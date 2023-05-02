</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 66/1 Moore to make his mark</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-02">02 May 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 66/1 Moore to make his mark", "name": "Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 66/1 Moore to make his mark", "description": "The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action at Quail Hollow...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-02T09:51:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-02T10:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action at Quail Hollow... 66/1 Taylor Moore has the ideal profile for success 18/1 Viktor Hovland was third at Quail Hollow last time 125/1 K.H. Lee could be fuelled by Presidents Cup vibe Main Bet: Taylor Moore each-way @ 66/1 The big-money designated events seem to be coming thick and fast and we have another this week: the Wells Fargo Championship. First played in 2003, Quail Hollow has been the regular host of this tournament although there are some recent gaps. Eagle Point hosted in 2017 when Quail Hollow hosted that year's PGA Championship (won by Justin Thomas); the pandemic caused the 2020 edition to be cancelled; and last year TPC Potomac at Avenel stepped in due to Quail Hollow being readied for September's Presidents Cup. So, in terms of course form, we have 2016 and back, 2018, 2019, 2021, the 2017 PGA and the 2022 Presidents Cup. That's plenty to peruse! Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler sit this one out but just about all the other leading lights are heading to North Carolina to battle it out for the $20million dollar purse. The George Cobb-designed Quail Hollow is a lengthy par 71 measuring 7,538 yards and had a Tom Fazio renovation in both 1997 and 2016. After some trouble with the greens down the years they're now Bermuda grass overseeded with Poa. A note on the GCSAA factsheet says: "Wet winter was good for overseed". Rory McIlroy ranked 3rd for Strokes Gained: Putting when winning the last Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow in 2021. He was 18th Off The Tee, 10th in Approach, 9th Tee To Green and 41st Around The Green. Max Homa, a shock winner at the time in 2019, had remarkably similar stats to McIlroy: 1st for SG: Putting. 18th Off The Tee, 12th Approach, 12th Tee To Green and 41st Around The Green. Back to 2018 and Jason Day was 2nd for SGP so the last three winners were all in the top three for SG: Putting. Day was 10th Tee To Green but relied on excellent work around the greens rather than approach play. One other stat I like this week is that there are far more shots struck from 175-200 yards at Quail Hollow than at the average PGA Tour event. Handily, the PGA Tour has a ranking of Approaches from 175-200 yards. When noting that the first five home last year had SG: Off The Tee rankings of 18, 8, 2, 6 and 14, I'm ready to pull the trigger. First up is 66/1 Taylor Moore, already a winner on the PGA Tour this season. He's a first-time visitor to Quail Hollow so let's address that first. Moore's victory came in the Valspar Championship in Florida but it's interesting and relevant that the course (Copperhead at Innisbrook Resort) is considered to be more like a venue found in the Carolinas. The idea that Moore will find this to his liking is furthered by his last two results in North Carolina: fifth in last August's Wyndham Championship and third in the Korn Ferry's Rex Hospital Open in 2021. As for South Carolina he was 11th at the RBC Heritage last month following a 39th place (20th after 54 holes) on his Masters debut. Since then he's finished fourth in the Zurich Classic pairs event alongside Matthew NeSmith. Those are the only three tournaments he's played since winning the Valspar so he's maintained his form impressively. Looking at what we want this week, Moore is 11th in SG: Putting this season, 25th for Approaches from 175-200 yards and 53rd SG: Off The Tee. Add in three top 15s on the West Coast and the 29-year-old has a game that works well on plenty of tracks. Take the 66/1. Back Taylor Moore each-way @ 66/1 Next Best: Viktor Hovland each-way @ 18/1 Rory McIlroy is a three-time champion at Quail Hollow, famously winning from the cut line in 2010, adding a second title in 2015 and landing the treble last year. He's just 15/2 to bank a fourth in his first start since missing the US Masters cut. That's not a price for this preview although it has to be noted how many short-odds winners we've had on the PGA Tour this season. Instead, my best bet from the front end of the market is Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian produced his best Masters finish when seventh and two starts earlier he posted a third at The Players Championship. Hovland made his course debut at Quail Hollow in 2021 and shot 69, 72, 68, 67 to finish tied third. "I didn't really feel like I played amazing throughout the week," said Hovland later, sparking the thought that if he can finish third here when not at his best then he surely could get the win if things clicked. There is some strong correlating form between Quail Hollow and two other famed PGA Tour courses: Riviera (Genesis Invitational) and Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer Invitational) and that also puts a tick next to Hovland's name. He has two top fives in three starts at Riviera while he's been runner-up and tied 10th in the last two Bay Hill renewals. The 25-year-old ranks 7th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee this season and a putting performance similar to the one he produced at Augusta when 13th for SG: Putting could be the final piece of the puzzle. With top fives in both his starts in North Carolina (here and the 2019 Wyndham), Hovland goes into the staking plan at 18/1. Back Viktor Hovland each-way @ 18/1 Final Bet: K.H. Lee each-way @ 150/1 For my third and final pick, Keegan Bradley and Keith Mitchell were under consideration at 50/1. I also looked at S.H. Kim at 150/1. The 24-year-old has been sprinkling good performances throughout this season and ranks 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting and 36th for SG: Off The Tee. But at 125/1 I'll back his compatriot K.H. Lee. The Korean is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour having won the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson in both 2021 and 2022. Also a runner-up in the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 31-year-old showed up well at Augusta last month, finishing tied 23rd. Here at Quail Hollow he's made both cuts and in 2021 an opening 66 put Kim in second place after 18 holes before he fell away. But it's his experiences here in last September's Presidents Cup that represent the 'X' factor. "I'm really mesmerized by the preparation, all the behind the scenes work, you know, the hospitality, and the golf course," said Lee in the build-up. "Very, very overwhelmed by how well everything's been organized. I feel super excited to start the week." Lee teamed up with Tom Kim to take down Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in Friday's fourballs while he was one of just five Internationals to win their singles. Lee defeated Billy Horschel 3&amp;1 and ended the week with two wins from his three matches. "To win the match (v Horschel) is so exciting. And then, like, everybody pumping and cheering. Unbelievable week. I can't forget this week," he said later. Those great vibes should come flooding back on his return and Lee is capable of landing us an each-way return at a big price. Back K.H. Lee each-way @ 125/1", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Taylor Moore"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Taylor Moore can land a second PGA Tour win</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wells-fargo-championship-2023/12575638?selectedMixedItem=-310135495" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wells-fargo-championship-2023/12575638?selectedMixedItem=-310135495">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wells%20Fargo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Back%2066%2F1%20Moore%20to%20make%20his%20mark&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fwells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html&text=Wells%20Fargo%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Back%2066%2F1%20Moore%20to%20make%20his%20mark" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour heads to North Carolina and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action at Quail Hollow...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wells-fargo-championship-2023/12575638?selectedMixedItem=-310135495">66/1 Taylor Moore</a> has the ideal profile for success</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>18/1 Viktor Hovland was third at Quail Hollow last time</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>125/1 K.H. Lee could be fuelled by Presidents Cup vibe</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Taylor Moore each-way </strong><strong>@ 66/1</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>The big-money <strong>designated events</strong> seem to be coming thick and fast and we have another this week: the <strong>Wells Fargo Championship</strong>.</p><p>First played in 2003, <strong>Quail Hollow</strong> has been the regular host of this tournament although there are some recent gaps.</p><p>Eagle Point hosted in 2017 when Quail Hollow hosted that year's<strong> PGA Championship</strong> (won by Justin Thomas); the pandemic caused the 2020 edition to be cancelled; and last year TPC Potomac at Avenel stepped in due to Quail Hollow being readied for <strong>September's Presidents Cup</strong>.</p><p>So, in terms of course form, we have 2016 and back, 2018, 2019, 2021, the 2017 PGA and the 2022 Presidents Cup. That's plenty to peruse!</p><p><strong>Jon Rahm</strong> and <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> sit this one out but just about all the other leading lights are heading to North Carolina to battle it out for the <strong>$20million dollar</strong> purse.</p><p>The George Cobb-designed Quail Hollow is a<strong> lengthy par 71 measuring 7,538 yards</strong> and had a Tom Fazio renovation in both 1997 and 2016. After some trouble with the greens down the years they're now Bermuda grass overseeded with Poa. A note on the GCSAA factsheet says: "Wet winter was good for overseed".</p><p>Rory McIlroy ranked 3rd for Strokes Gained: Putting when winning the last Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow in 2021. He was 18th Off The Tee, 10th in Approach, 9th Tee To Green and 41st Around The Green.</p><p><strong>Max Homa</strong>, a shock winner at the time in 2019, had <strong>remarkably similar stats</strong> to McIlroy: 1st for SG: Putting. 18th Off The Tee, 12th Approach, 12th Tee To Green and 41st Around The Green.</p><p>Back to 2018 and Jason Day was 2nd for SGP so <strong>the last three winners were all in the top three for SG: Putting</strong>. Day was 10th Tee To Green but relied on excellent work around the greens rather than approach play.</p><p>One other stat I like this week is that there are far more shots struck from 175-200 yards at Quail Hollow than at the average PGA Tour event. Handily, the PGA Tour has a ranking of <strong>Approaches from 175-200 yards</strong>.</p><p>When noting that the <strong>first five home last year had SG: Off The Tee rankings of 18, 8, 2, 6 and 14</strong>, I'm ready to pull the trigger.</p><p>First up is 66/1 <strong>Taylor Moore</strong>, already a winner on the PGA Tour this season.</p><p>He's a first-time visitor to Quail Hollow so let's address that first.</p><p>Moore's victory came in the Valspar Championship in Florida but it's interesting and relevant that the course (Copperhead at Innisbrook Resort) is considered to be more like a venue found in the Carolinas.</p><p>The idea that Moore will find this to his liking is furthered by his last two results in North Carolina:<strong> fifth in last August's Wyndham Championship</strong> and<strong> third in the Korn Ferry's Rex Hospital Open</strong> in 2021.</p><p>As for South Carolina he was <strong>11th at the RBC Heritage</strong> last month following a 39th place (20th after 54 holes) on his Masters debut. Since then he's finished <strong>fourth in the Zurich Classic</strong> pairs event alongside Matthew NeSmith.</p><p>Those are the only three tournaments he's played since winning the Valspar so he's <strong>maintained his form impressively</strong>.</p><p>Looking at what we want this week, Moore is 11th in SG: Putting this season, 25th for Approaches from 175-200 yards and 53rd SG: Off The Tee.</p><p>Add in <strong>three top 15s on the West Coast</strong> and the 29-year-old has a game that works well on plenty of tracks. Take the 66/1.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Taylor Moore each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wells-fargo-championship-2023/12575638" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">66/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Viktor Hovland each-way </strong><strong>@ 18/1</strong></a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Rory McIlroy</strong> is a three-time champion at Quail Hollow, famously winning from the cut line in 2010, adding a second title in 2015 and landing the treble last year.</p><p>He's just 15/2 to bank a fourth in his first start since missing the US Masters cut.</p><p>That's not a price for this preview although it has to be noted how many <strong>short-odds winners</strong> we've had on the PGA Tour this season.</p><p>Instead, my best bet from the front end of the market is <strong>Viktor Hovland</strong>.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hovland%20in%20the%20Bahamas%20in%202022.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Hovland in the Bahamas in 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/assets_c/2022/12/Hovland%20in%20the%20Bahamas%20in%202022-thumb-1280x720-171814.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The Norwegian produced his <strong>best Masters finish when seventh </strong>and two starts earlier he posted a <strong>third at The Players Championship</strong>.</p><p>Hovland made his course debut at Quail Hollow in 2021 and shot 69, 72, 68, 67 to finish tied third.</p><p>"I didn't really feel like I played amazing throughout the week," said Hovland later, sparking the thought that if he can finish third here when not at his best then he surely could get the win <strong>if things clicked</strong>.</p><p>There is some<strong> strong correlating form</strong> between Quail Hollow and two other famed PGA Tour courses: <strong>Riviera</strong> (Genesis Invitational) and <strong>Bay Hill</strong> (Arnold Palmer Invitational) and that also puts a tick next to Hovland's name.</p><p>He has <strong>two top fives in three starts at Riviera</strong> while he's been <strong>runner-up and tied 10th in the last two Bay Hill</strong> renewals.</p><p>The 25-year-old ranks <strong>7th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee</strong> this season and a putting performance similar to the one he produced at Augusta when 13th for SG: Putting could be the <strong>final piece of the puzzle</strong>.</p><p>With <strong>top fives in both his starts in North Carolina</strong> (here and the 2019 Wyndham), Hovland goes into the staking plan at 18/1.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Viktor Hovland each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-wells-fargo-championship-2023/12575638" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">18/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Final Bet: K.H. Lee each-way </strong><strong>@ 150/1</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>For my third and final pick, <strong>Keegan Bradley</strong> and <strong>Keith Mitchell</strong> were under consideration at 50/1.</p><p>I also looked at <strong>S.H. Kim</strong> at 150/1. The 24-year-old has been sprinkling good performances throughout this season and ranks 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting and 36th for SG: Off The Tee.</p><p>But at 125/1 I'll back his compatriot <strong>K.H. Lee</strong>.</p><p>The Korean is a <strong>two-time winner on the PGA Tour</strong> having won the AT&T Byron Nelson in both 2021 and 2022.</p><p>Also a runner-up in the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 31-year-old <strong>showed up well at Augusta last month, finishing tied 23rd</strong>.</p><p>Here at Quail Hollow he's made both cuts and in 2021 an opening 66 put Kim in<strong> second place after 18 holes</strong> before he fell away.</p><p>But it's his experiences here in last September's Presidents Cup that represent the 'X' factor.</p><p><span>"I'm really mesmerized by the preparation, all the behind the scenes work, you know, the hospitality, and the golf course," said Lee in the build-up.</span></p><p><span>"Very, very overwhelmed by how well everything's been organized. </span><span>I feel super excited to start the week."</span></p><p><span>Lee teamed up with Tom Kim to take down Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in Friday's fourballs while he was <strong>one of just five Internationals to win their singles</strong>. </span><span>Lee defeated Billy Horschel 3&1 and ended the week with <strong>two wins from his three matches</strong>.</span></p><p><span>"To win the match (v Horschel) is so exciting. And then, like, everybody pumping and cheering. Unbelievable week. I can't forget this week," he said later.</span></p><p><span>Those <strong>great vibes should come flooding back</strong> on his return and Lee is capable of landing us an each-way return at a big price.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back K.H. 