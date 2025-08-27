Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's Omega European Masters

Steve Rawlings previews DP World Tour event and tips two

Steve Rawlings: "David Lipsky went off at 240.0 when he won here 11 years ago and Sebastian Soderberg was very much a surprise winner six years ago, but the four winners before him were fairly well-fancied and the last four winners were easy enough to fancy in very open heats. Crans-sur-Sierre has often produced a big-name winner, and the Omega European Masters has an impressive list of winners with many true greats having won here.

"Thomas Bjorn, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Colin Montgomerie, Luke Donald, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood have all won here in the modern era and the 2015 champ, Danny Willett, joins an illustrious list of major champions to have taken this title. Sir Nick Faldo, Seve, Jose Maria Olazabal, Ian Woosnam and Ernie Els have all won here. The cream often rises to the top and concentrating hard on the market leaders usually makes sense...

"The 2023 US Open winner, Wyndham Clark, looks very generously priced given how well he's been playing over the last month or so. He finished down the field at the FedEx St Jude Championship, after a poor weekend last time out, but prior to that he'd finished 11th in the Scottish Open, fourth in the Open and 12th at the 3M Open and the world number 27 looks nicely priced at 28/1."

Steve Rawlings: "It's almost exactly two years since Todd Clements won the Czech Masters but if his recent exploits are anything to go by, it may not be too long before the 28-year-old Englishman doubles his tally of DP World Tour titles.

"Clements missed the cut at the Belfry last week and he finished only 68th here on debut two years ago. But he shot 65 in round two in 2023 and, in his two starts before his weekend off in his homeland last week, he finished third at the Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour and seventh at the NEXO Championship in Scotland, where he was matched at a low of 3.6 over the weekend.

"Having gone off at around 60.0 in Scotland, the market appears to have overreacted to last week's missed cut and I was happy to chance him at 200.0. He's been putting nicely and his Greens In Regulation numbers have been strong too."

Dave Tindall: "I can't get away from Miguel Angel Jimenez at a three-figure price (1/4, 5 Places). For those who don't keep track of seniors golf, the Spaniard is currently top of the Champions Tour Money List in America after no less than four wins in 2025. That's pretty remarkable given some of the younger and more celebrated talent around him.

"Now 61, if ever there's a course he might still do well on it's Crans, a sub-7000-yard track that needs guile. MAJ is a former winner here and has twice held the 18-hole lead. Yes, his recent results at Crans aren't great but note that an opening 65 put him in the top 10 after round one just two years ago. A morning starter at 08.20 from the 10th, in his current form Jimenez is worth a play."

Andy Swlaes: "The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation. Achieve this, and there should be plenty of birdies up for grabs. In 2023, the course underwent some further modifications with a number of putting surfaces redesigned to create more challenging and more numerous pin positions.

"At just over 6,800 yards, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour. And at an altitude of more than 4,000 feet, the ball will fly further in this rarefied air, making the layout even shorter than the official yardage. Crans-sur-Sierre has certainly been a happy hunting ground for golf professionals from Sheffield.

"Both Matt Fitzpatrick 9/1 and Danny Willett have triumphed here. Matt won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, while posting two other podium finishes in the Alps. Willett, meanwhile, won in 2015, just a few months before he triumphed at Augusta."