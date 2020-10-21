Golf Tips: Best bets for ZOZO Championship & Italian Open

ZOZO Championship - The Punter's preview

The PGA Tour moves to Sherwood Country Club in California for a 78-man tournament featuring some of the world's best players, and Steve Rawlings has everything you need to know before finalising your bets, including course details, in-play tactics and selections.

Of a certain in-form Englishman, Steve says, "It's quite noticeable how well the top-class Europeans have fared here over the years so I'm happy to have a small bet on bang-in-form Englishman, Tyrrell Hatton."

Tyrrell Hatton @ 23/124.0

Matthew Wolff @ 41/142.0

ZOZO Championship - Each-way tips

The PGA Tour heads to California this week and Dave Tindall is back with three each-way selections all available at chunky prices on the Betfair Sportsbook...

He says: "With a second (Pebble) and a third (Safeway Open) in two of his last three starts in California, he'll be relishing another trip to the west coast."

Kevin Streelman each-way @ 100/1

ZOZO Championship - First Round Leader Tips

Dave assesses the First Round Leader market at Sherwood Country Club where the Betfair Sportsbook are paying down to six places for each-way bets. Dave doesn't believe the draw or weather will have any significant advantage in this reduced-field and has come up with a trio of tips for you to consider, including Ryan Palmer.

Dave says: "At PGA National, he's twice avoided being mauled by the Bear Pit on day one, ending Thursday's action in second and fifth. To add further confidence, the Texan was sixth after round one in last week's CJ Cup where he went on to take T17, a step up from T34 at the Shriners."

Back Ryan Palmer each-way @ 66/1

Back Harry Higgs each-way @ 100/1

Back Kevin Streelman each-way @ 85/1

ZOZO Championship - Form Guide

Steve Rawlings continues to cover Paul Krishnamurty on Find Me a 100 Winner duties and has found three potential winners of the two main events at three figure prices. Can Phil Mickelson bring his Champions Tour form to the PGA Tour? At 139/1140.0, Steve is happy to take his chances. Sebastian Munoz is another pick in California while Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano makes the cut in Europe.

Steve says: "Gonzo's form has been encouraging of late, thanks to a huge improvement with the putter. Having turned 40 just over a week ago, we have the added bonus of a significant birthday stirring some momentum and 200.0 looks big."

Italian Open - The Punter's preview

The European Tour heads for just south of Lake Garda this week for the Italian Open and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start.

He says: "Paisley's arguably the best putter in the field this week and he really caught the eye when fourth in Scotland out of the blue last week."

Chris Paisley @ 54/155.0

Italian Open - Each-way tips

Matt Cooper has three each way selections for the action at Chervo GC with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.

He says: "He possesses a remarkably consistent logbook in Italy, landing 11 finishes of T34th or better in 14 starts, six of them top sevens."

Back David Horsey each-way @ 33/1

Italian Open - Form Guide

