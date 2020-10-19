To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Italian Open 2020: Form stats for this week's event in Brescia

Bernd Wiesberger defends his Italian Open title this week
When Bernd Wiesberger won last year, the Italian Open enjoyed Rolex Series status

Andy Swales supplies the stats for the Italian Open where Matt Wallace, Martin Kaymer and Victor Perez head up the Betfair odds...

"The 27-year-old resident of Wiltshire is heading in the right direction thanks to a top-10 in Ireland, plus four solid rounds at Wentworth en route to finishing tied-13th."

Two weeks later than originally scheduled, the European Tour heads to northern Italy for the country's national open.

Last year, when the tournament was won by Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, the Italian Open enjoyed Rolex Series status, and offered a total prize fund of $7m.

Just over 12 months later, with Wiesberger returning to defend this established Tour title, the purse will be approximately one-sixth of what it was in 2019.

Starting out in 1925, this will be the 77th edition of the Italian Open and first to be held at Chervo Golf Club.

Opened 12 years ago, Chervo is a flat parkland course laid out within a holiday complex and located approximately 20 miles from Brescia city centre.

It sits around four miles from Lake Garda's southern bank and 25 miles east of Verona.

French contender

And with just a handful of Tour events remaining this season, the Italian Open has attracted a sprinkling of star names and in-form golfers.

Among the 'top seeds' teeing-up in Thursday's opening round is Victor Perez who this time last year was embarking on a run of form which propelled him into the world's top 100 for the first time in his career.

He won his first European Tour title at St Andrews, lost a play-off in another, while posting a tie-for-fourth in one of the prestigious World Golf Championship events.

The 28-year-old also impressed at Wentworth two weeks ago but was unable to repel an inspired Tyrrell Hatton in the BMW PGA Championship.

Check out the latest betting ahead of this week's Italian Open

Perez, the only French player currently inside the world's top 100, will be hoping to finish the European Tour season on a high and secure his qualification for a number of next year's prestigious events on both sides of the Atlantic.

He is presently ranked No 6 in the Race to Dubai standings and may even harbour ambitions of becoming European No 1 in mid-December.

Fighting back

Further down the World Ranking than Perez, but showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, is Englishman Jordan Smith.

The 27-year-old resident of Wiltshire is heading in the right direction thanks to a top-10 in Ireland, plus four solid rounds at Wentworth en route to finishing tied-13th.

Check out the latest betting ahead of next month's US Masters

He last stood on the podium 16 months ago, while his most recent title came in 2017.

Smith is ranked seventh in the Tour's Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green category, so requires a solid few days with the putter to make him a contender this week.

Back on mainland Europe, Jorge Campillo should be a challenger in this week's field - which is fairly run of the mill - while Chris Paisley followed four consecutive missed cuts to post a tie-for-fourth in Scotland on Sunday.

Paisley's statistics, in and around the greens, remain among the best on the European Tour this season.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33
Bernd Wiesberger 40 48 43 31 5
Victor Perez 2 14 MC 31 MC
Lee Westwood 14 18 19 13 10 17
Matt Wallace 2 24 30 43 19 MC
Martin Kaymer 10 MC MC 2 3
Matthias Schwab 37 MC 56 MC 46 42
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 42 MC
Jorge Campillo MC 48 8 17 7 8 MC
Renato Paratore 37 7 MC 31 MC 27 MC
Joost Luiten MC 19 11 MC 52 MC
Adri Arnaus 32 26 23 MC 47
Adrian Otaegui 1 MC 42 MC 17 37 14
Jordan Smith 13 36 7 36 Wd MC 27 22
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 36 6 MC 57
Wade Ormsby MC 54 19 MC MC MC 31 25
JC Ritchie MC MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta 42 MC 50 68 MC 57
Matthew Jordan 25 14 52 19 3 47
Jason Scrivener MC MC 25 8 MC 8 14
Wil Besseling 30 54 14 3 MC 53 11
Scott Vincent MC 8 MC 31 68 22
Dean Burmester MC MC MC 22 31 21 47
Antoine Rozner 28 36 3 MC MC
Jack Senior MC 28 14 28 63 22
Joachim B Hansen 7 MC 28 17 25 MC
Sebastian Heisele MC MC 15 14
Connor Syme 37 48 MC MC 8 8 3
Laurie Canter MC 14 2 13 5 MC
Adrian Meronk 51 10 36 MC 68 6
Scott Jamieson 37 MC 36 54 MC
Maverick Antcliff 36 3 9 MC MC MC 31
Steven Brown 24 MC 39 64 10 MC 31
Marc Warren 25 MC 4 MC 39 39
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 30 MC 47 53 63
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 6 66 MC 27 Dq
Chris Paisley 4 MC MC MC MC 27 MC
Darius Van Driel 33 60 MC MC 11 44 MC
Justin Walters 16 MC MC MC MC 2 MC 39
Wilco Nienaber 48 14 6 51 MC 22
Johannes Veerman Wd 8 10 MC
Richard Bland MC 14 27 62 19 MC
Robin Roussel MC MC 62 MC
Oscar Lengden MC 5 MC MC MC 53 47
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 39 32 MC 17
Thorbjorn Olesen 27 MC 58 48 17 66
Joel Stalter 43 62 MC 68 MC MC
Dave Horsey 13 14 MC 10 51 6
Louis De Jager 17 4 MC 15 63
Matthieu Pavon 27 55 MC MC 64
Yikeun Chang Wd MC
Marcus Armitage 7 23 50 MC 7 27 MC
Lorenzo Gagli MC MC MC 10 MC 14
Hurly Long 51 1 61 MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC 39 24 MC 27 31
Joel Sjoholm 69 MC MC 58 MC 57
Niklas Lemke MC 54 6 MC 72 MC
Ashun Wu 16 MC 48 MC MC MC 31
Cormac Sharvin MC MC MC MC 63 31
Matthew Baldwin 9 4 MC MC MC MC 59 MC
Marcel Schneider 65 3 MC 44 31 MC MC
Adrien Saddier 6 32 71 MC 44
Nino Bertasio MC MC 50 MC Wd
David Drysdale 51 MC MC MC 70 Re
Ricardo Santos 63 24 50 68
Bryce Easton 16 50 62 19 MC MC
Nacho Elvira 54 MC 39 MC 68 44 39
Rikard Karlberg 14 14 74 31
Edoardo Molinari MC 56 MC 76 MC 27 47
Alvaro Quiros MC MC 44 17 MC
Philip Eriksson 63 MC 53 MC MC
Craig Howie 43 25 25 MC 31 5 21
Tapio Pulkkanen 54 MC 36 MC MC MC
Lars Van Meijel 43 35 58 MC 37 MC
Daan Huizing MC 14 MC MC MC 21
Clement Sordet MC 28 21 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 65 MC MC MC
Dave Coupland 56 39 67 24 28 MC
Damien Perrier 65 MC 32 MC 31 58 53 57
Jonathan Caldwell 7 54 50 62 39 76 47
Ross McGowan MC 67 42 52 55 MC 70
Lorenzo Scalise 56 30 MC MC MC 27 MC
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 35 MC 69 MC MC MC
Benjamin Poke 56 MC 35 MC MC MC MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 58 24 19 53 14
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 14 MC MC MC
Toby Tree MC 14 36 48 MC 39
Liam Johnston MC MC MC 14 63 15 MC
Mathieu Fenasse MC 51 42 MC MC 21 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 37 MC Wd Wd MC
Enrico Di Nitto 30 74 9
Federico MacCario 46 49 MC
Alejandro Canizares Wd 35 32 41 MC MC MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano 33 53 14 52
Steven Tiley 49 MC MC 39 63 MC
Robin Petersson 56 19 65 52
Romain Wattel MC 60 MC 48 MC
Ben Evans 60 14 71 15 MC MC
Gaganjeet Bhullar MC MC Dq MC
Jordan Wrisdale MC 46 9 MC MC
Jens Fahrbring 60 19 49 MC 3 MC
SSP Chawrasia 51
Gavin Moynihan MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Carlos Pigem MC 5 67 41 MC 74
Stefano Mazzoli
Daniel Young 68 35 MC 73 13 MC 59
Max Schmitt 58 58 71 MC
Eduardo De La Riva MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero 25
Marcel Siem 35 53 MC 27
Daniel Gavins 37 61 MC MC MC
Janne Kaske MC MC MC MC
Giulio Castagnara 59 MC
Pedro Figueiredo 43 18 MC MC
Filippo Bergamaschi MC
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet MC 24
Aron Zemmer 46 77 MC
Julien Quesne 63 43
Niall Kearney Wd MC 23
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC MC 74 62
Tom Gandy 51 36 MC 51 MC
Andrea Romano MC
Tommaso Perrino
Andrea Saracino MC
Jamie Donaldson 9 42 44 10 31
More Golf Form Guide

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles