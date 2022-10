Since 2013, the average winning under par score is 20.11



Hovland chasing a hat-trick of Mayakoba titles



Hoge to clinch a second PGA Tour victory of 2022



McNealy a solid each-way contender

First staged in 2007, this will be the 16th straight year that the tournament has been part of the PGA Tour schedule.

All previous editions were held at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba - where the Tour bus will arrive once again this week.

The course was opened 16 years ago and combines three different landscapes of dense jungle, mangrove forests and coastal settings.

Course Characteristics

A number of holes are laid out close to the coastline, where the Gulf of Mexico meets the Caribbean Sea.

Wind is usually a factor throughout the tournament, while water comes into play on nine holes - despite the absence of giant lakes and large ponds.

However, there is plenty of dense vegetation ready to gobble up any wayward drive, with heavily-wooded areas lining the majority of fairways.

Although care needs to be taken with tee shots around El Camaleon, the course is shorter than the PGA Tour average and, once safely on the fairway, there should be plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs.

And the stats show that this is one of golf's lowest-scoring golfing arenas.

The average winning 72-hole total, for the last nine editions, is 263.89, which converts into an under-par figure of 20.11.

El Camaleon is situated within the holiday resort of Playa del Carmen, in the south-east of the country, approximately 140 miles from Cuba's western edge.

Latest betting for this week's PGA Tour event at El Camaleón

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At El Camaleon (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.92: Brendon Todd (12)

67.00: Adam Long (12)

67.17: Viktor Hovland (12)

67.17: Matt Kuchar (12)

67.89: Danny Lee (18)

68.00: Billy Horschel (18)

68.00: Maverick McNealy (12)

68.14: Emiliano Grillo (22)

68.15: Scott Piercy (20)

68.22: Russell Knox (18)

68.35: Aaron Wise (20)

68.40: Joel Dahmen (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Emiliano Grillo: The Argentinian has played pretty well since the start of July having risen 75 spots up the World Ranking thanks to four top-five finishes on the PGA Tour. Three top 10s at El Camaleon.

Tom Hoge: The world No 33 has posted top-15 finishes in each of his most recent five PGA Tour starts. Stood on the Mayakoba podium two years ago.

Viktor Hovland: Attempting that rare feat of trying to win the same tournament three years in a row.

Maverick McNealy: Top-dozen finishes in each of his past two visits, while his last three PGA Tour starts have all yielded T-20s.

Aaron Wise: Runner-up at El Camaleon two years ago and was sixth recently in South Carolina. Currently a career-high No 34 in the world.

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

Note: Form Lists Contain Leading Reserves