Lee
30.61: John Parry
29.00: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
25.00: Karl Vilips
24.33: Nicolas Colsaerts
23.68: David Micheluzzi
21.69: Adrien Saddier
20.34: Cristobal Del Solar
20.04: Yannik Paul
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's Australian Open Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Kingston-Victoria Form (2022)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W47 W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38
Cameron Smith 2 2 3
Marc Leishman 3
Min Woo Lee 15 24 23 27 9
Cameron Davis 6 MC
Victor Perez 34 33 36 32 45 48
Jordan Smith 21 19 13 4 13 35 18
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 8 2 14 50 18 4 13
Joaquin Niemann 7 23
Yannik Paul MC 34 56 MC MC 2 19 24 18
Harry Higgs 34 30 69 35
John Parry 8 9 20 43 24 1
Lucas Herbert 43 1
Nicolas Colsaerts 53 MC 2
Daniel Hillier 43 22 43 25 65 18
Cristobal Del Solar 51 73 23
David Micheluzzi 5 37 22 Wd 27 19 39
Adrien Saddier 34 19 44 MC 18 19 MC
Mink Yu Kim MC 33 22 MC 19 36 3 MC
Karl Vilips 20 MC
Elvis Smylie 1 24 5 8 1 3
Angel Ayora 6 2 2 28 MC 4
Todd Clements 71 9 MC 37 35 13 MC
Richie Ramsay 34 MC 20 MC 24 45
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 43 44 60 MC MC 10
Darius Van Driel 28 69 MC 55 MC 18
Inhoi Hur MC 40 MC 67 2 16 9
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 23 34 28 MC 17
Matthew Southgate 15 40 MC 27 43 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 60 63 68
Jeong Weon Ko 24 54 MC MC 45 63
Oliver Lindell 24 4 2 3 2 9 6
Jason Scrivener MC 14 6 57 MC
Jannik De Bruyn 21 MC 61
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 24 6 MC MC MC MC
Jack Senior MC 14 2 MC 47 Wd 21
KazumaKobori 15 19 19 MC 12
Ricardo Gouveia 24 3 36 MC MC 24
Marco Penge MC 22 28 MC MC MC
David Law MC 22 28 37 64 29 MC
BjornAkesson 34 9 MC 4 21 MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC 48
Tapio Pulkkanen 66 42 MC 24 12 MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC 1 16 15 2
Manuel Elvira MC 27 MC 62 MC MC
Joel Girrbach 70 44 MC 55 MC MC
Filippo Celli 21 34 MC MC MC
Curtis Luck 66 36 3
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 24 14 16 MC 3
James Morrison MC 59 MC 37 MC MC MC
Frederik Schott 15 MC 28 MC 13
Jens Fahrbring MC MC MC 3 12
Andreas Halvorsen MC 8
Jamie Rutherford MC 19 22 11 21 7
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC 31 MC MC 5 44 MC
Pierre Pineau MC 36 50 MC 52 9
Louis Albertse MC 14 50 MC 19 44
Ashun Wu 34 68 20 49 64 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 53 MC 69 MC 39
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 69 MC MC MC MC MC 61
Anthony Quayle 3 MC MC Wd MC 61
Fred Biondi 34 MC
Renato Paratore MC MC MC MC MC
Nick Voke 8 25 7 7 MC
Ben Schmidt 19 8 4 52 33
Gary Hurley MC 31 MC 15 21 48
Jack Buchanan 53 5 6 1 12 1
Alexander George Frances MC
Hayden Hopewell 43 27 54 49 MC 5 7
Daniel Gale MC 60 19 34 MC
Brett Drewitt 34 24
Phoenix Campbell MC 31 1 2 52 34
Brett Coletta MC MC
Deyen Lawson MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jak Carter 53 MC 2 37 2 29 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen MC MC
Haydn Barron 62 MC MC MC MC
Todd Sinnott 24 MC 44 MC 26 MC
Cameron John 72 MC 4 54
Matthew Griffin MC MC MC
Justin Warren MC 26 63 MC MC 68 MC 40
Ryggs Johnston 43
Harrison Crowe 8 7 37 MC Wd MC MC 68
Justin Harding MC 63 18 61 MC
Sam Brazel MC MC 60 MC MC 19 MC MC
Jordan Zunic MC 43 44 MC MC MC 71
Andrew Martin MC 24 MC MC
Ding Wen Yi MC 13 11
Josh Geary MC 5
Matias Sanchez 15 58 4 9
Corey Lamb MC 2 MC 2 MC MC
Andrew Campbell MC 16 26 6 MC
Kade McBride 53 MC MC MC
Jean Bekirian
Ben Eccles 15 48 13 4 44 MC
Adam Bland MC 31 MC
Kyle Michel MC 65 12 MC MC 11
Tom Power Horan MC MC MC 7
Rintaro Nakano MC 48
Jake McLeod 62 MC 23 13 MC MC
Kerry Mountcastle 24 31 9 18 35 33
Connor McKinney MC MC MC MC
Nathan Barbieri 53 24 35 42 6 15
Josh Younger MC 36 26 35 44
Brett Rankin MC 12 43 13 17 6
Lawry Flynn MC 16 49 51 MC
Blake Proverbs MC 16 3 MC 41 MC
James Marchesani 62 16 MC 34 35 MC
Lachlan Barker 51 MC MC MC MC MC MC 65
Josh Armstrong MC 60 31 MC 12 20
Andrew Kelly MC 37
Braden Becker MC 63 37 42 21 37
Austin Bautista MC MC 48 MC MC
Jasper Stubbs MC 15 4 MC MC
Jack Munro MC 7 MC 26 MC MC
Louis Dobbelaar MC MC MC MC 44 MC
Ben Wharton MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Cory Crawford MC 16 15 13 17 11
Darcy Brereton 53 48 43 MC 35 29
Geoff Ogilvy 24 16
Tim Hart MC 31 47 MC 6 MC
Joshua Greer MC MC 50 MC
Jarryd Felton 39 41 MC MC 17
Denzel Ieremia 34 43 23 MC MC 56
William Bruyeres 62 MC 37 MC MC MC
Jordan Doull 53 MC MC 24 MC 2
Corey Shaun 43
Simon Hawkes MC Wd 35
Billy Dowling MC 9 8
Tyler Wood MC MC 6 26 21 MC
Ryan Peake MC 7 MC 26 35 MC
Jye Pickin 24 31 4 MC 21
Adam Brady MC 12 28 37 25 MC
James Gibellini MC 31 MC MC MC MC
Chris Crabtree MC 58 35 MC MC 14
Brett Rumford MC 6 25
Michael Wright MC
Nathan Page MC 39 MC MC 50
Matthew Millar MC MC 8
James Mee MC 43 MC MC 52 37
Max Charles MC MC 49 MC MC MC
Bastien Amat
Bradley Kivimets MC MC MC
Peter Lonard MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC MC
John Senden MC
Daniel List MC
Lukas Nemecz 8 MC MC 69 Wd MC
Josiah Gilbert
Samuel Cascio
Sam Jones MC MC 43 45 MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC 8 MC MC MC
Palmer Jackson
Nick Carlson
Jiri Zuska 23 MC
Gabriel Morgan-Birke
Joshua Goldenberg
Bard Skogen
Matthew Cheung 11 16
Player 2022
Cameron Smith MC*
Marc Leishman MC
Min Woo Lee 3
Cameron Davis MC*
Victor Perez
Jordan Smith
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Joaquin Niemann
Yannik Paul
Harry Higgs
John Parry MC*
Lucas Herbert 10
Nicolas Colsaerts
Daniel Hillier MC*
Cristobal Del Solar
David Micheluzzi 10
Adrien Saddier
Mink Yu Kim
Karl Vilips
Elvis Smylie MC*
Angel Ayora
Todd Clements
Richie Ramsay
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC*
Darius Van Driel
Inhoi Hur
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Matthew Southgate
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Jeong Weon Ko
Oliver Lindell
Jason Scrivener 18
Jannik De Bruyn
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Jack Senior
KazumaKobori
Ricardo Gouveia
Marco Penge
David Law
BjornAkesson
Jordan Gumberg
Tapio Pulkkanen
Kristoffer Reitan MC*
Manuel Elvira
Joel Girrbach
Filippo Celli
Curtis Luck
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
James Morrison
Frederik Schott
Jens Fahrbring
Andreas Halvorsen
Jamie Rutherford
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Pierre Pineau 10
Louis Albertse
Ashun Wu
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Anthony Quayle
Fred Biondi
Renato Paratore
Nick Voke MC
Ben Schmidt
Gary Hurley
Jack Buchanan MC
Alexander George Frances
Hayden Hopewell 10
Daniel Gale MC*
Brett Drewitt
Phoenix Campbell
Brett Coletta MC
Deyen Lawson 31
Jak Carter MC
Jacob Skov Olesen
Haydn Barron 4
Todd Sinnott MC
Cameron John MC
Matthew Griffin MC*
Justin Warren 34
Ryggs Johnston
Harrison Crowe MC
Justin Harding
Sam Brazel
Jordan Zunic MC
Andrew Martin 7
Ding Wen Yi MC*
Josh Geary 6
Matias Sanchez
Corey Lamb
Andrew Campbell MC
Kade McBride MC
Jean Bekirian
Ben Eccles MC
Adam Bland
Kyle Michel
Tom Power Horan MC*
Rintaro Nakano
Jake McLeod MC
Kerry Mountcastle
Connor McKinney 34
Nathan Barbieri MC
Josh Younger
Brett Rankin MC
Lawry Flynn MC
Blake Proverbs MC
James Marchesani MC
Lachlan Barker MC
Josh Armstrong MC*
Andrew Kelly
Braden Becker MC
Austin Bautista MC
Jasper Stubbs
Jack Munro 31
Louis Dobbelaar MC
Ben Wharton MC
Cory Crawford MC
Darcy Brereton MC
Geoff Ogilvy MC
Tim Hart MC
Joshua Greer
Jarryd Felton 24
Denzel Ieremia MC
William Bruyeres
Jordan Doull
Corey Shaun
Simon Hawkes MC
Billy Dowling
Tyler Wood
Ryan Peake
Jye Pickin
Adam Brady
James Gibellini
Chris Crabtree
Brett Rumford
Michael Wright MC
Nathan Page
Matthew Millar 7
James Mee
Max Charles
Bastien Amat
Bradley Kivimets
Peter Lonard MC*
Tyler Duncan
John Senden MC
Daniel List
Lukas Nemecz
Josiah Gilbert
Samuel Cascio
Sam Jones
Gunner Wiebe 17
Palmer Jackson
Nick Carlson
Jiri Zuska
Gabriel Morgan-Birke
Joshua Goldenberg
Bard Skogen
Matthew Cheung
**********
* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Champ chanced at halfway

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Cameron Champ
US Open

US Open 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

  • Matt Cooper
Oakmont clubhouse
Golf Bets

RBC Canadian Open 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 55/1 to 66/1

  • Dave Tindall

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Champ chanced at halfway

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Open 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Canadian Open 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 55/1 to 66/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Canadian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Toronto

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor