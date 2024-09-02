Golf Form Guide

Omega European Masters 2024: Course and current form stats

Crans-sur-Sierre: One of the shorter venues on Tour
During winter, Crans Montana is one of Switzerland's most prestigious ski resorts.

The DP World Tour has arrived in the Swiss Alps for this week's tournament at Crans-sur-Sierre. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Precision is the key to success on short course

  • Wallace 25/126.00 can claim first win in 17 months

  • Saddier 66/167.00 could offer good each-way value

Tournament and Course Notes

• From one iconic European golfing venue to another, the DP World Tour departs The Belfry in the West Midlands, and travels approximately 770 miles south-east to tee-up in the Swiss Alps. This week's Omega European Masters takes place at possibly the most scenic venue anywhere in professional golf. Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club has been a regular Tour stop for over 50 years;

• Formerly known as the Swiss Open, the Omega European Masters has been part of the annual schedule since the European Tour was officially launched in 1972. Apart from 2020, when the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, it has been held every year since;

• The event is staged over Crans-sur-Sierre's Severiano Ballesteros Course. Located in the Swiss Alps, around 120 miles east of Geneva and a similar distance south of Berne, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the most photogenic courses in world golf;

• Opened in 1908, and upgraded on a number of occasions since then, the most recent major renovation was carried out by the late Seve Ballesteros 25 years ago. The Spaniard created a number of run-off areas close to greens, which puts a greater emphasis on a golfer's short game;

• The course, which sits more than 4,000 feet above sea level, has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes which can sweep the ball into numerous tricky spots;

• Its tree-lined fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - and water comes into play on six holes (all on the back nine). The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation. Achieve this, and there should be plenty of birdies up for grabs;

• Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour and over the last 14 instalments the average-winning 72-hole total is 263.93. Ten of the most recent 14 champions have carded winning scores of 264 or less.

Click here for latest betting on OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Good Current Form

Among the Tour's in-form golfers are Romain Langasque 35/136.00, Thriston Lawrence 20/121.00, Adrien Saddier 66/167.00 and Jesper Svensson 35/136.00.

Langasque has posted three top 10s in his most recent five starts, including a brace of podiums; while Lawrence followed a victory on South Africa's Sunshine Tour by finishing runner-up at The Belfry on Sunday. He is also a former champion at Crans.

The lowly-ranked Frenchman Saddier (250) has gone 5th-3rd, and has a best finish of tied-7th at Crans, while Svensson is currently a career-high No 97 in the world.

During 2024, the 28-year-old Swede secured a maiden Tour title in Singapore, and has twice finished runner-up.

He is currently third in this season's Race to Dubai standings and he was fifth at the British Masters on Sunday.

Betfair Sportsbook

Good Course Form

The 'top seed' this week is one-time major winner Matt Fitzpatrick 9/110.00 who has stood on the Crans podium on four occasions, including twice as champion.

Although his form on the PGA Tour this year has been below his normal recent standards, the 30-year-old from Sheffield will certainly start as the player to beat this Thursday.

His best results of 2024, so far, came at Muirfield Village (T5) and TPC Sawgrass (5).

Another Englishman who will fancy his chances is 34-year-old Londoner Matt Wallace 25/126.00.

Wallace was runner-up here two years ago and he arrives in Switzerland on the back of a top-10 finish at The Belfry.

Three others with solid Swiss histories are Alexander Bjork 60/161.00, Erik Van Rooyen 25/126.00 and Antoine Rozner 35/136.00.

Of this trio, Van Rooyen might offer the best chance of a victory this Sunday.

The South African qualified for the first of three play-off events in this year's FedEx Cup, which came to a conclusion in Atlanta over the weekend.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Crans-sur-Sierre (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.06: Matt Fitzpatrick (16)
67.17: Antoine Rozner (12)
67.50: Sebastian Soderberg (16)
67.52: Alexander Bjork (21)
67.56: Joost Luiten (16)
67.67: Erik Van Rooyen (12)
67.69: Guido Migliozzi (16)
67.80: Gavin Green (20)
68.15: Nacho Elvira (20)
68.20: Darren Fichardt (20)
68.20: Eddie Pepperell (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

NB: No event in 2020 due to pandemic.

Now read European Masters: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Crans-sur-Sierre Form (2013-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26
Matt Fitzpatrick 28 18 Wd 50 39
Nicolai Hojgaard 14 MC 7 66 39 66
Thriston Lawrence 2 1 MC 4 MC MC
Erik Van Rooyen 33 MC 17 MC 39 6
Ryo Hisatsune MC 3 MC MC MC 52 31
Romain Langasque 2 38 Wd 3 9
Rasmus Hojgaard 3 53 60 21
Sebastian Soderberg
Matt Wallace 8 28 24 41 MC MC
Jesper Svensson 5 2 MC 34 47 MC
Ewen Ferguson MC 22 MC 1 29
Jordan Smith 12 MC MC MC 2 MC
Laurie Canter 25 25 MC MC
Matteo Manassero 6 18 31 15 47 10
Rikuya Hoshino 46 MC MC 6 29
Guido Migliozzi MC 22 31 MC MC 22
Jorge Campillo 6 MC 52 43 26 MC MC
Alexander Bjork MC MC
Matthias Schmid 64 26 12 57 MC 32 52
Marcel Siem 31 37 72 62 MC 1
David Ravetto 4 1 MC MC MC
Nacho Elvira MC 28 MC MC MC
Matthew Jordan 66 MC 10 26 MC MC
Connor Syme 53 38 15 4 MC
Yannik Paul MC 19 43 MC 26 MC MC
Calum Hill 53 MC 32 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 12 6 MC MC MC 55
Antoine Rozner 73 MC 26 5
Bernd Wiesberger 19 6 MC 16 42
Joost Luiten 18 23 MC MC 52
Yuto Katsuragawa 12 MC MC MC 60
Johannes Veerman 23 MC 10 57 MC
Henrik Norlander 53 MC 12 11 25 61 MC
David Micheluzzi 31 10 MC MC 2 10
Sean Crocker 50 MC 20 3
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 14 6 1 3 37 MC 40 MC
Ugo Coussaud 42 MC 46 63 22
Adrien Saddier 5 3 29 16 MC 42
Matthew Southgate MC Wd MC MC MC 4 MC
Jeff Winther 33 27 MC MC 61
Gavin Green 9 33 44 55
Richie Ramsay 39 3 MC MC 22
Darius Van Driel 10 MC MC MC
Andrea Pavan 25 42 12 MC 31 MC 5
Aaron Cockerill MC MC MC MC 10
Alejandro Del Rey MC MC 15 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 25 69 MC 13 54 MC MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 39 MC MC MC MC 52 33
Scott Jamieson MC MC MC 49 42
Maximilian Kieffer 39 MC 44 21 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 4 MC MC MC 64 MC
Marcus Kinhult 23 12 MC 55 63
JaydenTreySchaper MC 13 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC 52 MC
Max Rottluff 9 27 62 44 16 MC MC
Marcus Armitage MC 42 MC 24 MC MC
Brandon Stone 12 MC 28 2 32 10
Marcel Schneider MC 43 MC MC MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn 78 66 62 MC 27 3
Thomas Aiken 39 14 12 MC 17 55
Casey Jarvis MC MC MC 33 MC 57 67
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC MC MC 44 42
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 33 MC 37 32 50
Francesco Molinari 62 MC 46 MC
Hurly Long 61 MC 38 53 MC MC MC
Hao Tong Li 46 21 20 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC 49 MC 52 33
Louis De Jager MC 3 MC MC 32 MC
Andrew Wilson 9 14 Wd 55 20 10
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 39 28 MC 16 33
Lukas Nemecz 19 28 13 45 27 MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC 43 MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant 17 MC MC 37 MC 33
Adri Arnaus MC MC 12 MC MC MC 5
James Morrison MC MC 28 MC MC 40 MC
Eddie Pepperell MC 42 23 49 MC
Ockie Strydom MC Wd Wd MC MC MC
Jeung-Hun Wang 14 25 60 8
Filippo Celli MC MC MC MC 9 10
Darren Fichardt MC 31 80 57 MC
Daan Huizing MC MC MC MC 44 MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC 62 57 MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta 39 27 12 MC 50 MC MC
Marco Penge MC MC 43 MC MC MC 50
Matthias Schwab 33 MC MC MC MC 27 10
Taichi Kho 13 10 13
Dale Whitnell Wd 19 MC MC MC MC
Garrick Porteous 73 MC MC MC MC MC
Jason Scrivener 25 27 MC MC MC MC MC
Oliver Bekker MC 37 MC MC MC
Oliver Wilson 62 27 53 44 MC MC MC
Kristoffer Broberg 42 53 10 MC MC
Tom Lewis MC MC MC 10 20 33
MJ Daffue MC 49 46 33 45 56
Angel Ayora Won 29 4 52 34 37 24 MC 33
Frank Kennedy MC MC MC 1 27 MC
Lorenzo Scalise MC 66 MC MC MC MC 63
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 68 MC 37 MC MC
Renato Paratore MC MC MC MC 40 MC
Matthis Besard MC MC MC 25 6 MC
Edoardo Molinari 39 23 MC MC MC 55
Frederik Schott 77 MC 43 57 MC
Ashun Wu MC MC 53 65 MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC MC 40 10
Rhys Enoch MC MC MC MC MC
James Nicholas MC MC MC MC MC 5
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 46 MC MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 5 MC 71 MC 2 MC 22
Will Enefer MC MC MC MC 60
Jack Davidson 46 MC 28 13 MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC 5 MC MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC Dq MC 27 27 MC
Clement Sordet MC 43 MC MC MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 58 MC 11 MC MC 29
Oliver Farr 18 17 MC MC 24 50
Lauri Ruuska MC 63 74 18 37 MC 10
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC MC 62 52 MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC Wd MC 37 MC MC
Sam Jones MC 42 MC MC MC MC 10
Sebastian Friedrichsen 73 MC 38 22 55 MC 42
Soren Kjeldsen 62 37 MC 52
Pieter Moolman 33 MC 58 MC 5 MC 50
Gary Hurley 60 MC MC MC 34 55 MC
Chase Hanna 66 MC MC 53 MC MC MC
Daniel Gavins Wd MC Wd MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC
Stuart Manley MC MC MC MC MC
Ashley Chesters 33 MC MC MC 12 31 MC
Haydn Barron 73 MC MC MC MC MC
Mikko Korhonen 62 MC 32 42
Sung Hoon Kang MC 37 28 MC MC 48 MC MC MC
Marc Warren 66 MC MC MC MC MC
JJ Senekal Wd 22 MC MC MC 8
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 24 34 8 35 45 MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC 17 MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC MC MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 5 60
Cedric Gugler MC 9 66 MC MC
Dylan Mostert MC MC Wd MC MC Wd
Andrew Martin MC MC MC MC 29
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC MC
Jonas Blixt 78 57 68 MC 63
Benjamin Rusch MC 53 73 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Johnston 18 42 23 MC MC 32 33
Jens Fahrbring 3 27 53 34 49 MC 16
Jeremy Freiburghaus 49 18 27 22 12 MC MC
George Coetzee 68 7 58
Stephen Gallacher 46 Wd MC MC MC
Soren Broholt Lind 68 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ronan Kleu MC MC 12 MC MC MC MC
Justin Harding MC MC MC MC MC 33
Barclay Brown 56 18 MC MC 59 MC
Nicola Gerhardsen
Miguel Angel Jimenez MC
Maximilien Sturdza
Max Schliesing
Player `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Matt Fitzpatrick 3 69 1 1 7 2 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 5 29
Thriston Lawrence 47 1
Erik Van Rooyen 8 12 35
Ryo Hisatsune 13
Romain Langasque 32 MC MC 48 MC 7 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC* 1
Sebastian Soderberg 24 14 40 1
Matt Wallace 24 2 MC 51 70
Jesper Svensson
Ewen Ferguson MC MC
Jordan Smith 20 MC MC
Laurie Canter 16
Matteo Manassero MC MC MC MC 47 34
Rikuya Hoshino MC
Guido Migliozzi 13 38 7 33
Jorge Campillo 40 4 32 MC 55 MC MC MC MC 41
Alexander Bjork 2 16 13 28 Wd 16
Matthias Schmid 24
Marcel Siem 71 16 7 MC 74 MC 48 Ret
David Ravetto MC
Nacho Elvira MC 9 13 MC 4 20 MC 59
Matthew Jordan 44 4
Connor Syme 3 MC MC
Yannik Paul 20
Calum Hill 51 7
Alex Fitzpatrick 5
Antoine Rozner 24 4 13
Bernd Wiesberger 2 MC MC 41 31 13
Joost Luiten 5 23 23 30 44
Yuto Katsuragawa
Johannes Veerman MC
Henrik Norlander
David Micheluzzi
Sean Crocker MC 4 28 54
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Ugo Coussaud
Adrien Saddier 13 MC 7 65 25
Matthew Southgate MC 23 MC MC 30 MC
Jeff Winther MC 29 40 MC Ret
Gavin Green 8 38 32 12 12
Richie Ramsay MC 44 MC 58 MC 30 58 10 8 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 23 MC
Andrea Pavan MC 53 12 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 63 51 MC
Alejandro Del Rey MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 45 16 MC 44
Dylan Frittelli 37
Scott Jamieson 32 4 47 12 35 MC MC 31 36
Maximilian Kieffer 35 54 MC 44 MC 13
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Marcus Kinhult 47 23 47 12 56 10
JaydenTreySchaper MC
Jordan Gumberg MC
Max Rottluff
Marcus Armitage MC 55 7 20
Brandon Stone MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider 45 7
Jannik De Bruyn
Thomas Aiken MC 71 30 MC MC
Casey Jarvis
Manuel Elvira
Fabrizio Zanotti 24 16 72 MC 16 3 24 MC MC MC
Francesco Molinari 32 MC
Hurly Long MC
Hao Tong Li MC MC 18 54
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Joel Girrbach MC 68 MC MC MC MC
Louis De Jager 9 MC
Andrew Wilson
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Lukas Nemecz MC 62
Masahiro Kawamura 8 9 21 MC MC 76 63 MC
Tom Vaillant
Adri Arnaus 61 9 MC 6
James Morrison 36 44 27 28 56 37 18 25 MC
Eddie Pepperell 8 MC 35 MC MC
Ockie Strydom MC
Jeung-Hun Wang MC MC 12 MC
Filippo Celli MC
Darren Fichardt 44 21 43 8 6 41 MC MC Dq
Daan Huizing 61 23 MC
Santiago Tarrio MC 38
Francesco Laporta 16 MC
Marco Penge
Matthias Schwab 8 MC 50
Taichi Kho
Dale Whitnell MC MC
Garrick Porteous MC MC
Jason Scrivener 36 MC MC 74 MC
Oliver Bekker 8 62
Oliver Wilson 63 44 21 48 58 MC
Kristoffer Broberg MC Ret 10 MC 54
Tom Lewis 71 20 MC 15
MJ Daffue
Angel Ayora
Frank Kennedy
Lorenzo Scalise
Ricardo Gouveia MC* MC MC 20 MC
Renato Paratore 13 29 7 12 MC MC 7 24 MC
Matthis Besard
Edoardo Molinari MC 29 MC MC 51 MC 65 53 13
Frederik Schott 52
Ashun Wu MC MC 6 9
Gunner Wiebe MC
Rhys Enoch
James Nicholas
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 47 65 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC
Will Enefer
Jack Davidson
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC 35
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 75 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Oliver Farr MC MC MC
Lauri Ruuska
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC
Jaco Prinsloo
Sam Jones
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Soren Kjeldsen 13 MC 32 MC 12 MC 54
Pieter Moolman
Gary Hurley
Chase Hanna 68
Daniel Gavins MC MC MC 48
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC 18 MC 23 24 MC 13
Stuart Manley 76 MC
Ashley Chesters 73 40 72 MC
Haydn Barron
Mikko Korhonen 29 40 35 45 MC 24 34
Sung Hoon Kang
Marc Warren MC Ret MC Dq MC MC MC 13 MC
JJ Senekal
Tapio Pulkkanen 73 MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen
Alexander Knappe MC
Jacob Skov Olesen
Cedric Gugler 57 MC MC MC
Dylan Mostert
Andrew Martin
Om Prakash Chouhan
Jonas Blixt MC
Benjamin Rusch 23 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Johnston 60 23 35 3 MC
Jens Fahrbring MC
Jeremy Freiburghaus 73 MC MC MC
George Coetzee 16 MC 35 MC 18 MC MC
Stephen Gallacher 57 MC MC MC 23 20 41 9
Soren Broholt Lind
Ronan Kleu MC 70 MC
Justin Harding 32
Barclay Brown
Nicola Gerhardsen MC MC MC MC
Miguel Angel Jimenez 52 MC 27 23 MC 70 24 MC 5
Maximilien Sturdza MC 73
Max Schliesing MC MC
**********
No event in 2020
due to pandemic

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's De-brief: Scheffler strolls to FedEx Cup success

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Scottie Scheffler
Each-Way Betting

European Masters Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Jorge Campillo can hit the heights

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Jorge Campillo
The Punter

European Masters: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
The 18th green at Crans

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Omega European Masters 2024: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Scheffler strolls to FedEx Cup success

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    European Masters Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Jorge Campillo can hit the heights

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Tour Championship 2024 Tips: 12/1 Burns to shine at East Lake

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

2024 US Open Preview | Golf...Only Bettor

  • Editor