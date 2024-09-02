Omega European Masters 2024: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour has arrived in the Swiss Alps for this week's tournament at Crans-sur-Sierre. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Precision is the key to success on short course
-
Wallace 25/126.00 can claim first win in 17 months
-
Saddier 66/167.00 could offer good each-way value
Tournament and Course Notes
• From one iconic European golfing venue to another, the DP World Tour departs The Belfry in the West Midlands, and travels approximately 770 miles south-east to tee-up in the Swiss Alps. This week's Omega European Masters takes place at possibly the most scenic venue anywhere in professional golf. Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club has been a regular Tour stop for over 50 years;
• Formerly known as the Swiss Open, the Omega European Masters has been part of the annual schedule since the European Tour was officially launched in 1972. Apart from 2020, when the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, it has been held every year since;
• The event is staged over Crans-sur-Sierre's Severiano Ballesteros Course. Located in the Swiss Alps, around 120 miles east of Geneva and a similar distance south of Berne, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the most photogenic courses in world golf;
• Opened in 1908, and upgraded on a number of occasions since then, the most recent major renovation was carried out by the late Seve Ballesteros 25 years ago. The Spaniard created a number of run-off areas close to greens, which puts a greater emphasis on a golfer's short game;
• The course, which sits more than 4,000 feet above sea level, has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes which can sweep the ball into numerous tricky spots;
• Its tree-lined fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - and water comes into play on six holes (all on the back nine). The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation. Achieve this, and there should be plenty of birdies up for grabs;
• Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour and over the last 14 instalments the average-winning 72-hole total is 263.93. Ten of the most recent 14 champions have carded winning scores of 264 or less.
Click here for latest betting on OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS
Good Current Form
Among the Tour's in-form golfers are Romain Langasque 35/136.00, Thriston Lawrence 20/121.00, Adrien Saddier 66/167.00 and Jesper Svensson 35/136.00.
Langasque has posted three top 10s in his most recent five starts, including a brace of podiums; while Lawrence followed a victory on South Africa's Sunshine Tour by finishing runner-up at The Belfry on Sunday. He is also a former champion at Crans.
The lowly-ranked Frenchman Saddier (250) has gone 5th-3rd, and has a best finish of tied-7th at Crans, while Svensson is currently a career-high No 97 in the world.
During 2024, the 28-year-old Swede secured a maiden Tour title in Singapore, and has twice finished runner-up.
He is currently third in this season's Race to Dubai standings and he was fifth at the British Masters on Sunday.
Betfair Sportsbook
Good Course Form
The 'top seed' this week is one-time major winner Matt Fitzpatrick 9/110.00 who has stood on the Crans podium on four occasions, including twice as champion.
Although his form on the PGA Tour this year has been below his normal recent standards, the 30-year-old from Sheffield will certainly start as the player to beat this Thursday.
His best results of 2024, so far, came at Muirfield Village (T5) and TPC Sawgrass (5).
Another Englishman who will fancy his chances is 34-year-old Londoner Matt Wallace 25/126.00.
Wallace was runner-up here two years ago and he arrives in Switzerland on the back of a top-10 finish at The Belfry.
Three others with solid Swiss histories are Alexander Bjork 60/161.00, Erik Van Rooyen 25/126.00 and Antoine Rozner 35/136.00.
Of this trio, Van Rooyen might offer the best chance of a victory this Sunday.
The South African qualified for the first of three play-off events in this year's FedEx Cup, which came to a conclusion in Atlanta over the weekend.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Crans-sur-Sierre (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.06: Matt Fitzpatrick (16)
67.17: Antoine Rozner (12)
67.50: Sebastian Soderberg (16)
67.52: Alexander Bjork (21)
67.56: Joost Luiten (16)
67.67: Erik Van Rooyen (12)
67.69: Guido Migliozzi (16)
67.80: Gavin Green (20)
68.15: Nacho Elvira (20)
68.20: Darren Fichardt (20)
68.20: Eddie Pepperell (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
NB: No event in 2020 due to pandemic.
Now read European Masters: The Punter's Preview
Last 10 Weeks / Crans-sur-Sierre Form (2013-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|28
|18
|Wd
|50
|39
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|14
|MC
|7
|66
|39
|66
|Thriston Lawrence
|2
|1
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Erik Van Rooyen
|33
|MC
|17
|MC
|39
|6
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|31
|Romain Langasque
|2
|38
|Wd
|3
|9
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3
|53
|60
|21
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Matt Wallace
|8
|28
|24
|41
|MC
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|5
|2
|MC
|34
|47
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|22
|MC
|1
|29
|Jordan Smith
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|25
|25
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|6
|18
|31
|15
|47
|10
|Rikuya Hoshino
|46
|MC
|MC
|6
|29
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|22
|31
|MC
|MC
|22
|Jorge Campillo
|6
|MC
|52
|43
|26
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Bjork
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schmid
|64
|26
|12
|57
|MC
|32
|52
|Marcel Siem
|31
|37
|72
|62
|MC
|1
|David Ravetto
|4
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|66
|MC
|10
|26
|MC
|MC
|Connor Syme
|53
|38
|15
|4
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|19
|43
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Calum Hill
|53
|MC
|32
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|12
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Antoine Rozner
|73
|MC
|26
|5
|Bernd Wiesberger
|19
|6
|MC
|16
|42
|Joost Luiten
|18
|23
|MC
|MC
|52
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Johannes Veerman
|23
|MC
|10
|57
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|53
|MC
|12
|11
|25
|61
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|31
|10
|MC
|MC
|2
|10
|Sean Crocker
|50
|MC
|20
|3
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|14
|6
|1
|3
|37
|MC
|40
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|42
|MC
|46
|63
|22
|Adrien Saddier
|5
|3
|29
|16
|MC
|42
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|33
|27
|MC
|MC
|61
|Gavin Green
|9
|33
|44
|55
|Richie Ramsay
|39
|3
|MC
|MC
|22
|Darius Van Driel
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|25
|42
|12
|MC
|31
|MC
|5
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|25
|69
|MC
|13
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|33
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|42
|Maximilian Kieffer
|39
|MC
|44
|21
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|23
|12
|MC
|55
|63
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|9
|27
|62
|44
|16
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|42
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|12
|MC
|28
|2
|32
|10
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|78
|66
|62
|MC
|27
|3
|Thomas Aiken
|39
|14
|12
|MC
|17
|55
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|57
|67
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|42
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|33
|MC
|37
|32
|50
|Francesco Molinari
|62
|MC
|46
|MC
|Hurly Long
|61
|MC
|38
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|46
|21
|20
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|52
|33
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|9
|14
|Wd
|55
|20
|10
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|39
|28
|MC
|16
|33
|Lukas Nemecz
|19
|28
|13
|45
|27
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|17
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|33
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|42
|23
|49
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|14
|25
|60
|8
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|10
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|31
|80
|57
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|62
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|39
|27
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Matthias Schwab
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|10
|Taichi Kho
|13
|10
|13
|Dale Whitnell
|Wd
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|25
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|62
|27
|53
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|42
|53
|10
|MC
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|20
|33
|MJ Daffue
|MC
|49
|46
|33
|45
|56
|Angel Ayora
|Won
|29
|4
|52
|34
|37
|24
|MC
|33
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|27
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|6
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|39
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Frederik Schott
|77
|MC
|43
|57
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|MC
|53
|65
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|10
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|5
|MC
|71
|MC
|2
|MC
|22
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Jack Davidson
|46
|MC
|28
|13
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|27
|27
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|58
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|29
|Oliver Farr
|18
|17
|MC
|MC
|24
|50
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|63
|74
|18
|37
|MC
|10
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|MC
|62
|52
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Sam Jones
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|73
|MC
|38
|22
|55
|MC
|42
|Soren Kjeldsen
|62
|37
|MC
|52
|Pieter Moolman
|33
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|MC
|50
|Gary Hurley
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|55
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|66
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ashley Chesters
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|31
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|62
|MC
|32
|42
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|37
|28
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marc Warren
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|JJ Senekal
|Wd
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|24
|34
|8
|35
|45
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|5
|60
|Cedric Gugler
|MC
|9
|66
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|78
|57
|68
|MC
|63
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|53
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|18
|42
|23
|MC
|MC
|32
|33
|Jens Fahrbring
|3
|27
|53
|34
|49
|MC
|16
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|49
|18
|27
|22
|12
|MC
|MC
|George Coetzee
|68
|7
|58
|Stephen Gallacher
|46
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ronan Kleu
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Barclay Brown
|56
|18
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Nicola Gerhardsen
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|MC
|Maximilien Sturdza
|Max Schliesing
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|3
|69
|1
|1
|7
|2
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5
|29
|Thriston Lawrence
|47
|1
|Erik Van Rooyen
|8
|12
|35
|Ryo Hisatsune
|13
|Romain Langasque
|32
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|7
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|MC*
|1
|Sebastian Soderberg
|24
|14
|40
|1
|Matt Wallace
|24
|2
|MC
|51
|70
|Jesper Svensson
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|20
|MC
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|16
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|34
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|13
|38
|7
|33
|Jorge Campillo
|40
|4
|32
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|Alexander Bjork
|2
|16
|13
|28
|Wd
|16
|Matthias Schmid
|24
|Marcel Siem
|71
|16
|7
|MC
|74
|MC
|48
|Ret
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|9
|13
|MC
|4
|20
|MC
|59
|Matthew Jordan
|44
|4
|Connor Syme
|3
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|20
|Calum Hill
|51
|7
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|5
|Antoine Rozner
|24
|4
|13
|Bernd Wiesberger
|2
|MC
|MC
|41
|31
|13
|Joost Luiten
|5
|23
|23
|30
|44
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|David Micheluzzi
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|4
|28
|54
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Ugo Coussaud
|Adrien Saddier
|13
|MC
|7
|65
|25
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|29
|40
|MC
|Ret
|Gavin Green
|8
|38
|32
|12
|12
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|44
|MC
|58
|MC
|30
|58
|10
|8
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|23
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|53
|12
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|63
|51
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|45
|16
|MC
|44
|Dylan Frittelli
|37
|Scott Jamieson
|32
|4
|47
|12
|35
|MC
|MC
|31
|36
|Maximilian Kieffer
|35
|54
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|47
|23
|47
|12
|56
|10
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|55
|7
|20
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|45
|7
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|71
|30
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|Manuel Elvira
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|24
|16
|72
|MC
|16
|3
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|32
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|18
|54
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|9
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|62
|Masahiro Kawamura
|8
|9
|21
|MC
|MC
|76
|63
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|Adri Arnaus
|61
|9
|MC
|6
|James Morrison
|36
|44
|27
|28
|56
|37
|18
|25
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|8
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|44
|21
|43
|8
|6
|41
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Daan Huizing
|61
|23
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|38
|Francesco Laporta
|16
|MC
|Marco Penge
|Matthias Schwab
|8
|MC
|50
|Taichi Kho
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|36
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|8
|62
|Oliver Wilson
|63
|44
|21
|48
|58
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|MC
|Ret
|10
|MC
|54
|Tom Lewis
|71
|20
|MC
|15
|MJ Daffue
|Angel Ayora
|Frank Kennedy
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|13
|29
|7
|12
|MC
|MC
|7
|24
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|65
|53
|13
|Frederik Schott
|52
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|MC
|6
|9
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|James Nicholas
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|47
|65
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|Will Enefer
|Jack Davidson
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|35
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|75
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Oliver Farr
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Sam Jones
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Soren Kjeldsen
|13
|MC
|32
|MC
|12
|MC
|54
|Pieter Moolman
|Gary Hurley
|Chase Hanna
|68
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|23
|24
|MC
|13
|Stuart Manley
|76
|MC
|Ashley Chesters
|73
|40
|72
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|Mikko Korhonen
|29
|40
|35
|45
|MC
|24
|34
|Sung Hoon Kang
|Marc Warren
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|JJ Senekal
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Cedric Gugler
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|Andrew Martin
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|60
|23
|35
|3
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|George Coetzee
|16
|MC
|35
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|20
|41
|9
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Ronan Kleu
|MC
|70
|MC
|Justin Harding
|32
|Barclay Brown
|Nicola Gerhardsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|52
|MC
|27
|23
|MC
|70
|24
|MC
|5
|Maximilien Sturdza
|MC
|73
|Max Schliesing
|MC
|MC
|**********
|No event in 2020
|due to pandemic
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Omega European Masters 2024: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's De-brief: Scheffler strolls to FedEx Cup success
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
European Masters Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Jorge Campillo can hit the heights
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Tour Championship 2024 Tips: 12/1 Burns to shine at East Lake