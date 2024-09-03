Find Me a 100 Winner: Two chanced at Crans at triple-figure prices

Two outsiders to trade at this week's European Masters

This week's DP World Tour event - the European Masters - hasn't been a fantastic event for outsiders over the years with plenty of major winners tasting success in the Swiss mountains but two of the last nine winners have gone off at a triple-figure price.

David Lipsky was a 260.0259/1 chance before the off ten years ago and Sebastian Soderberg caused an almighty surprise when he won a five-man playoff in 2019, having gone off at around 550.0549/1 on the Exchange.

Lipsky was hard to fancy given he finished 59th on debut and that missed the cut on his only other previous visit to Crans and Soderberg won here on debut, but he's started an interesting trend.

Course form holds up well here and multiple winners are fairly common but after the 2020 edition was cancelled dur to the pandemic, the last three winners - Rasmus Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence and Ludvig Aberg - have also been playing here for the first time.

With that in mind, I've picked out two course debutants and first up is Japan's Yuto Katsuragawa.

Already a winner on the DP World Tour, having won the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Championship in his homeland back in April (an event he also won before it was co-sanctioned two years ago), Yuto Katsuragawa looks a decent price this week at 180.0179/1.

Although he's finished sixth and third on the Japan Tour, he hasn't shown a lot on the DP World Tour since his victory in the spring but after three missed cuts in-a-row, he caught the eye last week at the Belfry where he finished 12th, despite shooting 77 in round three.

That was a disappointing knock given he'd sat eighth and just four off the lead at halfway, but he bounced back very nicely on Sunday, shooting a five-under-par 67. A round that was only bettered by Rasmus Hojgaard, who shot 65.

As highlighted in the preview, the two key stats around Crans are Greens In Regulation and Scrambling so the fact that Katsuragawa ranked 13th for GIR and first for Scrambling last week bodes well.

Recommended Bet Back Yuto Katsuragawa (2Us) EXC 180.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The 20-year-old Spaniard, Angel Ayora, is playing on the DP World Tour for only the fourth time this week but he looks a fair price to follow up last week's impressive Challenge Tour victory in Poland.

Special moments for Angel Ayora after the winning putt dropped #RosaChallengeTour pic.twitter.com/us1OvjGBXF -- Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) September 1, 2024

Ayora only turned pro in November last year and this will be just his 23rd start since he missed the cut at the Open de Espana as an amateur in October last year.

After a couple of top ten finishes on the Challenge Tour, Ayora led the Finish Challenge by two at halfway last month but rounds of 68 and 70 saw him end the week in fourth place.

He will have learned from the experience and after finishing 29th at the Indoor Golf Group Challenge two weeks ago he converted from the front in Poland last week, winning by three having led by two through 54 holes.

Whether he's quite up to winning an event of this magnitude just yet is debatable but he's clearly got a huge future ahead of him and he's one to keep a keen eye on going forward.

Recommended Bet Back Angel Ayora (1.5Us) EXC 230.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1