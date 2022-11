40/1 Brendon Todd can claim a second win here

In-form Thomas Detry also appeals at 40s

80/1 Greyson Sigg looks a good fit for the course

It's no surprise to see that last week's Bermuda Championship winner, Seamus Power, finished 11th at this week's course, El Camaleon, last year.

The two are windy, coastal tracks with some obvious common traits and, as noted last week, Brian Gay and Brendon Todd have won at both.

So form from the Bermuda seems an obvious place to look even though this week's field has a far classier front end with double defending champion Viktor Hovland, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and World No.14 Tony Finau.

That extra quality explains why, despite winning, Power is 33/1 here compared to just 18/1 in Bermuda.

Nevertheless, it's a tempting price. Todd won in Bermuda in 2019 and followed up here at Mayakoba although he did have a week off inbetween.

The message is strong though. Bermuda form translates well and that's why I'm going to have a punt on the man with a couple of mentions already: Brendon Todd.

Since winning here in 2019, Todd has returned to finish tied eighth and tied 11th. He now has 12 straight rounds in the 60s at this 7,017-yard par 71 that has three par 5s.

He's worth a punt on course/course type form alone - other relevant finishes include fourths at Sea Island and Hilton Head - but Todd brings some strong current form to the table too.

The three-time PGA Tour winner was tied ninth on his seasonal debut at the Fortinet Championship and after a tied 28th in Las Vegas he posted tied seventh at the CJ Cup two weeks ago.

Todd ranked 2nd for Strokes Gained: Approach at the CJ Cup while you have go back 13 tournaments to find the last time he lost strokes on the green.

Talking of putting, Mexico also staged a PGA Tour event in April and, although he fell away at that Mexican Open, Todd opened with a 64.

He said after that low first round at Vidanta Vallarta: "I seem to be putting well here on this Paspalum grass at the Mayakoba and now here."

So why didn't he sustain his effort there? Todd's explanation was revealing: "I heard it was a Greg Norman design and Mexico Paspalum grass, so I'm like I'm definitely going.

"When I showed up and found out it's 7,500 yards and wide open, I'm like maybe not."

Back on the Mexico course that does play to his strengths, Todd is a bet at 40s.

In similar fashion and for the same reasons as Seamus Power, Thomas Detry had a top-two finish last week but is a much bigger price here.

Detry has more than doubled having gone off at 16/1 in Bermuda and been put in here at 40/1.

Yes, he didn't win but finishing runner-up was still an excellent effort and continued his strong start on the PGA Tour.

Close observers of the DP World Tour where he's still yet to win may question his ability to get over the line and it's a fair comment.

But perhaps it could help to wipe the slate clean. Or maybe even think of this guy as new and improved PGA Tour star Tommy Detry rather than the frustrating Thomas Detry of the DP.

Quite possibly Detry has done something similar in his mind and feels that he starts life on the PGA Tour without any scar tissue.

He was certainly talking a good game in Bermuda when asked about what the finish meant to him.

"It's huge, honestly. I knew I was playing well for a while. I've had a caddie change in last May which really changed my attitude and my mindset on the golf course and I've been playing really well since the Scottish Open really.

"I've been playing some really solid golf. I think a win is just around the corner. Who knows, the next couple of weeks. The confidence is high and hopefully I can keep it going."

Detry's strong recent run starts with that top 10 in Scotland and continues with a fourth in the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open, a top five in the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, tied 12th at the Fortinet Championship, tied ninth at the Sanderson Farms and second in Bermuda last week.

Detry had played the Bermuda event the previous year and finished tied 22nd: a useful marker.

In remarkable symmetry, he also finished tied 22nd on his debut here at El Camaleon last year so hopefully this time he can jump 21 spots rather than 20.

The putter looks hot and therefore primed for a birdie fest so Detry goes into the staking plan.

To close with, I'll pick another player who played well in Bermuda last week.

Greyson Sigg opened with a 64 and was nicely placed going into the final round after a Saturday 66.

He dropped from sixth after 54 holes to finish 11th after a closing 72 but that was another good finish in the books after a top 10 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two starts earlier.

The man from Augusta now resides at St. Simons Island so is used to playing on this type of short coastal course.

Last week proved it and the 27-year-old was also in the top seven at halfway of the Corales Puntacana earlier this year.

A double winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, he won those events with scores of 19-under (Boise Open) and 20-under (Knoxville Open).

That's the kind of ballpark figure the champion needs this week given a look at the winning scores over the last nine years: -23, -20, -20, -22, -19, -21, -18, 17, -21.

With no high winds forecast, we shouldn't expect the 13-under winning totals of John Huh (2012) and Mark Wilson (2009).

Sigg is a short and steady fairway finder who putts well so certainly looks a good fit for El Cameleon.

He played it for the first time last year and finished a decent enough tied 33rd, walking off the course with a Sunday 64 to ensure it's an event he would definitely put in his diary again.