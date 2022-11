Steve Rawlings' PGA Tour outsiders to back

Former winner very fairly priced

Market overreaction puts Scotsman in the frame

A week after 180.0179/1 pick Kurt Kitayama finished second to Rory McIlroy in the CJ Cup, after trading at a low of 3.052/1, last week's 280.0279/1 fancy for the Bermuda Championship, Brian Gay, began the fourth and final round in solo fifth and just three off the lead. But it wasn't to be.

Having hit a low of 12.5 on Saturday, Gay didn't quite meet the first lay back target of 10.09/1 before falling down the leaderboard to finish tied for 11th. So here's hoping it's third time lucky this week.

There's no DP World Tour action so all the attention is on the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico and, given we've had just one triple-figure priced winner on the PGA Tour since May, we might be up against it. But as we saw with Kitayama and so nearly with Gay, selections don't need to win to provide some profit.

Here's my two off the tee at El Camaleón Golf Club.

Former winner worth chancing

Having won twice last year, at the Tournament of Champions and the Travelers Championship, Harris English, who won here in 2013, has been a bit quiet of late but after a slow start (sat tied for 64th after round one), his top-10 finish at the Fortinet Championship in September suggested he could be on the way back.

He missed the cut next time out but 28th in the Shriners Children's Open and a top-40 finish at the CJ Cup were fair efforts and this is a venue he loves.

English led by a stroke at halfway before finishing fifth in his penultimate start here in 2019. After a slow start, he finished nicely to finish fifth again in 2020.

English has rock-solid form at almost all the correlating courses mentioned in the preview and I was happy to take 120.0119/1 given he's generally a 66/1 shot on the High Street.

Back 2u Harris English @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Russell ready for another run at title

There's been a bit of money for the Texas Open winner J.J Spaun and I can see why. He's been an ever-present here since debuting in 2016 and he's made the cut every time, producing form figures reading 28-14-3-80-65-27.

He hasn't been in sparkling form with the putter of late but he's still made his last six cuts and I can see him contending.

Others who came close to being a pick include last week's third Kevin Yu, Adam Long, who has fine form here, and South Africa's Garrick Higgo, who shot the lowest round of the day on Sunday last week in Bermuda.

Although he's not playing well at present, the Corales winner, Chad Ramey, could spark to life at a course that suits at odds in excess of 700.0699/1. However, I'm going to stick with just two this week and I've eventually plumped for Scotsman, Russell Knox, for my second selection, who was very popular last week in Bermuda.

Knox faded after a bright start last week when a pre-event 44.043/1 chance and he did a similar thing here two years ago when he fell to a tie for 23rd having led by a stroke after round one.

That wasn't the only time Knox has performed well here. Between 2015 and 2017 he finished second, third, and ninth so the venue suits his eye.

He's no back number at 37 if his seventh at the Sony Open and his sixth at the Players Championship earlier in the year are anything to go by and, at getting on for five times the price he went off at last week, I was happy to play him.

Back 2u Russell Knox @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter