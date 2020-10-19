To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Zozo Championship 2020: Form guide ahead of this week's tournament in California

Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California
Sherwood is a private club bordered by the Santa Monica Mountains

The PGA Tour heads towards the west coast for the second instalment of the Zozo Championship. Words and stats by Andy Swales...

"His (Reed) overall game is in decent shape. He currently stands fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green and sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting."

For the second week in a row, the PGA Tour has been forced to switch venues with the Zozo Championship taking place in California, rather than the originally scheduled Chiba in Japan.

What should have been the second of three weeks in the Far East, will see 78 players teeing-up at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks.

As with last week's CJ Cup, which moved from South Korea to Las Vegas, the Zozo-sponsored event has had to give way to Covid-19.

But at least the tournament is still taking place, albeit more than 5,000 miles from the intended location.

Meanwhile, what was due to be the third and final tournament of the Asian Trilogy - the HSBC Championship in China - has been cancelled altogether, and will not be contested next week.

As for Sherwood, this exclusive club is around 40 miles north-west of downtown Los Angeles and about 10 miles from California's Pacific coastline.

Tiger country

It is also a venue familiar to a number of leading PGA Tour professionals who will have competed here when teeing-up in Tiger's Hero World Challenge.

This is an 18-player invitational competition usually staged in early December each year, but does not count as an official PGA Tour points-scoring event.

The last time the Hero World Challenge came to Sherwood was in 2013 when Zach Johnson beat Tiger Woods in a play-off.

And Tiger's among the entries this week, defending the title he won in Japan last October.

Check out the latest betting ahead of this week's Zozo Championship

The 15-time major champ has won the lucrative end-of-year invitational at Sherwood Country Club five times, while finishing second on just as many occasions.

Of those taking part this week, the next most experienced Sherwood competitor is Englishman Paul Casey who has completed 24 competitive rounds here.

However, barely a dozen of those teeing-up on Thursday have any real knowledge of the course.

Bubba bounces back

Bubba Watson is one of the rare few to have competed over this layout, having stood on the podium when Sherwood staged the last of its 14 invitational events seven years ago.

Watson was seventh in Nevada on Sunday, his first top-10 on the PGA Tour since mid-June.

And despite testing positive for Coronavirus last week, Dustin Johnson remains among the entries in what is another strong field.

Rory McIlroy goes again after playing solidly for 66 holes at the CJ Cup, and appeared to be heading towards a third straight top-10 finish until he covered the last four holes in six-over-par.

Check out the latest betting ahead of next month's US Masters

Following a week's rest, Patrick Reed should be ready to contend, as the 2018 Masters champion continues his preparations for next month's later than usual trip to Augusta National.

His overall game is in decent shape. He currently stands fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green and sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting.

And Joaquin Niemann is on the move again, with his sixth place finish on Sunday taking him to a career high No 44 in the World Ranking.

Course background

Designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened 31 years ago, Sherwood is a parkland course with lush, contoured, tree-lined fairways, and surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains.

Accuracy from the tee will be important on a course which has plenty of subtle dog-legs, and well-guarded putting surfaces. Water is in short supply and most of it arrives early in the round.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: Week 36 (Tour Championship result listed by 72-hole total, rather than position after handicap)

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Sherwood History

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33
Dustin Johnson 6 3 2 1
Jon Rahm 17 23 6 1 6
Justin Thomas 12 8 3 25 49
Rory McIlroy 21 8 7 12 65
Collin Morikawa 12 MC MC 7 20 MC
Webb Simpson 13 8 17 6 3
Xander Schauffele 2 5 1 25 25
Patrick Reed 3 13 7 40 49 9
Tyrrell Hatton 3 1 MC 5 16 25
Matthew Wolff 73 2 2 16 44
Daniel Berger 28 34 17 25 3
Patrick Cantlay 38 8 43 12 MC
Adam Scott 38 25 58
Tommy Fleetwood 59 13 2 MC 3 44 59
Tony Finau 8 14 5 MC
Louis Oosthuizen 48 19 3 25 13
Matthew Fitzpatrick 12 7 42 MC 6 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 21 MC 17 17 3 29
Abraham Ancer 28 4 56 14 33 MC
Paul Casey 69 MC 17 16 49 31
Sung Jae Im 45 13 28 22 12 56 MC 9
Justin Rose 52 37 MC 25 MC
Marc Leishman 52 MC 28 69 MC
Tiger Woods MC 51 58
Matt Kuchar 52 34 MC 59 18
Gary Woodland 72 MC 33 MC
Viktor Hovland 12 13 14 40 18
Scottie Scheffler 52 MC 37 2 20 4
Kevin Kisner 45 MC 22 25 4 3
Billy Horschel 28 38 30 33 MC 2
Ryan Palmer 17 34 MC 25 40 8
Harris English 10 MC 4 13 40 2 23
Kevin Na 45 43 MC 27 51 39
Brendon Todd 52 23 21 8 64 MC
Jason Day Wd MC 38 64 MC
Rickie Fowler 28 MC 49 49
Joaquin Niemann 6 13 23 28 3 MC 42
Kevin Streelman 21 MC MC 3 51 61
Mackenzie Hughes 65 3 MC 7 10 13
Jason Kokrak 1 MC 17 6 13 15
Cameron Smith 11 24 38 22 20 18
Phil Mickelson MC 44 MC
Bubba Watson 7 31 16 18
Jazz Janewattananond MC MC 3 MC
Byeong Hun An 42 MC MC MC 12 MC
Adam Long 74 MC 5 13 56 49 31
Adam Hadwin 28 34 54 40 MC
Joel Dahmen 38 58 MC 52 20 MC
Shugo Imahira 10 61 5
Lanto Griffin 7 MC 43 17 10 58
Sebastian Munoz 9 27 23 59 7 8 18 74
Corey Conners 61 17 MC MC 33 25 MC
Jordan Spieth 38 MC MC MC 72
Cameron Champ 42 MC MC 22 65 MC
Alexander Noren 76 17 40 8
Brian Harman 28 13 37 38 12 11 27
Jim Herman 65 MC MC 40 MC 1
Shaun Norris MC MC
Brendan Steele 65 MC 29 33 44
Dylan Frittelli 69 34 MC 33 MC 20
Harry Higgs 21 MC 2 56 11 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 8 1
Michael Thompson 65 48 59 MC
Chan Kim MC
Russell Henley 3 27 25 8 9
Danny Lee 21 MC Wd 33 18 MC
Ryo Ishikawa 3 51 21
Nick Taylor 61 MC MC 51 MC
Andrew Landry 61 27 68 67 42
Brad Kennedy
Richy Werenski 28 MC 59 MC 20 68
Mark Hubbard 17 MC MC MC MC 51 29 15
Tom Hoge 38 24 28 29 65 MC 27
Tyler Duncan 28 MC 34 MC 48 29 13
Talor Gooch 5 MC 37 MC 65 18 25
Gunn Charoenkul 2
Robby Shelton 21 34 MC MC 59 13 MC
Carlos Ortiz 48 MC MC 46 25 MC MC
Mikumu Horikawa Dq 2
Takumi Kanaya 7 MC 5
Naoki Sekito MC
Satoshi Kodaira MC MC 27
JT Poston 51 27 3 MC 59 39 MC
Maverick McNealy MC 17 MC 40 61 MC
Charles Howell 34 MC 30 48 44 MC
Max Homa MC MC 59 MC
Doc Redman MC 28 3 MC 3
Sung Kang 75 43 MC MC MC MC
Player `13 `12 `11 `10 `09 `08 `07 `06 `05 `04
Dustin Johnson 18 13 16
Rory McIlroy 11 4
Webb Simpson 5 7 13
Adam Scott 14
Paul Casey 3 3 11 11 11 5
Tiger Woods 2 4 1 2 1 1 14 1
Matt Kuchar 3 11 4 18
Gary Woodland 10
Jason Day 9 15 15
Rickie Fowler 4 6
Phil Mickelson
Bubba Watson 3 9 6 14
Jordan Spieth 16
No. of Starters: 18 18 18 18 18 16 16 16 16 16

ZOZO Championship 2020: ZOZO Championship 2020 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 22 October, 1.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dustin Johnson
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Webb Simpson
Collin Morikawa
Tyrrell Hatton
Patrick Reed
Patrick Cantlay
Hideki Matsuyama
Tony Finau
Tiger Woods
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
Joaquin Niemann
Matthew Wolff
Daniel Berger
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
Abraham Ancer
Sungjae Im
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Russell Henley
Jason Kokrak
Phil Mickelson
Jason Day
Paul Casey
Sebastián Muñoz
Justin Rose
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Gary Woodland
Billy Horschel
Brendon Todd
Talor Gooch
Brian Harman
Mackenzie Hughes
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Lanto Griffin
Marc Leishman
Kevin Na
Kevin Streelman
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Adam Hadwin
Alex Noren
Byeong Hun An
Brendan Steele
Joel Dahmen
Harry Higgs
Danny Lee
Adam Long
Tyler Duncan
Dylan Frittelli
Tom Hoge
Mark Hubbard
Richy Werenski
Carlos Ortiz
Andrew Landry
Nick Taylor
Shugo Imahira
Michael Thompson
Jazz Janewattananond
Ryo Ishikawa
Takumi Kanaya
Gunn Charoenkul
Mikumu Horikawa
Rikuya Hoshino
Brad Kennedy
Chan Kim
Satoshi Kodaira
Shaun Norris
Naoki Sekito
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Golf Form Guide

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles