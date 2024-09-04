Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the European Masters

Nicolai can't go unbacked at 28/1 29.00

Steve Rawlings: "Course form holds up exceptionally well at this quirky and beautiful venue. Matthew Fitzpatrick has figures here reading MC-2-7-1-1-69-3 and he really should have won the event for a third time last year (hit a low of [1.08) but he's still one of 12 players to win at the venue at least twice.

"The 2015 winner, Danny Willett, was playing Crans for a seventh time and he'd previously finished second and fifth. The 2013 winner, Thomas Bjorn, was winning the title for a second time in three years, the 2012 winner, Richie Ramsay, has twice finished inside the top ten here since, and the 2010 victor, Miguel Angel Jimenez, has nine other top-tens to his name.

"Rory McIlroy and Scott Hend haven't won the title but they've both been beaten in two playoffs so anyone that's fared well here previously needs to be considered but if recent history is anything to go by, plumping for a course debutant may well be the best tactic. The last four winners were all playing here for the first time...

"It's unusual to see Nicolai trading at a bigger price than his brother and he looks a value price here given his course and current form.

"Having finished 29th on debut two years ago, Nicolai finished fifth last year and, although he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship two starts ago, that's excusable given it immediately followed his seventh placed finish in the Olympics.

"He finished only 14th last time out in his homeland, in the Danish Golf Championship, but that wasn't a bad effort given he sat 91st after a sorry 73 in round one. Ranked at 50th in the Official World rankings, he's 40 places higher than his twin so it's hard to make a case for him being priced up so much bigger than Rasmus here."

Recommended Bet Back Nicolai Hojgaard EXC 29.0

Matt Cooper: "Jorge Campillo played very nicely last week. He was one shot back of the first and second round lead, and ended the tournament in a share of sixth. It was only a Saturday 75 that mucked up his hopes of a fourth DP World Tour title.

"It ought to have been no great surprise either because his recent DPWT form is very good. He was fifth in Qatar back in February, T12th in Sweden in June, T26th in the PGA Tour co-sanctioned Scottish Open and making the cut in the Open ranks as a fine effort for him on the links and in a major.

"In between he has not been out of action but plying his trade on the PGA Tour and he did challenge for a win when fourth in the Myrtle Beach Classic. He's had good results at altitude, notably winning last year's Kenya Open in Nairobi and finishing second at the Tshwane Open in Pretoria.

"More notably, he had early difficulties at Crans with a best of T41st and five missed cuts in his first seven starts. But he was one shot off the 54 hole lead in 2021, fourth in 2022 and he also carded three 67s when T40th last year."

Recommended Bet Back Jorge Campillo E/W SBK 50/1

Dave Tindall: "It's fair to say that Joost Luiten is a huge fan of this event. Those quotes are from his Instagram page which also includes a more recent picture of him (with harness and crash helmet) climbing in Spain.

"Which is all lovely but how about his actual record in this tournament? Well, it's impressive with six top 30s in his last seven visits and fifth place last year. As for fast starts, he opened with a 65 to sit second after 18 holes in 2022 while he opened with a 66 when making the top five 12 months ago.

"Luiten is finding form again and comes in off a pair of top 25s, including 18th at The Belfry last week where he was eighth at halfway. He hits his first shot of the day, from the 10th, at 08.50."

Recommended Bet Back Joost Luiten each-way for FRL @ SBK 55/1

Steve Rawlings: "Already a winner on the DP World Tour, having won the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Championship in his homeland back in April (an event he also won before it was co-sanctioned two years ago), Yuto Katsuragawa looks a decent price this week at 180.0.

"Although he's finished sixth and third on the Japan Tour, he hasn't shown a lot on the DP World Tour since his victory in the spring but after three missed cuts in-a-row, he caught the eye last week at the Belfry where he finished 12th, despite shooting 77 in round three.

"That was a disappointing knock given he'd sat eighth and just four off the lead at halfway, but he bounced back very nicely on Sunday, shooting a five-under-par 67. A round that was only bettered by Rasmus Hojgaard, who shot 65.

"The two key stats around Crans are Greens In Regulation and Scrambling so the fact that Katsuragawa ranked 13th for GIR and first for Scrambling last week bodes well."

Recommended Bet Back Yuto Katsuragawa (2Us) EXC 180.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 & 12 Us @ 2.0

Andy Swales: "The course, which sits more than 4,000 feet above sea level, has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes which can sweep the ball into numerous tricky spots.

"Its tree-lined fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - and water comes into play on six holes (all on the back nine). The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation. Achieve this, and there should be plenty of birdies up for grabs;

"Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour and over the last 14 instalments the average-winning 72-hole total is 263.93. Ten of the most recent 14 champions have carded winning scores of 264 or less.

"The 'top seed' this week is one-time major winner Matt Fitzpatrick 9/1 who has stood on the Crans podium on four occasions, including twice as champion. Although his form on the PGA Tour this year has been below his normal recent standards, the 30-year-old from Sheffield will certainly start as the player to beat this Thursday.