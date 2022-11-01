</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/marseille-v-tottenham-visitors-have-too-much-class-for-french-hosts-301022-164.html">Marseille v Spurs: Visitors' class will get them through</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/liverpool-v-napoli-tips-goals-forecast-for-anfield-encounter-311022-766.html">Liverpool v Napoli: Goals forecast for Anfield encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/chelsea-v-dinamo-zagreb-tips-head-to-the-fringe-for-value-011122-840.html">Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb: Head to the fringe for value</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/betfair-chase-odds-a-plus-tard-odds-on-favourite-to-defend-title-011122-1057.html">Betfair Chase Odds: A Plus Tard odds on favourite to defend title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-moon-de-vega-looks-class-apart-at-12-1-011122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Moon De Vega is class apart at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-big-week-starts-at-warwick-before-frodon-takes-centre-stage-011122-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Big week starts at Warwick before Frodon takes centre stage</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-india-t20-world-cup-tips-kohli-underrated-for-top-bat-011122-194.html">Bangladesh v India T20 World Cup Tips: Kohli underrated for top bat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-zimbabwe-t20-world-cup-tips-dutch-can-push-zims-hard-011122-194.html">Netherlands v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Tips: Dutch can push Zims hard</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/t20-world-cup-tips-england-odds-on-to-beat-nz-but-7-1-to-win-tournament-311022-204.html">T20 World Cup Tips: England odds-on to beat NZ but 7/1 to win tournament</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-two-tips-draper-with-opportunity-to-continue-career-progress-011122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day Two Tips: Draper with opportunity to continue career progress</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-one-tips-cilic-to-have-too-much-for-musetti-301022-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day One Tips: Cilic to have too much for Musetti</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-outright-tips-keep-an-eye-on-players-needing-a-big-tournament-301022-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Outright Tips: Keep an eye on players needing a big tournament</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-long-odds-golf-tips-former-winner-worth-chancing-011122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Former winner worth chancing </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-011122-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html">World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-midterm-elections-the-ten-states-that-will-determine-which-party-controls-the-senate-291022-171.html">US Midterm Elections: The ten states that will determine which party controls the Senate</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting signals now firmly point to a Red Wave at the mid-terms</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/brazilian-election-odds-lula-odds-on-to-beat-bolsonaro-in-sundays-vote-251022-204.html">Brazilian Election: Lula odds-on to beat Bolsonaro on Sunday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-odds-fleur-east-and-helen-skelton-favourites-ahead-of-launch-show-220922-204.html">Strictly 2022: Fleur East and Helen Skelton favourites before launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/mercury-music-prize-2022-betting-tips-and-odds-sam-fender-is-worth-a-play-at-12-1-070922-204.html">Mercury Music Prize 2022: Sam Fender worth a play at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back the Bills to see-off the Packers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-tips-revenge-for-bills-dallas-d-to-trouble-philly-121022-1063.html">NFL Week 6 tips: Revenge for Bills & Dallas D to trouble Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-01">01 November 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph", "name": "World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph", "description": "Brendon Todd looks worth a play at 40/1 to take victory in Mexico this week, says Dave Tindall...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-01T11:17:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-01T12:16:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon Todd at FedEx.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Brendon Todd looks worth a play at 40/1 to take victory in Mexico this week, says Dave Tindall... 40/1 Brendon Todd can claim a second win here In-form Thomas Detry also appeals at 40s 80/1 Greyson Sigg looks a good fit for the course Main Bet: Brendon Todd each-way @ [41.0] It's no surprise to see that last week's Bermuda Championship winner, Seamus Power, finished 11th at this week's course, El Camaleon, last year. The two are windy, coastal tracks with some obvious common traits and, as noted last week, Brian Gay and Brendon Todd have won at both. So form from the Bermuda seems an obvious place to look even though this week's field has a far classier front end with double defending champion Viktor Hovland, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and World No.14 Tony Finau. That extra quality explains why, despite winning, Power is 33/1 here compared to just 18/1 in Bermuda. Nevertheless, it's a tempting price. Todd won in Bermuda in 2019 and followed up here at Mayakoba although he did have a week off inbetween. The message is strong though. Bermuda form translates well and that's why I'm going to have a punt on the man with a couple of mentions already: Brendon Todd. Since winning here in 2019, Todd has returned to finish tied eighth and tied 11th. He now has 12 straight rounds in the 60s at this 7,017-yard par 71 that has three par 5s. He's worth a punt on course/course type form alone - other relevant finishes include fourths at Sea Island and Hilton Head - but Todd brings some strong current form to the table too. The three-time PGA Tour winner was tied ninth on his seasonal debut at the Fortinet Championship and after a tied 28th in Las Vegas he posted tied seventh at the CJ Cup two weeks ago. Todd ranked 2nd for Strokes Gained: Approach at the CJ Cup while you have go back 13 tournaments to find the last time he lost strokes on the green. Talking of putting, Mexico also staged a PGA Tour event in April and, although he fell away at that Mexican Open, Todd opened with a 64. He said after that low first round at Vidanta Vallarta: "I seem to be putting well here on this Paspalum grass at the Mayakoba and now here." So why didn't he sustain his effort there? Todd's explanation was revealing: "I heard it was a Greg Norman design and Mexico Paspalum grass, so I'm like I'm definitely going. "When I showed up and found out it's 7,500 yards and wide open, I'm like maybe not." Back on the Mexico course that does play to his strengths, Todd is a bet at 40s. Next Best: Thomas Detry each-way @ [41.0] In similar fashion and for the same reasons as Seamus Power, Thomas Detry had a top-two finish last week but is a much bigger price here. Detry has more than doubled having gone off at 16/1 in Bermuda and been put in here at 40/1. Yes, he didn't win but finishing runner-up was still an excellent effort and continued his strong start on the PGA Tour. Close observers of the DP World Tour where he's still yet to win may question his ability to get over the line and it's a fair comment. But perhaps it could help to wipe the slate clean. Or maybe even think of this guy as new and improved PGA Tour star Tommy Detry rather than the frustrating Thomas Detry of the DP. Quite possibly Detry has done something similar in his mind and feels that he starts life on the PGA Tour without any scar tissue. He was certainly talking a good game in Bermuda when asked about what the finish meant to him. "It's huge, honestly. I knew I was playing well for a while. I've had a caddie change in last May which really changed my attitude and my mindset on the golf course and I've been playing really well since the Scottish Open really. "I've been playing some really solid golf. I think a win is just around the corner. Who knows, the next couple of weeks. The confidence is high and hopefully I can keep it going." Detry's strong recent run starts with that top 10 in Scotland and continues with a fourth in the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open, a top five in the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, tied 12th at the Fortinet Championship, tied ninth at the Sanderson Farms and second in Bermuda last week. Detry had played the Bermuda event the previous year and finished tied 22nd: a useful marker. In remarkable symmetry, he also finished tied 22nd on his debut here at El Camaleon last year so hopefully this time he can jump 21 spots rather than 20. The putter looks hot and therefore primed for a birdie fest so Detry goes into the staking plan. Final Bet: Greyson Sigg each-way @ [81.0] To close with, I'll pick another player who played well in Bermuda last week. Greyson Sigg opened with a 64 and was nicely placed going into the final round after a Saturday 66. He dropped from sixth after 54 holes to finish 11th after a closing 72 but that was another good finish in the books after a top 10 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two starts earlier. The man from Augusta now resides at St. Simons Island so is used to playing on this type of short coastal course. Last week proved it and the 27-year-old was also in the top seven at halfway of the Corales Puntacana earlier this year. A double winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, he won those events with scores of 19-under (Boise Open) and 20-under (Knoxville Open). That's the kind of ballpark figure the champion needs this week given a look at the winning scores over the last nine years: -23, -20, -20, -22, -19, -21, -18, 17, -21. With no high winds forecast, we shouldn't expect the 13-under winning totals of John Huh (2012) and Mark Wilson (2009). Sigg is a short and steady fairway finder who putts well so certainly looks a good fit for El Cameleon. He played it for the first time last year and finished a decent enough tied 33rd, walking off the course with a Sunday 64 to ensure it's an event he would definitely put in his diary again.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon%20Todd%20at%20FedEx.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon Todd at FedEx.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon Todd at FedEx.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon Todd at FedEx.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon Todd at FedEx.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Brendon Todd"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Brendon Todd can make another title tilt</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022\/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177","entry_title":"World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Wide%20Technology%20Championship%20at%20Mayakoba%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Todd%20can%20triumph&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html&text=World%20Wide%20Technology%20Championship%20at%20Mayakoba%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Todd%20can%20triumph" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Brendon Todd looks worth a play at 40/1 to take victory in Mexico this week, says Dave Tindall...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>40/1 Brendon Todd can claim a second win here</strong></li> <li><strong>In-form Thomas Detry also appeals at 40s</strong></li> <li><strong>80/1 Greyson Sigg looks a good fit for the course</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Brendon Todd each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>It's no surprise to see that last week's Bermuda Championship winner, <strong>Seamus Power</strong>, finished 11th at this week's course, El Camaleon, last year.</p><p>The two are <strong>windy, coastal tracks with some obvious common traits</strong> and, as noted last week, Brian Gay and Brendon Todd have won at both.</p><p>So form from the Bermuda seems an obvious place to look even though this week's field has a far classier front end with double defending champion <strong>Viktor Hovland</strong>,<strong> </strong>World No.2 <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong>, two-time Major winner <strong>Collin Morikawa</strong> and World No.14 <strong>Tony Finau</strong>.</p><p>That extra quality explains why, despite winning, Power is 33/1 here compared to just 18/1 in Bermuda.</p><p>Nevertheless, it's a tempting price. <strong>Todd won in Bermuda in 2019 and followed up here at Mayakoba </strong>although he did have a week off inbetween.</p><blockquote> <p>The message is strong though. Bermuda form translates well and that's why I'm going to have a punt on the man with a couple of mentions already: <strong>Brendon Todd</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Since winning here in 2019, Todd has returned to finish<strong> tied eighth and tied 11th</strong>. He now has 12 straight rounds in the 60s at this <span><strong>7,017-yard par 71</strong> that has three par 5s.</span></p><p>He's worth a punt on course/course type form alone - other relevant finishes include <strong>fourths at Sea Island and Hilton Head</strong> - but Todd brings some <strong>strong current form</strong> to the table too.</p><p>The three-time PGA Tour winner was <strong>tied ninth on his seasonal debut at the Fortinet Championship</strong> and after a tied 28th in Las Vegas he posted<strong> tied seventh at the CJ Cup</strong> two weeks ago.</p><blockquote> <p>Todd ranked 2nd for Strokes Gained: Approach at the CJ Cup while you have go back 13 tournaments to find the last time he lost strokes on the green.</p> </blockquote><p>Talking of putting, Mexico also staged a PGA Tour event in April and, although he fell away at that Mexican Open, Todd <strong>opened with a 64</strong>.</p><p>He said after that low first round at Vidanta Vallarta: "I seem to be putting well here on this Paspalum grass at the Mayakoba and now here."</p><p>So why didn't he sustain his effort there? Todd's explanation was revealing: "I heard it was a Greg Norman design and Mexico Paspalum grass, so I'm like I'm definitely going.</p><p>"When I showed up and found out it's 7,500 yards and wide open, I'm like maybe not."</p><p>Back on the Mexico course that <strong>does play to his strengths</strong>, Todd is a bet at 40s.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Thomas Detry each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>In similar fashion and for the same reasons as Seamus Power, <strong>Thomas Detry</strong> had a top-two finish last week but is a much bigger price here.</p><p>Detry has <strong>more than doubled</strong> having gone off at 16/1 in Bermuda and been put in here at 40/1.</p><p>Yes, he didn't win but<strong> finishing runner-up </strong>was still an excellent effort and continued his <strong>strong start on the PGA Tour</strong>.</p><p>Close observers of the DP World Tour where he's still yet to win may question his ability to get over the line and it's a fair comment.</p><blockquote> <p>But perhaps it could help to wipe the slate clean. Or maybe even think of this guy as new and improved PGA Tour star Tommy Detry rather than the frustrating Thomas Detry of the DP.</p> </blockquote><p>Quite possibly Detry has done something similar in his mind and feels that he <strong>starts life on the PGA Tour without any scar tissue</strong>.</p><p>He was certainly talking a good game in Bermuda when asked about what the finish meant to him.</p><p>"It's huge, honestly. I knew I was playing well for a while. I've had a caddie change in last May which really <strong>changed my attitude and my mindset</strong> on the golf course and I've been playing really well since the Scottish Open really.</p><p>"I've been playing some really solid golf. I think a win is just around the corner. Who knows, the next couple of weeks. The confidence is high and hopefully I can keep it going."</p><blockquote> <p>Detry's strong recent run starts with that top 10 in Scotland and continues with a fourth in the Korn Ferry Tour's Boise Open, a top five in the prestigious BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, tied 12th at the Fortinet Championship, tied ninth at the Sanderson Farms and second in Bermuda last week.</p> </blockquote><p>Detry had played the Bermuda event the previous year and finished tied 22nd: a useful marker.</p><p>In remarkable symmetry, he also finished <strong>tied 22nd on his debut here</strong> at El Camaleon last year so hopefully this time he can<strong> jump 21 spots rather than 20</strong>.</p><p>The <strong>putter looks hot and therefore primed for a birdie fest</strong> so Detry goes into the staking plan.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Final Bet: Greyson Sigg each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p>To close with, I'll pick another player who played well in Bermuda last week.</p><p><strong>Greyson Sigg</strong> opened with a 64 and was nicely placed going into the final round after a Saturday 66.</p><p>He dropped from <strong>sixth after 54 holes to finish 11th</strong> after a closing 72 but that was another good finish in the books after a <strong>top 10 at the Sanderson Farms Championship</strong> two starts earlier.</p><p>The man from Augusta now resides at St. Simons Island so is used to playing on this type of <strong>short coastal course</strong>.</p><p>Last week proved it and the 27-year-old was also in the <strong>top seven at halfway of the Corales Puntacana</strong> earlier this year.</p><blockquote> <p>A double winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, he won those events with scores of 19-under (Boise Open) and 20-under (Knoxville Open).</p> </blockquote><p>That's the kind of ballpark figure the champion needs this week given a look at the winning scores over the last nine years: <strong>-23, -20, -20, -22, -19, -21, -18, 17, -21</strong>.</p><p>With <strong>no high winds forecast</strong>, we shouldn't expect the 13-under winning totals of John Huh (2012) and Mark Wilson (2009).</p><p>Sigg is a short and steady fairway finder who putts well so certainly looks a <strong>good fit </strong>for El Cameleon.</p><p>He played it for the first time last year and finished a decent enough tied 33rd, <strong>walking off the course with a Sunday 64</strong> to ensure it's an event he would definitely put in his diary again.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: £210<br>Returned: £187.5<br>P/L: -£23.5<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177">Back Brendon Todd each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177">Back Thomas Detry each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177">Back Greyson Sigg each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022\/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177","entry_title":"World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-ww-technology-championship-2022/12536434?selectedMixedItem=-614169177">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Wide%20Technology%20Championship%20at%20Mayakoba%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Todd%20can%20triumph&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fworld-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html&text=World%20Wide%20Technology%20Championship%20at%20Mayakoba%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Todd%20can%20triumph" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-result-and-review-smith-wins-wire-to-wire-and-power-bags-the-bermudan-bounty-311022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith wins wire-to-wire and Power bags the Bermudan bounty</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Smith wins Portugal masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jordan%20Smith%20wins%20Portugal%20masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-portugal-masters-tips-ben-the-bet-in-bermuda-281022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Baddeley the bet in Bermuda </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Aaron Baddeley in Bermuda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Aaron%20Baddeley%20in%20Bermuda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brice garnett.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Brice%20garnett.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/world-wide-technology-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-hovland-bids-for-historic-threepeat-011122-167.html">World Wide Technology Championship: Hovland bids for historic threepeat </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Viktor Hovland Mayakoba win.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Viktor%20Hovland%20Mayakoba%20win.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-bermuda-championship-and-portugal-masters-251022-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Bermuda Championship and Portugal Masters</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thomas Pieters Portgual Masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Thomas%20Pieters%20Portgual%20Masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-first-round-leader-tips-warren-to-shine-early-251022-719.html">Portugal Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Warren to shine early</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Warren 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Marc%20Warren%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1667319365" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket