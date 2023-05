Finau can win back -to-back says Steve Rawlings

Steve Rawlings says: "Rory McIlroy started slowly two years ago when he won the title for a third time, sitting tied for 73rd and eight off the lead but he was only two back in fifth at halfway and that was a lot closer to the front than when he first took the title...

"Tony Finau has only ordinary Quail Hollow form, with figures reading 16-28-44-21-60-MC but he's twice finished second at Riviera and he's a different player to the one that teed it up in this event two years ago.

"Since then, Tony's won five times on the PGA Tour including last week in Mexico where he ranked first for Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green, third for GIR, second for Scrambling and sixth for Putting Average.

"Winning back-to-back is always tough but Finau did it with consummate ease last summer when hacking up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, seven days after lifting the 3M Open trophy, and he's a fair price to repeat the feat here at 18/1 on the Sportsbook's Enhanced Win Only market."

Dave Tindall says: "First up is 66/1 Taylor Moore, already a winner on the PGA Tour this season. He's a first-time visitor to Quail Hollow so let's address that first.

"Moore's victory came in the Valspar Championship in Florida but it's interesting and relevant that the course (Copperhead at Innisbrook Resort) is considered to be more like a venue found in the Carolinas.

"The idea that Moore will find this to his liking is furthered by his last two results in North Carolina: fifth in last August's Wyndham Championship and third in the Korn Ferry's Rex Hospital Open in 2021.

"As for South Carolina he was 11th at the RBC Heritage last month following a 39th place (20th after 54 holes) on his Masters debut. Since then he's finished fourth in the Zurich Classic pairs event alongside Matthew NeSmith.

"Those are the only three tournaments he's played since winning the Valspar so he's maintained his form impressively."

Steve Rawlings says: "Brian Harman is looking to emulate the defending champion, Max Homa, as he seeks to win the tournament for a second time, but at a different venue.

"The Wells Fargo Championship has been played at Quail Hollow on all but two occasions and Homa and Harman won on the two instances that it switched venues.

"With the Presidents Cup due to be staged there last September, the tournament moved to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and Homa won there, three years after he'd caused an almighty surprise when winning here in 2019.

"And Harman won at Eagle Point in 2017 when Quail Hollow hosted the 2017 edition of the US PGA Championship but there's every reason to think he can win the event here too."

Andy Swales says: "Quail Hollow, which was built 600 feet above sea level and six miles south of Charlotte city centre, is a testing tree-lined layout which has water in play on six holes - mainly on the back nine.

"The course did not host this event last year, as it was being prepared to stage the Presidents Cup during September. Although Quail has generally favoured the bigger hitters, good course management remains an important attribute at a venue which has plenty of sand.

"Jason Day, champion in 2018 abd former world number one, has enjoyed an encouraging start to the year. Has posted five top-10s in his most recent seven starts. Tends to play his best golf on tough layouts."

Steve Rawlings says: "Francesco Molinari's victory seven years ago was his second in the tournament. He took the title ten years earlier at Castello Tolcinasco and previous winners deserve serious consideration.

"In addition to Molinari, Ian Poulter, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Hennie Otto have all won the event twice this century and all four have won at different venues but there's bad news for MacIntyre fans... Defending champs don't have a great record...

"The English tend to do well here and at least one Englishman has finished first or second in 12 of the last 15 renewals...

"Given he's no bigger than 33/1 on the High Street, I was pleasantly surprised to be able to back the in-form Spaniard, Jorge Campillo, at odds in excess of 40/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

"Campillo is another whose Ryder Cup credentials would be greatly boosted by a victory this week, but I'm happy to chance him after last week's impressive performance in Korea, which didn't come out of the blue."

Matt Cooper says: "Adri Arnaus finished T28th on debut at Jumeirah in 2019, was tenth in 2020 (when one shot back with 18 holes to play), and ninth in the last two years (last November he was third at halfway).

"He's also played plenty of nice golf at Marco Simone: he was second after 36 holes in 2021 before finishing T12th and a first round 67 left him fourth before he missed the cut with a second round 78.

"This year he has been a contender at the Dubai Desert Classic, sixth at Ras al Khaiman and was second three starts ago in South Africa.

"He's missed his last two cuts but did card 68s in both. That 78 and the two missed cuts will worry some but I'm happy that they've prompted a bigger price."

Dave Tindall says: "For the third event running, the Englishman Andy Sullivan was out of the blocks fast last week in Korea, his 67 adding to an opening 63 in the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan and a 67 in the South African Tour's Jonsson Workwear Open.

"In the latter two he didn't cash in on his fast start but in Korea last week Sullivan ended his week tied for 10th. Perhaps the price is due to his modest course record at Marco Simone - the venue for this year's Ryder Cup - which shows a missed cut in 2021 and a tied 41st in 2022.

"However, those editions were held in September so conditions could be different and he does have some strong form in Italy: a fifth in this event in 2018 and a third in the Sicilian Open that same season.

"He drove it well in Korea and the putter is working nicely so hopefully Sullivan can thrive on day one again. He tees off at 09.00 from the 10th tee."

Andy Swales: "Marco Simone is a parkland course where water comes into play on nine holes, ranging in shape from ponds to streams. Fairways change direction on around half of the holes, with some of the dog-legs more abrupt than others.

"With tree-lined fairways, and an undulating layout from tee-to-green, the focus will be more on accuracy than length, while the ability to scramble effectively around these sloping putting surfaces will also be important...

"Victor Perez, the world number 66, is already a winner on the DP World Tour this year. That victory came in Abu Dhabi during January. He was third at Marco Simone last year."