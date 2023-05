Longshots recommended ranging from 130.0 129/1 to 850.0 849/1

As highlighted in the preview, we've witnessed some outlandish results at the Wels Fargo Championship over the last ten years.

There was no event staged in 2020 because of the pandemic but and the very well-fancied, Rory McIlroy, has won two of the last seven renewals but five of the last nine winners have gone off at a triple-figure price. And three of them were matched at 1000.0 before the off!

I've got one pick in the Italian Open, highlighted below, but as the Wells Fargo Championship has been such a good tournament for longshots, I've concentrated most of my efforts there, and the first of my four picks in the event is former winner, Brian Harman...

Former winner can emulate Homa

Harman is looking to emulate the defending champion, Max Homa, as he seeks to win the tournament for a second time, but at a different venue.

The Wells Fargo Championship has been played at Quail Hollow on all but two occasions and Homa and Harman won on the two instances that it switched venues.

With the Presidents Cup due to be staged there last September, the tournament moved to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and Homa won there, three years after he'd caused an almighty surprise when winning here in 2019.

And Harman won at Eagle Point in 2017 when Quail Hollow hosted the 2017 edition of the US PGA Championship but there's every reason to think he can win the event here too.

Harman's best ever finish here was 10th ten years ago but he's finished third at Riviera, the course that correlates best with Quail Hollow, and he was in fine fettle when last seen, finishing seventh in the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy, second for Greens In Regulation and second for the all-important stat here - Scrambling.

Back 2 pt Brian Harman @ 130.0129/1

In-form Kuchar simply too big

Having finished eighth at Riviera back in February and ninth here in the 2017 US PGA Championship, the 44-year-old veteran, Matt Kuchar, is a very straightforward selection at more than twice the price he trades at on the High Street.

The Texan's big strength is his short game so his ability to get-up-and-down with regularity is a key asset this week and given he arrives in fine fettle, with form figures reading 9-3-19 since he missed the cut at the Players Championship, he's a very fair price at 190.0189/1 on the Exchange given he's only a best-priced 80/1 with the books.

Back 1.5 u Matt Kuchar @ 190.0189/1

Chance new dad and Super scrambler Schenk

Adam Schenk has ranked inside the top-seven for Scrambling on the last three occasions that he's made the cut.

His most impressive performance to date was his second placed finish at the Valspar Championship in March when only a ridiculously strong finish by Taylor Moore prevented him from winning for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Since then, Schenk has missed the cut in the Texas Open and finished 31st at the RBC Heritage but he'll return to the fray this week with whole new perspective on life having welcomed his first son, Adam Jr, into the world.

New dads often outperform from their norm and although he's missed two of his three cuts here previously, there's evidence to suggest Adam Sr can shine around Quail Hollow.

He only finished 13th here in 2019, but he sat third after round one and he recovered well after a disappointing 74 in round two had seen him slip to tied 28th.

He also sat second after the opening round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera back in 2020 before eventually finishing 47th there but the belief in his game will be far stronger now after the Valspar and he looks worth chancing at a very big price.

Back 1 u Adam Schenk @ 340.0339/1

Jimmy a juicy price at venue to suit

Given the bizarre results witnessed here of late, I'm more than happy to throw in one complete and utter outsider in the shape of the resurgent 2016 US PGA Championship winner - Jimmy Walker.

Yet another player with a sublime ability around the greens, Walker has never really shone at Quail Hollow, but he's twice finished fourth at Riviera and he's enjoyed a big upturn in fortunes lately, finishing inside the top-25 in each of his last three individual stroke play events.

The worst of those three efforts was his tied 25th at the RBC Heritage but that really doesn't tell the whole story at all. Walker led by three strokes at halfway and he was matched at a low of 6.411/2 after a couple of early birdies in round three.

Back 0.5 u Jimmy Walker @ 850.0849/1

Aaron can contend again with the family in tow

Canada's Aaron Cockerill came agonisingly close to winning his first DP World Tour event at the ISPS Championship in Japan two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old hit a low of 1.511/2 when he had a chance to hit the front on the par five 16th hole and he came within millimetres of winning at the first extra hole in the playoff.

Wow.@lhgolf5 and @A_Cockerill both narrowly miss for birdie.



He did remarkably well to pick himself up after the disappointment to contend again last week in Korea and although he only finished tied for 21st, that doesn't tell the whole story.

He began the fourth round trailing by three, but he was tied at the top and matched at a single figure price after opening up the fourth round with three birdies in-a-row.

A bogey at the sixth and a double-bogey at seven took the wind out of his sails but he's clearly playing nicely and he looks a fair price at 140.0139/1.

After a few weeks on the road in Asia, Aaron will be meeting back up with his wife and baby daughter this week in Italy and that may just give him the fillip to contend once more.

Back 2 u Aaron Cockerill @ 140.0139/1

