Steve Rawlings' goes in-depth to cover every angle for this week's event in Mexico and shares his best bets...

Steve says: "Fred Funk set the tone when he won the inaugural event at the age of 50 and, although Hovland has pulled the average age of the winners down over the last two years, the average age of the winners is still 33.

John Huh, who was 21 in 2012 and Harris English, who was 24 in 2013, are the only other winners under 30. Kuchar, just like the 2016 winner, Pat Perez, had just turned 40 in 2018. Age is no barrier.

"Hovland was well backed in each of the last two editions but prior to 2020, fancied players didn't have a great record here and outsiders have fared well...

"Joel Dahmen has current form figures reading 13-37-16 and course numbers of 23-41-6-20-45 and as a winner of the Corales Puntacana, the venue is perfect for him. With his neat and tidy long game set up chance after chance week after week, it's all on whether the putter behaves. If it doesn't, as is more likely, he won't contend, but if it does, he definitely will. At 90.089/1 I was happy to take a chance."

Dave Tindall thinks Brendon Todd looks worth a play at 40/1 to take victory in Mexico this week...

Dave says: "Since winning here in 2019, Brendon Todd has returned to finish tied eighth and tied 11th. He now has 12 straight rounds in the 60s at this 7,017-yard par 71 that has three par 5s.

"He's worth a punt on course/course type form alone - other relevant finishes include fourths at Sea Island and Hilton Head - but Todd brings some strong current form to the table too.

"The three-time PGA Tour winner was tied ninth on his seasonal debut at the Fortinet Championship and after a tied 28th in Las Vegas he posted tied seventh at the CJ Cup two weeks ago.

"Todd ranked 2nd for Strokes Gained: Approach at the CJ Cup while you have go back 13 tournaments to find the last time he lost strokes on the green.

After a near miss at the CJ Cup and a live contender at the Bermuda Championship, Steve bids to make it third time lucky...

Steve says: "Having won twice last year, at the Tournament of Champions and the Travelers Championship, Harris English, who won here in 2013, has been a bit quiet of late but after a slow start (sat tied for 64th after round one), his top-10 finish at the Fortinet Championship in September suggested he could be on the way back.

"He missed the cut next time out but 28th in the Shriners Children's Open and a top-40 finish at the CJ Cup were fair efforts and this is a venue he loves. English led by a stroke at halfway before finishing fifth in his penultimate start here in 2019. After a slow start, he finished nicely to finish fifth again in 2020.

"English has rock-solid form at almost all the correlating courses mentioned in the preview and I was happy to take 120.0 given he's generally a 66/1 shot on the High Street."

Andy Swales has the course info, players form and his ones to watch at Mayakoba...

Andy says: "A number of holes are laid out close to the coastline, where the Gulf of Mexico meets the Caribbean Sea.

"Wind is usually a factor throughout the tournament, while water comes into play on nine holes - despite the absence of giant lakes and large ponds. However, there is plenty of dense vegetation ready to gobble up any wayward drive, with heavily-wooded areas lining the majority of fairways.

"Although care needs to be taken with tee shots around El Camaleon, the course is shorter than the PGA Tour average and, once safely on the fairway, there should be plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs...

"Emiliano Grillo has played pretty well since the start of July having risen 75 spots up the World Ranking thanks to four top-five finishes on the PGA Tour. Three top 10s at El Camaleon."