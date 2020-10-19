Italian Open 2020: Form stats for this week's event in Brescia
Andy Swales supplies the stats for the Italian Open where Matt Wallace, Martin Kaymer and Victor Perez head up the Betfair odds...
Two weeks later than originally scheduled, the European Tour heads to northern Italy for the country's national open.
Last year, when the tournament was won by Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, the Italian Open enjoyed Rolex Series status, and offered a total prize fund of $7m.
Just over 12 months later, with Wiesberger returning to defend this established Tour title, the purse will be approximately one-sixth of what it was in 2019.
Starting out in 1925, this will be the 77th edition of the Italian Open and first to be held at Chervo Golf Club.
Opened 12 years ago, Chervo is a flat parkland course laid out within a holiday complex and located approximately 20 miles from Brescia city centre.
It sits around four miles from Lake Garda's southern bank and 25 miles east of Verona.
French contender
And with just a handful of Tour events remaining this season, the Italian Open has attracted a sprinkling of star names and in-form golfers.
Among the 'top seeds' teeing-up in Thursday's opening round is Victor Perez who this time last year was embarking on a run of form which propelled him into the world's top 100 for the first time in his career.
He won his first European Tour title at St Andrews, lost a play-off in another, while posting a tie-for-fourth in one of the prestigious World Golf Championship events.
The 28-year-old also impressed at Wentworth two weeks ago but was unable to repel an inspired Tyrrell Hatton in the BMW PGA Championship.
Perez, the only French player currently inside the world's top 100, will be hoping to finish the European Tour season on a high and secure his qualification for a number of next year's prestigious events on both sides of the Atlantic.
He is presently ranked No 6 in the Race to Dubai standings and may even harbour ambitions of becoming European No 1 in mid-December.
Fighting back
Further down the World Ranking than Perez, but showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, is Englishman Jordan Smith.
The 27-year-old resident of Wiltshire is heading in the right direction thanks to a top-10 in Ireland, plus four solid rounds at Wentworth en route to finishing tied-13th.
He last stood on the podium 16 months ago, while his most recent title came in 2017.
Smith is ranked seventh in the Tour's Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green category, so requires a solid few days with the putter to make him a contender this week.
Back on mainland Europe, Jorge Campillo should be a challenger in this week's field - which is fairly run of the mill - while Chris Paisley followed four consecutive missed cuts to post a tie-for-fourth in Scotland on Sunday.
Paisley's statistics, in and around the greens, remain among the best on the European Tour this season.
Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|Bernd Wiesberger
|40
|48
|43
|31
|5
|Victor Perez
|2
|14
|MC
|31
|MC
|Lee Westwood
|14
|18
|19
|13
|10
|17
|Matt Wallace
|2
|24
|30
|43
|19
|MC
|Martin Kaymer
|10
|MC
|MC
|2
|3
|Matthias Schwab
|37
|MC
|56
|MC
|46
|42
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|42
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|48
|8
|17
|7
|8
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|37
|7
|MC
|31
|MC
|27
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|19
|11
|MC
|52
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|32
|26
|23
|MC
|47
|Adrian Otaegui
|1
|MC
|42
|MC
|17
|37
|14
|Jordan Smith
|13
|36
|7
|36
|Wd
|MC
|27
|22
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|36
|6
|MC
|57
|Wade Ormsby
|MC
|54
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|25
|JC Ritchie
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|42
|MC
|50
|68
|MC
|57
|Matthew Jordan
|25
|14
|52
|19
|3
|47
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|25
|8
|MC
|8
|14
|Wil Besseling
|30
|54
|14
|3
|MC
|53
|11
|Scott Vincent
|MC
|8
|MC
|31
|68
|22
|Dean Burmester
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|31
|21
|47
|Antoine Rozner
|28
|36
|3
|MC
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|28
|14
|28
|63
|22
|Joachim B Hansen
|7
|MC
|28
|17
|25
|MC
|Sebastian Heisele
|MC
|MC
|15
|14
|Connor Syme
|37
|48
|MC
|MC
|8
|8
|3
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|14
|2
|13
|5
|MC
|Adrian Meronk
|51
|10
|36
|MC
|68
|6
|Scott Jamieson
|37
|MC
|36
|54
|MC
|Maverick Antcliff
|36
|3
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Steven Brown
|24
|MC
|39
|64
|10
|MC
|31
|Marc Warren
|25
|MC
|4
|MC
|39
|39
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|30
|MC
|47
|53
|63
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|6
|66
|MC
|27
|Dq
|Chris Paisley
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|33
|60
|MC
|MC
|11
|44
|MC
|Justin Walters
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|39
|Wilco Nienaber
|48
|14
|6
|51
|MC
|22
|Johannes Veerman
|Wd
|8
|10
|MC
|Richard Bland
|MC
|14
|27
|62
|19
|MC
|Robin Roussel
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Oscar Lengden
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|47
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|39
|32
|MC
|17
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|27
|MC
|58
|48
|17
|66
|Joel Stalter
|43
|62
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|13
|14
|MC
|10
|51
|6
|Louis De Jager
|17
|4
|MC
|15
|63
|Matthieu Pavon
|27
|55
|MC
|MC
|64
|Yikeun Chang
|Wd
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|7
|23
|50
|MC
|7
|27
|MC
|Lorenzo Gagli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|14
|Hurly Long
|51
|1
|61
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|39
|24
|MC
|27
|31
|Joel Sjoholm
|69
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|57
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|54
|6
|MC
|72
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|16
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Cormac Sharvin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|31
|Matthew Baldwin
|9
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|65
|3
|MC
|44
|31
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|6
|32
|71
|MC
|44
|Nino Bertasio
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Wd
|David Drysdale
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|Re
|Ricardo Santos
|63
|24
|50
|68
|Bryce Easton
|16
|50
|62
|19
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|54
|MC
|39
|MC
|68
|44
|39
|Rikard Karlberg
|14
|14
|74
|31
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|56
|MC
|76
|MC
|27
|47
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|MC
|44
|17
|MC
|Philip Eriksson
|63
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|Craig Howie
|43
|25
|25
|MC
|31
|5
|21
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|54
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lars Van Meijel
|43
|35
|58
|MC
|37
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|28
|21
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dave Coupland
|56
|39
|67
|24
|28
|MC
|Damien Perrier
|65
|MC
|32
|MC
|31
|58
|53
|57
|Jonathan Caldwell
|7
|54
|50
|62
|39
|76
|47
|Ross McGowan
|MC
|67
|42
|52
|55
|MC
|70
|Lorenzo Scalise
|56
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|35
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Poke
|56
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|58
|24
|19
|53
|14
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Toby Tree
|MC
|14
|36
|48
|MC
|39
|Liam Johnston
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|63
|15
|MC
|Mathieu Fenasse
|MC
|51
|42
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|37
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|Enrico Di Nitto
|30
|74
|9
|Federico MacCario
|46
|49
|MC
|Alejandro Canizares
|Wd
|35
|32
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|33
|53
|14
|52
|Steven Tiley
|49
|MC
|MC
|39
|63
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|56
|19
|65
|52
|Romain Wattel
|MC
|60
|MC
|48
|MC
|Ben Evans
|60
|14
|71
|15
|MC
|MC
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|Jordan Wrisdale
|MC
|46
|9
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|60
|19
|49
|MC
|3
|MC
|SSP Chawrasia
|51
|Gavin Moynihan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Carlos Pigem
|MC
|5
|67
|41
|MC
|74
|Stefano Mazzoli
|Daniel Young
|68
|35
|MC
|73
|13
|MC
|59
|Max Schmitt
|58
|58
|71
|MC
|Eduardo De La Riva
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|25
|Marcel Siem
|35
|53
|MC
|27
|Daniel Gavins
|37
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Janne Kaske
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Giulio Castagnara
|59
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|43
|18
|MC
|MC
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|MC
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|MC
|24
|Aron Zemmer
|46
|77
|MC
|Julien Quesne
|63
|43
|Niall Kearney
|Wd
|MC
|23
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|74
|62
|Tom Gandy
|51
|36
|MC
|51
|MC
|Andrea Romano
|MC
|Tommaso Perrino
|Andrea Saracino
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|9
|42
|44
|10
|31